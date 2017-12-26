More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED
Andy Lyons/Getty Images

College Basketball Power Rankings: So what do we do with Kentucky?

By Rob DausterDec 26, 2017, 8:50 AM EST
2 Comments

More College Hoops

Team of the Week: UCLA Bruins Player of the Week: Trae Young, Oklahoma UCLA lands much-needed win over No. 7 Kentucky

At this point in the season, there are three things that I am sure of:

  1. Villanova is very, very good, probably better than the Villanova team that won a national title.
  2. Michigan State is also very, very good.
  3. Arizona State and TCU, along with Villanova, are still undefeated.

Beyond that, the jury is out on just about everyone.

I’m dead serious when I say that, and if I’m being totally honest, I’m not convinced that either Arizona State or TCU are as good as where they are going to be ranked this week. I don’t think the teams ranked behind them are, either. Or the teams ranked ahead of them, for that matter.

Kentucky is the perfect example of what I’m talking about.

Does anyone actually know if this Kentucky team is any good? If you do, please enlighten me. They’ve played three high-major teams this season. They lost to a Kansas team that doesn’t appear to be all that good. They beat a Virginia Tech team that hasn’t proven themselves against anyone in Rupp Arena. And on Saturday, they lost to a UCLA team that is talented but had spent the first seven weeks of the season appearing to tear apart at the seams.

In theory, I do think that Kentucky has enough talent that they should be “really good”. But their best wins are Vermont and East Tennessee State, and in their last two games, they’ve allowed 169 points on 148 possessions. For a team that is supposed to be built on the strength of their defense, that’s worrisome.

So if you disagree with any of my rankings below, make a case. I’ll listen, because I’m trying to figure these teams out just like you are.

Here is the NBC Sports Top 25:

1. Villanova, 12-0 (Last Week: No. 1)
2. Michigan State, 12-1 (2)
3. Duke, 12-1 (3)
4. Arizona, 10-3 (5)
5. Arizona State, 12-0 (6)
6. Texas A&M, 11-1 (7)
7. Xavier, 12-1 (9)
8. West Virginia, 11-1 (10)
9. Purdue, 12-2 (11)
10. Miami, 11-1 (3)
11. North Carolina, 11-2 (8)
12. Kansas, 10-2 (13)
13. Oklahoma, 10-1 (15)
14. Wichita State, 10-2 (16)
15. Seton Hall, 11-2 (17)
16. Virginia, 11-1 (18)
17. TCU, 12-0 (19)
18. Gonzaga, 10-3 (12)
19. Kentucky, 9-2 (14)
20. Notre Dame, 10-3 (20)
21. Cincinnati, 11-2 (21)
22. Tennessee, 9-2 (22)
23. Texas Tech, 11-1 (23)
24. Baylor, 10-2 (24)
25. Arkansas, 9-2 (25)

Huell scores 21 as No. 15 Miami tops Middle Tennessee 84-81

Photo by Rob Foldy/Getty Images
By Travis HinesDec 25, 2017, 11:46 PM EST
Leave a comment

HONOLULU (AP) — Dewan Huell scored 21 points, Bruce Brown Jr. had a season-high 20 and No. 15 Miami beat Middle Tennessee 84-81 in the Diamond Head Classic on Monday night.

DJ Vasiljevic added 13 points, helping the Hurricanes rebound from their first loss of the season to New Mexico State in Saturday’s semifinals. They finished third in the eight-team tournament.

The 6-foot-11 Huell was 7 for 8 from the field and 7 for 8 at the line. The sophomore forward was named to the all-tournament team.

Miami shot 60 percent (30 of 50) from the field after shooting a season-worst 34 percent in the loss to the Aggies.

Nick King led Middle Tennessee (8-4) with 28 points. Antwain Johnson and Brandon Walters had 12 points apiece.

The Blue Raiders led by as many as 13 in the first half, but the Hurricanes went ahead to stay on a straightaway 3-pointer by Anthony Lawrence II with 3:19 left in the game.

Brown scored 14 points in the second half. He was 8 for 16 from the field for the game and also had six rebounds and three assists.

There were eight ties and nine lead changes in the first meeting between the teams.

BIG PICTURE

Middle Tennessee: It was the sixth time this season that the Blue Raiders faced an opponent that qualified for the NCAA Tournament last season. It posted wins over Florida Gulf Coast (twice), Vanderbilt and Princeton, but lost to Southern California.

