No. 6 Xavier takes league opener, holds off Marquette 91-87

Associated PressDec 27, 2017, 11:30 PM EST
Trevon Blueitt had 23 points, J.P. Macura scored 11 of his 15 points in the second half and No. 6 Xavier beat Marquette 91-87 on Wednesday night to survive a road test in its Big East opener.

Tyrique Jones added 12 points on 5-of-6 shooting before fouling out for Xavier (13-1, 1-0), which won its eighth straight game.

Andrew Rowsey led the Golden Eagles (9-4, 0-1) with 31 points but missed a 3 while open from a couple feet from behind the arc with 1:16 left with his team trailing 85-82.

Marquette’s Markus Howard also missed a couple of layups late, including an attempt high off the glass off an inbounds play. Kaiser Gates answered at the other end with a 3-pointer for a five-point lead with 1:29 left.

The Big East leader in foul shooting (79.8 percent), Xavier sealed the road victory by going 6 of 6 from the line over the final 28 seconds.

But the Musketeers were challenged by Marquette from the early going.

A back-and-forth first half ended with a 42-39 lead for Xavier, with Bluiett leading the way with 12 points. Playing in front of a friendly crowd and urged on by energetic coach Steve Wojciechowski, Marquette often outhustled Xavier in sometimes-chippy play in the paint.

The sharpshooting Howard started 0 for 4 from 3-point range, though the Golden Eagles got an energy boost from center Harry Froling, who had four rebounds in 7 minutes off the bench in the first half.

Howard finished with 13 points, shooting 6 of 19 from the field and 1 of 8 from 3-point territory.

BIG PICTURE

Xavier: A tough nonconference schedule tested the Musketeers’ resolve in a tricky league opener. The savvy senior backcourt of Bluiett and Macura gives the team an experienced duo to tackle any challenge. Blueitt was just 1 of 8 from 3-point range but added eight assists and went 10 of 11 from the foul line.

Marquette: Playing in his third game since becoming eligible, the 6-foot-11 Froling has provided much-needed size and hustle down low. His presence allows 6-8 swingman Sam Hauser, who can be a tough matchup with his size and shooting ability, to not have to worry as much about the paint. Wojciechowski should be encouraged by the play of his bench, including 16 points from Jamal Cain. The freshman was 4 of 6 from the 3-point line, hitting open looks from the corner.

UP NEXT

Xavier: Hosts DePaul on Saturday in first Big East home game.

Marquette: Hosts Georgetown on Saturday to wrap up four-game home stand.

Suspended N.C. State guard Markell Johnson facing felonious assault charges

By Scott PhillipsDec 27, 2017, 11:15 PM EST
N.C. State sophomore guard Markell Johnson is facing felonious assault charges in Cleveland, according to Ohio court documents.

Per a report from Steve Wiseman of The News & Observer, Johnson was apart of an incident in his hometown on Oct. 8.

Johnson, along with Demarious Green, Michael Melton and Johnnie Pullum, were all indicted in Cuyahoga County on Dec. 5. Jailed on Dec. 20, the four had to supply a DNA sample and each were released on $5,000 bond. The four co-defendants are scheduled for a pretrial conference on Thursday in Cuyahoga County.

Suspended indefinitely since Dec. 16, Johnson’s reason for suspension went undisclosed until now thanks to the student-athlete code of conduct. Johnson started N.C. State’s first 10 games this season,

Bridges scores 20 as No. 1 Villanova pounds DePaul 103-85

Associated PressDec 27, 2017, 10:23 PM EST
CHICAGO — Mikal Bridges scored 20 points, Phil Booth added 17 points and six assists, and No. 1 Villanova made it look easy, beating DePaul 103-85 on Wednesday in the Big East opener for both teams.

The Wildcats (13-0, 1-0 Big East) closed in on last year’s program-record 14-0 start and gave coach Jay Wright his 399th victory in 17 seasons at Villanova.

Bridges and Booth each made four 3-pointers, and the Wildcats nailed 15 of 31 from long range.

