UConn’s Gilbert set for another season-ending surgery

Alterique Gilbert’s shoulder is costing him another season.
The Connecticut redshirt freshman is out for the year due to an injured shoulder that may require a third surgery for the 6-foot guard, the school announced Thursday.
“As we have said all along, we are going to listen to Alterique and do what is best for him and his family,” Huskies coach Kevin Ollie said in a statement. “If that includes surgery, then we will give him all the support he needs and welcome him back on the court next season. Meanwhile, he will have the chance to see the game from a different perspective. I know he will continue to be a great team leader — during practice, during games and off the court as well.”
Gilbert’s injury dates back to his high school career when he dislocated his shoulder twice that ultimately required surgery. He played just three games as a freshman until once again injury his shoulder, which necessitated a second surgery.
This year, Gilbert entered the season healthy, and scored 16 points against Oregon at the PK80 before sustaining yet another injury to the shoulder. He appeared in the Huskies game the following day, but played a season-low 17 minutes and hasn’t played since.
UConn is 7-5 and opens AAC play on Saturday when No. 8 Wichita State comes to Storrs.
The 6-foot-7 forward was averaging 9.8 points and 8.1 rebounds per game this season. The sophomore’s shooting percentages were down dramatically from 43.8 overall and 43.8 percent from 3-point range as a freshman to 36.6 percent and 25.0 percent, respectively, this year.
Jackson hasn’t played since Dec. 7, missing the Terps’ last three games with what coach Mark Turgeon described as shoulder soreness that wasn’t expected to sideline him for long.
Despite Jackson struggling to meet high expectations this season – he was a potential first-rounder in 2018 – the Terps will miss his production dearly in the Big Ten.
Jackson’s draft stock will undoubtedly be hugely affected by the injury and the absence for the second half of his sophomore season. It could complicate – or simplify – the decision about returning for his junior year.
Georgetown’s horrid non-conference schedule puts a damper on any NCAA tournament optimism for this season
Here’s something I didn’t think I would say at any point this season: Georgetown isn’t all that far away from being relevant.
On Wednesday night, in their Big East opener, Georgetown gave away a 20-point first half lead in a game that quite clearly had the kind of growing pains you’d expect out of a young team that has never experienced winning at a high-level with a first-year head coach. The final score was 91-89. It took three overtimes to get there. Georgetown had their chances to put this thing away.
Patrick Ewing deserves some criticism here. The defensive assignments were questionable. The zone offense was difficult to watch. The failure of the Hoyas to get the ball into the hands of their best players on the biggest possessions may have cost them the game, and these are issues that are not necessarily unique to this game. Remember, Georgetown blew a 15-point lead to Syracuse at home earlier this season.
But that’s not really what I want to discuss.
The bigger story, in my mind, is this: Georgetown is not terrible this year. Hell, they’re on the doorstep of being pretty good. If they can figure out what’s going on at the point and if they can find a way to be functional against a zone, I don’t think it’s out of the question that they can get to .500 in the Big East this year. Jessie Govan is a beast. Marcus Derrickson is good. Jamarco Pickett and Kaleb Johnson can fill a role. So can Jagan Mosely and Jonathan Mulmore.
Don’t laugh at what I’m about to say, but I actually believe it: Come March, I can see a scenario where Georgetown is one of the 68 best teams in the country. If they don’t blow those big leads and lose in overtime to Syracuse and to Butler, that sentence doesn’t sound quite as crazy.
But the problem is that their chances of getting to the NCAA tournament are just about dead.
This is not exactly breaking news, but Georgetown has played an absolutely atrocious non-conference schedule. As it stands, they have the worst non-conference schedule in the nation, according to KenPom. According to the RPI, it is the nation’s second-worst non-conference schedule, and according to me, it is the worst that I can ever remember seeing from a high-major program since I started covering college basketball a decade ago.
Georgetown’s best win in the non-conference came against either North Carolina A&T (163rd in the RPI) or Richmond (232nd on KenPom, 2-10 on the season), depending on your metric of choice. That’s bad, but teams have been able to overcome poor performances in non-conference play before.
