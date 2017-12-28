No. 23 Seton Hall overcomes halftime deficit to beat No. 25 Creighton

NEWARK — Desi Rodriguez led four players in double-figures with 23 points while Angel Delgado added 18 points, 14 boards and five assists before fouling out as No. 23 Seton Hall overcame an 11-point halftime deficit to pick off No. 25 Creighton at home, 90-84.
It was the most important win to date for a Pirates team that managed to put together an impressive non-conference résumé. They beat Texas Tech in Madison Square Garden. They won at Louisville. They’ve beaten Indiana, and VCU, and Vanderbilt.
But this is also a team that has faced a bit of turmoil in recent weeks. There was the collapse at Rutgers two weeks ago. There was the departure – and quick return – of freshman point guard Jordan Walker. There was the suspension of Ish Sanogo prior to a game against Manhattan that saw Myles Powell get ejected for a skirmish that also involved center Delgado.
Combine all of that with a miserable first half defensive performance, one that left Kevin Willard red-faced as he trailed his team to the locker room, and it looked like this promising season that the Pirates had managed to cobble together, a season four years in the making, was on the verge of going off the rails.
If No. 23 Seton Hall wants to be taken seriously, if they want to legitimately challenge No. 1 Villanova or No. 6 Xavier in the race for the Big East title, these are the kind of wins that they have to get. The Big East is not like the other power conferences; they play a true double-round robin. Every team has to play in every other team’s gym, and that makes defending your home court all that much more important.
Creighton is good. They are lethal in transition, they have a terrific crop of perimeter players and a coach that fully understands how to take advantage of those players’ skills. They, like Seton Hall, can make the second weekend of the NCAA tournament. The Pirates are not the first team they’ve embarrassed defensively.
But Seton Hall found a way to win. They got the stops they needed to get, made enough plays down the stretch and overcame Delgado fouling out on some questionable officiating.
Those are the things that good teams do.
I don’t think Seton Hall is going to outpace Villanova in the Big East this season, but winning games like this will give them a puncher’s chance at it.
St. John’s is already playing without half of its dynamic backcourt with Marcus Lovett missing the last six games due to a knee sprain. The other half of that backcourt could be ailing as well.
Shamorie Ponds may have suffered an injury in the Red Storm’s 94-72 loss Thursday to open Big East play, but the exact circumstances were murky not long after the defeat.
“I don’t know. I never saw what happened, but I saw him limping,” St. John’s coach Chris Mullin said in a statement released by the school. “I asked him and he said that he was really hurting after a layup. Otherwise, I don’t know exactly. I noticed him limping at the start of the second half.”
Ponds logged 31 minutes in the loss, scoring 16 points along with registering four rebounds, six assists and three steals. After the game, Ponds tweeted, in response to another tweet about his status, “God Got a Plan.”
If there is anything amiss with Ponds, it would be a massive blow for St. John’s team that has hopes of returning to the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2011. That task gets exponentially harder if either Lovett or Ponds miss much more time.
UConn’s Gilbert set for another season-ending surgery
Alterique Gilbert’s shoulder is costing him another season.
The Connecticut redshirt freshman is out for the year due to an injured shoulder that may require a third surgery for the 6-foot guard, the school announced Thursday.
“As we have said all along, we are going to listen to Alterique and do what is best for him and his family,” Huskies coach Kevin Ollie said in a statement. “If that includes surgery, then we will give him all the support he needs and welcome him back on the court next season. Meanwhile, he will have the chance to see the game from a different perspective. I know he will continue to be a great team leader — during practice, during games and off the court as well.”
Gilbert’s injury dates back to his high school career when he dislocated his shoulder twice that ultimately required surgery. He played just three games as a freshman until once again injury his shoulder, which necessitated a second surgery.
This year, Gilbert entered the season healthy, and scored 16 points against Oregon at the PK80 before sustaining yet another injury to the shoulder. He appeared in the Huskies game the following day, but played a season-low 17 minutes and hasn’t played since.
UConn is 7-5 and opens AAC play on Saturday when No. 8 Wichita State comes to Storrs.