Chicago-area product Jalen Brunson had 16 points and five assists. Eric Paschall scored 16, and Villanova hit the 100-point mark for the third time this season.

Max Strus had 20 points, nine rebounds and six assists for DePaul (7-6, 0-1). Marin Maric added 17 points and 10 rebounds, but the Blue Demons dropped their 13th straight against ranked opponents. They fell to 3-21 against No. 1 teams.

The Wildcats beat DePaul for the 15th straight time and improved to 25-8 in the all-time series. They shot 18 of 34 and nailed 8 of 18 3-point attempts on the way to a 48-33 halftime lead.

Any remaining suspense got wiped out by an 11-0 run early in the second half that made it 61-36. Booth hit a 3 and a layup during that spurt, and Jermaine Samuels finished it with two free throws. Bridges’ 3 with just over 15 minutes left made it 69-39.

About the only thing Blue Demons fans had to cheer was when Bears great Otis Wilson was introduced in the closing minutes.

There was a scary moment late in the first half when DePaul’s Peter Ryckbosch collided with Booth going for a defensive rebound and banged his head on the court. He stayed down for a couple minutes before walking to the locker room.

BIG PICTURE

Villanova: The Wildcats are No. 1 for the third week in a row and it’s not hard to see why.

DePaul: The Blue Demons couldn’t get their shots to fall. They were 29 of 71 overall and 6 of 23 on 3’s.

UP NEXT

Villanova: The Wildcats visit Butler on Saturday. The Bulldogs swept both games last season and handed Villanova its first loss after a 14-0 start.

DePaul: The schedule doesn’t get easier, with the Blue Demons visiting No. 6 Xavier on Saturday.

Report: Former USC commit Taeshon Cherry allegedly identified in FBI probe

By Scott PhillipsDec 27, 2017, 7:55 PM EST
Former USC commit Taeshon Cherry, a senior in high school, has allegedly been identified in the FBI’s probe into college basketball bribery.

The four-star forward is Player-8 in the federal criminal complaint against former USC associate head coach Tony Bland, according to Nathan Fenno of the Los Angeles Times.

Decommitting from USC last week — Bland was one of the coaches who recruited Cherry to the Trojans — Cherry is a high-end four-star prospect and 6-foot-9 wing. Cherry’s mother, Danielle, told Fenno that her son had no connection to the FBI case.

In the federal complaint, Christian Dawkins and financial advisor Munish Sood met with a relative of Player-8 at a restaurant in Los Angeles on Aug. 30. The group was joined by an undercover FBI agent posing as a financial backer who recorded the gathering.

According to the complaint, Dawkins and Sood wanted the relative to get Player-8 to use their services when he went to the NBA. The group wanted to bring Player-8 in for a meeting at a later date. The complaint also said the undercover agent gave Dawkins and envelope with $4,000 to give to the relative.

The complaint ultimately alleged that Bland, Dawkins and Sood facilitated $4,000 to Player-8’s relative. The next day, $5,00 allegedly went to David Elliott, a family friend of ineligible USC sophomore guard De’Anthony Melton.

It is notable that the complaint doesn’t give any firsthand accounts of the either man receiving the money. It’s also uncertain how the NCAA might respond to this.

Cherry had not previously connected to this but it’ll be interesting to see how his recruiting goes now that he is not with the Trojans. Initially planning to sign with USC in the fall, Cherry held out and opted to open things up. But this complicates some things with Cherry’s potential eligibility.

Facilities gap an uphill climb for college hoops’ low-majors

Associated PressDec 27, 2017, 1:25 PM EST
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — The building, with its high, arched ceilings, could pass for an airplane hangar if it had larger doors. Massive fans span one wall, designed to heat the adjacent offices next door, yet turn the old fieldhouse colder than the already-crisp fall air outside.

The lights have a bug-zapper vibe without the zap, emitting a constant hum, illuminating the center of the concrete floor, leaving the areas along the walls in shadows.