Take Cincinnati in 2012, for example. They entered Selection Sunday with the 319th non-conference SOS, according to the RPI, but they earned a No. 6 seed after gong 12-6 in a strong iteration of the old Big East and beating two top 15 teams – including No. 2 Syracuse – en route to the title game of the Big East tournament. In 2015, Notre Dame earned a No. 3 seed in the NCAA tournament with the 323rd-best non-conference schedule, but they also went 14-4 in the ACC, 29-5 overall and won the ACC tournament title.
Those, however, are not the examples that Georgetown should concern themselves with.
If they can get to 12 wins in this Big East, while picking off a couple of the big dogs – Villanova, Xavier, Seton Hall, Creighton – in the process, they probably will find themselves in the mix come Selection Sunday.
I don’t think that will happen.
Which is why SMU’s 2014 snub is the one that immediately comes to mind. That SMU team had just four top 100 wins on the season, but all four were top 40 wins. Their schedule was that lopsided because they played the 302nd-ranked non-conference schedule that season, and despite being as high as a No. 9 seed in many a bracketology, the Mustangs found themselves on the wrong side of the bubble come Selection Sunday.
“Their non-conference strength of schedule was ranked No. 302 out of, what do we have, 350 teams eligible for the tournament?” NCAA men’s basketball committee chairman Ron Wellman said at the time. “It’s one of the worst non-conference schedules. Their overall strength of schedule was 129. That would have been by far the worst at-large strength of schedule. The next-worst was 91. Really, the glaring weakness about SMU was their schedule.”
Not only did Georgetown put together an awful schedule, they actively made it worse; the Hoyas were supposed to be a part of the PK80 Invitational and dropped out.
I understand why.
A young team and a new coach trying to gel. Sometimes what you need are wins to boost confidence. I get it.
But I told you this would happen.
Patrick Ewing scheduled his team out of NCAA tournament contention.
Pac-12 Conference Reset: How many teams go dancing?
College basketball’s non-conference season is finally coming to a close.
To help you shake off post-holiday haze and the hangover of losing in your fantasy football playoffs, we’ll be providing you with some midseason primers to get you caught up on all the nation’s most important conferences.
Who has been the best player in the biggest leagues?
Who is on track to get an NCAA tournament bid?
What have we learned about the conference hierarchy, and what is left for us to figure out?
We break it all down here.
Today, we’ll be taking a look at the Pac-12.
MIDSEASON PAC-12 PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Tra Holder, Arizona State
Having improved statistically in each of his first three seasons at Arizona State, Holder has made another major leap forward as a senior. Averaging 21.5 points, 5.1 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game, Holder is doing this while shooting 46.7 percent from the field, 45.8 percent from three and 83.1 percent from the foul line. It’s one thing to be given the green light to make plays, as is the case for Arizona State’s guards under head coach Bobby Hurley. It’s another to do so at a high level and help lead a team through non-conference play undefeated.
THE ALL PAC-12 FIRST TEAM
TRA HOLDER, ARIZONA STATE
ALLONZO TRIER, ARIZONA: For all the critiques of Trier following last season’s Sweet 16 exit, he’s been incredibly efficient as a junior. Trier’s averaging 21.2 points per game while shooting 56.2 percent from the field and 43.1 percent from beyond the arc.
AARON HOLIDAY, UCLA: This pick was a tough one, because Arizona State’s Shannon Evans II has a very good argument as well. However Holiday’s also performed well thus far, averaging 17.6 points, 5.6 assists and 3.5 rebounds per game.
DEANDRE AYTON, ARIZONA: To say that Ayton may be the toughest individual matchup in the Pac-12 would be a conservative statement. The 7-foot-1 freshman is averaging 19.5 points and 11.4 rebounds per game while shooting 61.7 percent from the field.
REID TRAVIS, STANFORD: While the Cardinal have struggled thus far,
going 6-7 in non-conference play, Travis has been one of the Pac-12’s most productive front court players. The redshirt junior is averaging 21.4 points and 7.1 rebounds per game, and he’s shooting 52.7 percent from the field in doing so.
POSTSEASON PREDICTIONS
NCAA:Arizona, Arizona State, USC, UCLA, Oregon
NIT: Utah, Washington
OTHER/NO POSTSEASON:Colorado, Oregon State, Stanford, Washington State, California
THREE THINGS WE’VE LEARNED
1. OFF-COURT ISSUES CHANGED THE EQUATION FOR MULTIPLE SCHOOLS: One had to have the feeling that this would be an interesting season in the Pac-12 dating back to late-September, as the still-ongoing FBI investigation saw two teams have assistant coaches arrested and later indicted (Arizona’s Emanuel Richardson and USC’s Tony Bland). Add in UCLA losing three freshmen due to their decision to shoplift while in China, and non-conference play has been an adventure to say the least.
