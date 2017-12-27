More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED
Jon Lopez/Nike

Report: Former USC commit Taeshon Cherry allegedly identified in FBI probe

By Scott PhillipsDec 27, 2017, 7:55 PM EST
Leave a comment

Former USC commit Taeshon Cherry, a senior in high school, has allegedly been identified in the FBI’s probe into college basketball bribery.

The four-star forward is Player-8 in the federal criminal complaint against former USC associate head coach Tony Bland, according to Nathan Fenno of the Los Angeles Times.

Decommitting from USC last week — Bland was one of the coaches who recruited Cherry to the Trojans — Cherry is a high-end four-star prospect and 6-foot-9 wing. Cherry’s mother, Danielle, told Fenno that her son had no connection to the FBI case.

In the federal complaint, Christian Dawkins and financial advisor Munish Sood met with a relative of Player-8 at a restaurant in Los Angeles on Aug. 30. The group was joined by an undercover FBI agent posing as a financial backer who recorded the gathering.

According to the complaint, Dawkins and Sood wanted the relative to get Player-8 to use their services when he went to the NBA. The group wanted to bring Player-8 in for a meeting at a later date. The complaint also said the undercover agent gave Dawkins and envelope with $4,000 to give to the relative.

The complaint ultimately alleged that Bland, Dawkins and Sood facilitated $4,000 to Player-8’s relative. The next day, $5,00 allegedly went to David Elliott, a family friend of ineligible USC sophomore guard De’Anthony Melton.

It is notable that the complaint doesn’t give any firsthand accounts of the either man receiving the money. It’s also uncertain how the NCAA might respond to this.

Cherry had not previously connected to this but it’ll be interesting to see how his recruiting goes now that he is not with the Trojans. Initially planning to sign with USC in the fall, Cherry held out and opted to open things up. But this complicates some things with Cherry’s potential eligibility.

Facilities gap an uphill climb for college hoops’ low-majors

AP Photo/David Kohl
Associated PressDec 27, 2017, 1:25 PM EST
Leave a comment

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — The building, with its high, arched ceilings, could pass for an airplane hangar if it had larger doors. Massive fans span one wall, designed to heat the adjacent offices next door, yet turn the old fieldhouse colder than the already-crisp fall air outside.

The lights have a bug-zapper vibe without the zap, emitting a constant hum, illuminating the center of the concrete floor, leaving the areas along the walls in shadows.

Two basketball courts fill the north side. One is surrounded by a horseshoe-shaped chain-link fence extending from the wall, a small entrance at one end, four feet of clearance from the court in the corners.

Just as Northern Arizona’s basketball players start warming up in this makeshift practice gym, the whir of drills and saws echoes through the building as workers construct two batting cages for the baseball team.

“It’s almost like they waited until we started practicing to begin working,” Lumberjacks coach Jack Murphy said. “I equate it to an English professor trying to teach Shakespeare in a parking garage. I’m not saying I’m teaching Shakespeare, but you would never do that.”

The smallest schools among the 351 in Division I college basketball have trouble competing with the high-majors on the court.

The facilities gap may be a deeper chasm.

At college basketball’s highest levels, weight rooms are like upscale health clubs. Arenas are belled and whistled enough to make NBA teams jealous, the practice courts nicer than some schools’ arenas.

There are fingerprint security systems, underwater rehab treadmills, game-film theaters like celebrity screening rooms. At Nebraska, players have iPod docks at their lockers that connect to the weight room, the practice court, even the showers to play their own music wherever they go.

The smallest schools often play in bandbox gyms or off-campus arenas. Practice courts, if any, can feel like racquetball courts with hoops, schedules worked around PE classes. The weight rooms, while not quite Izzy Mandelbaum-era (think Seinfeld), are often sparse, with a hand-me-down feel to the equipment.

It comes down to this: Big programs have money to pay for state-of-the-art facilities while the small schools struggle to afford modest upgrades.

“Financial support is the biggest difference, which kind of dovetails into facilities and lack thereof,” former Wake Forest and South Carolina coach Dave Odum said. “The disparity between practice facilities and major coliseums, all that is under the financial problem the middle or low-major programs have to overcome every day.”

One massive area the facilities gap hurts: Recruiting.

Players love swag, playing in nice arenas, using the best equipment, having every comfort and convenience in their locker rooms and lounges.

