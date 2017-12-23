More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED
No. 6 Miami pulls away from Hawaii 75-57 to stay unbeaten

Associated PressDec 23, 2017, 9:35 AM EST
HONOLULU (AP) — Miami turned up the pressure in the second half to turn away Hawaii and remain unbeaten.

Ja’Quan Newton and Dewan Huell scored 16 points apiece and the No. 6 Hurricanes pulled away for a 75-57 victory Friday night in a first-round game of the Diamond Head Classic.

Anthony Lawrence II added 11 for the Hurricanes (10-0), who outscored the Rainbow Warriors (7-3) 42-24 in the second half.

Miami shot 69.6 percent from the field in the second half. It took the lead for good on Newton’s fall-away 10-footer that put his team ahead 40-38 with 16:40 to play.

The Hurricanes went on an 11-1 run to take a 48-39 lead following Bruce Brown Jr.’s straightaway 3-pointer and capped a 9-0 run a few minutes later with Lonnie Walker IV’s layup off an assist from Brown that stretched their lead to 57-44.

“I thought our defense created that. We got some stops and then got some baskets in the open court,” Miami coach Jim Larranaga said of his team’s second-half runs.

Miami, one of four remaining undefeated teams in the country, led by as many as 20 points late in the second half.

“Give them credit. They showed why they’re a good team,” Hawaii coach Eran Ganot said. “I’m disappointed in our defensive effort in the second half. I think they made some changes to take us out of our offensive rhythm, which kind of carried over into our defensive half . They dictated the game in the second half. It wasn’t even close.”

Sheriff Drammeh had 17 points and Leland Green added 10 for the Rainbow Warriors, who committed 16 turnovers — eight in each half.

The score was tied at 33 at halftime. There were eight ties and 12 lead changes.

BIG PICTURE

Miami: After allowing the Rainbow Warriors to shoot 45.8 percent from the field in the first half, the Hurricanes clamped down on the defensive end after intermission. Hawaii was just 10 of 26 on field goals (38.5 percent) in the second half and finished with at 42 percent for the game.

Hawaii: The Rainbow Warriors fell to 19-105 against ranked opponents, including a 3-42 mark against top-10 teams. They are 10-12 in Diamond Head Classic games and 3-6 in tournament openers. Their seventh-place finish last year was their lowest in the nine-year history of the eight-team tournament.

STAT OF THE NIGHT

The Hurricanes dominated the interior, outscoring the Rainbow Warriors 44-20 in the paint. Huell, a 6-foot-11 sophomore forward, shot 7 of 10 from the field and grabbed a team-high six rebounds.

“For sure, we were just trying to get it down low to the big men, so they could work on the blocks and score in the post,” Newton said.

HIGHLIGHT REEL

Hawaii took its first lead with 11:53 left in the first half in wild fashion. Brocke Stepteau nearly lost the dribble a few times while dribbling across the lane, but managed to get off a pass to Jack Purchase, who, in one motion, caught and redirected a one-handed, behind-the-back pass to Drew Buggs on the left wing. Buggs then lined up and hit a 3-pointer to put Hawaii ahead, 13-12.

TIP-INS

Miami: The Hurricanes have eclipsed the 70-point plateau in seven of their 10 games and have held opponents to fewer than 60 points eight times this season. They improved to 76-9 when holding teams under the threshold under Larranaga.

Hawaii: Purchase, a 6-foot-9 junior forward, came off the bench and made an instant impact in the first half, when he hit a pair of 3-pointers and grabbed eight rebounds. However, he added just three points and four rebounds after halftime.

LATE START TIME

The game, the last of four quarterfinals Friday, tipped off at approximately 1:25 a.m. Eastern time, but Newton said it wasn’t an issue.

“I don’t think so because we’re the type of guys that are up all times of the night sometimes, so sometimes though we’d die to play in games like this,” Newtown said.

It was a different story for his coach, however.

“I don’t think it affected our players, but it sure affected me. I’m exhausted right now. I’d like to be in bed and asleep,” Larranaga said.

UP NEXT

Miami will play New Mexico State in a championship semifinal Saturday.

Hawaii, which had its three-game win streak snapped, will meet Davidson in a consolation semifinal Saturday.

Delgado’s 15 points and 18 rebounds lead No. 23 Seton Hall

Associated PressDec 23, 2017, 2:45 PM EST
NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Angel Delgado scored 15 points and grabbed 18 rebounds, Khadeen Carrington scored 15 and Desi Rodriguez added 13 points, seven rebounds and five assists, leading No. 23 Seton Hall to a 74-62 victory over Manhattan on Saturday at the Prudential Center.