While Arizona hasn’t lost a player due to the FBI investigation USC has, as versatile sophomore guard DeAnthony Melton continues to sit as the school looks into things. And UCLA’s rotation is three players lighter as Cody Riley and Jalen Hill will sit out the entire season and LiAngelo Ball will be playing professionally in Lithuania. For all this turmoil recent results suggest that each team should be OK, however. Arizona has won seven straight, USC won the Diamond Head Classic and UCLA picked up a win over Kentucky. But merely being “OK” may not equal making a deep run in March, which all three programs have the goal of doing.
2. CONSIDERED A TOURNAMENT TEAM BEFORE THE SEASON STARTED, ARIZONA STATE MAY BE EVEN MORE THAN THAT: There are only three undefeated teams in college basketball, and to the surprise of many the Sun Devils are in that class (Villanova and TCU being the others). Given the talent and experience back on the perimeter in Tra Holder, Shannon Evans II and Kodi Justice, to see Bobby Hurley’s team as an NCAA tournament squad was not far-fetched. But thanks to the combination of holdovers and newcomers, the Sun Devils have the look of a team that can play deep into March.
Romello White has been an impact addition after sitting out last season, and the same can be said of fellow forward De’Quon Lake. Those two combined to average 24.2 points and 14.9 rebounds per game in non-conference play, and while his numbers may not jump off the page Vitaliy Shibel’s contributions should not be overlooked, either. Adding Mickey Mitchell — and eventually Kimani Lawrence — improves Arizona State’s front court depth. Lastly, we cannot forget to note the impact that freshman Remy Martin’s had on the perimeter. The energetic newcomer can be an absolute pest on the perimeter defensively, and he’s also averaging 9.9 points per game. If they can improve defensively and on the boards, Arizona State should (at minimum) contend in the Pac-12.
3. THERE’S CLEAR SEPARATION IN THE CONFERENCE PECKING ORDER: While there have been some surprising results produced by teams expected to finish in the bottom half of the conference, most notably Washington’s win over Kansas and Washington State winning the Wooden Legacy, there have also been a host of losses that would give one pause when considering whether or not to believe in those teams. As a result, entering conference play it appears as if there are five surefire NCAA tournament teams with the rest either being questionable or worse.
Washington State followed up the Wooden Legacy with losses to UC Davis, Idaho and UTEP, Oregon State has losses to Long Beach State and Kent State on its ledger, Colorado’s lost to Colorado State and San Diego, and both California and Stanford begin league play below .500. Washington may have the best shot of any of those teams of making a run at the NCAA tournament bubble, as none of its three losses (Providence, Virginia Tech and Gonzaga) would be considered “bad.” But the pickings are slim, which in addition to hurting the bottom of the Pac-12 could hurt bubble teams in search of quality wins in the months of February and March.
THREE STORYLINES TO FOLLOW
1. ARIZONA STATE’S STAYING POWER: The Sun Devils’ 12-0 start to the season has certainly been impressive, with wins over Kansas and Xavier being the headliners. But for a program that last reached the NCAA tournament in 2014, it’s fair to wonder whether or not Arizona State will be able to sustain this run of form and at the very least contend in the Pac-12. As noted above there is some work to be done on the defensive end of the floor, as Arizona State is ranked 122nd in adjusted defensive efficiency per kenpom.com.
The biggest reason for those struggles: defensive rebounding, as Arizona State is rebounding just 68.6 percent of its opponents’ missed shots. That figure ranks 11th in the Pac-12, with Washington (67.4) being the only team that’s been worse. Mickey Mitchell, who has a personal defensive rebounding percentage of 23.1 in his limited time on the floor, should help in this regard. Addressing the rebounding issue could be the difference between going to the NCAA tournament and simply winning a game or playing deep into the month of March.
