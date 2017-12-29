More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED
ACC Conference Reset: How many contenders are there?

By Travis HinesDec 29, 2017, 8:45 AM EST
College basketball’s non-conference season is finally coming to a close.

To help you shake off post-holiday haze and the hangover of losing in your fantasy football playoffs, we’ll be providing you with some midseason primers to get you caught up on all the nation’s most important conferences.

Who has been the best player in the biggest leagues?

Who is on track to get an NCAA tournament bid?

What have we learned about the conference hierarchy, and what is left for us to figure out?

We break it all down here.

Today, we’ll be taking a look at the ACC.

MIDSEASON ACC PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Marvin Bagley III

He’s getting overshadowed some by fellow freshman Trae Young, but Bagley has been awesome this season. He’s averaging 21.2 points and 10.9 rebounds while shooting 61.7 percent from the floor and a respectable 34.6 percent from 3-point range for a 6-foot-11 forward. He’s gone into Duke and been dominant, helping the Blue Devils to a 12-1 record while easing the burden – and dimming the spotlight – on Grayson Allen. If Duke wins its sixth national championship, Bagley very well could be the reason why.

THE ALL-ACC FIRST TEAM

  • MARVIN BAGLEY, Duke
  • BONZIE COLSON, Notre Dame: The 6-foot-6 power forward is one of the most fun watches in college basketball. The senior is at the height of his powers, averaging 21.3 points on 54.1 percent shooting
  • LUKE MAYE, North Carolina: He’s averaging a double-double of 18.1 points and 10.5 rebounds a year after putting up 5.5 and 3.9, respectively. Pretty clear he’s no NCAA tournament fluke.
  • GRAYSON ALLEN, Duke: It’s nice to only be talking about Allen’s game after last season’s tripping-induced meltdown. His 137.1 offensive rating is by far a career best, as is his 45.2 percent mark from 3-point range.
  • KYLE GUY, Virginia: The top knot may be gone, but Guy’s production has stayed with the new haircut. He’s getting buckets in bunches while carrying a big offensive load for the Cavaliers.

POSTSEASON PREDICTIONS

  • NCAA: Virginia, North Carolina, Duke, Miami, Clemson, Notre Dame, Florida State, Louisville
  • NIT: Virginia Tech, Syracuse, North Carolina State
  • OTHER/NO POSTSEASON: Wake Forest, Georgia Tech, Pittsburgh
Marvin Bagley III (Steve Dykes/Getty Images)

THREE THINGS WE’VE LEARNED

1. VIRGINIA STAYS VIRGINIA: Tony Bennett’s program continues to be one of the most consistent in the country. The losses of Malcolm Brogdon and Anthony Gill led to a 23-11 season and a five-seed in the NCAA tournament last year. The Cavaliers looked prime for a slip with the graduate of London Perrantes and the transfer of Marial Shayok, but instead they’re 11-1 and an established ACC frontrunner.

Of course, Kyle Guy’s offense and Devon Hall’s emergence on that end of the floor has been huge, but it’s all about defense with the Cavaliers. They’re allowing an opponent effective field goal percentage of 42.4, seventh in the country. That’s powered by an opponent 2-point shooting percentage of 39.9, an absurdly low number. The pack-line just produces, or, rather, stops others from producing.

2. THIS DUKE TEAM LOOKS FAMILIAR: A truly special group of freshmen – including a dominant big man, an efficient point guard and a dynamic wing – surrounding a special senior. The Duke of 2017-18 is looking suspiciously like Mike Krzyzewski’s 2014-15 team that cut down the nets at Lucas Oil Stadium.

The separation between the two right now is defense – the Blue Devils currently rank 73rd in adjusted defense – but that 2015 group was pretty brutal on that end of the floor as well until its NCAA tournament run rocketed them up the rankings. If Duke continues to rate as the country’s best offense, the defense only has to get marginally better for this Duke team’s season to finish in the same manner as 2015’s.

3. LUKE MAYE IS A STAR: Maye’s career path is astounding. He went from agreeing to initially walk-on at North Carolina to barely playing as a freshman to being a rarely-used reserve as a sophomore who became a sensation with his breakout play in UNC’s run to through the NCAA tournament to a national championship last year. He’s proving he’s no novelty act this season.