The 6-foot-7 forward was averaging 9.8 points and 8.1 rebounds per game this season. The sophomore’s shooting percentages were down dramatically from 43.8 overall and 43.8 percent from 3-point range as a freshman to 36.6 percent and 25.0 percent, respectively, this year.
Jackson hasn’t played since Dec. 7, missing the Terps’ last three games with what coach Mark Turgeon described as shoulder soreness that wasn’t expected to sideline him for long.
Despite Jackson struggling to meet high expectations this season – he was a potential first-rounder in 2018 – the Terps will miss his production dearly in the Big Ten.
Jackson’s draft stock will undoubtedly be hugely affected by the injury and the absence for the second half of his sophomore season. It could complicate – or simplify – the decision about returning for his junior year.
Georgetown’s horrid non-conference schedule puts a damper on any NCAA tournament optimism for this season
Here’s something I didn’t think I would say at any point this season: Georgetown isn’t all that far away from being relevant.
On Wednesday night, in their Big East opener, Georgetown gave away a 20-point first half lead in a game that quite clearly had the kind of growing pains you’d expect out of a young team that has never experienced winning at a high-level with a first-year head coach. The final score was 91-89. It took three overtimes to get there. Georgetown had their chances to put this thing away.
Patrick Ewing deserves some criticism here. The defensive assignments were questionable. The zone offense was difficult to watch. The failure of the Hoyas to get the ball into the hands of their best players on the biggest possessions may have cost them the game, and these are issues that are not necessarily unique to this game. Remember, Georgetown blew a 15-point lead to Syracuse at home earlier this season.
But that’s not really what I want to discuss.
The bigger story, in my mind, is this: Georgetown is not terrible this year. Hell, they’re on the doorstep of being pretty good. If they can figure out what’s going on at the point and if they can find a way to be functional against a zone, I don’t think it’s out of the question that they can get to .500 in the Big East this year. Jessie Govan is a beast. Marcus Derrickson is good. Jamarco Pickett and Kaleb Johnson can fill a role. So can Jagan Mosely and Jonathan Mulmore.
Don’t laugh at what I’m about to say, but I actually believe it: Come March, I can see a scenario where Georgetown is one of the 68 best teams in the country. If they don’t blow those big leads and lose in overtime to Syracuse and to Butler, that sentence doesn’t sound quite as crazy.
But the problem is that their chances of getting to the NCAA tournament are just about dead.
This is not exactly breaking news, but Georgetown has played an absolutely atrocious non-conference schedule. As it stands, they have the worst non-conference schedule in the nation, according to KenPom. According to the RPI, it is the nation’s second-worst non-conference schedule, and according to me, it is the worst that I can ever remember seeing from a high-major program since I started covering college basketball a decade ago.
Georgetown’s best win in the non-conference came against either North Carolina A&T (163rd in the RPI) or Richmond (232nd on KenPom, 2-10 on the season), depending on your metric of choice. That’s bad, but teams have been able to overcome poor performances in non-conference play before.
Take Cincinnati in 2012, for example. They entered Selection Sunday with the 319th non-conference SOS, according to the RPI, but they earned a No. 6 seed after gong 12-6 in a strong iteration of the old Big East and beating two top 15 teams – including No. 2 Syracuse – en route to the title game of the Big East tournament. In 2015, Notre Dame earned a No. 3 seed in the NCAA tournament with the 323rd-best non-conference schedule, but they also went 14-4 in the ACC, 29-5 overall and won the ACC tournament title.
Those, however, are not the examples that Georgetown should concern themselves with.
If they can get to 12 wins in this Big East, while picking off a couple of the big dogs – Villanova, Xavier, Seton Hall, Creighton – in the process, they probably will find themselves in the mix come Selection Sunday.
I don’t think that will happen.
Which is why SMU’s 2014 snub is the one that immediately comes to mind. That SMU team had just four top 100 wins on the season, but all four were top 40 wins. Their schedule was that lopsided because they played the 302nd-ranked non-conference schedule that season, and despite being as high as a No. 9 seed in many a bracketology, the Mustangs found themselves on the wrong side of the bubble come Selection Sunday.