2. WILL DE’ANTHONY MELTON BE ALLOWED TO PLAY?: USC managed to rebound from its overtime loss to Princeton by winning the Diamond Head Classic, with tournament MVP Bennie Boatwright and sophomore guard Jonah Mathews both looking healthier after having been hampered by injuries prior to the Trojans’ trip to Hawaii. But this is a team that still misses the contributions of Melton, a versatile guard who can have an impact for this team on both ends of the court.
Defensively, Melton has both the size and athleticism to defend multiple positions on the perimeter. Offensively, he can operate with or without the basketball in his hands. Simply put, Melton can be a “mixing agent” for a team that really doesn’t have that kind of player at this point in time despite its wealth of talent. Will USC ultimately clear Melton to return to the court? And if that happens, how prepared will Melton be to have an impact once on the floor? USC has the tools to contend in the Pac-12 without Melton, but his return would certainly improve their chances of winning the league.
3. CAN OREGON INSERT ITSELF INTO THE CONFERENCE CONVERSATION?: Given the fact that Oregon lost six of its top seven scorers from last season’s Final Four team, it should come as no surprise that the current group of Ducks needed some time to adjust not only to Dana Altman’s system but to each other as well. Oregon’s field goal and three-point percentages are about where they were a season ago, with this year’s group shooting 47.9 percent from the field (48.0 last season) and 37.7 percent from three (38.0).
After going through a stretch in which it lost three of four games, Oregon has won five straight to wrap up non-conference play. While the win at Fresno State is the only result that will make an impression from an NCAA profile standpoint, it’s important to note that was a game the Ducks trailed by 12 early in the second half. Payton Pritchard has taken a step forward as a sophomore, and newcomers such as Elijah Brown and Troy Brown have looked more comfortable of late. There’s also Kenny Wooten, who’s elicited comparisons to Jordan Bell with his production defensively (3.2 bpg) while also being an effective finisher around the basket.
As part of the quintet of teams in the league most likely to go dancing, can Oregon be a Pac-12 title contender? If they continue to grow together, it’s certainly possible.
THREE PREDICTIONS
1. ARIZONA WINS THE PAC-12 OUTRIGHT: The Wildcats did not play well at the Battle 4 Atlantis, but it’s important to remember that Rawle Alkins was out with a broken foot. Since the trip to the Bahamas the Wildcats have won seven straight, the last four with Alkins in the lineup. His return gives Arizona a power wing who can more than supplement what Allonzo Trier and DeAndre Ayton bring to the table. And the supporting cast, most notably Dusan Ristic, has become more comfortable with their respective roles of late.
That being said, the offense isn’t the concern for Sean Miller which is a bit of a departure from seasons past. It’s the defense, partially a byproduct of have two players who are most effective at the center position (Ayton and Ristic) on the court at the same time for significant stretches of time. They’ve become more comfortable with each other defensively, which will be a key moving forward. If that continues to happen and Arizona gets better at defending the three, they’ve got the talent needed to win the Pac-12 title outright. And the prediction here is that this will happen.
2. WASHINGTON JUST MISSES OUT ON AN NCAA BID: There wasn’t much expected of the Huskies in the first season of Mike Hopkins’ tenure as head coach, but the Huskies have been a positive surprise in non-conference play. Of course there’s the win over Kansas in Kansas City, one of the league’s most impressive non-conference victories. And even though the Huskies had some close calls, none of their losses were particularly damaging. For that reason Washington enters conference play in better shape to potentially earn an NCAA bid than many anticipated back in October.
That all being said, even with the play of veterans such as Noah Dickerson, David Crisp and Mathysse Thybulle and freshman Jaylen Nowell, Washington’s struggles on the defensive end of the floor will be why this team lands in the NIT. Opponents are averaging nearly 76 points per game, and Washington is ranked in the two hundreds nationally in both effective field goal percentage defense (52.3; 223rd) and defensive rebounding percentage (67.4; 287th). Washington has the talent to be a middle of the pack team in the Pac-12, but if they’re to do what few expect and reach the NCAA tournament this team has to get better defensively.
3. SOMEONE FROM A TEAM IN THE BOTTOM HALF OF THE LEAGUE CONTENDS FOR PAC-12 PLAYER OF THE YEAR: The pick for the Pac-12’s top played in non-conference play here is Arizona State’s Tra Holder, and one can find a host of worthy contenders from other top teams in the conference. Shannon Evans II, Allonzo Trier, DeAndre Ayton and Aaron Holiday are just some of the contenders from teams that at the very least should hear their names called on Selection Sunday.