The difference between high-end and just-get-by facilities could end up being a recruiting tipping point.

“The resources and facilities is the biggest gap,” Longwood coach Jayson Gee said. “At the end of the day, I believe potential recruits look at that. So when you come to say, a Texas A&M, it sends a message to a potential recruit, that’s what they’re after, so there’s no way we can compete with that BCS-level program that has millions and millions of dollars. We’ve got to sell our relationships and have people who really want to be at your institutions.”

An eye to the future is part of the pitch.

Sacramento State has undergone an unprecedented era of building; a new fieldhouse and weight room, a health and wellness center, science buildings and a slew of dorms, including two sets overlooking the American River.

Talks of building an on-campus arena have gone on for years, but nothing concrete is in place. Until then, the Hornets will continue playing in The Nest, which has new locker rooms and lobby, but is one of the smallest and oldest gyms in Division I.

“We have two things here,” Sac State coach Brian Katz said. “One is the long-term vision build a facility. Is that two years, five, eight? I don’t know what it is. Short-term vision, how do we make things better today?”

Seattle University, the second-smallest school in the WAC, is in the same look-to-the-future situation.

The school has discussed building a 6,000-or-so-seat, on-campus arena in about five years. The Redhawks currently split their games at KeyArena, the former home of the NBA’s Seattle Supersonics, and the on-campus Connelly Center.

KeyArena is a recruiting magnet because it once housed an NBA team, but small crowds can look even more minuscule in the 17,000-seat arena. The Connelly Center seats about 1,000 and is essentially a Division III facility.

“I’m kind of living in three worlds,” Seattle University coach Jim Hayford said. “I coach in a gym an NBA team used to inhabit, I have a school that wants to build a gym like Belmont or Gonzaga and then I’m still stuck in a gym like a Portland State or a Sac State.”

Or Northern Arizona.

There’s been talk of a new arena in Flagstaff. Despite buildings going up all around campus, it has not gone past that stage.

The Lumberjacks’ stint in the dank, dark fieldhouse was at least short: 16 preseason practices in October.

They survived the cold, the prison-yard feel, the poor lighting and the workmen’s whirs, only to move onto another not-exactly-ideal situation.

Most of NAU’s games are played at the Walkup Skydome, which also houses the football and track teams. It’s a unique stadium and was once the largest wood-span structure of its kind in the world, but not the best place for a basketball game with the court set up near a corner and temporary bleachers on the side.

The Lumberjacks also play a few games at the Rolle Center, a nice rec center, but a rec center nonetheless.

“Facility-wise, if we had our own dedicated arena or something like that, this would be one of the better jobs in the conference because we have great location, we have a great campus, the general feel of Flagstaff is positive,” Murphy said. “We have a lot of things going for us, but the facilities are a big drawback.”

The same could be said for low-major programs across the country.

Follow John Marshall on Twitter @jmarshallap

Player of the Year Power Rankings: Is Trae Young still the favorite?

Getty Images
By Rob DausterDec 27, 2017, 12:40 PM EST
Leave a comment

More College Hoops

American Athletic Conference Reset: Is the American the seventh power conference? Big East Conference Reset: Is this the best Villanova team we’ve seen? College Basketball Power Rankings: So what do we do with Kentucky?

1. TRAE YOUNG, Oklahoma: Last week, before Trae Young tied an NCAA record with 22 assists and before he put 25 points and 10 assists on Northwestern in one half, we wrote about the special season that Young is having and why his ability as a passer makes him so special.

And raises his ceiling for what he can be as an NBA player.

I’m not really breaking any news here when I say that Young does not have the same physical profile as, say, Russell Westbrook or John Wall.

But Stephen Curry doesn’t have that kind of explosiveness either, and he’s managed to win a pair of MVPs awards and win two of the last three NBA titles as the centerpiece of what may be the NBA’s greatest dynasty. Part of what makes Steph so good, in addition to the fact that he may be the best shooter we’ve ever seen, is that he can finish in the lane despite his physical limitations. Take, for example, the 2015-16 season, when he was the unanimous MVP on a team that won an NBA-record 73 regular season games. That year, Steph shot 52.6 percent on runners, among the best in the NBA, and 59.4 percent around the rim, well above-average; for comparison’s sake, LeBron shot 63.4 percent around the rim while Tony Parker, who made a career that has lasted nearly two decades out of making runners and finishing over bigger defenders, shot 41 percent on runners and 59.3 percent around the rim.

