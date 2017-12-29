More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED
Bobby Ellis/Getty Images

Weekend Preview: Kentucky-Louisville showdown, Arizona vs. Arizona State

By Rob DausterDec 29, 2017, 2:33 AM EST
WEEKEND SHOWDOWNS

LOUISVILLE at No. 16 KENTUCKY (-5), Fri. 1:00 p.m.

To be frank, I really have no idea what to make of either one of these teams at this point in the season. Neither of these teams played all that demanding of a non-conference schedule, and both have undergone a ridiculous amount of turnover this offseason. Kentucky is essentially an entirely new team, with a team of freshmen led by “veterans” playing their second college season. Louisville, as we all know, lost Donovan Mitchell to the NBA, Brian Bowen to the FBI and Rick Pitino to a pink slip.

The result?

Kentucky’s only top 70 KenPom win came against Virginia Tech. Louisville’s only top 100 KenPom win came against Indiana. And one of these two programs will enter league play with three non-conference losses after Friday. Someone is going to have all the angst in the Bluegrass State come 3 p.m. ET on Friday.

  • PREDICTION: Kentucky wins and Kentucky covers. Kentucky (-5)

No. 12 OKLAHOMA at No. 10 TCU (-2), Sat. 2:00 p.m.

There is so much to learn from this game. On the one hand, we get to see Trae Young playing his first road game in conference play. How will he handle the crowd (he did fine at Wichita State) and will TCU throw any new defenses at him to try and slow him down? He is the nation’s leading scorer and leader in assists.

TCU, on the other hand, is a team that I still think has something to prove. They’re still somewhat unknown at this point. Their win over SMU came on the same night as the Jimmy V Classic, and their win over Nevada tipped after 1 a.m. ET. Everyone will be watching them host Trae Young, however. What will they have in store?

  • PREDICTION: TCU finds a way to get the job done at home while solidifying their presence in the state of Texas. TCU (-2)

No. 3 ARIZONA STATE at No. 17 ARIZONA (-5), Sat. 9:00 p.m.

What will win out on Saturday night in Arizona: The matchup or the home court?

Because on paper, Arizona State is precisely the kind of team that gives the Wildcats trouble. When they get spread out, when they are asked to guard a lot of ball-screens, they struggle defensively. Arizona State plays two point guards and, quite often, puts three ball-handlers on the floor together with sharpshooter Kodi Justice at the four. That should give Arizona some trouble.

But Arizona has the advantage of the McKale Center. And they have the advantage of Deandre Ayton. As difficult of a matchup as ASU will be, there are, what, a handful of people that matchup with Ayton in the sport? And Arizona State doesn’t have one of them.

  • PREDICTION: In the end, I think that Ayton and company will be too much. But I do think that the game will be close and that Arizona State will have a chance to win. ASU (+5)
Deandre Ayton (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

WHAT ELSE IS WORTH WATCHING?

  • No. 7 WEST VIRGINIA (-3) at OKLAHOMA STATE, Fri. 7:00 p.m.: The Mountaineers are one of the hottest teams in college basketball at this point in the season, and I’m not convinced that OK State’s record isn’t fluky. Throw in the fact that the students are on break, and home court isn’t what Gallagher-Iba should be. PICK: WVU (-3)
  • No. 18 BAYLOR at No. 22 TEXAS TECH (-6), Fri. 8:00 p.m.: Baylor’s zone is going to be tricky for the Red Raiders to deal with, but I do think that Chris Beard is going to find a way to get this win at home and cover. PICK: Texas Tech (-6)
  • No. 11 KANSAS (-2) at TEXAS, Fri. 9:00 p.m.: As much as I would love to pick the Longhorns here, they have not been able to score effectively without Andrew Jones (they barely could with him) and the Jayhawks can put up big numbers in a hurry with the way that they can shoot. PICK: Kansas (-2)
  • No. 19 TENNESSEE at ARKANSAS (-3), Sat. 1:00 p.m.: It is not easy to win in Fayetteville. As much as I like Tennessee this season, this is a bad matchup for them in a tough place to play. PICK: Arkansas (-3)
  • No. 24 FLORIDA STATE at No. 4 DUKE (-10), Sat. 2:00 p.m.: Duke struggles to contain penetration and the Seminoles have some slashers at their disposal this season. Plus, Leonard Hamilton always has big bodies. PICK: FSU (+10)
  • No. 1 VILLANOVA (-8) at BUTLER, Sat. 4:00 p.m.: I don’t think that Butler will beat Villanova at home again, but I do think that the Bulldogs will find a way to keep it close. PICK: Butler (+8)
  • No. 5 TEXAS A&M (-5) at ALABAMA, Sat. 6:00 p.m.: Alabama has not looked right this season outside of the 13 minutes they played 3-on-5. Maybe Avery Johnson should look into doing that more often. PICK: A&M (-5)

Ponds’ status uncertain after potential injury

Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images
By Travis HinesDec 28, 2017, 11:08 PM EST
St. John’s is already playing without half of its dynamic backcourt with Marcus Lovett missing the last six games due to a knee sprain. The other half of that backcourt could be ailing as well.