While those are the teams that tend to produce Player of the Year winners, with voters generally preferring to reward team success, there are some options on teams that may not finish in the top half of the conference worth considering as well. Stanford’s Reid Travis and Oregon State’s Tres Tinkle (18.2 ppg, 7.2 rpg, 3.2 apg) are two possibilities, and with the conference going with a 10-member first team at season’s end at bare minimum both should land on that list.
Big 12 Conference Reset: Will the league get eight Dance cards?
College basketball’s non-conference season is finally coming to a close.
To help you shake off post-holiday haze and the hangover of losing in your fantasy football playoffs, we’ll be providing you with some midseason primers to get you caught up on all the nation’s most important conferences.
Who has been the best player in the biggest leagues?
Who is on track to get an NCAA tournament bid?
What have we learned about the conference hierarchy, and what is left for us to figure out?
We break it all down here.
Today, we’ll be taking a look at the Big 12.
MIDSEASON BIG 12 PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Trae Young, Oklahoma
The McDonald’s All-American said before the season that the weight of expectation of being a star freshman from his hometown program wouldn’t be a pressure point for him this season. Boy, was he not lying. Young has been nothing short of spectacular in the first two months of his career, not only earning him Midseason Big 12 Player of the Year honors here, but making him our frontrunner for National Player of the Year. The 6-foot-2 freshman is leading the Big 12 in scoring (28.7) and assists (10.7) while shooting 48.5 percent from the floor and 41.1 percent from 3-point range. That’s helped the Sooners to rush out to a 10-1 start to the season to put last year’s 11-20 record well in the rear-view. Young has not only out-shined fellow freshman phenom Mo Bamba of Texas but established veteran stars like Kansas’ Devonte Graham and West Virginia’s Jevon Carter. He has been, simply, remarkable.
THE ALL-BIG 12 FIRST TEAM
TRAE YOUNG, Oklahoma
JEVON CARTER, West Virginia: Carter was about a 30 percent 3-point shooter is first two years at Morgantown, but upped that to 38 last season and he now sits at 40.6 percent as a senior. That’s made him on of the Big 12’s best scorers – on top of being its best perimeter defender. He’s averaging a league-best 3.7 steals per game for Press Virginia.i
DEVONTE GRAHAM, Kansas: Many’s preseason Big 12 player of the year frontrunner, Graham hasn’t quite lived up to that hype or slid into Frank Mason’s shoes, but he’s been quite good. He’s been one of the Big 12’s most efficient offensive players while averaging 16.8 points and 7.6 assists.
UDOKA AZUBUIKE, Kansas: The 7-footer has been a terror on the offensive end with an effective field goal percentage of 77.9, tops in the country. He’s also among the Big 12’s best rebounder, averaging eight per game while ranking in the top five in both offensive and defensive rebounding percentage. He’s also one of the conference’s top shot blockers.
MOHAMED BAMBA, Texas: One of the country’s top recruits hasn’t been a major offensive threat, averaging 10.9 points per game, but he’s been one of the country’s best rebounders and shot blockers. He’s turning away more than four shots of game for a block percentage of 16.6, a top-10 mark nationally. He’s also averaging 9.8 rebounds per game with a defensive rebounding percentage of 27.1
POSTSEASON PREDICTIONS
NCAA: Kansas, West Virginia, Texas Tech, TCU, Baylor, Oklahoma, Texas
NIT: Kansas State, Iowa State, Oklahoma State
OTHER/NO POSTSEASON: None
THREE THINGS WE’VE LEARNED
1. THE LEAGUE IS A MONSTER: The Big 12 has been KenPom’s top-ranked conference for four-straight seasons, and it’s seemingly a lock to finish again this season. The difference in ranking between the Big 12 and the second-place ACC is as bigger than the gap between the ACC and the fifth-place Big Ten. Nine of the league’s 10 teams rank in the top-50, and the 10th team, 76th-ranked Iowa State, has won nine-straight with three of those wins coming against top-100 opponents.