This season, Young is has made 11-of-16 runners (68.8 percent) that he has attempted, and while he is only shooting 47.2 percent around the rim – 40th percentile in college basketball this season – you have to figure that is the kind of thing that can come with time and some added weight and strength.

But Young’s float-game is promising. As you can see in the cuts below, he can make them going left or right, when he is getting bodied by a defender and out to the foul line:

His ability to make shots like this will reduce the need to finish at the rim against NBA big man.

2. MARVIN BAGLEY III, Duke
3. TRA HOLDER, Arizona State

4. JALEN BRUNSON, Villanova: Here is a complete list of the players in the KenPom era (since 2001-02) that have posted an offensive rating above 130 and a usage rate over 22.9 (I was initially going to use 23.0 as the cut-off, but Ty Lawson’s 2008-09 season needed to be recognized):

Jalen Brunson has been awesome.

But so has Ria’n Holland. So shout out to Ria’n Holland.

5. DEANDRE AYTON, Arizona
6. JEVON CARTER, West Virginia
7. TREVON BLUIETT, Xavier
8. BONZIE COLSON, Notre Dame

9. JORDAN MURPHY, Minnesota: Murphy is currently leading the Big Ten in scoring at 19.6 points. He leads the nation in rebounding at 12.6 boards. Here are his statlines in every game this season:

If you’re not good at the maths, that means that Murphy has a double-double in every game this season. Big Ten play starts next week. How long can that streak continue?

10. MIKAL BRIDGES, Villanova

ALSO CONSIDERED: KEENAN EVANS, Texas Tech; D.J. HOGG, Texas A&M; DEVONTE’ GRAHAM, Kansas; DAKOTA MATHIAS, Purdue; YANTE MATEN, Georgia; LUKE MAYE, North Carolina; SHAKE MILTON, SMU; DESI RODRIGUEZ, Seton Hall; LANDRY SHAMET, Wichita State; KHYRI THOMAS, Creighton; ALLONZO TRIER, Arizona

American Athletic Conference Reset: Is the American the seventh power conference?

Darryl Oumi/Getty Images
By Raphielle JohnsonDec 27, 2017, 9:18 AM EST
Leave a comment

More College Hoops

Player of the Year Power Rankings: Is Trae Young still the favorite? Big East Conference Reset: Is this the best Villanova team we’ve seen? College Basketball Power Rankings: So what do we do with Kentucky?

College basketball’s non-conference season is finally coming to a close.

To help you shake off post-holiday haze and the hangover of losing in your fantasy football playoffs, we’ll be providing you with some midseason primers to get you caught up on all the nation’s most important conferences.

Who has been the best player in the biggest leagues?

Who is on track to get an NCAA tournament bid?

What have we learned about the conference hierarchy, and what is left for us to figure out?

We break it all down here.

Today, we’ll be taking a look at the American.

MIDSEASON AMERICAN PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Rob Gray Jr., Houston

While Rob Gray certainly receives his just due within the American, not too sure this can be said nationally as well. The senior’s scoring average (20.7) is only one-tenth of a point better than what he produced last season, but Gray has improved noticeably with regards to his shooting percentages. The 6-foot-2 guard is shooting 49.7 percent from the field, 41.7 percent from three and 84.6 percent from the foul line, with all three numbers being improvements from last season’s numbers (47.3, 38.2, 81.3). Gray’s also averaging 3.7 assists per game, and overall he’s been a more efficient option than he was as a junior.

