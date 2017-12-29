Villanova’s Jermaine Samuels to miss 6-8 weeks with broken hand

Villanova freshman Jermaine Samuels set career-highs for points (11) and minutes (16) on Wednesday night.
On Friday, the program announced that Samuels suffered a broken bone in his left hand that will keep him out of action for the next 6-to-8 weeks.
“We’re all very disappointed for Jermaine,” stated Villanova head coach Jay Wright. “He has impressed our staff and his teammates with his intelligence, work ethic, and skills. It’s taken him some time to adapt to our system but he’s made great progress in the last few weeks, as we saw at DePaul. We know he’ll work hard in his rehab to be ready for his return to the court.”
Villanova, who is undefeated and ranked as the No. 1 team in the country, is also without another reserve, freshman guard Collin Gillispie. He is also out with broken bone in his left hand.
EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Nick Ward had 22 points and 14 rebounds, and No. 2 Michigan State rolled to a 111-61 victory over Cleveland State on Friday night, the third straight game for the Spartans with over 100 points.
The Spartans led 63-25 at halftime after shooting 74 percent from the field in the opening 20 minutes — including 9 of 13 from 3-point range. Michigan State (13-1) is making short work of the weaker opponents on its schedule. The Spartans scored 107 points against Houston Baptist and 102 against Long Beach State.
Joshua Langford scored 23 points for Michigan State, and Miles Bridges added 18 with eight rebounds and seven assists.
Bobby Word scored 26 points for Cleveland State (3-10) and made seven 3-pointers.
Michigan State finished 15 of 26 from beyond the arc and shot 65 percent overall.
The Spartans led 18-4 after making their first seven shots from the field. It was 38-9 after a 3-pointer by Matt McQuaid.
Cleveland State made a few outside shots of its own, but the Vikings could never do much to trouble the Spartans. Michigan State surpassed 100 points with over 5 1/2 minutes remaining.
BIG PICTURE
Cleveland State: The Vikings were never in this game after Michigan State’s sharp start, and Cleveland State had little chance to keep it close on a night when the Spartans were shooting so well from the perimeter.
Michigan State: It would have been easy for the Spartans to fall into bad habits in such a one-sided game, but they maintained their offensive balance and kept sharing the ball. Six Michigan State players finished with at least three assists.
UP NEXT
Cleveland State: The Vikings open their Horizon League schedule at home against Youngstown State on Monday.
Michigan State: The Spartans will probably reach triple digits again when they host Savannah State on Sunday. The Tigers have allowed at least 100 points eight times already this season.
Gophers guard Nate Mason day-to-day with ankle injury
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota expects guard Nate Mason will return to the court soon, with an ankle injury not as severe as initially thought.
The starter is considered day-to-day after going down on Dec. 23 against Florida Atlanta and receiving an MRI that night.
It appears the first-team All-Big Ten guard will be back on the court soon, maybe as early as Saturday, in the non-conference finale against Harvard.
“We put him through an individual (workout),” said coach Richard Pitino said of the Thursday practice. “We’ll evaluate again today and see from there, so day-to-day. Hopefully, he’ll play. I think if you asked him, he’d say he was going to play.”
Mason is averaging 15.5 points and a team-leading 4.1 assists. He tied a career high with five 3-pointers in last Saturday’s game before exiting with the injury.
Mason got his feet tangled with Florida Atlantic’s Ronald Delph and appeared to step awkwardly on his left foot as he attempted to keep his balance.
After several minutes on the floor, Mason couldn’t put pressure on his left leg while helped to the locker room.
“Anytime somebody’s struggling to get up, you always think the worst thing,” Amir Coffey said.
Then it was a long wait for Pitino to get the news.
“I went out to dinner with the family and just kept checking my phone,” Pitino said. “So it was a big, big sigh of relief. He’s obviously extremely important to our team, and he was playing well.”
A long-term absence for Mason might have meant a starting role for freshman Isaiah Washington, who is shooting 36 percent so far this season.
“It’s his last year,” Dupree McBrayer said of Mason. “You expect all great things from him, so something like that would’ve really been devastating.”
The Gophers (11-3, 1-1) also hope to get McBrayer back from a lower left leg injury that caused him to miss two consecutive games. Minnesota restarts conference play against Illinois on Jan. 3.
“I think when we have a full, healthy team,” Coffey said, “we could be pretty dangerous.”
No. 16 Kentucky lands largest win over Louisville since Pitino’s first season with Cards
It was over before the first TV timeout of the second half.
