No. 22 Texas Tech tops No. 18 Baylor 77-53 in Big 12 opener

Associated PressDec 29, 2017, 10:26 PM EST
LUBBOCK, Texas — Keenan Evans scored 18 points, freshman Zhaire Smith added 15 in his Big 12 debut and No. 22 Texas Tech rolled past 18th-ranked Baylor 77-53 in the conference opener for both teams Friday night.

Jarrett Culver finished with 13 points and Niem Stevenson had 11 points and a game-high five assists for the Red Raiders (12-1, 1-0 Big 12) in the first meeting out of 135 with both of these longtime conference rivals ranked.

Mark Vital scored 12 points for the Bears (10-3, 0-1), who were missing Big 12 rebounding leader Jo Lual-Acuil because of a left foot sprain. Baylor was outrebounded 39-21, including 22-8 in the first half while falling behind 40-19.

Culver hit a jumper to start a 14-0 first-half run for a 29-9 lead as the Red Raiders beat a ranked team while in the poll themselves for the first time since 2005. Bob Knight was the coach when 24th-ranked Texas Tech beat No. 11 Gonzaga 71-69 in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

It was the third win against a ranked team this season for Texas Tech, which matched Oklahoma for the most wins for a Big 12 team over ranked opponents in nonconference.

The Red Raiders, second nationally in points allowed and opposing shooting percentage, held Baylor to a season low in points. The Bears shot 30 percent in the first half and 37 percent for the game.

BIG PICTURE

Baylor: Even though all three of Baylor’s losses are against ranked teams — the first two were current top 10 teams in Xavier and Wichita State — the Bears are banged up and not playing well. They’ll need Lual-Acuil back quickly, as their rebounding deficit showed, and they’ll need more from top reserve Terry Maston, who missed all four shots and went scoreless after missing six games with a broken shooting hand.

Texas Tech: The Red Raiders are one of just two teams to start five seniors, and they have a young budding star in Zhaire Smith. It was hard to tell whether the depth coach Chris Beard used against a relatively soft nonconference schedule would translate to the rugged Big 12. The first test looked good for Texas Tech.

UP NEXT

Baylor: Home against No. 10 TCU on Tuesday.

Texas Tech: At No. 11 Kansas on Tuesday.

Graham leads No. 11 Kansas past Texas 92-86

Associated PressDec 29, 2017, 11:38 PM EST
AUSTIN, Texas — Devonte’ Graham had 23 points and eight assists, converting six 3-point baskets, and No. 11 Kansas defeated Texas 92-86 on Friday night in the Big 12 opener for both teams.

Kansas (11-2), which converted 17 of 35 3-point attempts, including 11 in the second half, won a conference opener for the 27th consecutive season.

Lagerald Vick scored 21 points, making a career-best five 3s. Svi Myhailiuk added 20 points, hitting five 3-pointers.

Sophomore center Udoka Azubuike had 13 points and a career-best 13 rebounds for Kansas.

Kansas has won 13 of its last 14 games against Texas, including eight in a row.

Freshman Mohamed Bamba led Texas (9-4) with 22 points, 15 rebounds and eight blocks, all season bests.

Dylan Osetkowski scored 15 of his 17 points in the second half for Texas. Matt Coleman scored 17 for Texas.

Kansas could not pull away despite making seven 3-point baskets in the first 9 minutes of the second half and leading by 13. They had another three-point play — a dunk and free throw — by Azubuike during that stretch.

Osetkwoski, after missing six of seven shots from the field in the first half, scored 10 points during the first 9 minutes of the second half to help Texas stay within reach. Coleman and Eric Davis Jr. also helped with 12 points apiece in the second half.

Graham made four-3-pointers in the first half, including one with a minute remaining to give Kansas a 37-34 lead.

The Jayhawks finished the half with six 3s, four more than Texas. But the Longhorns had a 22-14 edge in points in the paint courtesy of Bamba.

The 6-foot-11 Bamba was assertive around the basket from the start, scoring 11 of the Longhorns’ first 13 points.