The victory was the seventh in eight games for the Pirates (11-2).

Myles Powell had 13 points for Seton Hall before he was ejected in an altercation right before halftime. Michael Nzei had 10 points to give the Pirates five players in double figures.

The Jaspers (5-7) were led by Zane Waterman who had 14 points and Calvin Crawford, who had 10.

The Pirates put the game away with a 13-0 run in the first half, keyed by five straight points from Powell on a 3-pointer and a steal and thunderous slam and capped by Powell’s layup off a drive, giving the Pirates a 36-20 lead.

Rodriguez and Powell paced the Pirates with 13 points each in the half, with the Pirates holding a 49-27 lead.

Delgado scored on a dunk and a free throw that pushed the lead to 54-31 with 17:40 left.

Patrick Strzala hit two straight 3-pointers to bring the Jaspers within 74-56 with 2:52 remaining.

The Jaspers then scored four straight points with the Seton Hall starters on the bench to slice the lead to 74-60 with 2 minutes remaining.

SENIOR LEADERSHIP

The Pirates are the only Division I team to have three players who have scored 1,000 or more points during their career in Carrington, Delgado and Rodriguez. All three scored in double figures Saturday and rank among the top 30 scorers in the history of the school, with Delgado moving past Donnell Williams into the No. 29 spot Saturday. Carrington ranks 18th and Rodriguez 27th among all-time leading Seton Hall scorers.

STRANGE SERIES LEAD

Although Saturday marked the first time the schools faced each other since 2005, Manhattan leads the all-time series 27-21. But the teams have faced each other only three times since 1985.

WELCOME BACK JORDAN

Seton Hall freshman guard Jordan Walker, who apparently left the team for two days over his lack of playing time, then was talked back into returning by Seton Hall officials, returned to action with 13:30 in the first half and received a warm welcome from the Seton Hall faithful in attendance. Walker responded with a wide smile. Walker had two points and two assists Saturday.

SANOGO SUSPENDED

Senior forward Ismael Sanogo, who started five of the Pirates’ previous 12 games, was suspended indefinitely from the team Friday for violation of team and university rules, according to coach Kevin Willard. “Ish has a responsibility to himself and his teammates to abide by all the rules of this university and team. Hopefully, he will understand the opportunity he has attending Seton Hall University, and he will make the changes he needs to make to be allowed back on this team.” Willard said.

ALTERCATION AND EJECTIONS

With just 40 seconds left in the first half, Delgado and Waterman locked horns in a wrestling match under the Manhattan basket going for a rebound. The altercation got heated and eventually Powell and Manhattan’s Rich Williams were ejected from the game. But according to Big East assistant commissioner John Paquette, Powell will not be suspended for the Pirates’ next game, the Big East opener against Creighton on Thursday.

DOUBLE TROUBLE

It was the 59th time in Delgado’s Seton Hall career and the ninth time this season that he collected double figures in points and rebounds. The total of 59 is the top figure in the nation. Delgado is the only active Division I player with more than 1,000 career points and 1,000 career rebounds.

THE BIG PICTURE

Seton Hall: The Pirates have won 23 straight games against non-conference opponents and 28 straight non-conference wins at the Prudential Center.

Manhattan: Waterman became the 38th player in Manhattan history to reach the 1,000-point plateau with a basket Wednesday night in a win over Hofstra.

UP NEXT:

The Pirates break for the holidays and return Thursday, Dec. 28 to face No. 25 Creighton in the Big East regular season opener.

The Jaspers are off until next Saturday when they host Fairfield in the MAAC regular season opener.

No. 10 WVU beats Fordham 86-69

Associated PressDec 23, 2017, 2:30 PM EST
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Jevon Carter picked up his second double-double of the season with 10 points and 12 assists to lead No. 10 West Virginia to an 86-69 victory over Fordham on Saturday.

The Mountaineers (11-1) started out a little sluggish in the first half, unable to prevent Fordham runs over the first 7 minutes of the game.

James Bolden and Sagaba Konate led a couple of WVU scoring runs before halftime to stretch the lead as high as 16 points with 4 minutes remaining before halftime.

Rams guard Ivan Raut responded with four free throws and a 3-pointer to cut the West Virginia lead to five before Carter dunked as time expired to give the Mountaineers a 46-39 halftime lead.

West Virginia opened the second half on a 12-5 run, stretching the lead to double digits and the Rams (5-7) couldn’t quite recover.

