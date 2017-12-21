More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED
Ethan Miller/Getty Images

The Reinvention Of Greg McDermott: How Creighton’s coach remade his coaching philosophy

By Rob DausterDec 21, 2017, 12:01 PM EST
Sometimes, what you’re looking for comes to you when you’re not looking for it.

Sometimes, the changes you need to make become apparent before you know changes need to be made.

For Greg McDermott, it happened during his first season as the head coach at Creighton, as he was leading an unremarkable Bluejay team on a run to within a game of the 2011 CBI title, an event only “memorable” because former Creighton coach Dana Altman, then in his first season with Oregon, squared off with his old team for a three-game series in the finals.

No one has ever dreamed of playing in the CBI. McDermott was coaching a roster full of veterans that he did not recruit to play in a tournament that they never wanted to be a part of. Keeping seniors engaged when they are going to end their career in an event far less prestigious than even the NIT is a tough sell, but doing so when there is a 10-day layoff between being eliminated from the conference tournament and playing the first game of the CBI is like trying to motivate a locker room full of seven-year olds to lineup and wait to get flu shots.

McDermott had a plan, one he thought could help.

Old Guys vs. Young Guys.

There were a handful of promising freshman on the roster, including McDermott’s son, Doug. Grant Gibbs, a transfer from Gonzaga, was sitting out as a redshirt, as was Ethan Wragge, who dealt with an injury that season. They were on the scout team most of the year, meaning they never got reps alongside that year’s starters in practice. This was a chance to make that happened, and there isn’t a coach in the country that wouldn’t love to get those extra practices in after the season; it’s like getting the Cliffs Notes for next season’s team.

This time, however, there was a catch.

“He just said play,” said Gibbs, which is a departure from the norm for a guy who had spent the past decade coaching like he learned the game from Tony Bennett. “Run it up the floor, set early ball-screens, space the court and let it fly.”

McDermott’s never gone back.

“No.”

Ben Jacobson’s answer is nothing if not to the point when asked if he ever thought that he would see the day where Greg McDermott would be running a spread pick-and-roll system on a team that ranks top 25 nationally in pace, in the process eschewing the set plays with actions and counters on top of counters that made him so successful at Northern Iowa.

“I would not have, and I know for sure I would not have been alone.”

Jake, as he’s known in the coaching world, knows Mac and the way that he was raised in this business better than anyone. McDermott’s first season as an assistant coach came at North Dakota the same year that Jacobson was a freshman in Rich Glass’ program. He played for McDermott for four years. They spent a year on staff at UND together and, six years later, joined forces against as McDermott took head coaching positions at North Dakota State and, in 2001, Northern Iowa.

Jacobson worked for McDermott for five years in Cedar Falls. He took over for him when McDermott was hired by Iowa State. He still hasn’t left, and he’s still running those same sets, same actions and same counters – still playing that Pack-Line defense – that McDermott did.

“What I think is a great thing about college basketball and basketball in general is that there are so many different ways to be successful,” McDermott said. “Ben Jacobson is one of the best college basketball coaches in the country, but he does it totally different than I do. It works for him and his program and what they do.”

And it worked for McDermott while he was there as well. He reached the NCAA tournament in his last three seasons with the program, and that included earning an at-large bid out of the Missouri Valley for the last two. They’ve reached the NCAA tournament four more times since McDermott left, including two of the last three years. As it stands, UNI is arguably the best basketball program left in the Valley, and their current success makes it easy to forget what they were when McDermott took the reins.

Ben Jacobson (Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images)

Sam Weaver amassed a 30-57 record during his three-year tenure with UNI. He went 7-24 the year before McDermott arrived, and prior to the trip to the 2004 NCAA tournament, the program had been to just a single NCAA tournament as a member of Division I.

“When we got here, I remember going over to some workouts in the spring and just seeing the guys a little bit,” Jacobson said. “And it didn’t feel like the guys I just worked out would have played for us on [my North Dakota State and North Dakota teams] that were Division II.”

“I’m 100 percent convinced he’s the only guy that could have come in here and get it turned around that fast while putting in a foundation for us to be able to continue to have success.”

Why?

It’s simple, really.

McDermott had the connections. He played there. He knew who he needed to get support from on campus. He knew where to go and what to do to get support for the program from people in the community, whether it be financial or something as simple and necessary as butts in seats. More importantly, he had relationships with high school coaches in the state of Iowa. He was able to get players that had the ability to end up somewhere better, and he was able to do that before the program was good. It’s one thing for Northern Iowa to land a high-major recruit these days. It was a different story in 2002, when the program was in the midst of their sixth-straight losing season.

