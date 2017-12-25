Player of the Week: Trae Young, Oklahoma

At this point, what else is there to say about Trae Young that hasn’t already been said?
He was completely dominant in Oklahoma’s win at No. 3 Wichita State, and that performance came just a few days before Young went for 26 points and tied an NCAA record with 22 assists against Northwestern State. We’ve talked about how good his passing is, he is the runaway leader for college basketball Player of the Year and we even recorded a podcast with ESPN’s Fran Fraschilla doing little more than talking about how great he’s been this season.
And then Friday night happened.
In one half, Trae Young went for 25 points and 10 assists as No. 17 Oklahoma ran Northwestern out of the Lloyd Nobel Center, leading 68-38 when the second half before. He finished with 31 points and 12 assists, numbers that don’t sound nearly as impressive as Young’s performance was.
I honestly don’t know what else there is to say.
Young is ridiculous.
THE ALL-‘THEY WERE GOOD, TOO’ TEAM
- BENNIE BOATRIGHT, USC: The Trojans desperately needed something good to happen this week, and it did. USC went out to Hawai’i and won the Diamond Head Classic, beating Akron, Middle Tennessee State and New Mexico State. Boatwright was the team’s best player, coming back from an injury to score 23 points on MTSU and putting 33 on NMSU in the title game.
- FLETCHER MAGEE, Wofford: Magee was Wofford’s best player as the Terriers went into the Dean Dome and knocked off No. 5 North Carolina. He had 27 points, which should highlight what has been a phenomenal season to date. He’s fourth-nationally in scoring at 24.3 points, and doing so while shooting 57 percent from the floor, 54.9 percent from three and, quite literally, 100 percent from the free throw line.
- AARON HOLIDAY, UCLA: In what might have been UCLA’s biggest game of the season, Holiday led the Trojans to a win over No. 7 Kentucky with 20 points and eight assists. That came after he had 15 points, five boards and five assists as the Bruins barely knocked off South Dakota.
- YANTE MATEN, Georgia: In wins over Georgia Tech and Temple this week, Yante Maten averaged 27 points, nine boards and two assists.
- JAYLEN ADAMS, St. Bonaventure: Adams scored 21 of his 23 points in the first half as the Bonnies went into the Carrier Dome and picked off Syracuse.