Kansas kept pace by scoring its first 12 points on four 3-point baskets.

BIG PICTURE

Kansas: Coach Bill Self’s thin seven-man rotation could expand if freshman Silvio De Sousa has his eligibility approved by the NCAA. De Sousa, a 6-9 forward, arrived in Lawrence this week and practiced with the team after recently graduating from IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida. Self told reporters the NCAA must vet “amateurism stuff,” as it routinely does with incoming athletes. Self hopes to have De Sousa available soon. Kansas is still awaiting resolution in the case of freshman forward Billy Preston, a five-star recruit who has yet to appear in a game while the school and the NCAA investigate the financial situation with a car he drove during the fall semester.

Texas: Guard Andrew Jones, the Longhorns’ leading scorer and by far their most accurate 3-point shooter, returned after missing four games with a hairline fracture of the right wrist. Jones, who started the first eight games before his injury, served as a reserve scored five points in 9 minutes.

UP NEXT

Kansas hosts No. 22 Texas Tech on Tuesday night. The Jayhawks have won 16 straight against Tech, the last one by a single point in Lubbock.

Texas is at Iowa State on Monday night. The Longhorns have lost six straight in Ames, last winning in 2010.

No. 7 West Virginia rallies for 12th straight win

Associated PressDec 29, 2017, 10:20 PM EST
STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Teddy Allen scored 15 points, leading six West Virginia players in double figures Friday night as the seventh-ranked Mountaineers rallied to an 85-79 victory over Oklahoma State in the Big 12 opener for both teams.

West Virginia (12-1, 1-0 Big 12), trailed by seven early in the second half, but rode Allen, who scored 13 of his team-high points over the final 20 minutes. The Mountaineers, who won their 12th straight, got 13 points from Sagaba Konate, 12 each from Javon Carter and Daxter Miles Jr., 11 from Lamont West and 10 from James Bolden in a balanced scoring night.

The Cowboys (10-3, 0-1), the nation’s No. 2 free throw shooting team entering the game, went just 11 of 19 from the line in the second half.

Jeffrey Carroll and Tavarius Shine scored 17 points each to lead the Cowboys.

Both teams claim defensive identities and it showed, as each reached a season-high for turnovers. West Virginia forced 21 turnovers and Oklahoma State 18, and the teams combined for 22 steals.

BIG PICTURE

West Virginia: The Mountaineers appeared in trouble, trailing by nine in the first half and seven after intermission, but grinded their way to the win in typical fashion – with their attacking defense. They won a road Big 12 opener for the fifth time in six years.

Oklahoma State: Picked for last in the Big 12 preseason poll, the Cowboys have played well in Mike Boynton’s first season as coach. Each of their three losses have come against top-10 teams: No. 5 Texas A&M, No. 7 West Virginia and No. 8 Wichita State. Pushing the Mountaineers to the end should give them confidence going forward into conference play.

UP NEXT

West Virginia remains on the road and won’t even return to Morgantown, instead heading to Manhattan, Kansas, for a New Year’s Day game against Kansas State. The Mountaineers annually open the Big 12 schedule with back-to-back road games, designed to kick out two trips before school resumes from holiday break.

Oklahoma State stays in state, but heads on the road nonetheless, visiting No. 12 Oklahoma on Wednesday.

No. 2 Michigan State routs Cleveland State 111-61

Associated PressDec 29, 2017, 8:23 PM EST
EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Nick Ward had 22 points and 14 rebounds, and No. 2 Michigan State rolled to a 111-61 victory over Cleveland State on Friday night, the third straight game for the Spartans with over 100 points.

The Spartans led 63-25 at halftime after shooting 74 percent from the field in the opening 20 minutes — including 9 of 13 from 3-point range. Michigan State (13-1) is making short work of the weaker opponents on its schedule. The Spartans scored 107 points against Houston Baptist and 102 against Long Beach State.