And with the players that McDermott was bringing into the program, it only made sense to play the way that he had spent the majority of his life playing and coaching.

“We weren’t the most talented team,” McDermott said. “We didn’t want more possessions, we wanted less possessions.”

He had a roster full of players that grew up playing that exact same upper-midwest brand of basketball. Flare screens, back screens, slips. His emphasis on tough defense, execution on offense and spacing was no different than that of the high school and AAU programs he was recruiting players from. That style of play led to a 3-2 record against Iowa in those five years, including a win over the Hawkeyes in his first year, when Iowa was the No. 12 team in the country with Luke Recker and Reggie Evans on the roster. He won at Iowa State. He won at LSU the year LSU got to the Final Four.

It worked.

But basketball has changed since those days.

And McDermott had to change, too.

Greg McDermott with Northern Iowa (Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

In what turned out to be a fortuitous bit of scheduling luck, Creighton drew Davidson in the second round of the CBI back in 2011.

After dispatching San Jose State in the opener, McDermott and his staff had six days to pour over tape of Bob McKillop’s team doing what they do. There aren’t many in the collegiate ranks that embrace pace and space quite like Stephen Curry’s college coach does, and McDermott had all the time in the world to watch it on film. Combine that with what he was allowing his team to do in practice that spring and the fact that the Bluejays eventually beat Davidson 102-92 – the first time in McDermott’s Division I head coaching career that one of his teams cracked triple-digits – behind 31 points and 10 boards from his son, and McDermott saw the light.

It helped that his roster was perfect for that style of play.

There may never be another player better suited to being a small-ball four at the college level than Doug McDermott was. He is skilled enough to play shooting guard in the NBA and he was a killer in the post for Creighton throughout his career. He was also flanked by either Gregory Echinique – a bruising, 6-foot-10 Venezuelan center – or Ethan Wragge – a 6-foot-7 sniper that couldn’t do anything beyond shoot threes – in his Creighton days. Throw in a trio of guards that were able to space the floor with their shooting and operate in ball-screens, and it made too much sense not to run with a new style of play.

“The game has changed,” McDermott said. “At UNI, we might have defended ten ball-screens the entire game, but you’re going to defend a staggered double, you’re going to defend a double-screen, you’re going to defend America’s play, screen the screener, over and over again. It has changed. You may now defend those actions six to ten times per game and defend ball screens every possession.”

“You better change with the game.”

It worked in the Valley. Creighton would reach the NCAA tournament in each of the next two seasons as Doug developed into an All-American and the Bluejays became the target of Big East expansion. And it worked that first year in the Big East; building a system perfectly suited to maximize the talents of the best player in the sport is an easy way to win basketball, and McDermott did that.

The question was what would happen once the McBuckets era was over.

(Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

McDermott’s tenure as the head coach at Iowa State was not great. He did not finish above .500 once in four seasons and only bested a 4-12 mark in Big 12 play in his first season – the Cyclones went 6-10 that year – despite the fact that he had four NBA players on his Iowa State rosters: Craig Brackins, Wes Johnson, Justin Hamilton and Diante Garrett.

In McDermott’s first post-Dougie McBuckets season, it looked like Creighton might be headed down that same path. The Bluejays went 14-19 and 4-14 in the Big East as their offense slowed back to a crawl, but McDermott had already started recruiting players to the system he wanted to play. It started with point guard Mo Watson, a dynamic and speedy point guard transfer from Boston U. that sat out the 2014-15 season, and Cole Huff, a transfer from Nevada that fit nicely as a stretch-four. Then McDermott landed commitments from a pair of high-major prospects from Omaha in Khyri Thomas and Justin Patton. Marcus Foster pledged to the Bluejays after a falling out with the Kansas State coaching staff.

He was landing talents that fit the way he wanted to play, and from there it’s only grown. Creighton beat out Kansas State for a commitment from now-starting point guard Davion Mintz, a North Carolina-native. They beat out the likes of Clemson and South Carolina to land Ty-Shon Alexander, a freshman guard that was ranked as a top 50 prospect. Alexander is another North Carolina-native. Perhaps most impressive was that McDermott secured the services of Mitchell Ballock, another top 50 prospect and a Kansas-native (and Jayhawk fan) that picked Creighton over, among others, Kansas.