Daxter Miles Jr. led the Mountaineers with 21 points, Lamont West added 15 points and Konate finished with 12 points and 11 rebounds for his second double-double of the season.

Will Tavares led Fordham with 18 points and seven rebounds, while Joseph Chartouny added 16 points.

BIG PICTURE

Fordham picked up a moral victory in Morgantown, staying competitive with the nationally ranked Mountaineers for an entire 40 minutes, and will look to regroup by starting their Atlantic 10 schedule at VCU.

West Virginia will ride their 11-game winning streak into Big 12 play with road games at Oklahoma State and Kansas State.

UP NEXT

Fordham opens Atlantic 10 play at VCU on Dec. 30.

West Virginia starts the Big 12 season at Oklahoma State on Friday.

Kansas adds five-star freshman forward Silvio De Sousa to roster

By Scott PhillipsDec 23, 2017, 10:30 AM EST
Kansas could be getting frontcourt help in the immediate future.

Talented five-star freshman Silvio De Sousa has been added the Jayhawks’ roster and will begin practicing with the team on Dec. 26th, according to a release from the school. Regarded as the No. 18 overall prospect in the Rivals national Class of 2018 rankings, the 6-foot-9 De Sousa is a high-motor forward who can crash the glass and provide athleticism.

Since Kansas is so thin up front, even if De Sousa can play 10 to 15 quality minutes a game, it would be a huge boost. Udoka Azubuike has been the only Jayhawks big man playing heavy minutes this season. If De Sousa can be more than a role player, than a talented Jayhawk team gets another piece to a team with deep NCAA tournament aspirations.

“Silvio has completed the required coursework that will enable him to graduate from IMG Academy and report to KU,” Kansas head coach Bill Self said in the release. “He is eligible to practice immediately and will join our team December 26th. We are now working through the NCAA’s amateurism process and hope to have him certified as soon as possible for game competition.”

Kansas opens the Big 12 season on Dec. 29th with a road game at Texas.

VIDEO: Colorado assistant Kim English gets bizarre technical foul trying to retrieve water bottle

By Scott PhillipsDec 23, 2017, 10:00 AM EST
Colorado assistant coach Kim English picked up one of the most bizarre technical fouls you’ll see on Friday night.

As the Buffaloes were battling Iowa in South Dakota, English attempted to briefly go on the court to retrieve an errant water bottle that rolled on the floor after a free throw.

Unfortunately for English, his timing could not have been worse.

As Colorado’s Tyler Bey missed a free throw, the ball was back-tapped all the way in front of the Colorado bench, where English took the loose ball to the head while trying to discreetly get the bottle off the floor.

English was doing the right thing by trying to get the bottle off the floor. But since the ball hit him while he was on the court, Colorado was issued a Class B technical foul.

Iowa was given one free throw. The possession arrow took care of the rest. The Hawkeyes held off Colorado for the 80-73 win.

No. 11 Wichita State rallies for win over Florida Gulf Coast

Associated PressDec 22, 2017, 9:52 PM EST
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Landry Shamet scored 23 points to push No. 11 Wichita State past Florida Gulf Coast 75-65 on Friday night.

Shamet was 8 of 12 from the field while the rest of his team went 14 of 44.

Darral Willis finished with 15 points and 13 rebounds for Wichita State (10-2).

Brandon Goodwin scored 20 points to lead Florida Gulf Coast (7-7), and Zach Johnson had 19. Goodwin and Johnson were a combined 15 of 38 from the field.

Among the most notable developments was the season debut of Markis McDuffie, a 6-foot-8 junior who led the Shockers in scoring and rebounding last season. McDuffie missed the first 11 games recovering from a stress fracture in his left foot that required surgery.

McDuffie, who returned to practice this week, had three points and four rebounds in a planned 10 minutes of playing time.

A layup by the Eagles’ Brady Ernst tied the score 61-61 with 4:48 remaining. Free throws and a tip-in by Willis helped the Shockers finally pull away.

Wichita State was 22 of 26 at the free throw line while Gulf Coast was 6 of 10.

BIG PICTURE:

Florida Gulf Coast: The Eagles have lost five of their last six games, but they were competitive to the end on the road against a ranked team.

Wichita State: The Shockers avoided a terrible loss for the second straight game but end their non-conference schedule with plenty of questions.

UP NEXT

Florida Gulf Coast: The Eagles travel to Rhode Island on Wednesday.

Wichita State: The Shockers play their first American Athletic Conference game Dec. 30 at Connecticut.