Miami: The Hurricanes entered with the second-best mark nationally in both scoring defense (57 points per game) and opponent field-goal percentage (35.3 percent), as well as the third-best mark in opponent 3-point shooting (26.6 percent). The Blue Raiders shot 51.9 percent from the field and 46.7 from 3-point range.

UP NEXT

Middle Tennessee: Takes on UAB on Saturday before beginning Conference USA play at FIU on Jan. 4.

Miami: Visits Pittsburgh on Saturday.

Team of the Week: UCLA Bruins

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images
By Rob DausterDec 25, 2017, 11:05 PM EST
1 Comment

It’s hard to overstate just how badly UCLA needed to get a win over No. 7 Kentucky on Saturday.

The Bruins have not been good this season. They currently rank 52nd on Kentucky even with the win over the Wildcats. Their best win prior to Saturday came against … a 6-7 Wisconsin team? A 5-6 Georgia Tech team? South Dakota?

And it’s not like they’ve been running opponents off the floor, either. Central Arkansas took them to overtime. They snuck by Cal St.-Bakersfield and that South Dakota team.

All this was happening as UCLA became a fixture on TMZ. That’s what happens when you enroll two of the Ball brothers and one of them just so happens to shoplift in China, creating an international incident that featured a war of words between LaVar Ball and the President of the United States. The day before this game UCLA dismissed Jalen Hill and Cody Riley, who were involved in the shoplifting as well.

Should I mention that the Pac-12 is a mess this year, and the UCLA may not have that many chances to land great wins the rest of the way?

Then Saturday happened, and suddenly UCLA is back in the mix. Granted, we don’t know just how good Kentucky actually is this year. But I think we can all agree that they are pretty good, and getting a win over a pretty good team on a neutral court matters.

THEY WERE GOOD, TOO

  • USC: UCLA wasn’t the only Pac-12 team that desperately needed a win. USC, a top ten team earlier this season, entered the Diamond Head Classic in Hawai’i with a 6-4 record after a home loss to Princeton on Monday. The Trojans then went out and won three in a row, taking home a tournament title … and, more importantly, some positive momentum heading into Pac-12 play.
  • SAN DIEGO STATE: It’s a theme for Southern California’s basketball programs. The Aztecs have struggled much of the year, but they figured it out for a night, picking off No. 12 Gonzaga in Viejas Arena on Thursday evening.
  • WOFFORD: The Terriers went into the Dean Dome and knocked off No. 5 North Carolina in a game that they led by 14 points in the second half.

Player of the Week: Trae Young, Oklahoma

Steve Dykes/Getty Images
By Rob DausterDec 25, 2017, 10:52 PM EST
Leave a comment

More College Hoops

College Basketball Power Rankings: So what do we do with Kentucky? Team of the Week: UCLA Bruins UCLA lands much-needed win over No. 7 Kentucky

At this point, what else is there to say about Trae Young that hasn’t already been said?

He was completely dominant in Oklahoma’s win at No. 3 Wichita State, and that performance came just a few days before Young went for 26 points and tied an NCAA record with 22 assists against Northwestern State. We’ve talked about how good his passing is, he is the runaway leader for college basketball Player of the Year and we even recorded a podcast with ESPN’s Fran Fraschilla doing little more than talking about how great he’s been this season.

And then Friday night happened.

In one half, Trae Young went for 25 points and 10 assists as No. 17 Oklahoma ran Northwestern out of the Lloyd Nobel Center, leading 68-38 when the second half before. He finished with 31 points and 12 assists, numbers that don’t sound nearly as impressive as Young’s performance was.

I honestly don’t know what else there is to say.

Young is ridiculous.

THE ALL-‘THEY WERE GOOD, TOO’ TEAM

  • BENNIE BOATRIGHT, USC: The Trojans desperately needed something good to happen this week, and it did. USC went out to Hawai’i and won the Diamond Head Classic, beating Akron, Middle Tennessee State and New Mexico State. Boatwright was the team’s best player, coming back from an injury to score 23 points on MTSU and putting 33 on NMSU in the title game.
  • FLETCHER MAGEE, Wofford: Magee was Wofford’s best player as the Terriers went into the Dean Dome and knocked off No. 5 North Carolina. He had 27 points, which should highlight what has been a phenomenal season to date. He’s fourth-nationally in scoring at 24.3 points, and doing so while shooting 57 percent from the floor, 54.9 percent from three and, quite literally, 100 percent from the free throw line.
  • AARON HOLIDAY, UCLA: In what might have been UCLA’s biggest game of the season, Holiday led the Trojans to a win over No. 7 Kentucky with 20 points and eight assists. That came after he had 15 points, five boards and five assists as the Bruins barely knocked off South Dakota.
  • YANTE MATEN, Georgia: In wins over Georgia Tech and Temple this week, Yante Maten averaged 27 points, nine boards and two assists.
  • JAYLEN ADAMS, St. Bonaventure: Adams scored 21 of his 23 points in the first half as the Bonnies went into the Carrier Dome and picked off Syracuse.