In the process, the pace and space McDermott has played with has only gotten faster and bigger.

Creighton is 24th nationally in tempo this season, according to KenPom. They have been among the top 75 teams in pace the last three years. In his final season with Northern Iowa, McDermott ranked 321st in pace.

More importantly, they’re winning. In 2015-16, Creighton won 20 games and finished as a top 40 team on KenPom. Last year, had they not lost Watson early in Big East play, they would have finished the season as a top 10 team. This year, they’re a top 25 team with a roster that has plenty of young and intriguing talent on it.

Marcus Foster (Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Building UNI was one thing. McDermott is an alum. He was connected to the high school coaches in the state. He was able to get guys that could thrive in the Valley, and he won there by playing the style of basketball that defines where he’s from and where he was coaching. He was the perfect guy for the job, and it only made sense that he would make it work.

The same logic applied to Creighton when he took the job, which is why it made sense for him to leave Iowa State on his own volition to replace Altman in 2010. The school is located in Omaha, which sits on the Missouri River, the border between Nebraska and Iowa. You can see Iowa from the CenturyLink Center, where Creighton plays their home games. No one was surprised when he won there …

… when it was a member of the Missouri Valley.

What wasn’t so obvious was whether or not that success could be sustained once McDermott ran out of All-American offspring.

Well, it has, to the point that he was the object of Ohio State’s affection in June, when they were looking to find a replacement for Thad Matta.

He passed.

McDermott may have reinvented who he is as a basketball coach, but he’s still the same midwest country boy he was growing up in Cascade, Iowa.

“I’m 53 years old,” he said. “I really like my life. I like pulling into my driveway at night when I get home and I like pulling into work in the morning. I like the people I work with. There was really nothing missing in my life.”

“I’ve never made decisions in my life based on money. I’ve made moves because I thought it was a good move professionally or for our family, and had I chose to leave, it strictly would have been more dollars involved. I don’t think that’s the right reason to make a decision.”

“I’m happy.”

No. 11 Wichita State rallies for win over Florida Gulf Coast

Darryl Oumi/Getty Images
Associated PressDec 22, 2017, 9:52 PM EST
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Landry Shamet scored 23 points to push No. 11 Wichita State past Florida Gulf Coast 75-65 on Friday night.

Shamet was 8 of 12 from the field while the rest of his team went 14 of 44.

Darral Willis finished with 15 points and 13 rebounds for Wichita State (10-2).

Brandon Goodwin scored 20 points to lead Florida Gulf Coast (7-7), and Zach Johnson had 19. Goodwin and Johnson were a combined 15 of 38 from the field.

Among the most notable developments was the season debut of Markis McDuffie, a 6-foot-8 junior who led the Shockers in scoring and rebounding last season. McDuffie missed the first 11 games recovering from a stress fracture in his left foot that required surgery.

McDuffie, who returned to practice this week, had three points and four rebounds in a planned 10 minutes of playing time.

A layup by the Eagles’ Brady Ernst tied the score 61-61 with 4:48 remaining. Free throws and a tip-in by Willis helped the Shockers finally pull away.

Wichita State was 22 of 26 at the free throw line while Gulf Coast was 6 of 10.

BIG PICTURE:

Florida Gulf Coast: The Eagles have lost five of their last six games, but they were competitive to the end on the road against a ranked team.

Wichita State: The Shockers avoided a terrible loss for the second straight game but end their non-conference schedule with plenty of questions.

UP NEXT

Florida Gulf Coast: The Eagles travel to Rhode Island on Wednesday.

Wichita State: The Shockers play their first American Athletic Conference game Dec. 30 at Connecticut.

Young scores 31, leads No. 17 Oklahoma past Northwestern

Steve Dykes/Getty Images
Associated PressDec 22, 2017, 9:51 PM EST
NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Trae Young had 31 points and 12 assists to help No. 17 Oklahoma defeat Northwestern 104-78 on Friday night.

Young, the nation’s leader in scoring and assists, tied an NCAA record with 22 assists in a 105-68 victory over Northwestern State on Tuesday night. He followed it up by making 9 of 16 shots, including 8 of 13 3-point attempts. He became the first Oklahoma player since Stacey King in 1988-89 to post at least 10 straight games with 20 or more points.

Christian James matched a career high with 19 points and Brady Manek and Jamuni McNeace each added 11 for the Sooners (10-1), who won their eighth straight since losing to Arkansas on Nov. 23. The Sooners have scored at least 90 points in eight of their 11 games.