“Their non-conference strength of schedule was ranked No. 302 out of, what do we have, 350 teams eligible for the tournament?” NCAA men’s basketball committee chairman Ron Wellman said at the time. “It’s one of the worst non-conference schedules. Their overall strength of schedule was 129. That would have been by far the worst at-large strength of schedule. The next-worst was 91. Really, the glaring weakness about SMU was their schedule.”
Not only did Georgetown put together an awful schedule, they actively made it worse; the Hoyas were supposed to be a part of the PK80 Invitational and dropped out.
I understand why.
A young team and a new coach trying to gel. Sometimes what you need are wins to boost confidence. I get it.
But I told you this would happen.
Patrick Ewing scheduled his team out of NCAA tournament contention.
Pac-12 Conference Reset: How many teams go dancing?
College basketball’s non-conference season is finally coming to a close.
To help you shake off post-holiday haze and the hangover of losing in your fantasy football playoffs, we’ll be providing you with some midseason primers to get you caught up on all the nation’s most important conferences.
Who has been the best player in the biggest leagues?
Who is on track to get an NCAA tournament bid?
What have we learned about the conference hierarchy, and what is left for us to figure out?
We break it all down here.
Today, we’ll be taking a look at the Pac-12.
MIDSEASON PAC-12 PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Tra Holder, Arizona State
Having improved statistically in each of his first three seasons at Arizona State, Holder has made another major leap forward as a senior. Averaging 21.5 points, 5.1 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game, Holder is doing this while shooting 46.7 percent from the field, 45.8 percent from three and 83.1 percent from the foul line. It’s one thing to be given the green light to make plays, as is the case for Arizona State’s guards under head coach Bobby Hurley. It’s another to do so at a high level and help lead a team through non-conference play undefeated.
THE ALL PAC-12 FIRST TEAM
TRA HOLDER, ARIZONA STATE
ALLONZO TRIER, ARIZONA: For all the critiques of Trier following last season’s Sweet 16 exit, he’s been incredibly efficient as a junior. Trier’s averaging 21.2 points per game while shooting 56.2 percent from the field and 43.1 percent from beyond the arc.
AARON HOLIDAY, UCLA: This pick was a tough one, because Arizona State’s Shannon Evans II has a very good argument as well. However Holiday’s also performed well thus far, averaging 17.6 points, 5.6 assists and 3.5 rebounds per game.
DEANDRE AYTON, ARIZONA: To say that Ayton may be the toughest individual matchup in the Pac-12 would be a conservative statement. The 7-foot-1 freshman is averaging 19.5 points and 11.4 rebounds per game while shooting 61.7 percent from the field.
REID TRAVIS, STANFORD: While the Cardinal have struggled thus far,
going 6-7 in non-conference play, Travis has been one of the Pac-12’s most productive front court players. The redshirt junior is averaging 21.4 points and 7.1 rebounds per game, and he’s shooting 52.7 percent from the field in doing so.
POSTSEASON PREDICTIONS
NCAA:Arizona, Arizona State, USC, UCLA, Oregon
NIT: Utah, Washington
OTHER/NO POSTSEASON:Colorado, Oregon State, Stanford, Washington State, California
THREE THINGS WE’VE LEARNED
1. OFF-COURT ISSUES CHANGED THE EQUATION FOR MULTIPLE SCHOOLS: One had to have the feeling that this would be an interesting season in the Pac-12 dating back to late-September, as the still-ongoing FBI investigation saw two teams have assistant coaches arrested and later indicted (Arizona’s Emanuel Richardson and USC’s Tony Bland). Add in UCLA losing three freshmen due to their decision to shoplift while in China, and non-conference play has been an adventure to say the least.
While Arizona hasn’t lost a player due to the FBI investigation USC has, as versatile sophomore guard DeAnthony Melton continues to sit as the school looks into things. And UCLA’s rotation is three players lighter as Cody Riley and Jalen Hill will sit out the entire season and LiAngelo Ball will be playing professionally in Lithuania. For all this turmoil recent results suggest that each team should be OK, however. Arizona has won seven straight, USC won the Diamond Head Classic and UCLA picked up a win over Kentucky. But merely being “OK” may not equal making a deep run in March, which all three programs have the goal of doing.