Joshua Langford scored 23 points for Michigan State, and Miles Bridges added 18 with eight rebounds and seven assists.

Bobby Word scored 26 points for Cleveland State (3-10) and made seven 3-pointers.

Michigan State finished 15 of 26 from beyond the arc and shot 65 percent overall.

The Spartans led 18-4 after making their first seven shots from the field. It was 38-9 after a 3-pointer by Matt McQuaid.

Cleveland State made a few outside shots of its own, but the Vikings could never do much to trouble the Spartans. Michigan State surpassed 100 points with over 5 1/2 minutes remaining.

BIG PICTURE

Cleveland State: The Vikings were never in this game after Michigan State’s sharp start, and Cleveland State had little chance to keep it close on a night when the Spartans were shooting so well from the perimeter.

Michigan State: It would have been easy for the Spartans to fall into bad habits in such a one-sided game, but they maintained their offensive balance and kept sharing the ball. Six Michigan State players finished with at least three assists.

UP NEXT

Cleveland State: The Vikings open their Horizon League schedule at home against Youngstown State on Monday.

Michigan State: The Spartans will probably reach triple digits again when they host Savannah State on Sunday. The Tigers have allowed at least 100 points eight times already this season.

Villanova’s Jermaine Samuels to miss 6-8 weeks with broken hand

By Rob DausterDec 29, 2017, 8:21 PM EST
Villanova freshman Jermaine Samuels set career-highs for points (11) and minutes (16) on Wednesday night.

On Friday, the program announced that Samuels suffered a broken bone in his left hand that will keep him out of action for the next 6-to-8 weeks.

“We’re all very disappointed for Jermaine,” stated Villanova head coach Jay Wright. “He has impressed our staff and his teammates with his intelligence, work ethic, and skills. It’s taken him some time to adapt to our system but he’s made great progress in the last few weeks, as we saw at DePaul. We know he’ll work hard in his rehab to be ready for his return to the court.”

Villanova, who is undefeated and ranked as the No. 1 team in the country, is also without another reserve, freshman guard Collin Gillispie. He is also out with broken bone in his left hand.

Gophers guard Nate Mason day-to-day with ankle injury

Associated PressDec 29, 2017, 8:16 PM EST
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota expects guard Nate Mason will return to the court soon, with an ankle injury not as severe as initially thought.

The starter is considered day-to-day after going down on Dec. 23 against Florida Atlanta and receiving an MRI that night.

It appears the first-team All-Big Ten guard will be back on the court soon, maybe as early as Saturday, in the non-conference finale against Harvard.

“We put him through an individual (workout),” said coach Richard Pitino said of the Thursday practice. “We’ll evaluate again today and see from there, so day-to-day. Hopefully, he’ll play. I think if you asked him, he’d say he was going to play.”

Mason is averaging 15.5 points and a team-leading 4.1 assists. He tied a career high with five 3-pointers in last Saturday’s game before exiting with the injury.

Mason got his feet tangled with Florida Atlantic’s Ronald Delph and appeared to step awkwardly on his left foot as he attempted to keep his balance.

After several minutes on the floor, Mason couldn’t put pressure on his left leg while helped to the locker room.

“Anytime somebody’s struggling to get up, you always think the worst thing,” Amir Coffey said.

Then it was a long wait for Pitino to get the news.

“I went out to dinner with the family and just kept checking my phone,” Pitino said. “So it was a big, big sigh of relief. He’s obviously extremely important to our team, and he was playing well.”

A long-term absence for Mason might have meant a starting role for freshman Isaiah Washington, who is shooting 36 percent so far this season.

“It’s his last year,” Dupree McBrayer said of Mason. “You expect all great things from him, so something like that would’ve really been devastating.”

The Gophers (11-3, 1-1) also hope to get McBrayer back from a lower left leg injury that caused him to miss two consecutive games. Minnesota restarts conference play against Illinois on Jan. 3.

“I think when we have a full, healthy team,” Coffey said, “we could be pretty dangerous.”