Kentucky used a 36-16 surge to close the first half and opened the second half on a 26-9 run, opening up a lead that climbed as high as 32 points as the No. 16 Wildcats cruised to their most impressive win of the season, humiliating a beaten-down Louisville team with a 90-61 win.
The last time the Wildcats won by more than 20 points in this rivalry came back in 2001, exactly 16 years ago to the day, when the Cardinals lost 82-62 to No. 6 Kentucky in Rick Pitino’s first season as Louisville head coach and his first trip back to Rupp Arena since leaving Kentucky for the Boston Celtics.
Here are four things we can take away from that beatdown:
1. SHAI GILGEOUS-ALEXANDER PLAYED HIS BEST GAME TO DATE
I’ve been as hard on SGA this season as anyone for one, relatively simple reason: For a team that can struggle on the offensive end of the floor, he can be a limiting factor. He wasn’t on Friday afternoon, finishing with a career-high 24 points to go along with five boards, four assists and three steals off the bench. It wasn’t just in transition, either, which is where a lot of his offense has come from this year. He was beating Louisville defenders off the dribble. He showed an ability to navigate taller defenders in the paint. He was more than just a straight-line driver. He was terrific. I’m not sure how much more there is to add.
And that’s significant because he already is an excellent presence on the defensive end of the floor given his 6-foot-6 size, length and athleticism. We know what he provides on that end. It’s why he’s in the conversation as a potential first round pick whenever he does end up heading to the professional ranks. But to see him provide this kind of spark offensively? I think this raises the ceiling of what Kentucky can be for one, simple reason: Before today, I didn’t know if it was possible to close the gap between Kentucky’s best offensive five and their best defensive five.
Well … they did.
2. KENTUCKY’S DEFENSE WAS TERRIFIC
Prior to the start of the season, the big concern that everyone had with this Kentucky roster was on the offensive end of the floor. Would they be able to score efficiently enough and shoot consistently enough to be a Final Four contender? We had that concern because the general consensus was that, with the size and athleticism that John Calipari had at his disposal, he would find a way to make the Wildcats one of the nation’s best defensive teams.
That was not the case for the first six months of the season. While the Wildcats were good enough offensively – they entered Friday with the 27th-best offensive, according to KenPom, while shooting 36 percent from three and grabbing 37 percent of their own misses, all numbers that, in a vacuum, should be enough – they struggled on the defensive end of the floor. Virginia Tech put up 86 on them. UCLA put up 83. Even Vermont’s guards were able to torch the Wildcats in a game earlier this year, and it’s not like they overwhelmed the likes of Harvard, or Troy, or East Tennessee State.
On Friday, Kentucky’s defense looked like the defense we thought the Wildcats would be capable of playing this year. The Cards shot 34.8 percent from the floor, 3-for-25 from three and scored all of 0.91 points-per-possession, which included a flurry of offense once the game was decidedly in hand. Some of that, however, might have been due to Louisville being #notgood, but we’ll get to that in a second.
3. WILL LOUISVILLE MAKE THE NCAA TOURNAMENT?
This is a legitimate question that needs to be asked at this point. The Cardinals finished non-conference play at 10-3, and none of their losses are all that bad – at Purdue, at Kentucky, Seton Hall at home. All three of those teams have legitimate Final Four upside.
It is concerning that their best win in the non-conference came against a six-loss Indiana team that has been beaten at home by a combined 41 points by Fort Wayne and Indiana State, but what’s more concerning is that this Louisville team just does not look like they are good enough to collect the wins that they need to collect in order to put together a profile strong enough to get a tournament bid in the ACC.
Yes, this is recency bias rearing up, but you tell me, Louisville fans: Are you confident in your team’s ability to nick a win off of, say, Duke, or North Carolina, or Miami? What about Notre Dame? Or even someone like an 11-1 Clemson team?
4. ALL THIS SHOULD GO TO SHOW YOU JUST HOW GOOD OF A COACH RICK PITINO IS
Here’s something crazy that I remembered today: In the first iteration of the 2017-18 Preseason Top 25, the one that we released on the night of the national title game, when Donovan Mitchell was returning to school, Miles Bridges seemed like a one-and-done player and Marvin Bagley III was thinking about junior prom, the Cardinals were No. 1.
Let me repeat: Nine months ago, I thought Louisville would be the best team in college basketball this season.
Yes, losing a potential Rookie of the Year in the NBA changes a lot of things, but the Cardinals were still the No. 16 team in the preseason AP Poll even after everything they’ve gone through in the last two months. They still have players like Quentin Snider, Deng Adel, Anas Mahmoud, Ray Spalding and V.J. King, guys that were expected to play a major role regardless of who was their head coach.