Maye is averaging a double-double while shooting 52.8 percent from the floor and 45.9 percent from 3-point range. He’s adding in 2.5 assists and 1.1 blocks per game too for good measure. He’s not a complete rags-to-riches story as Maye had plenty of high-major offers coming out of high school, but his development – in conjunction with his expanded role – is something rarely seen in the college game today, especially at a blue blood like North Carolina.

Luke Maye (Steve Dykes/Getty Images)

THREE STORYLINES TO FOLLOW

1. HOW MANY CONTENDERS ARE THERE?: Duke is probably the consensus favorite to win the ACC, but the conference looks strong at the top. How many teams can legitimately lay claim to contender status? Right now, the number looks like six, including the Blue Devils.

Virginia’s case has already been laid out above. The Cavs are going to defend, and that’s going to give them a shot. The Tar Heels, a loss to Wofford notwithstanding, look a worthy successor to last year’s title team. Miami’s defense looks legit, Clemson has wins over Ohio State, Florida and South Carolina while Notre Dame and Florida State have looked intriguing enough.The bottom of the league may be soft, but the top will be a brawl.

2. WHAT’S NEXT FOR LOUISVILLE?: David Padgett and the Cardinals are 10-2, but their best win is over an Indiana team that already has six losses (shoutout to Indiana State and Fort Wayne). Against their only other real competition, Purdue and Seton Hall, Louisville lost by nine and two points, respectively. So, how good is this team?

Here’s betting they’re somewhere around “meh.” The offense hasn’t really hummed all year, and the defensive numbers are probably inflated by substandard competition. With a mediocre offense and a good-but-probably-not-great defense, Louisville is probably on track for the bubble. Then begins the incredibly intriguing situation regarding its coaching position.`

3. COACHES ON THE HOT SEAT: Clemson’s Brad Brownell and Boston College’s Jim Christian both entered the season under some serious pressure to win. The Tigers made the NCAA tournament in Brownell’s first season, 2010-11, but haven’t since while Christian’s Eagles had six ACC wins in his first three seasons, including an 0-18 campaign in 2016.

Both are off to strong starts – Clemson is 11-1 while BC is 10-3 with a win over Duke – but both their futures will likely be decided in how the next three months play out. What’s good enough? For Clemson, it’s probably a tourney birth. For Boston College, the bar is probably competency and competitiveness in the ACC. The other situation to monitor is Pitt. Kevin Stallings is in just his second year, but season No. 1 was something of a debacle and this campaign already features losses to Navy and Montana. If the Panthers can’t hang in the ACC, it wouldn’t be shocking to hear the drum beat from Pitt fans to give Stallings an early hook gain some momentum.

THREE PREDICTIONS

1. BONZIE FOR PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Marvin Bagley is the best player in the conference, but here’s betting that Colson gets the nod for ACC Player of the Year. Colson is going to put up big numbers, Notre Dame should be pretty good and voters will probably break any ties by giving the nod to a senior with a distinguished career over a freshman who was never destined to spend more than a few months on campus. Right, wrong or indifferent, that’s the way it often works. And Colson is awesome, so he could just win the thing going away.

2. DAVID PADGETT DOESN’T KEEP THE LOUISVILLE GIG: Padgett has done a good job in a bad situation. He’s kept Louisville together despite the turmoil that’s inherent to the circumstances of losing a Hall of Fame coach and athletic director amidst the fallout of a federal investigation into corruption in college basketball (what an amazing sentence, tbh). The Cardinals are playing well and go into tonight’s game against Kentucky with a puncher’s chance. Still, it seems unlikely he’ll win enough to force Louisville to keep him on, and given the expectations in the program and fan base, that would seem to be the only way they hire a 32-year-old with no previous head coaching experience on full time.

3. N.C. STATE WILL SURPRISE: The Wolfpack raised some eyebrows when they knocked off Arizona, but that proved to be more about the Wildcats as it tipped off their three-game losing streak. NC State followed it up with losses to Northern Iowa and Tennessee, and then dropped one to Greensboro. So, not exactly a completely promising non-conference slate for Kevin Keatts’ group. They’re still kind of intriguing, though, The offense is pretty good, the defense seemingly has to get better and there’s plenty of talent on the roster. The Wolfpack probably won’t immediately figure it out and become an NCAA tournament shoe-in, but look for them to jump up and cause some problems for the league’s top teams.

Today, we'll be taking a look at SEC.