USC tops New Mexico State 77-72 to win Diamond Head Classic

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images
Associated PressDec 25, 2017, 8:23 PM EST
Leave a comment

HONOLULU — Bennie Boatwright drained a long 3-pointer with 4.1 seconds left and Southern California held off New Mexico State 77-72 in the title game of the Diamond Head Classic Monday.

The Trojans (9-4) won the tournament for the second time in program history with their third consecutive win. They also won the inaugural tournament in 2009.

Boatwright, a 6-foot-10 junior, scored a career-high 33 points on 10-of-16 shooting, including six 3-pointers. He also shot a perfect 7 of 7 from the free-throw line, grabbed seven rebounds and was named the tournament’s most valuable player.

New Mexico State held a 72-68 lead with 1:58 remaining, but Jordan McLaughlin banked in a 7-foot jumper and Jonah Mathews tied it with his coast-to-coast layup with 1:01 left.

Boatwright’s trey from about 26-feet on the left wing gave the Trojans the lead for good.

McLaughlin added 12 points, eight assists and five rebounds for the Trojans, who shot 51 percent (26 of 51) from the field and 11 of 21 from beyond the arc.

Zach Lofton scored 28 points to lead the Aggies (11-3), who saw their five-game win streak snapped.

The score was tied at 34 at halftime.

BIG PICTURE

USC: Mathews made his return after missing the Trojans’ semifinal victory over Middle Tennessee Saturday. The sophomore guard shot 4 of 6 from the field and finished with nine points, three rebounds and an assist in 28 minutes played.

New Mexico State: The Aggies were seeking their first tournament championship since the 2004-05 season, when it defeated Central Florida in Fairbanks, Alaska.

UP NEXT

USC will host Washington Friday and Washington State Sunday to start the Pac-12 portion of its schedule. The Trojans were picked to finish second in the conference.

New Mexico State, the preseason pick to finish second in the WAC, will visit UC Irvine Thursday before opening up conference play at Chicago State on Jan. 6.

VIDEO: Minnesota beats FAU but loses Nate Mason

Duane Burleson/Getty Images
Associated PressDec 23, 2017, 6:29 PM EST
Leave a comment

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Senior guard Nate Mason scored 17 points but missed most of the second half with a potentially severe ankle injury as Minnesota defeated Florida Atlantic 95-60 on Saturday.

Mason, the Gophers’ second-leading scorer and a first-team all-Big Ten pick last year, went to the floor early in the second half after getting tangled up in traffic. After a visit from the trainer, he was helped off the court but didn’t put any weight on his left ankle.

Jordan Murphy scored 14 points and grabbed 11 rebounds for Minnesota (11-3), extending the nation’s longest double-double streak to 14 games. Amir Coffey and Reggie Lynch each had 11 points for the Gophers.

Gerdarius Troutman led the Owls (6-6) with 18 points, while Ronald Delph scored 17 and Jailyn Ingram had 12 points, five rebounds and four assists.

Mason connected on his first three 3-pointers before the game was five minutes old. The third was part of an 18-0 run that staked the Gophers to a 28-7 lead.

During that stretch, Murphy displayed his diverse skills that have helped him emerge on the national scene this year. On the defensive end of the floor he wrestled a rebound away from the Owls’ big men, and on the ensuing trip down the court, Murphy took a pass at the top of the key and drained a 3-pointer.

The Gophers shot 55 percent from the floor, hitting 11 of 25 3-pointers.

BIG PICTURE

Florida Atlantic: The Owls have played two teams from major conferences and have been blown out in both. Coming off a 90-54 loss at Texas Tech on Tuesday, the Owls were hoping for a better showing at Minnesota, but their defense wasn’t up to the test.

Minnesota: Losing Mason for an extended stretch would be devastating to the Gophers’ Big Ten hopes. The floor general is off to his best start as a Gopher, averaging 15.4 points per game and nearly four assists per turnover. Freshman Isaiah Washington would likely take over the point guard role in Mason’s absence.

UP NEXT

Florida Atlantic: At Florida International on Dec. 30.

Minnesota: Hosts Harvard on Dec. 30.