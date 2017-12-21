More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED
VIDEO: Wofford’s post-upset celebration looks fun

By Rob DausterDec 21, 2017, 12:35 PM EST
Wofford picked off No. 5 North Carolina in the Dean Dome on Wednesday night, and as you might imagine, the Terriers were pretty excited about it.

So excited, in fact, that I’m not convinced they allowed head coach Mike Young to make it out of the locker room alive:

Not for nothing, but I did a long story on the coaching tree that Young is a part of last season. The man that gave him his first job is a Division III coach that has as many Division I head coaches in his coaching tree as Mike Krzyzewski.

No. 11 Wichita State rallies for win over Florida Gulf Coast

Associated PressDec 22, 2017, 9:52 PM EST
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Landry Shamet scored 23 points to push No. 11 Wichita State past Florida Gulf Coast 75-65 on Friday night.

Shamet was 8 of 12 from the field while the rest of his team went 14 of 44.

Darral Willis finished with 15 points and 13 rebounds for Wichita State (10-2).

Brandon Goodwin scored 20 points to lead Florida Gulf Coast (7-7), and Zach Johnson had 19. Goodwin and Johnson were a combined 15 of 38 from the field.

Among the most notable developments was the season debut of Markis McDuffie, a 6-foot-8 junior who led the Shockers in scoring and rebounding last season. McDuffie missed the first 11 games recovering from a stress fracture in his left foot that required surgery.

McDuffie, who returned to practice this week, had three points and four rebounds in a planned 10 minutes of playing time.

A layup by the Eagles’ Brady Ernst tied the score 61-61 with 4:48 remaining. Free throws and a tip-in by Willis helped the Shockers finally pull away.

Wichita State was 22 of 26 at the free throw line while Gulf Coast was 6 of 10.

BIG PICTURE:

Florida Gulf Coast: The Eagles have lost five of their last six games, but they were competitive to the end on the road against a ranked team.

Wichita State: The Shockers avoided a terrible loss for the second straight game but end their non-conference schedule with plenty of questions.

UP NEXT

Florida Gulf Coast: The Eagles travel to Rhode Island on Wednesday.

Wichita State: The Shockers play their first American Athletic Conference game Dec. 30 at Connecticut.

Young scores 31, leads No. 17 Oklahoma past Northwestern

Associated PressDec 22, 2017, 9:51 PM EST
NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Trae Young had 31 points and 12 assists to help No. 17 Oklahoma defeat Northwestern 104-78 on Friday night.

Young, the nation’s leader in scoring and assists, tied an NCAA record with 22 assists in a 105-68 victory over Northwestern State on Tuesday night. He followed it up by making 9 of 16 shots, including 8 of 13 3-point attempts. He became the first Oklahoma player since Stacey King in 1988-89 to post at least 10 straight games with 20 or more points.

Christian James matched a career high with 19 points and Brady Manek and Jamuni McNeace each added 11 for the Sooners (10-1), who won their eighth straight since losing to Arkansas on Nov. 23. The Sooners have scored at least 90 points in eight of their 11 games.

Dererk Pardon had 17 points and nine rebounds for Northwestern (9-5), which had won four straight.

The Sooners jumped to a 7-0 lead and forced Northwestern to call a timeout 72 seconds into the game.

It didn’t get much better for the Wildcats. Young got Sooners fans out of their seats with a lob to James for a dunk that gave the Sooners a 41-22 lead.

Young hit a deep 3 in the final seconds of the first half to give the Sooners a 68-38 lead. He had 25 points and 10 assists before the break.

BIG PICTURE

Northwestern: The Wildcats had no answer for Young, but no one has found one yet. Northwestern shot a respectable 45 percent and still got blown out.

Oklahoma: The Sooners entered the game leading the nation in scoring and upped their average. They shot 61 percent from the field.

UP NEXT

Northwestern: The Wildcats host Brown on Dec. 30.

Oklahoma: The Sooners open conference play at TCU on Dec. 30.

No. 23 Seton Hall suspends Sanogo for violating rules

Associated PressDec 22, 2017, 9:25 PM EST
SOUTH ORANGE, N.J. (AP) — No. 23 Seton Hall says it is suspending Ismael Sanogo for violating team and university rules.

School officials announced the suspension Friday but declined to specify Sanogo’s infraction.

Coach Kevin Willard said in a statement that he hopes Sanogo will make necessary changes to be “allowed back on this team.”

Sanogo will miss the team’s next game on Saturday against Manhattan.

Sanogo has averaged nearly 4.3 points and 13 minutes in Seton Hall’s first 12 games, starting five. He scored 10 points against Rutgers on Dec. 16.

UCLA suspends Cody Riley, Jalen Hill for season

By Rob DausterDec 22, 2017, 7:43 PM EST
UCLA announced on Friday night that Cody Riley and Jalen Hill, the two players that shoplifted in China alongside Liangelo Ball, have been suspended for the rest of the season.

They will not be allowed to dress for home games or travel for road games, but they will be allowed to participate in team activities – practices, meetings, etc. – beginning on the day after Christmas.

“Cody and Jalen are a part of our basketball and university families, and we will continue to support them as they serve their suspensions,” Steve Alford said. “Since returning from China, they have done everything asked of them and continued to work hard in the classroom and in their own personal workouts. I’ve told our players all along that actions have consequences, and the season-long suspension shows how seriously we take their misconduct. Though they will not suit up for games or travel with the team, I look forward to their return after the Christmas holiday. I am confident that they will make significant contributions to the university moving forward.”

NCAA alleges University of Oregon infractions in 4 programs

Jamie Squire/Getty Images
Associated PressDec 22, 2017, 7:28 PM EST
EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — The University of Oregon committed infractions in four athletic programs, including the men’s and women’s basketball teams, the NCAA has alleged.

Men’s coach Dana Altman and women’s coach Kelly Graves are accused of exceeding the NCAA limit of four coaches by allowing other staff members to participate in team activities during practice. Meanwhile, a professor allegedly changed a failing grade so a woman could stay on the track team.

The NCAA has labeled the violations the second-highest on its scale of four levels, The Register-Guard reported.

The university acknowledged mistakes Thursday, but said it plans to contest the severity of the infractions.

Athletic Director Rob Mullens said Oregon self-reported the violations and its coaches are committed to compliance with NCAA bylaws. He said the school has addressed the matters with the responsible employees and increased training.

Oregon received notice of the allegations Monday and has 90 days to respond. Athletic department officials are expected to later meet with the infractions committee and any penalties will be announced after that meeting.

Altman, who led the Ducks to the Final Four last season, released a statement in which he acknowledged that “some members of our staff made mistakes when it comes to refereeing practice games and working out some players.”

The allegations against the women’s program are similar, stating that an assistant strength and conditioning coach participated in individual workouts and practices. Like Altman, Graves is declared responsible for the violations by the NCAA.

“I regret that some members of my staff made errors of judgment, and I have taken actions to ensure that it doesn’t happen again,” Graves said in a statement.

In addition to basketball and track, the football team was named in the allegations.

The NCAA said the infraction was a recruiting violation that occurred in 2016 when the school “created an electronic presentation that included each prospective student-athlete’s name, physical attributes and high school highlight video and displayed it on a video board located in the football performance center.”

Oregon reported that it would not contest that charge.