Padgett was put into an impossible position and has performed about as well as you could have asked him to.
So maybe that should shed some light on why we keep referring to Pitino as one of the best to ever coach the game of basketball.
Seton Hall is not all that deep, but if there is a spot that the Pirates can afford to go down a man, it’s at the four spot. Ishmael Sanogo may be the team’s best defender and the man that head coach Kevin Willard prefers, but Michael Nzei proved on Thursday night, as the No. 23 Pirates came from 11 points down to beat No. 25 Creighton at the Prudential Center, that he can more than fill that role. In 26 minutes, he finished with seven points, 14 boards, two assists, two steals and a block.
Seton Hall is better with Ish, but they can still accomplish what they’ve spent the last three and a half years building towards without him.
That’s not why they did this. That’s not why the other three seniors on this roster – Khadeen Carrington, Desi Rodriguez and Angel Delgado – sat down with Willard to talk him into letting Sanogo finish the season as a member of the team.
“You don’t want to see your brother throw his life down the drain,” Carrington told NBC Sports.
Sanogo was suspended by Willard prior to last Friday’s game against Manhattan. It was the second time that he’s been suspended this season, missing out on an exhibition game in November. The program never officially set a timeline for the suspension or detailed specifically what Sanogo did – the New York Post reported that it was the result of a series of “really bad judgements” – but Carrington believed there was a real chance this could be it, that Sanogo’s time as a Pirate had come to an end.
So after the win over Manhattan, the seniors talked. They decided to sit down with Willard, who then called a meeting with the entire team. They were on board, so Willard and his locker room’s three leaders sat down with Sanogo and his parents.
“We had a conversation with Ish,” Carrington said, “and we told him that all the extra stuff needs to stop.”
On the 26th, Willard allowed the team to make a “family decision.”
Sanogo was back.
Back in 2010, the NCAA made a rule change that forever changed the trajectory of package deals.
For years, college programs had been able to hire someone close to a prospect into an administrative role within their program in an effort to land a recruit. It dates all the way back to Danny Manning, whose father was hired by Larry Brown at Kansas before Danny and the Miracles led the Jayhawks to a national title. John Calipari hired DaJuan Wagner’s father, Milt, at Memphis. He also hired Tyreke Evans’ trainer, Lamont Peterson, as an administrative assistant. Baylor hired John Wall’s AAU coach Dwon Clifton during their recruitment of the star point guard.
Everyone did it.
The change, however, was significant: In order to hire a person associated with a prospect, that new hire must be one of the three officially titled assistant coaches on the staff. Otherwise, no recruits associated with that coach would be allowed to enroll at the school for two years. Head coaches could no longer scrounge up $50,000 in salary and invent a new title and no-show job to funnel money to someone close to a prospect unless they were willing to burn one of their three assistant coaching positions – the three men they rely on to recruit, to scout, to game-plan, to keep the young men on their roster in line – to get that player.
And rest assured, it still happened.
It was and is not, however, always a successful strategy.
Where should I start?
Josh Pastner hired Keelon Lawson in order to get all four Lawson brothers to Memphis, but after one season with Dedric and K.J. on his roster, Pastner was fired. Tubby Smith was hired in his place, and within a year the relationship between the coach and the family was so frayed that the Lawsons left town in explicit fashion.
Johnny Jones hired Ben Simmons’ godfather, David Patrick, and Simmons spent six months barely feigning interest in being a college basketball player. Billy Kennedy hired John Reese to get J-Mychal Reese, a top 50 prospect, but the duo both bounced midway through their second season with the program. Rick Stansbury hired Mitchell Robinson’s godfather, Shammond Williams, to land a commitment from the top 10 prospect and that ended up in disaster; Robinson is sitting out this season and training for the NBA Draft instead of playing college ball. DePaul hired La Lumiere head coach Shane Heirman to get five-star point guard Tyger Campbell and that commitment lasted all of three months.
Then there are the Porters. Both Lorenzo Romar and Cuonzo Martin have hired Michael Porter Sr., the father of Michael Jr. and Jontay, to land the duo. Romar was fired by Washington before the brothers made it to campus, and while Martin may have had success with Michael Jr. at Missouri, we probably will never know; Porter had surgery on his back after playing just two minutes this season.
Which brings me to Kevin Willard.
In 2013, Willard hired Oliver Antigua, who had coached Delgado on the Dominican National Team and helped orchestrate his arrival in the United States, before Delgado committed. Antigua would eventually leave to join his brother’s staff at South Florida before Delgado arrived on campus, which opened up another spot on Willard’s staff. That went to Dwayne ‘Tiny’ Morton, then the head coach of the famed Lincoln HS in Brooklyn, a hire that solidified the commitment of McDonald’s All-American Isaiah Whitehead. Eventually, Whitehead’s teammate, Rodriguez, would follow suit.