MIDSEASON SEC PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Yante Maten, Georgia

Picking a midseason Player of the Year for the SEC is not easy this season. Tyler Davis and D.J. Hogg have been the best players for a balanced Texas A&M team that is probably the favorite to win the league. Kevin Knox has been Kentucky’s best player, but he hasn’t necessarily been good enough to be the favorite for this award. Collin Sexton is probably the biggest name in the conference, but he’s also playing on an Alabama team that seems about as likely to miss the NCAA tournament as they are to play their way in.

So what does that mean?

We’re going with Yante Maten with the award, at least for now. Maten is not a name that is going to ring out nationally but over the course of the last three and a half years, he’s quietly put together one of the best careers of any big man in college basketball. This year, he’s averaging career-highs of 20.2 points and 9.3 boards for a Georgia team that is, surprisingly enough, in the mix for an NCAA tournament berth. Consider this a lifetime achievement award if nothing else, but that doesn’t mean he hasn’t earned it this year.

THE ALL-SEC FIRST TEAM

  • YANTE MATEN, Georgia
  • COLLIN SEXTON, Alabama: Sexton is the most explosive guard in college basketball this season, a dynamic athlete with a competitive edge that borders on the insane. He’s got a shot to play his way into a spot on an all-american team this season.
  • JALEN BARFORD, Arkansas: The senior guard has been the best player for an Arkansas team that has their sights set on the NCAA tournament this season. He’s the third-leading scorer in the conference.
  • KEVIN KNOX, Kentucky: Knox may not be as good as the star of Kentucky teams in past years, but he’s actually been better than some – including me – expected. He’s functioned quite well as a Kentucky’s go-to guy in a season they badly needed one.
  • TYLER DAVIS, Texas A&M: Picking an Aggie for this list is tough but I’m leaning Davis here. He’s their anchor and, for my money, their best player. Or maybe I have an affinity for land warriors in the post with jump hooks.

POSTSEASON PREDICTIONS

  • NCAA: Texas A&M, Kentucky, Arkansas, Alabama, Tennessee, Florida, Auburn
  • NIT: Missouri, Georgia, Mississippi State, South Carolina, Ole Miss
  • OTHER/NO POSTSEASON: LSU, Vanderbilt
Yante Maten (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

THREE THINGS WE’VE LEARNED

1. KENTUCKY IS NOT AS GOOD AS WE THOUGHT THEY WOULD BE DEFENSIVELY: Coming into the season, the big question with the Wildcats was on the offensive end of the floor. Would they be able to score the ball consistently? Would they be able to shoot the ball from three consistently? Would they be able to score in the half court? It’s still early in the season and Kentucky has not exactly played a murderer’s row this season, but the early returns have been largely positive.

Offensively.

Where Kentucky has struggled is on the defensive end of the floor, which is not exactly what we expected. Kentucky has struggled to contain penetration. They’ve allowed too many open threes. They aren’t rebounding the way that a team with their size and athleticism should be rebounding, especially on the defensive end of the floor. In Kentucky’s last two games – which were the only games they’ve played against high-major competition since Nov. 14th – they’ve allowed 1.14 points-per-possessions to Virginia Tech and UCLA two borderline tournament teams. John Calipari has the pieces to be better on that end than they have been, and they’ll need to be better if they are going to make a run in the tournament.

2. TEXAS A&M’S POINT GUARD ISSUES WERE SOLVED BUT A NAME WE DIDN’T EXPECT: One of the reasons that Texas A&M was not considered a top 15 team entering the season was that there was no clarity in their back court. Who would play the point this season? True freshman Jay Jay Chandler? Redshirt freshman JJ Caldwell? Off guard Admon Gilder?

As it turns out, the answer was fairly simple: Duane Wilson. Wilson had been a good but not great point guard for Marquette for the first two years of his career before falling out of favor last season. A grad transfer, Wilson was immediately eligible this year and slid directly into the starting role for the Aggies. He’s averaging 12.3 points and 4.6 assists on the season and has been as big of a reason as anyone that the Aggies look like the favorite to win the league.

3. FLORIDA … NOT WHO WE THOUGHT THEY WERE: The Gators were the hottest team in the country for the first two weeks of the season, as all four of the talented guards on their roster caught fire at the same time. The nation fell in love with them. Obviously. Teams that run like they run and shoot like they shot are pure entertainment.