Kansas is probably the only team that’s viewed as an elite-tier team with a healthy shot at the Final Four, but the league’s strength comes from its middle and back ends. Texas is the only team with more than two losses, and its setbacks came to Duke, Gonzaga and Michigan. TCU, generally considered a second-tier contender, is undefeated with wins over SMU, St. Bonaventure and Nevada. The consensus bottom three of the conference, Kansas State, Iowa State and Oklahoma State, are a combined 29-6. With its round-robin schedule, the Big 12 will undoubtedly be appointment viewing nearly every time its teams take the court over the next three months.
2. KANSAS IS THE FAVORITE, BUT HAS THINGS THEY STILL NEED TO WORK OUT: For 13 years one of the biggest pastimes for Big 12 observers has been to pick apart Kansas and find the reason this will be the year the Jayhawks won’t be league champs. No reason has been big enough yet during this amazing title streak. That’s likely to be the case once again this season, but that doesn’t mean the Jayhawks aren’t without issues.
The most glaring issue is obviously the frontcourt. Udoka Azubuike has been really good in his return from last season’s injury, but beyond the 7-foot sophomore, the Jayhawks’ roster just isn’t quite built right inside. Svi Mykhailiuk has been good, but he’s out of position at the four. He’s not the problem, though. The 6-foot-8 sharpshooter makes for a strong stretch-four, but the issue is that Jayhawks don’t have any other legit options at that position right now, making them predictable and susceptible to a smart gameplan.
3. TCU IS ASCENDANT: Jamie Dixon’s departure from Pittsburgh made sense in a narrow way. The Panthers had plateaued some in Jamie Dixon’s last five years, and after 13 years with Pitt, fans were getting a wandering eye. In a broader way, though, Dixon’s departure from Pitt was crazy dumb for the Panthers. To give up a coach of his caliber for, no offense to Kevin Stallings, a coach that was petering out at Vanderbilt made no sense.
As silly as it seems for Pitt to push Dixon toward the exit, it made perfect sense for TCU to scoop him up. The Horned Frogs were wallowing in the Big 12 since its move to the conference on the strength of their football program, and Dixon, a TCU alum, provided the perfect mix of credibility, talent and fit. Now, after winning the NIT in his first season, Dixon has the Horned Frogs undefeated and looking like a potential threat to Kansas in Year 2. TCU made the decision to prioritize basketball, and Dixon is paying immediate dividends.
THREE STORYLINES TO FOLLOW
1. WHO’S THE STRONGEST CONTENDER?: We all now Kansas is the frontrunner. It doesn’t matter that the Jayhawks have roster issues or that they dropped back-to-back games in early December. They’ve got the talent, Bill Self and 13-straight Big 12 titles so it’s not really worth it right now to discuss anyone else as the favorite. But who’s got the best chance to threaten a streak matched only by John Wooden and UCLA?
Is it West Virginia? Bob Huggins has been knocking on the door since this Press Virginia transformation, and the Mountaineers have the ruggedness to win on the road in the Big 12. What about Oklahoma? Trae Young looks like a player capable of shifting the landscape of the league, and Lon Kruger is maybe the most underappreciated coach in the country. Can Shaka Smart and Texas breakthrough on the strength of Mo Bamba and an improved backcourt? What about Jamie Dixon’s undefeated TCU? Or 11-1 Texas Tech or the oft-underrated Baylor Bears? Kansas is No. 1, but there are six teams with a claim to top challenger.
2. ARE REINFORCEMENTS ON THE WAY FOR KANSAS?: We’ve laid out the issues, at length, about Kansas’ issues up front. But, as so often seems to be the case, Bill Self and Co. may have an Ace – or two – up their sleeves.
First is Silvio De Sousa, a top-30 forward from the 2018 class that is enrolling at Kansas at the semester break and could join the Jayhawks in a couple weeks if the NCAA rules him eligible, which Kansas has indicated it expects. The 6-foot-9 forward would immediately help bolster the interior. The other potential option is Billy Preston, who, after being suspended for KU’s opener, hasn’t played due to the questionable ownership of a car he was driving on campus. In Preston’s situation, too, Kansas has indicated they’re confident Preston will eventually suit up in Allen Fieldhouse. The five-star, top-20 recruit would provide instant help as well. If Kansas gets them both, they could be running at full strength come March.
3. IS EIGHT ENOUGH … OR POSSIBLE?: Could the Big 12 get 80 percent of its conference membership into the NCAA tournament? It seems unlikely, but it can’t be ruled out heading into Big 12 play. The league has been that strong in non-conference play, and given that computers love them now, that’ll likely not change as they continue to go after each other.