Dererk Pardon had 17 points and nine rebounds for Northwestern (9-5), which had won four straight.

The Sooners jumped to a 7-0 lead and forced Northwestern to call a timeout 72 seconds into the game.

It didn’t get much better for the Wildcats. Young got Sooners fans out of their seats with a lob to James for a dunk that gave the Sooners a 41-22 lead.

Young hit a deep 3 in the final seconds of the first half to give the Sooners a 68-38 lead. He had 25 points and 10 assists before the break.

BIG PICTURE

Northwestern: The Wildcats had no answer for Young, but no one has found one yet. Northwestern shot a respectable 45 percent and still got blown out.

Oklahoma: The Sooners entered the game leading the nation in scoring and upped their average. They shot 61 percent from the field.

UP NEXT

Northwestern: The Wildcats host Brown on Dec. 30.

Oklahoma: The Sooners open conference play at TCU on Dec. 30.

No. 23 Seton Hall suspends Sanogo for violating rules

AP Photo
Associated PressDec 22, 2017, 9:25 PM EST
SOUTH ORANGE, N.J. (AP) — No. 23 Seton Hall says it is suspending Ismael Sanogo for violating team and university rules.

School officials announced the suspension Friday but declined to specify Sanogo’s infraction.

Coach Kevin Willard said in a statement that he hopes Sanogo will make necessary changes to be “allowed back on this team.”

Sanogo will miss the team’s next game on Saturday against Manhattan.

Sanogo has averaged nearly 4.3 points and 13 minutes in Seton Hall’s first 12 games, starting five. He scored 10 points against Rutgers on Dec. 16.

UCLA suspends Cody Riley, Jalen Hill for season

Harry How/Getty Images
By Rob DausterDec 22, 2017, 7:43 PM EST
UCLA announced on Friday night that Cody Riley and Jalen Hill, the two players that shoplifted in China alongside Liangelo Ball, have been suspended for the rest of the season.

They will not be allowed to dress for home games or travel for road games, but they will be allowed to participate in team activities – practices, meetings, etc. – beginning on the day after Christmas.

“Cody and Jalen are a part of our basketball and university families, and we will continue to support them as they serve their suspensions,” Steve Alford said. “Since returning from China, they have done everything asked of them and continued to work hard in the classroom and in their own personal workouts. I’ve told our players all along that actions have consequences, and the season-long suspension shows how seriously we take their misconduct. Though they will not suit up for games or travel with the team, I look forward to their return after the Christmas holiday. I am confident that they will make significant contributions to the university moving forward.”

NCAA alleges University of Oregon infractions in 4 programs

Jamie Squire/Getty Images
Associated PressDec 22, 2017, 7:28 PM EST
EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — The University of Oregon committed infractions in four athletic programs, including the men’s and women’s basketball teams, the NCAA has alleged.

Men’s coach Dana Altman and women’s coach Kelly Graves are accused of exceeding the NCAA limit of four coaches by allowing other staff members to participate in team activities during practice. Meanwhile, a professor allegedly changed a failing grade so a woman could stay on the track team.

The NCAA has labeled the violations the second-highest on its scale of four levels, The Register-Guard reported.

The university acknowledged mistakes Thursday, but said it plans to contest the severity of the infractions.

Athletic Director Rob Mullens said Oregon self-reported the violations and its coaches are committed to compliance with NCAA bylaws. He said the school has addressed the matters with the responsible employees and increased training.

Oregon received notice of the allegations Monday and has 90 days to respond. Athletic department officials are expected to later meet with the infractions committee and any penalties will be announced after that meeting.

Altman, who led the Ducks to the Final Four last season, released a statement in which he acknowledged that “some members of our staff made mistakes when it comes to refereeing practice games and working out some players.”

The allegations against the women’s program are similar, stating that an assistant strength and conditioning coach participated in individual workouts and practices. Like Altman, Graves is declared responsible for the violations by the NCAA.

“I regret that some members of my staff made errors of judgment, and I have taken actions to ensure that it doesn’t happen again,” Graves said in a statement.

In addition to basketball and track, the football team was named in the allegations.

The NCAA said the infraction was a recruiting violation that occurred in 2016 when the school “created an electronic presentation that included each prospective student-athlete’s name, physical attributes and high school highlight video and displayed it on a video board located in the football performance center.”

Oregon reported that it would not contest that charge.