THE ALL-AAC FIRST TEAM

  • ROB GRAY, Houston
  • LANDRY SHAMET, Wichita State: Shamet missed time early in the season due to a foot injury, but he’s shown why he’s considered one of the top guards in the country since returning. Shamet’s averaging 17.1 points, 4.6 assists and 3.0 rebounds per game,
    shooting 54.0 percent from the field and 50.0 percent from three.
  • SHAKE MILTON, SMU: Milton is a big reason why the Mustangs haven’t missed a beat despite losing multiple key contributors from last season’s team. The 6-foot-5 junior is averaging 17.2 points, 4.8 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game, leading the Mustangs in points and assists.
  • GARY CLARK, Cincinnati: While the 12.5 points per game may not jump off the page, keep in mind that Clark’s raised his scoring by nearly two points per game from last season and is on a team with four other players averaging at least 9.8 points per game.
    Clark’s also grabbing 8.6 rebounds per night, which ranks second in the American, and he’s also fifth in the league in steals and sixth in blocked shots.
  • TACKO FALL, UCF: Fall’s development while at UCF has been fun to watch, and as a junior he currently leads the American in field goal percentage (78.1) and blocked shots (2.1 bpg). The 7-foot-6 Fall, who’s averaging 13.8 points per game, is also fourth in the conference in rebounding (7.8 rpg).

POSTSEASON PREDICTIONS

  • NCAA: Cincinnati, Wichita State, SMU, Houston
  • NIT:Temple, UCF, Tulsa
  • OTHER/NO POSTSEASON: UConn, Memphis, Tulane, USF, East Carolina
Jacob Evans ( Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

THREE THINGS WE’VE LEARNED

1. CINCINNATI CONTINUES TO DEFEND AT A HIGH LEVEL: The big question for Cincinnati entering the season is whether or not they could make strides offensively. Thus far they’re about the same from an efficiency standpoint, with this group turning the ball over a bit more but shooting better from the perimeter than last season’s group. Veterans Jacob Evans III, Gary Clark and Kyle Washington are all double-digit scorers, as is sophomore Jarron Cumberland, and Sacred Heart transfer Cane Broome has been an impact reserve.

What hasn’t changed for the Bearcats has been their effort on the defensive end of the floor, as Cincinnati is ranked fifth in the country in adjusted defensive efficiency per kenpom.com. A big reason for this is Cincinnati’s defense inside of the arc, with opponents shooting 39.4 percent from two and the Bearcats averaging a league-high 5.9 blocks per game. They don’t give up many second chances either, as Cincinnati is rebounding 74.3 percent of its opponents’ missed shots. That’s why Cincinnati enters league play as one of the favorites in the American.

2. WE’VE YET TO SEE WHAT THIS WICHITA STATE TEAM CAN BE WHEN WHOLE: While there have been some concerns voiced with regards to the Shockers defense, which is understandable given the issues in losses to Notre Dame and Oklahoma, this group isn’t too far off from what last season’s team produced from an efficiency standpoint (26th nationally in adjusted defensive efficiency; 13th last season). The Shockers are ranked sixth in the American in three-point percentage defense (33.2), but they’ve done a decent job inside of the arc.

Here’s the thing: we still aren’t fully sure of what this group is capable of when whole. While Landry Shamet’s had enough time on the court to justify the preseason praise thrown his way, another key veteran just returned to the court. Markis McDuffie played nine minutes in his season debut on December 22 against FGCU, and his return gives Wichita State a versatile wing with size who can have an impact in a variety of ways. He returns to a team that currently has four double-digit scorers and a fifth option in guard Samajae Haynes-Jones who’s been an impact reserve. Once McDuffie shakes off the rust and Gregg Marshall gets the rotation to where he wants it, look out. And it’s not like they aren’t already good, either.

3. UCONN REALLY NEEDS TO MAKE SOME CHANGES OFFENSIVELY: No need to mince words here: offensively, this group is brutal. Sure there are individual talents on the roster, most notably Jalen Adams, Terry Larrier and Christian Vital, but the way in which UConn plays offensively makes things far more difficult than they need to be. According to kenpom.com just 39.0 percent of the Huskies’ made baskets have been assisted, which ranks 347th in the country. Wonder why this team’s shooting 31.0 percent from three and 40.1 percent from the field? There you go.

If UConn is to rebound from non-conference play and be a factor in the American, Kevin Ollie must figure out how to get his top options quality shots without having to rely solely upon dribble penetration. Because more often that not, especially with Alterique Gilbert sidelined by another shoulder injury, dribble the air out of the ball simply produces a challenged look. And until that occurs, it’s very difficult to envision the Huskies as a team capable of challenging the best teams in the American.

THREE STORYLINES TO FOLLOW

1. HOW WILL WICHITA STATE ADJUST TO ITS NEW LEAGUE?: The Shockers begin their first run through American play at UConn on December 30, and things will only get tougher from there. The home opener against Houston won’t be a cakewalk, and Wichita State also has to play Cincinnati, SMU and Temple both home and away (they’ll also face Houston twice). After being the preeminent program in the Missouri Valley, Wichita State will find more resistance at the top of the American.