But it was a mirage. When the threes stopped falling Florida stopped winning. They’re now sitting at 8-4 on the season and ranked fifth in the SEC on KenPom with an offense that’s fallen out of the top 40 in adjusted efficiency. They’re still dangerous when those shots are going down, but those shots are not always going down these days.

THREE STORYLINES TO FOLLOW

1. WHO IS ACTUALLY THE BEST TEAM IN THE CONFERENCE?: That’s a question that is more difficult to answer with the SEC than just about any other league in the country. Part of that is because it seems like there are people that have some trouble buying into the idea that Texas A&M could very well be a Final Four team this season – something about football schools in football leagues always trips people up.

But then there is the fact that the most talented team in the conference – Kentucky – is still going through the kind of growing pains you’d expect out of a team that is made up of freshmen and sophomores. The bottom fell out of Florida. Tennessee, Arkansas, Alabama, Auburn. Do you trust any of those teams to win the league?

For a neutral, that’s a good thing. The SEC is deep, it’s competitive and it is going to be fun as hell for the next three months.

2. HOW MANY TEAMS CAN THE LEAGUE PUT IN THE BIG DANCE?: Speaking of how deep the league is this year …

There are two things going in the SEC’s favor this season:

  1. There are power conferences that are unquestionably “worse” this year. The Pac-12 looks like it will be lucky to get five teams into the Big Dance this season. The Big Ten is in that same boat. The WCC and the Mountain West look like they’ll top out at three – maaaaybe four – bids. The rest of the mid-majors around the country look like they are going to have to be auto-bid or bust. There are 68 spots in the Big Dance, and someone has to fill them. It may be SEC teams because …
  2. … there really aren’t all that many gimmes this year. Everyone in the league is ranked in the top 85 on KenPom, and while there are a couple teams that are outliers in the RPI’s formula right now, that is sure to normalize as they start playing league games. There are also plenty of quality wins available at the top of the league, meaning that someone like, say, Georgia, who is probably on the outside of the NCAA tournament as of today, has a chance to play their way onto the right side of the bubble by beating some of the higher-ranked teams.

My best guess? Seven SEC teams end up in the tournament at the end of the day.

3. SO IS MICHAEL PORTER JR. MAKING A COMEBACK?: Porter suffered a fracture in his back early on this season and it was supposed to keep him out for the season. That may not actually be the case. It started after the surgery, in late November, when Porter said on his Instagram story that “whoever said it was going to take 3-4 months to recover lied.” Then an orthopedic surgeon that has treated professional athletes said that he thinks that Porter can return sometime in January. Only time will tell what the truth is.

Tyler Davis (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

THREE PREDICTIONS

1. TEXAS A&M WINS THE LEAGUE: I picked the Aggies to do it in the preseason and I’m going to pick them to do it now. I think that they are the best defensive team in the league, and so long as D.J. Hoog keeps shooting the way that he’s been shooting and Duane Wilson keeps point guarding the way he’s been point guarding, and I think they can get to a Final Four.

2. TENNESSEE’S START IS ANYTHING BUT A FLUKE: Tennessee is legit. They defend. They play hard. They have an all-league player in Grant Williams. Jordan Bowden is developing into a go-to scorer on the perimeter – and shooting 61.9 percent from three! – while Lamonte Turner and Jordan Bone have made the point guard spot work. The Vols don’t play pretty and they aren’t going to draw all that much attention from the guys that only care about the future pros on someone’s roster, but the bottom-line is this: this team is going to win a lot of games this year.

3. KENTUCKY MAKES THE DEEPEST TOURNAMENT RUN OF ANYONE IN THE LEAGUE: I still think that the Wildcats have a ways to go before they reach their ceiling, especially on the defensive end of the floor. But I also think that their ceiling is higher than the ceiling of anyone else in the conference. If – when – they get their, they have the horses to make a run to the Final Four in a year where everyone outside of Villanova and Michigan State has some pretty significant flaws.

Weekend Preview: Kentucky-Louisville showdown, Arizona vs. Arizona State

Bobby Ellis/Getty Images
By Rob DausterDec 29, 2017, 2:33 AM EST
WEEKEND SHOWDOWNS

LOUISVILLE at No. 16 KENTUCKY (-5), Fri. 1:00 p.m.