2. CONSIDERED A TOURNAMENT TEAM BEFORE THE SEASON STARTED, ARIZONA STATE MAY BE EVEN MORE THAN THAT: There are only three undefeated teams in college basketball, and to the surprise of many the Sun Devils are in that class (Villanova and TCU being the others). Given the talent and experience back on the perimeter in Tra Holder, Shannon Evans II and Kodi Justice, to see Bobby Hurley’s team as an NCAA tournament squad was not far-fetched. But thanks to the combination of holdovers and newcomers, the Sun Devils have the look of a team that can play deep into March.
Romello White has been an impact addition after sitting out last season, and the same can be said of fellow forward De’Quon Lake. Those two combined to average 24.2 points and 14.9 rebounds per game in non-conference play, and while his numbers may not jump off the page Vitaliy Shibel’s contributions should not be overlooked, either. Adding Mickey Mitchell — and eventually Kimani Lawrence — improves Arizona State’s front court depth. Lastly, we cannot forget to note the impact that freshman Remy Martin’s had on the perimeter. The energetic newcomer can be an absolute pest on the perimeter defensively, and he’s also averaging 9.9 points per game. If they can improve defensively and on the boards, Arizona State should (at minimum) contend in the Pac-12.
3. THERE’S CLEAR SEPARATION IN THE CONFERENCE PECKING ORDER: While there have been some surprising results produced by teams expected to finish in the bottom half of the conference, most notably Washington’s win over Kansas and Washington State winning the Wooden Legacy, there have also been a host of losses that would give one pause when considering whether or not to believe in those teams. As a result, entering conference play it appears as if there are five surefire NCAA tournament teams with the rest either being questionable or worse.
Washington State followed up the Wooden Legacy with losses to UC Davis, Idaho and UTEP, Oregon State has losses to Long Beach State and Kent State on its ledger, Colorado’s lost to Colorado State and San Diego, and both California and Stanford begin league play below .500. Washington may have the best shot of any of those teams of making a run at the NCAA tournament bubble, as none of its three losses (Providence, Virginia Tech and Gonzaga) would be considered “bad.” But the pickings are slim, which in addition to hurting the bottom of the Pac-12 could hurt bubble teams in search of quality wins in the months of February and March.
THREE STORYLINES TO FOLLOW
1. ARIZONA STATE’S STAYING POWER: The Sun Devils’ 12-0 start to the season has certainly been impressive, with wins over Kansas and Xavier being the headliners. But for a program that last reached the NCAA tournament in 2014, it’s fair to wonder whether or not Arizona State will be able to sustain this run of form and at the very least contend in the Pac-12. As noted above there is some work to be done on the defensive end of the floor, as Arizona State is ranked 122nd in adjusted defensive efficiency per kenpom.com.
The biggest reason for those struggles: defensive rebounding, as Arizona State is rebounding just 68.6 percent of its opponents’ missed shots. That figure ranks 11th in the Pac-12, with Washington (67.4) being the only team that’s been worse. Mickey Mitchell, who has a personal defensive rebounding percentage of 23.1 in his limited time on the floor, should help in this regard. Addressing the rebounding issue could be the difference between going to the NCAA tournament and simply winning a game or playing deep into the month of March.
2. WILL DE’ANTHONY MELTON BE ALLOWED TO PLAY?: USC managed to rebound from its overtime loss to Princeton by winning the Diamond Head Classic, with tournament MVP Bennie Boatwright and sophomore guard Jonah Mathews both looking healthier after having been hampered by injuries prior to the Trojans’ trip to Hawaii. But this is a team that still misses the contributions of Melton, a versatile guard who can have an impact for this team on both ends of the court.
Defensively, Melton has both the size and athleticism to defend multiple positions on the perimeter. Offensively, he can operate with or without the basketball in his hands. Simply put, Melton can be a “mixing agent” for a team that really doesn’t have that kind of player at this point in time despite its wealth of talent. Will USC ultimately clear Melton to return to the court? And if that happens, how prepared will Melton be to have an impact once on the floor? USC has the tools to contend in the Pac-12 without Melton, but his return would certainly improve their chances of winning the league.