Two basketball courts fill the north side. One is surrounded by a horseshoe-shaped chain-link fence extending from the wall, a small entrance at one end, four feet of clearance from the court in the corners.

Just as Northern Arizona’s basketball players start warming up in this makeshift practice gym, the whir of drills and saws echoes through the building as workers construct two batting cages for the baseball team.

“It’s almost like they waited until we started practicing to begin working,” Lumberjacks coach Jack Murphy said. “I equate it to an English professor trying to teach Shakespeare in a parking garage. I’m not saying I’m teaching Shakespeare, but you would never do that.”

The smallest schools among the 351 in Division I college basketball have trouble competing with the high-majors on the court.

The facilities gap may be a deeper chasm.

At college basketball’s highest levels, weight rooms are like upscale health clubs. Arenas are belled and whistled enough to make NBA teams jealous, the practice courts nicer than some schools’ arenas.

There are fingerprint security systems, underwater rehab treadmills, game-film theaters like celebrity screening rooms. At Nebraska, players have iPod docks at their lockers that connect to the weight room, the practice court, even the showers to play their own music wherever they go.

The smallest schools often play in bandbox gyms or off-campus arenas. Practice courts, if any, can feel like racquetball courts with hoops, schedules worked around PE classes. The weight rooms, while not quite Izzy Mandelbaum-era (think Seinfeld), are often sparse, with a hand-me-down feel to the equipment.

It comes down to this: Big programs have money to pay for state-of-the-art facilities while the small schools struggle to afford modest upgrades.

“Financial support is the biggest difference, which kind of dovetails into facilities and lack thereof,” former Wake Forest and South Carolina coach Dave Odum said. “The disparity between practice facilities and major coliseums, all that is under the financial problem the middle or low-major programs have to overcome every day.”

One massive area the facilities gap hurts: Recruiting.

Players love swag, playing in nice arenas, using the best equipment, having every comfort and convenience in their locker rooms and lounges.

The difference between high-end and just-get-by facilities could end up being a recruiting tipping point.

“The resources and facilities is the biggest gap,” Longwood coach Jayson Gee said. “At the end of the day, I believe potential recruits look at that. So when you come to say, a Texas A&M, it sends a message to a potential recruit, that’s what they’re after, so there’s no way we can compete with that BCS-level program that has millions and millions of dollars. We’ve got to sell our relationships and have people who really want to be at your institutions.”

An eye to the future is part of the pitch.

Sacramento State has undergone an unprecedented era of building; a new fieldhouse and weight room, a health and wellness center, science buildings and a slew of dorms, including two sets overlooking the American River.

Talks of building an on-campus arena have gone on for years, but nothing concrete is in place. Until then, the Hornets will continue playing in The Nest, which has new locker rooms and lobby, but is one of the smallest and oldest gyms in Division I.

“We have two things here,” Sac State coach Brian Katz said. “One is the long-term vision build a facility. Is that two years, five, eight? I don’t know what it is. Short-term vision, how do we make things better today?”

Seattle University, the second-smallest school in the WAC, is in the same look-to-the-future situation.

The school has discussed building a 6,000-or-so-seat, on-campus arena in about five years. The Redhawks currently split their games at KeyArena, the former home of the NBA’s Seattle Supersonics, and the on-campus Connelly Center.

KeyArena is a recruiting magnet because it once housed an NBA team, but small crowds can look even more minuscule in the 17,000-seat arena. The Connelly Center seats about 1,000 and is essentially a Division III facility.

“I’m kind of living in three worlds,” Seattle University coach Jim Hayford said. “I coach in a gym an NBA team used to inhabit, I have a school that wants to build a gym like Belmont or Gonzaga and then I’m still stuck in a gym like a Portland State or a Sac State.”

Or Northern Arizona.

There’s been talk of a new arena in Flagstaff. Despite buildings going up all around campus, it has not gone past that stage.

The Lumberjacks’ stint in the dank, dark fieldhouse was at least short: 16 preseason practices in October.

They survived the cold, the prison-yard feel, the poor lighting and the workmen’s whirs, only to move onto another not-exactly-ideal situation.