To be frank, I really have no idea what to make of either one of these teams at this point in the season. Neither of these teams played all that demanding of a non-conference schedule, and both have undergone a ridiculous amount of turnover this offseason. Kentucky is essentially an entirely new team, with a team of freshmen led by “veterans” playing their second college season. Louisville, as we all know, lost Donovan Mitchell to the NBA, Brian Bowen to the FBI and Rick Pitino to a pink slip.

The result?

Kentucky’s only top 70 KenPom win came against Virginia Tech. Louisville’s only top 100 KenPom win came against Indiana. And one of these two programs will enter league play with three non-conference losses after Friday. Someone is going to have all the angst in the Bluegrass State come 3 p.m. ET on Friday.

  • PREDICTION: Kentucky wins and Kentucky covers. Kentucky (-5)

No. 12 OKLAHOMA at No. 10 TCU (-2), Sat. 2:00 p.m.

There is so much to learn from this game. On the one hand, we get to see Trae Young playing his first road game in conference play. How will he handle the crowd (he did fine at Wichita State) and will TCU throw any new defenses at him to try and slow him down? He is the nation’s leading scorer and leader in assists.

TCU, on the other hand, is a team that I still think has something to prove. They’re still somewhat unknown at this point. Their win over SMU came on the same night as the Jimmy V Classic, and their win over Nevada tipped after 1 a.m. ET. Everyone will be watching them host Trae Young, however. What will they have in store?

  • PREDICTION: TCU finds a way to get the job done at home while solidifying their presence in the state of Texas. TCU (-2)

No. 3 ARIZONA STATE at No. 17 ARIZONA (-5), Sat. 9:00 p.m.

What will win out on Saturday night in Arizona: The matchup or the home court?

Because on paper, Arizona State is precisely the kind of team that gives the Wildcats trouble. When they get spread out, when they are asked to guard a lot of ball-screens, they struggle defensively. Arizona State plays two point guards and, quite often, puts three ball-handlers on the floor together with sharpshooter Kodi Justice at the four. That should give Arizona some trouble.

But Arizona has the advantage of the McKale Center. And they have the advantage of Deandre Ayton. As difficult of a matchup as ASU will be, there are, what, a handful of people that matchup with Ayton in the sport? And Arizona State doesn’t have one of them.

  • PREDICTION: In the end, I think that Ayton and company will be too much. But I do think that the game will be close and that Arizona State will have a chance to win. ASU (+5)
Deandre Ayton (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

WHAT ELSE IS WORTH WATCHING?

  • No. 7 WEST VIRGINIA (-3) at OKLAHOMA STATE, Fri. 7:00 p.m.: The Mountaineers are one of the hottest teams in college basketball at this point in the season, and I’m not convinced that OK State’s record isn’t fluky. Throw in the fact that the students are on break, and home court isn’t what Gallagher-Iba should be. PICK: WVU (-3)
  • No. 18 BAYLOR at No. 22 TEXAS TECH (-6), Fri. 8:00 p.m.: Baylor’s zone is going to be tricky for the Red Raiders to deal with, but I do think that Chris Beard is going to find a way to get this win at home and cover. PICK: Texas Tech (-6)
  • No. 11 KANSAS (-2) at TEXAS, Fri. 9:00 p.m.: As much as I would love to pick the Longhorns here, they have not been able to score effectively without Andrew Jones (they barely could with him) and the Jayhawks can put up big numbers in a hurry with the way that they can shoot. PICK: Kansas (-2)
  • No. 19 TENNESSEE at ARKANSAS (-3), Sat. 1:00 p.m.: It is not easy to win in Fayetteville. As much as I like Tennessee this season, this is a bad matchup for them in a tough place to play. PICK: Arkansas (-3)
  • No. 24 FLORIDA STATE at No. 4 DUKE (-10), Sat. 2:00 p.m.: Duke struggles to contain penetration and the Seminoles have some slashers at their disposal this season. Plus, Leonard Hamilton always has big bodies. PICK: FSU (+10)
  • No. 1 VILLANOVA (-8) at BUTLER, Sat. 4:00 p.m.: I don’t think that Butler will beat Villanova at home again, but I do think that the Bulldogs will find a way to keep it close. PICK: Butler (+8)
  • No. 5 TEXAS A&M (-5) at ALABAMA, Sat. 6:00 p.m.: Alabama has not looked right this season outside of the 13 minutes they played 3-on-5. Maybe Avery Johnson should look into doing that more often. PICK: A&M (-5)

Ponds’ status uncertain after potential injury

Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images
By Travis HinesDec 28, 2017, 11:08 PM EST
St. John’s is already playing without half of its dynamic backcourt with Marcus Lovett missing the last six games due to a knee sprain. The other half of that backcourt could be ailing as well.