That being said, Gregg Marshall’s program has done enough over the years both within its former conference home and nationally to garner a certain amount of respect. The league’s coaches picked Wichita State to finish second in the preseason poll, and in non-conference play the Shockers did little to discourage those who expect them to at the very least contend. But with the change comes getting used to new road environments and new styles of play/personnel. It will be interesting to see if there are any unexpected hiccups in Wichita State’s first run through the American.

2. THE CONFERENCE IS DEEPER THAN IT HAS BEEN IN YEAR’S PAST: While it appears that there’s some separation at the top of the American, with four teams (Wichita State, Cincinnati, SMU and Houston) being Top 40 teams according to KenPom and Temple not that far off, there are teams just outside of that quintet capable of pulling off some quality wins as well. That should make for an interesting conference slate, making it unlikely that the champion goes 17-1 like SMU did last season.

UCF has a very good front court duo in Tacko Fall and A.J. Davis, but they need B.J. Taylor to get healthy. Can UConn get its act together? How about Memphis, which for all the “doom and gloom” surrounding the program went 9-3 in non-conference play? And both Tulsa and Tulane have shown positive signs, with Junior Etou playing very well for the Golden Hurricane and Melvin Frazier and Cameron Reynolds leading the way for the Green Wave. Wichita State’s arrival gives the American another quality team to carry the banner nationally, but the middle of the pack shouldn’t be overlooked either.

3. WHAT HAPPENS WITH UCONN AND MEMPHIS?: UConn’s struggles were touched on above, with the Huskies struggling to establish itself on offense and looking downright inept in blowout losses to Arkansas and Auburn. The conference opener against Wichita State gives this proud program a chance to add a quality win to its résumé while also restoring some confidence. After leading his first team, which was dealing with a postseason ban, to 20 wins and winning a national title the following season, Kevin Ollie hasn’t been able to sustain that momentum. That has to change.

As for Memphis, the questions for Tubby Smith’s program are primarily focused on recruiting. Class of 2018 point guard Alex Lomax has committed to Wichita State, which puts the pressure on the Memphis coaching staff to keep another talented local point guard prospect in Tyler Harris home. Throughout Smith’s tenure there have been questions asked regarding the program’s ability to keep local talent home. Simply put, this is something that needs to be addressed. What can help is putting an improved product on the FedEx Forum court, but when a team’s best wins are two-point home wins over Northern Kentucky and Mercer that won’t necessarily fire up the fan base. Games against LSU and Cincinnati in the next week give Memphis the opportunity to build some momentum.

Kevin Ollie (Jared Wickerham/Getty Images)

THREE PREDICTIONS

1. THE CONFERENCE CHAMPION HAS AT LEAST FOUR LOSSES IN LEAGUE PLAY: As noted above there’s no shortage of quality teams at the top of the American, especially with Wichita State now in the mix. While the prediction here is that the champion will have at least four conference losses for that reason, that would be a rarity for the American. Just once in the league’s brief history as the conference champion had four losses in league play, and that was when Temple won the conference in 2016.

That season four teams went to the NCAA tournament, and the number would have been five if not for SMU having to sit out for NCAA reasons. Expect a similar situation — without the NCAA issues, of course — with Cincinnati, Wichita State, SMU and Houston among that teams that will fight it out for the top spot.

2. FOUR TEAMS REACH THE NCAA TOURNAMENT: After seeing four teams earn NCAA bids in the aforementioned 2015-16 campaign, the American saw that number cut in half last season. The top of the conference is better this season, but based upon the NCAA’s RPI calculations (it’s not good but since they use the RPI, it’s being cited here) there is some work to be done. Temple (13th) and Wichita State (22nd) are both in the Top 25, which is particularly interesting given the Owls’ losses to La Salle (road) and George Washington (neutral).

Also, there are four other teams (Houston, UCF, SMU and Cincinnati) ranked between 62nd and 72nd in the RPI. The good news is that there will be some solid opportunities in conference play for teams to pick up quality wins. The question: how much value will the committee place on metrics such as Ken Pomeroy’s, which look at the American in a more positive light (at the top) than the RPI? Ultimately the American will do enough to get four teams into the Big Dance.