Most of NAU’s games are played at the Walkup Skydome, which also houses the football and track teams. It’s a unique stadium and was once the largest wood-span structure of its kind in the world, but not the best place for a basketball game with the court set up near a corner and temporary bleachers on the side.

The Lumberjacks also play a few games at the Rolle Center, a nice rec center, but a rec center nonetheless.

“Facility-wise, if we had our own dedicated arena or something like that, this would be one of the better jobs in the conference because we have great location, we have a great campus, the general feel of Flagstaff is positive,” Murphy said. “We have a lot of things going for us, but the facilities are a big drawback.”

The same could be said for low-major programs across the country.

Player of the Year Power Rankings: Is Trae Young still the favorite?

By Rob DausterDec 27, 2017, 12:40 PM EST
1. TRAE YOUNG, Oklahoma: Last week, before Trae Young tied an NCAA record with 22 assists and before he put 25 points and 10 assists on Northwestern in one half, we wrote about the special season that Young is having and why his ability as a passer makes him so special.

And raises his ceiling for what he can be as an NBA player.

I’m not really breaking any news here when I say that Young does not have the same physical profile as, say, Russell Westbrook or John Wall.

But Stephen Curry doesn’t have that kind of explosiveness either, and he’s managed to win a pair of MVPs awards and win two of the last three NBA titles as the centerpiece of what may be the NBA’s greatest dynasty. Part of what makes Steph so good, in addition to the fact that he may be the best shooter we’ve ever seen, is that he can finish in the lane despite his physical limitations. Take, for example, the 2015-16 season, when he was the unanimous MVP on a team that won an NBA-record 73 regular season games. That year, Steph shot 52.6 percent on runners, among the best in the NBA, and 59.4 percent around the rim, well above-average; for comparison’s sake, LeBron shot 63.4 percent around the rim while Tony Parker, who made a career that has lasted nearly two decades out of making runners and finishing over bigger defenders, shot 41 percent on runners and 59.3 percent around the rim.

This season, Young is has made 11-of-16 runners (68.8 percent) that he has attempted, and while he is only shooting 47.2 percent around the rim – 40th percentile in college basketball this season – you have to figure that is the kind of thing that can come with time and some added weight and strength.

But Young’s float-game is promising. As you can see in the cuts below, he can make them going left or right, when he is getting bodied by a defender and out to the foul line:

His ability to make shots like this will reduce the need to finish at the rim against NBA big man.

2. MARVIN BAGLEY III, Duke
3. TRA HOLDER, Arizona State

4. JALEN BRUNSON, Villanova: Here is a complete list of the players in the KenPom era (since 2001-02) that have posted an offensive rating above 130 and a usage rate over 22.9 (I was initially going to use 23.0 as the cut-off, but Ty Lawson’s 2008-09 season needed to be recognized):

Jalen Brunson has been awesome.

But so has Ria’n Holland. So shout out to Ria’n Holland.

5. DEANDRE AYTON, Arizona
6. JEVON CARTER, West Virginia
7. TREVON BLUIETT, Xavier
8. BONZIE COLSON, Notre Dame

9. JORDAN MURPHY, Minnesota: Murphy is currently leading the Big Ten in scoring at 19.6 points. He leads the nation in rebounding at 12.6 boards. Here are his statlines in every game this season:

If you’re not good at the maths, that means that Murphy has a double-double in every game this season. Big Ten play starts next week. How long can that streak continue?

10. MIKAL BRIDGES, Villanova

ALSO CONSIDERED: KEENAN EVANS, Texas Tech; D.J. HOGG, Texas A&M; DEVONTE’ GRAHAM, Kansas; DAKOTA MATHIAS, Purdue; YANTE MATEN, Georgia; LUKE MAYE, North Carolina; SHAKE MILTON, SMU; DESI RODRIGUEZ, Seton Hall; LANDRY SHAMET, Wichita State; KHYRI THOMAS, Creighton; ALLONZO TRIER, Arizona