3. CAN OREGON INSERT ITSELF INTO THE CONFERENCE CONVERSATION?: Given the fact that Oregon lost six of its top seven scorers from last season’s Final Four team, it should come as no surprise that the current group of Ducks needed some time to adjust not only to Dana Altman’s system but to each other as well. Oregon’s field goal and three-point percentages are about where they were a season ago, with this year’s group shooting 47.9 percent from the field (48.0 last season) and 37.7 percent from three (38.0).
After going through a stretch in which it lost three of four games, Oregon has won five straight to wrap up non-conference play. While the win at Fresno State is the only result that will make an impression from an NCAA profile standpoint, it’s important to note that was a game the Ducks trailed by 12 early in the second half. Payton Pritchard has taken a step forward as a sophomore, and newcomers such as Elijah Brown and Troy Brown have looked more comfortable of late. There’s also Kenny Wooten, who’s elicited comparisons to Jordan Bell with his production defensively (3.2 bpg) while also being an effective finisher around the basket.
As part of the quintet of teams in the league most likely to go dancing, can Oregon be a Pac-12 title contender? If they continue to grow together, it’s certainly possible.
THREE PREDICTIONS
1. ARIZONA WINS THE PAC-12 OUTRIGHT: The Wildcats did not play well at the Battle 4 Atlantis, but it’s important to remember that Rawle Alkins was out with a broken foot. Since the trip to the Bahamas the Wildcats have won seven straight, the last four with Alkins in the lineup. His return gives Arizona a power wing who can more than supplement what Allonzo Trier and DeAndre Ayton bring to the table. And the supporting cast, most notably Dusan Ristic, has become more comfortable with their respective roles of late.
That being said, the offense isn’t the concern for Sean Miller which is a bit of a departure from seasons past. It’s the defense, partially a byproduct of have two players who are most effective at the center position (Ayton and Ristic) on the court at the same time for significant stretches of time. They’ve become more comfortable with each other defensively, which will be a key moving forward. If that continues to happen and Arizona gets better at defending the three, they’ve got the talent needed to win the Pac-12 title outright. And the prediction here is that this will happen.
2. WASHINGTON JUST MISSES OUT ON AN NCAA BID: There wasn’t much expected of the Huskies in the first season of Mike Hopkins’ tenure as head coach, but the Huskies have been a positive surprise in non-conference play. Of course there’s the win over Kansas in Kansas City, one of the league’s most impressive non-conference victories. And even though the Huskies had some close calls, none of their losses were particularly damaging. For that reason Washington enters conference play in better shape to potentially earn an NCAA bid than many anticipated back in October.
That all being said, even with the play of veterans such as Noah Dickerson, David Crisp and Mathysse Thybulle and freshman Jaylen Nowell, Washington’s struggles on the defensive end of the floor will be why this team lands in the NIT. Opponents are averaging nearly 76 points per game, and Washington is ranked in the two hundreds nationally in both effective field goal percentage defense (52.3; 223rd) and defensive rebounding percentage (67.4; 287th). Washington has the talent to be a middle of the pack team in the Pac-12, but if they’re to do what few expect and reach the NCAA tournament this team has to get better defensively.
3. SOMEONE FROM A TEAM IN THE BOTTOM HALF OF THE LEAGUE CONTENDS FOR PAC-12 PLAYER OF THE YEAR: The pick for the Pac-12’s top played in non-conference play here is Arizona State’s Tra Holder, and one can find a host of worthy contenders from other top teams in the conference. Shannon Evans II, Allonzo Trier, DeAndre Ayton and Aaron Holiday are just some of the contenders from teams that at the very least should hear their names called on Selection Sunday.
While those are the teams that tend to produce Player of the Year winners, with voters generally preferring to reward team success, there are some options on teams that may not finish in the top half of the conference worth considering as well. Stanford’s Reid Travis and Oregon State’s Tres Tinkle (18.2 ppg, 7.2 rpg, 3.2 apg) are two possibilities, and with the conference going with a 10-member first team at season’s end at bare minimum both should land on that list.