In 2015, the Big 12 got seven teams in the Big Dance, but an eighth, Kansas State, may have gotten that elusive bid had they avoided a disastrous 7-6 non-conference slate that came before an 8-10 Big 12 mark. If the standings fall like they did in 2015 with all 10 teams having solid non-con resumes, eight might be the number.
THREE PREDICTIONS
1. TRAE YOUNG WILL BE THE CONFERENCE’S TOP DRAFT PICK: Coming into the year, it would seem absurd to pick anyone in the Big 12 to go before Mo Bamba – and maybe it still is – but Trae Young has been so good for a long enough time that he could very well be the first player from the conference selected in June.
Bamba has the size and defensive prowess to be a difference-maker in the middle whether or not his offensive game catches up. He’s a safe pick. Young, though, looks to be something potentially special. He’s a huge scorer that distributes willingly and in volume. His teammates and coaches love him, and he’s a well-known workaholic. There may be some risk taking a guard making a quick rise his freshman season, but Young looks worth whatever pitfalls may lay ahead.
2. WEST VIRGINIA IS THE LAST TEAM STANDING IN MARCH: Press Virginia has been wildly successful – and interesting to watch – for Huggins’ program, but it hasn’t produced an NCAA tournament trip that’s extended past the Sweet 16. This is finally the year that changes.
Now, West Virginia’s style may not be suited for the rigors of March, but what it does to is ramp up the volatility of a game, which makes 40 minutes with the Mountaineers more about chance than a lot of other teams you’d encounter in the Big Dance. Behind Jevon Carter and a defense that is as relentless as any, West Virginia is going to at least the Elite Eight, while the rest of the league falls behind.
3. KANSAS ‘ STREAK FINALLY COMES TO AN END: lol jk no it won’t
No. 6 Xavier takes league opener, holds off Marquette 91-87
Trevon Blueitt had 23 points, J.P. Macura scored 11 of his 15 points in the second half and No. 6 Xavier beat Marquette 91-87 on Wednesday night to survive a road test in its Big East opener.
Tyrique Jones added 12 points on 5-of-6 shooting before fouling out for Xavier (13-1, 1-0), which won its eighth straight game.
Andrew Rowsey led the Golden Eagles (9-4, 0-1) with 31 points but missed a 3 while open from a couple feet from behind the arc with 1:16 left with his team trailing 85-82.
Marquette’s Markus Howard also missed a couple of layups late, including an attempt high off the glass off an inbounds play. Kaiser Gates answered at the other end with a 3-pointer for a five-point lead with 1:29 left.
The Big East leader in foul shooting (79.8 percent), Xavier sealed the road victory by going 6 of 6 from the line over the final 28 seconds.
But the Musketeers were challenged by Marquette from the early going.
A back-and-forth first half ended with a 42-39 lead for Xavier, with Bluiett leading the way with 12 points. Playing in front of a friendly crowd and urged on by energetic coach Steve Wojciechowski, Marquette often outhustled Xavier in sometimes-chippy play in the paint.
The sharpshooting Howard started 0 for 4 from 3-point range, though the Golden Eagles got an energy boost from center Harry Froling, who had four rebounds in 7 minutes off the bench in the first half.
Howard finished with 13 points, shooting 6 of 19 from the field and 1 of 8 from 3-point territory.
BIG PICTURE
Xavier: A tough nonconference schedule tested the Musketeers’ resolve in a tricky league opener. The savvy senior backcourt of Bluiett and Macura gives the team an experienced duo to tackle any challenge. Blueitt was just 1 of 8 from 3-point range but added eight assists and went 10 of 11 from the foul line.
Marquette: Playing in his third game since becoming eligible, the 6-foot-11 Froling has provided much-needed size and hustle down low. His presence allows 6-8 swingman Sam Hauser, who can be a tough matchup with his size and shooting ability, to not have to worry as much about the paint. Wojciechowski should be encouraged by the play of his bench, including 16 points from Jamal Cain. The freshman was 4 of 6 from the 3-point line, hitting open looks from the corner.
UP NEXT
Xavier: Hosts DePaul on Saturday in first Big East home game.
Marquette: Hosts Georgetown on Saturday to wrap up four-game home stand.