Willard also hired then-Northwestern assistant Fred Hill, and that same day former Northwestern-commit Jaren Sina pledged to the Pirates.
That completed a class that also included Brooklyn native Carrington, Newark native and Nzei.
In the years since, that group has turned into Seton Hall’s version of the Fab Five, a group of local kids rebuilding a once-proud local program.
But it didn’t start out that way.
Seton Hall won their first 12 games, but the season quickly devolved. Sina transferred out midseason. Seniors spoke on the record about how “everyone’s not focused on winning.”
“We took an ass kicking our freshmen year,” Carrington said. The Pirates would lose 15 of their final 19 games and Willard was forced to negotiate a deal to keep his job: He gets one more year, and if that promising crop of freshmen didn’t pan out, he would resign. “I definitely remember those hot seat talks, saying coach might get fired. Our freshman year was so bad my family asked me if I wanted to transfer. I said no. I felt like we had enough players. We had enough confidence in ourselves to do something special.”
Seton Hall won the Big East tournament the following season, earning the program’s first trip to the NCAA tournament in a decade.
They returned the following year.
And in the final year with that core together, the Pirates have their best team to date.
“I’m ready for those guys to graduate,” Creighton head coach Greg McDermott said with a laugh on Thursday night. “I might come to their graduation and congratulate them.”
The most difficult thing – and arguably the most important thing – for a college basketball program that is not a one-and-done factory to do is to get old while keeping talent on the roster. Kids don’t want to wait to get playing time. They don’t want to sacrifice their shots and their stats for an extra year when a star opts to return to school. Hell, they don’t want to be in school when they could be making six or seven figures playing professionally.
The fantasy of college basketball as anything other than a billion-dollar business has passed, but the beauty of what has grown in Seton Hall’s basketball program is a throwback to a bygone era. This roster, this senior class, is essentially made up of local kids, guys that have known each other for years, guys that have developed a bond that goes far beyond basketball.
Delgado had a chance to go to the NBA after last season. He returned to school. “The decision was easy,” he told NBC Sports in October, “and I’m excited to be back with these guys.”
“We brothers,” he added on Thursday. “Not only when we’re in school, but we’re going to be brothers when we leave here,” and that sounds like lip service, the kind of thing that a program coaches its players to say. But with Seton Hall, the proof is in the pudding.
Take Carrington, for example. He’s playing a new position this season and the transition has not been smooth. His scoring is way down. His efficiency is way down. He’s not shooting the ball well. And he doesn’t care, not when his team is still winning games. Delgado is the same way. He’s been doubled every time he’s touched the ball. He’s not posting the same stat lines he did when he was the best big man in the Big East a season ago, but his smile has been as big and as infectious as ever.
No one has batted an eye as sophomore Myles Powell has become the team’s second-leading scorer, or as Desi Rodriguez has usurped the title of Seton Hall’s All-American Candidate.
Which brings me to Thursday night.
All the writing was all the wall. All the narratives were lined up. It was the perfect storm. Seton Hall was just two weeks removed from a loss to in-state rival Rutgers. One player, Jordan Walker, had reportedly quit the team over a play time beef before returning a few days later while a second player, Sanogo, was suspended. Then there was the game against Manhattan, where Powell was ejected as the two teams had a pre-halftime scuffle. At halftime of their Big East home opener, a game they had to win if the pipe dream of a Big East regular season title had any chance of becoming a reality, Seton Hall had foregone playing any defense in the first half, trailing No. 25 Creighton 53-42 at the break.
They rallied and won despite having to play the final three minutes without Delgado, who had fouled out of the game.
In the locker room, after the win, when Nzei spotted Delgado, he said, “I got you! I got 14 rebounds!”
Delgado’s response?
“I freaking love you, man. You don’t even know how much.”
Just how long Sanogo remains a member of the Seton Hall program is up to him at the end of the day.
His brothers want him there, even with all the extras. Willard wants to win, and Sanogo gives him the best chance to do that. This group is good enough to do things Seton Hall hasn’t done since the days of P.J. Carlesimo, and the players he entered with did not want to experience that without him.
But the reason he’s still wearing that Seton Hall jersey on gamedays goes beyond basketball.
“If we win the Big East or the national championship, seeing him there will make me a really happy person,” Delgado said. “But I want Ish to graduate. I want Ish to walk across that stage with us.”
“I would want somebody to do it for me,” Carrington added. “That’s what family does.”