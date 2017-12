Holiday Bracketology!: Villanova headlines Field of 68

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

In the spirit of the season, how about a quick peek inside our Bracket Stocking?

The first team we find is Villanova – the No. 1 overall seed in today’s update. They are followed by Michigan State, Duke, and Arizona State. If you’re looking for Christmas surprises, how about the Sun Devils? Early wins over San Diego State, Xavier, and Kansas headline an impressive resume.

Early brackets can be quirky because we’re still waiting for teams like Miami-FL to be tested. We also have early conference starts for teams like Boston College and Duke, along with a pair of games each for those in the Big Ten. BC benefits from their upset of the Blue Devils, grabbing a slot as the “auto-bid” champ from the ACC.

Conference play begins in earnest the next two weeks. Enjoy the Holiday season!

BRACKET UPDATE: December 22, 2017

FIRST FOUR PAIRINGS – Dayton (First Round)

St. John’s vs. Virginia Tech | South Region

vs. South Region Butler vs. Washington | South Region

vs. South Region NAVY vs. MORGAN STATE | East Region

vs. East Region UC-SANTA BARBARA vs. TX-SOUTHERN | Midwest Region

BRACKET PROJECTION …

EAST – Boston MIDWEST – Omaha Pittsburgh Detroit 1) VILLANOVA 1) MICHIGAN STATE 16) MORGAN ST / NAVY 16) UCSB / TX-SOUTHERN 8) Florida 8) Louisville 9) SMU 9) Missouri Boise San Diego 5) Texas Tech 5) Arizona 12) UT-ARLINGTON 12) S.F. AUSTIN 4) Virginia 4) Seton Hall 13) CENTRAL MICHIGAN 13) NEW MEXICO ST Nashville Charlotte 6) Tennessee 6) Cincinnati 11) MID TENNESSEE 11) Michigan 3) Miami-FL 3) North Carolina 14) ALBANY 14) MURRAY STATE Pittsburgh Wichita 7) NEVADA 7) Arkansas 10) Maryland 10) NORTHERN IOWA 2) WEST VIRGINIA 2) Kansas 15) UNC-ASHEVILLE 15) PRINCETON WEST – Los Angeles SOUTH – Atlanta San Diego Charlotte 1) ARIZONA STATE 1) Duke 16) RIDER 16) WAGNER 8) Notre Dame 8) RHODE ISLAND 9) Minnesota 9) Alabama Boise Dallas 5) TCU 5) WICHITA STATE 12) BOSTON COLLEGE 12) Butler / Washington 4) GONZAGA 4) Oklahoma 13) PORTLAND STATE 13) TOWSON Wichita Nashville 6) Creighton 6) Baylor 11) Syracuse 11) Virginia Tech / St. John’s 3) Purdue 3) Kentucky 14) SO DAKOTA ST 14) FURMAN Dallas Detroit 7) Clemson 7) Florida State 10) UNLV 10) Texas 2) TEXAS AM 2) Xavier 15) LIPSCOMB 15) OAKLAND

NOTES on the BRACKET: Villanova is the No. 1 overall seed – followed by Michigan State, Duke, and Arizona State.

Last Four Byes (at large): UNLV, Maryland, Syracuse, Michigan

Last Four IN (at large): Virginia Tech, St. John’s, Butler, Washington

First Four OUT (at large): Houston, Oklahoma State, Iowa State, Temple

Next four teams OUT (at large): Ohio State, Auburn, Kansas State, UCLA

Breakdown by Conference …

ACC (10): BOSTON COLLEGE, Duke, Miami-FL, North Carolina, Virginia, Florida State, Louisville, Notre Dame, Virginia Tech, Syracuse

SEC (7): TEXAS AM, Kentucky, Tennessee, Arkansas, Florida, Alabama, Missouri

BIG 12 (7): WEST VIRGINIA, Kansas, Oklahoma, TCU, Texas Tech, Baylor, Texas

Big East (6): VILLANOVA, Xavier, Seton Hall, Creighton, St. John’s, Butler

Big 10 (5): MICHIGAN STATE, Purdue, Minnesota, Maryland, Michigan

Pac 12 (3): ARIZONA STATE, Arizona, Washington

American (2): WICHITA STATE, Cincinnati

Mountain West (2): NEVADA, UNLV

Atlantic 10 (1): RHODE ISLAND

West Coast (1): GONZAGA

ONE BID LEAGUES: Northern Iowa (MVC) Rider (MAAC), Middle Tennessee (C-USA), UT-Arlington (SBELT), Princeton (IVY), Portland State (BSKY), Oakland (HORIZON), Stephen F. Austin (SLND), Furman (STHN), UC-Santa Barbara (BWEST), Central Michigan (MAC), Lipscomb (ASUN), Murray State (OVC), Towson (CAA), UNC-Asheville (BSO), Morgan State (MEAC), South Dakota State (SUM), New Mexico State (WAC), Albany (AEAST), Navy (PAT), Wagner (NEC), Texas-Southern (SWAC)