3. TWO PLAYERS SHARE PLAYER OF THE YEAR HONORS: In the first four seasons of the American one player has taken home the honors, with Shabazz Napier winning in 2014, followed by SMU players winning Player of the Year in each of the next three (Nic Moore twice, followed by Semi Ojeleye last season). Given some of the individual talents in the American, led by Houston’s Rob Gray and Wichita State’s Landry Shamet, it would not come as a surprise if two players were to share the award come season’s end. The coaches voting for such honors tend to reward winning. But if the league title race is a close one, it could result in multiple players being honored.

Big East Conference Reset: Is this the best Villanova team we’ve seen?

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images
By Rob DausterDec 27, 2017, 7:24 AM EST
1 Comment

More College Hoops

Player of the Year Power Rankings: Is Trae Young still the favorite? American Athletic Conference Reset: Is the American the seventh power conference? College Basketball Power Rankings: So what do we do with Kentucky?

College basketball’s non-conference season is finally coming to a close.

To help you shake off post-holiday haze and the hangover of losing in your fantasy football playoffs, we’ll be providing you with some midseason primers to get you caught up on all the nation’s most important conferences.

Who has been the best player in the biggest leagues?

Who is on track to get an NCAA tournament bid?

What have we learned about the conference hierarchy, and what is left for us to figure out?

We break it all down here.

Today, we’ll be taking a look at the Big East.

MIDSEASON BIG EAST PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Jalen Brunson, Villanova

Picking between Brunson and his Villanova teammate, Mikal Bridges, is not an easy thing to do. Bridges jettisoned himself into the conversation when he went for 28 points in a win over Gonzaga in the Champions Classic, but it’s been Brunson that has been Villanova’s best, and most important, player throughout the season. Brunson’s efficiency is inhuman – he’s shooting 65.8 percent from two and 53.1 percent from three on more than four threes per game – but what is more relevant is that he’s the engine that makes this Villanova team go.

I also think he’s the most irreplaceable player on the Villanova roster. If Bridges goes down with an injury or is in foul trouble in a given game, Jay Wright still have guys like Donte Divicenzo and Phil Booth at his disposal. There isn’t a like-for-like replacement from Brunson, mainly because there aren’t many point guards that can do what he does.

THE ALL-BIG EAST FIRST TEAM

  • JALEN BRUNSON, Villanova
  • MARCUS FOSTER, Creighton: It is tougher than you might think picking between Foster and Khyri Thomas, but I lean Foster because of the volume and efficiency he is scoring with playing on a team that doesn’t have great point guard play.
  • MIKAL BRIDGES, Villanova: The most versatile defender in the Big East is also averaging 17.3 points and shooting 46 percent from three for the No. 1 team in the country.
  • TREVON BLUIETT, Xavier: I think you can make the argument that Bluiett is the best all-around scorer in the Big East, and with Xavier looking like a top ten team this season, he’s in the first-team all-american discussion.
  • ANGEL DELGADO, Seton Hall: Picking Delgado over his teammate Desi Rodriguez might be wrong, but I value Delgado’s yeoman’s work on the glass. Combine that with the attention he commands defensively being a major reason Rodriguez gets the chances he gets, and Delgado is my pick.

POSTSEASON PREDICTIONS

  • NCAA: Villanova, Xavier, Seton Hall, Creighton, St. John’s, Marquette
  • NIT: Butler, Providence, Georgetown
  • OTHER/NO POSTSEASON: DePaul
Jalen Brunson (Elsa/Getty Images)

THREE THINGS WE’VE LEARNED

1. THIS IS THE BEST VILLANOVA TEAM OF THEIR DYNASTY: For the first time in this five-year run of utter dominance, I can honestly look at the Villanova roster and refer to them as the best team in college basketball. Think about it. The year they won the title, many – including myself – thought that Michigan State was the best team in the sport. Last year, my money would have been on Kansas or Gonzaga. In 2015, Kentucky went 38-0. In 2014, Villanova wasn’t even really in the conversation.

But this year?

This year they are the nation’s best team.

