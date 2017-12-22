No. 11 Wichita State rallies for win over Florida Gulf Coast

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Landry Shamet scored 23 points to push No. 11 Wichita State past Florida Gulf Coast 75-65 on Friday night.

Shamet was 8 of 12 from the field while the rest of his team went 14 of 44.

Darral Willis finished with 15 points and 13 rebounds for Wichita State (10-2).

Brandon Goodwin scored 20 points to lead Florida Gulf Coast (7-7), and Zach Johnson had 19. Goodwin and Johnson were a combined 15 of 38 from the field.

Among the most notable developments was the season debut of Markis McDuffie, a 6-foot-8 junior who led the Shockers in scoring and rebounding last season. McDuffie missed the first 11 games recovering from a stress fracture in his left foot that required surgery.

McDuffie, who returned to practice this week, had three points and four rebounds in a planned 10 minutes of playing time.

A layup by the Eagles’ Brady Ernst tied the score 61-61 with 4:48 remaining. Free throws and a tip-in by Willis helped the Shockers finally pull away.

Wichita State was 22 of 26 at the free throw line while Gulf Coast was 6 of 10.

BIG PICTURE:

Florida Gulf Coast: The Eagles have lost five of their last six games, but they were competitive to the end on the road against a ranked team.

Wichita State: The Shockers avoided a terrible loss for the second straight game but end their non-conference schedule with plenty of questions.

UP NEXT

Florida Gulf Coast: The Eagles travel to Rhode Island on Wednesday.

Wichita State: The Shockers play their first American Athletic Conference game Dec. 30 at Connecticut.