Shamorie Ponds may have suffered an injury in the Red Storm’s 94-72 loss Thursday to open Big East play, but the exact circumstances were murky not long after the defeat.

“I don’t know. I never saw what happened, but I saw him limping,” St. John’s coach Chris Mullin said in a statement released by the school. “I asked him and he said that he was really hurting after a layup. Otherwise, I don’t know exactly. I noticed him limping at the start of the second half.”

Ponds logged 31 minutes in the loss, scoring 16 points along with registering four rebounds, six assists and three steals. After the game, Ponds tweeted, in response to another tweet about his status, “God Got a Plan.”

If there is anything amiss with Ponds, it would be a massive blow for St. John’s team that has hopes of returning to the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2011. That task gets exponentially harder if either Lovett or Ponds miss much more time.

No. 23 Seton Hall overcomes halftime deficit to beat No. 25 Creighton

Elsa/Getty Images
By Rob DausterDec 28, 2017, 8:50 PM EST
NEWARK — Desi Rodriguez led four players in double-figures with 23 points while Angel Delgado added 18 points, 14 boards and five assists before fouling out as No. 23 Seton Hall overcame an 11-point halftime deficit to pick off No. 25 Creighton at home, 90-84.

It was the most important win to date for a Pirates team that managed to put together an impressive non-conference résumé. They beat Texas Tech in Madison Square Garden. They won at Louisville. They’ve beaten Indiana, and VCU, and Vanderbilt.

But this is also a team that has faced a bit of turmoil in recent weeks. There was the collapse at Rutgers two weeks ago. There was the departure – and quick return – of freshman point guard Jordan Walker. There was the suspension of Ish Sanogo prior to a game against Manhattan that saw Myles Powell get ejected for a skirmish that also involved center Delgado.

Combine all of that with a miserable first half defensive performance, one that left Kevin Willard red-faced as he trailed his team to the locker room, and it looked like this promising season that the Pirates had managed to cobble together, a season four years in the making, was on the verge of going off the rails.

If No. 23 Seton Hall wants to be taken seriously, if they want to legitimately challenge No. 1 Villanova or No. 6 Xavier in the race for the Big East title, these are the kind of wins that they have to get. The Big East is not like the other power conferences; they play a true double-round robin. Every team has to play in every other team’s gym, and that makes defending your home court all that much more important.

Creighton is good. They are lethal in transition, they have a terrific crop of perimeter players and a coach that fully understands how to take advantage of those players’ skills. They, like Seton Hall, can make the second weekend of the NCAA tournament. The Pirates are not the first team they’ve embarrassed defensively.

But Seton Hall found a way to win. They got the stops they needed to get, made enough plays down the stretch and overcame Delgado fouling out on some questionable officiating.

Those are the things that good teams do.

I don’t think Seton Hall is going to outpace Villanova in the Big East this season, but winning games like this will give them a puncher’s chance at it.

UConn’s Gilbert set for another season-ending surgery

Photo by David Banks/Getty Images
By Travis HinesDec 28, 2017, 5:10 PM EST
Alterique Gilbert’s shoulder is costing him another season.

The Connecticut redshirt freshman is out for the year due to an injured shoulder that may require a third surgery for the 6-foot guard, the school announced Thursday.

“As we have said all along, we are going to listen to Alterique and do what is best for him and his family,” Huskies coach Kevin Ollie said in a statement. “If that includes surgery, then we will give him all the support he needs and welcome him back on the court next season. Meanwhile, he will have the chance to see the game from a different perspective. I know he will continue to be a great team leader — during practice, during games and off the court as well.”

Gilbert’s injury dates back to his high school career when he dislocated his shoulder twice that ultimately required surgery. He played just three games as a freshman until once again injury his shoulder, which necessitated a second surgery.

This year, Gilbert entered the season healthy, and scored 16 points against Oregon at the PK80 before sustaining yet another injury to the shoulder. He appeared in the Huskies game the following day, but played a season-low 17 minutes and hasn’t played since.

UConn is 7-5 and opens AAC play on Saturday when No. 8 Wichita State comes to Storrs.