Their versatility is almost unfair. In Eric Paschall and Mikal Bridges, Villanova has two players that can, quite literally, guard any position on the court. This allows them to play big – with Omari Spellman at the five – or small – with Jalen Brunson, Phil Booth and Donte Divincenzo on the floor at the same time. They have shooters at every position, including Spellman, and a point guard that can score in the post. They’re old, they have pros and they know exactly what their coach expects out of them.

It may be hard to believe, but Villanova is at a point where they can lose an all-american first round pick, the man that hit the national title-winning three and their starting center and get better.

Sheesh.

Trevon Bluiett (Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

2. THE TOP OF THE BIG EAST IS AS GOOD AS EXPECTED: We expected there to be four top 25 teams in the Big East and there are four top 25 teams in the Big East. Villanova we know about. Xavier, at this point in the season, looks like they belong in the conversation as a Final Four contender and a top ten team; the combination of Chris Mack and Trevon Bluiett has won a lot of games and will when a few more before the season is over. Seton Hall has had their hiccups but they are right on track to end up being a top four or five seed in the NCAA tournament come March. The fourth top 25 team is something of a surprise, as Creighton has played their way into the polls on the shoulders of a pair of talented wings, Khyri Thomas and Marcus Foster.

All four of those teams have the horses to get to the second weekend of the NCAA tournament. At least two can make a run to the Final Four. It’s as good as advertised at the top of the Big East, but …

3. … IS THE MIDDLE OF THE LEAGUE WHAT WE THOUGHT?: It’s a legitimate question because the answer depends on what you thought the Big East would be this season. If you saw them pushing for seven bids to the Big Dance this year, then the conference, outside of the top four, has been a little underwhelming, right?

The biggest disappointment has been Providence, who found themselves in the mix for the top 25 early on this season but has started out the year 9-4, but they are far from alone. Marquette has not seemed to figure out the defensive issues that plagued them a season ago while Butler has looked like a team that is trying to replace one of the best young coaches in the game. The x-factor looks to be St. John’s, who has shown flashes of being a threat this season as they battle through a troublingly inefficient offense, but more on that in a bit.

THREE STORYLINES TO FOLLOW

1. WILL CREIGHTON’S POINT GUARD CONUNDRUM BECOME A PROBLEM? WHAT ABOUT XAVIER?: As it stands, the biggest question mark for each one of these teams is their point guard play.

As good as Quentin Goodin has been for Xavier this season, he leads the team in turnovers and has shot 1-for-15 from beyond the arc this year. I’m not a rocket scientist, but that does not seem like a good percentage. Creighton has never really replaced Mo Watson has he tore his ACL last season. They’ve played Davion Mintz and Kaleb Joseph at the point. They’ve played Mitch Ballock and Ty-Shon Alexander there.

Point-guard-by-committee is not generally a recipe for March success.

2. WHEN DOES MARCUS LOVETT RETURN?: This matters for St. John’s. As we mentioned, the Johnnies have not been the most efficient team offensively this season, but that could be helped with the return of Lovett, who was their second-leading scorer a year ago. He’s missed the last six games with a knee injury.

He was also the program’s best playmaker a season ago and is shooting it at better than 40 percent from beyond the arc this season. I’m not willing to say Lovett is the difference between St. John’s getting to the tournament and heading to the NIT – they can get there without him – but his absence certainly lowers their ceiling.

3. IS THERE TROUBLE BREWING IN NEWARK?: Let’s ignore the fact that Khadeen Carrington hasn’t been right all season long and that Myles Powell and Desi Rodriguez have been the most effective offensive weapons for Seton Hall this season. I don’t think that’s where the trouble lies. I think this team likes each other enough that they don’t really care where the points are coming from.

What’s concerning is that a team with aspirations of winning the Big East tournament and making a run in March is having the kind of personnel defections they are having. Freshman point guard Jordan Walker reportedly quit the team over playing time issues and then returned a day or two later. Then just a few days before Christmas, senior big man Ish Sanogo, a vital defensive piece for the Pirates, was suspended indefinitely for a violation of team rules.

It’s something to keep an eye on.

GREENVILLE, SC – MARCH 17: Angel Delgado ( Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

THREE PREDICTIONS

1. VILLANOVA WINS ANOTHER NATIONAL TITLE: For the record, my “pick” to win the national is still Michigan State. I rode with the Spartans in September and I’m still riding with them today.