Shamorie Ponds may have suffered an injury in the Red Storm’s 94-72 loss Thursday to open Big East play, but the exact circumstances were murky not long after the defeat.

“I don’t know. I never saw what happened, but I saw him limping,” St. John’s coach Chris Mullin said in a statement released by the school. “I asked him and he said that he was really hurting after a layup. Otherwise, I don’t know exactly. I noticed him limping at the start of the second half.”

Ponds logged 31 minutes in the loss, scoring 16 points along with registering four rebounds, six assists and three steals. After the game, Ponds tweeted, in response to another tweet about his status, “God Got a Plan.”

If there is anything amiss with Ponds, it would be a massive blow for St. John’s team that has hopes of returning to the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2011. That task gets exponentially harder if either Lovett or Ponds miss much more time.

No. 23 Seton Hall overcomes halftime deficit to beat No. 25 Creighton

Elsa/Getty Images
By Rob DausterDec 28, 2017, 8:50 PM EST
NEWARK — Desi Rodriguez led four players in double-figures with 23 points while Angel Delgado added 18 points, 14 boards and five assists before fouling out as No. 23 Seton Hall overcame an 11-point halftime deficit to pick off No. 25 Creighton at home, 90-84.

It was the most important win to date for a Pirates team that managed to put together an impressive non-conference résumé. They beat Texas Tech in Madison Square Garden. They won at Louisville. They’ve beaten Indiana, and VCU, and Vanderbilt.

But this is also a team that has faced a bit of turmoil in recent weeks. There was the collapse at Rutgers two weeks ago. There was the departure – and quick return – of freshman point guard Jordan Walker. There was the suspension of Ish Sanogo prior to a game against Manhattan that saw Myles Powell get ejected for a skirmish that also involved center Delgado.

Combine all of that with a miserable first half defensive performance, one that left Kevin Willard red-faced as he trailed his team to the locker room, and it looked like this promising season that the Pirates had managed to cobble together, a season four years in the making, was on the verge of going off the rails.

If No. 23 Seton Hall wants to be taken seriously, if they want to legitimately challenge No. 1 Villanova or No. 6 Xavier in the race for the Big East title, these are the kind of wins that they have to get. The Big East is not like the other power conferences; they play a true double-round robin. Every team has to play in every other team’s gym, and that makes defending your home court all that much more important.

Creighton is good. They are lethal in transition, they have a terrific crop of perimeter players and a coach that fully understands how to take advantage of those players’ skills. They, like Seton Hall, can make the second weekend of the NCAA tournament. The Pirates are not the first team they’ve embarrassed defensively.

But Seton Hall found a way to win. They got the stops they needed to get, made enough plays down the stretch and overcame Delgado fouling out on some questionable officiating.

Those are the things that good teams do.

I don’t think Seton Hall is going to outpace Villanova in the Big East this season, but winning games like this will give them a puncher’s chance at it.

UConn’s Gilbert set for another season-ending surgery

Photo by David Banks/Getty Images
By Travis HinesDec 28, 2017, 5:10 PM EST
Alterique Gilbert’s shoulder is costing him another season.

The Connecticut redshirt freshman is out for the year due to an injured shoulder that may require a third surgery for the 6-foot guard, the school announced Thursday.

“As we have said all along, we are going to listen to Alterique and do what is best for him and his family,” Huskies coach Kevin Ollie said in a statement. “If that includes surgery, then we will give him all the support he needs and welcome him back on the court next season. Meanwhile, he will have the chance to see the game from a different perspective. I know he will continue to be a great team leader — during practice, during games and off the court as well.”

Gilbert’s injury dates back to his high school career when he dislocated his shoulder twice that ultimately required surgery. He played just three games as a freshman until once again injury his shoulder, which necessitated a second surgery.

This year, Gilbert entered the season healthy, and scored 16 points against Oregon at the PK80 before sustaining yet another injury to the shoulder. He appeared in the Huskies game the following day, but played a season-low 17 minutes and hasn’t played since.

UConn is 7-5 and opens AAC play on Saturday when No. 8 Wichita State comes to Storrs.

Maryland’s Justin Jackson to miss rest of season

Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images
By Travis HinesDec 28, 2017, 4:45 PM EST
What was initially thought to be a minor injury is costing one of the Big Ten’s best players the rest of his season.

Maryland’s Justin Jackson will undergo surgery to repair a torn labrum in his shoulder and will miss the remainder of the season, the Terrapins announced Thursday.