But for my money, Villanova is the best team in college basketball. I think they’re borderline matchup-proof. I think they have the best point guard in the sport. I think they are a nightmare to play against defensively. And I think they’re probably the favorite to win it all.

2. XAVIER JOINS THEM IN THE FINAL FOUR: I don’t know how many coaches there are that I would rather have in a win-or-go-home setting than Chris Mack.

I also don’t know how many players there are I would want in a tournament more than I want Trevon Bluiett.

I’m concerned about their point guard play, and the Musketeers have not been quite as good on the defensive end of the floor as I would have expected them to be entering the season, but the fact of the matter is that if you’re giving me Chris Mack and you’re giving me Trevon Bluiett, I like my chances.

3. THE BIG EAST ENDS UP WITH AT LEAST SIX TOURNAMENT TEAMS: There are two reasons that I can see this working out.

For starters, some of the other Power 5 leagues have just not been all that impressive to date. How many bids can we realistically expect out of the Pac-12? Or the Big Ten? Or the American? What about the WCC and the Mountain West? Can they get more than three teams into the dance combined? Even the SEC is coming back down to earth some what.

Someone is going to have to earn those at-large bids, and I fully expect the Big East teams to be in the mix.

And part of the reason why is I think that the middle of the league will land some upsets during conference play. St. John’s will get right when Lovett returns, and there’s a very real chance that Providence returns to form once they get fully healthy. Throw in Marquette and Butler, and my guess is at least two of those teams win enough to go dancing.

College Basketball Power Rankings: So what do we do with Kentucky?

Andy Lyons/Getty Images
By Rob DausterDec 26, 2017, 8:50 AM EST
3 Comments

More College Hoops

Player of the Year Power Rankings: Is Trae Young still the favorite? American Athletic Conference Reset: Is the American the seventh power conference? Big East Conference Reset: Is this the best Villanova team we’ve seen?

At this point in the season, there are three things that I am sure of:

  1. Villanova is very, very good, probably better than the Villanova team that won a national title.
  2. Michigan State is also very, very good.
  3. Arizona State and TCU, along with Villanova, are still undefeated.

Beyond that, the jury is out on just about everyone.

I’m dead serious when I say that, and if I’m being totally honest, I’m not convinced that either Arizona State or TCU are as good as where they are going to be ranked this week. I don’t think the teams ranked behind them are, either. Or the teams ranked ahead of them, for that matter.

Kentucky is the perfect example of what I’m talking about.

Does anyone actually know if this Kentucky team is any good? If you do, please enlighten me. They’ve played three high-major teams this season. They lost to a Kansas team that doesn’t appear to be all that good. They beat a Virginia Tech team that hasn’t proven themselves against anyone in Rupp Arena. And on Saturday, they lost to a UCLA team that is talented but had spent the first seven weeks of the season appearing to tear apart at the seams.

In theory, I do think that Kentucky has enough talent that they should be “really good”. But their best wins are Vermont and East Tennessee State, and in their last two games, they’ve allowed 169 points on 148 possessions. For a team that is supposed to be built on the strength of their defense, that’s worrisome.

So if you disagree with any of my rankings below, make a case. I’ll listen, because I’m trying to figure these teams out just like you are.

Here is the NBC Sports Top 25:

1. Villanova, 12-0 (Last Week: No. 1)
2. Michigan State, 12-1 (2)
3. Duke, 12-1 (3)
4. Arizona, 10-3 (5)
5. Arizona State, 12-0 (6)
6. Texas A&M, 11-1 (7)
7. Xavier, 12-1 (9)
8. West Virginia, 11-1 (10)
9. Purdue, 12-2 (11)
10. Miami, 11-1 (3)
11. North Carolina, 11-2 (8)
12. Kansas, 10-2 (13)
13. Oklahoma, 10-1 (15)
14. Wichita State, 10-2 (16)
15. Seton Hall, 11-2 (17)
16. Virginia, 11-1 (18)
17. TCU, 12-0 (19)
18. Gonzaga, 10-3 (12)
19. Kentucky, 9-2 (14)
20. Notre Dame, 10-3 (20)
21. Cincinnati, 11-2 (21)
22. Tennessee, 9-2 (22)
23. Texas Tech, 11-1 (23)
24. Baylor, 10-2 (24)
25. Arkansas, 9-2 (25)