The 6-foot-7 forward was averaging 9.8 points and 8.1 rebounds per game this season. The sophomore’s shooting percentages were down dramatically from 43.8 overall and 43.8  percent from 3-point range as a freshman to 36.6 percent and 25.0 percent, respectively, this year.

Jackson hasn’t played since Dec. 7, missing the Terps’ last three games with what coach Mark Turgeon described as shoulder soreness that wasn’t expected to sideline him for long.

Despite Jackson struggling to meet high expectations this season – he was a potential first-rounder in 2018 – the Terps will miss his production dearly in the Big Ten.

Jackson’s draft stock will undoubtedly be hugely affected by the injury and the absence for the second half of his sophomore season. It could complicate – or simplify – the decision about returning for his junior year.

Georgetown’s horrid non-conference schedule puts a damper on any NCAA tournament optimism for this season

Mitchell Layton/Getty Images
By Rob DausterDec 28, 2017, 10:00 AM EST
4 Comments

Here’s something I didn’t think I would say at any point this season: Georgetown isn’t all that far away from being relevant.

On Wednesday night, in their Big East opener, Georgetown gave away a 20-point first half lead in a game that quite clearly had the kind of growing pains you’d expect out of a young team that has never experienced winning at a high-level with a first-year head coach. The final score was 91-89. It took three overtimes to get there. Georgetown had their chances to put this thing away.

Patrick Ewing deserves some criticism here. The defensive assignments were questionable. The zone offense was difficult to watch. The failure of the Hoyas to get the ball into the hands of their best players on the biggest possessions may have cost them the game, and these are issues that are not necessarily unique to this game. Remember, Georgetown blew a 15-point lead to Syracuse at home earlier this season.

But that’s not really what I want to discuss.

The bigger story, in my mind, is this: Georgetown is not terrible this year. Hell, they’re on the doorstep of being pretty good. If they can figure out what’s going on at the point and if they can find a way to be functional against a zone, I don’t think it’s out of the question that they can get to .500 in the Big East this year. Jessie Govan is a beast. Marcus Derrickson is good. Jamarco Pickett and Kaleb Johnson can fill a role. So can Jagan Mosely and Jonathan Mulmore.

Don’t laugh at what I’m about to say, but I actually believe it: Come March, I can see a scenario where Georgetown is one of the 68 best teams in the country. If they don’t blow those big leads and lose in overtime to Syracuse and to Butler, that sentence doesn’t sound quite as crazy.

But the problem is that their chances of getting to the NCAA tournament are just about dead.

This is not exactly breaking news, but Georgetown has played an absolutely atrocious non-conference schedule. As it stands, they have the worst non-conference schedule in the nation, according to KenPom. According to the RPI, it is the nation’s second-worst non-conference schedule, and according to me, it is the worst that I can ever remember seeing from a high-major program since I started covering college basketball a decade ago.

Georgetown’s best win in the non-conference came against either North Carolina A&T (163rd in the RPI) or Richmond (232nd on KenPom, 2-10 on the season), depending on your metric of choice. That’s bad, but teams have been able to overcome poor performances in non-conference play before.

Take Cincinnati in 2012, for example. They entered Selection Sunday with the 319th non-conference SOS, according to the RPI, but they earned a No. 6 seed after gong 12-6 in a strong iteration of the old Big East and beating two top 15 teams – including No. 2 Syracuse – en route to the title game of the Big East tournament. In 2015, Notre Dame earned a No. 3 seed in the NCAA tournament with the 323rd-best non-conference schedule, but they also went 14-4 in the ACC, 29-5 overall and won the ACC tournament title.

Those, however, are not the examples that Georgetown should concern themselves with.

If they can get to 12 wins in this Big East, while picking off a couple of the big dogs – Villanova, Xavier, Seton Hall, Creighton – in the process, they probably will find themselves in the mix come Selection Sunday.

I don’t think that will happen.

Which is why SMU’s 2014 snub is the one that immediately comes to mind. That SMU team had just four top 100 wins on the season, but all four were top 40 wins. Their schedule was that lopsided because they played the 302nd-ranked non-conference schedule that season, and despite being as high as a No. 9 seed in many a bracketology, the Mustangs found themselves on the wrong side of the bubble come Selection Sunday.

“Their non-conference strength of schedule was ranked No. 302 out of, what do we have, 350 teams eligible for the tournament?” NCAA men’s basketball committee chairman Ron Wellman said at the time. “It’s one of the worst non-conference schedules. Their overall strength of schedule was 129. That would have been by far the worst at-large strength of schedule. The next-worst was 91. Really, the glaring weakness about SMU was their schedule.”

Not only did Georgetown put together an awful schedule, they actively made it worse; the Hoyas were supposed to be a part of the PK80 Invitational and dropped out.

I understand why.

A young team and a new coach trying to gel. Sometimes what you need are wins to boost confidence. I get it.

But I told you this would happen.

Patrick Ewing scheduled his team out of NCAA tournament contention.

 