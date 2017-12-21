More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED
Holiday Wish Lists: What are the nation’s best teams in need of adding this holiday season?

By Rob DausterDec 21, 2017, 9:00 AM EST
Over the course of the next three days, we at College Basketball Talk will be cruising through a list of college basketball’s best teams, attempting to figure out who or what they need to add.

Put another way, with the holidays right around the corner, if your favorite team was able to ask for one thing as a gift, what would it be?

Do they need to add a point guard?

Is there enough big man depth on the roster?

Can they shoot?

Can they guard?

Today, we’ll roll through everyone from Syracuse to Xavier.

Let’s get into it.

FUTURES: Alabama-Louisville | Maryland-Seton Hall | Syracuse-Xavier

SYRACUSE: Shooting

There is just one player on the Syracuse roster that shoots it better than 30 percent from three: Tyus Battle. Battle has his own shortcomings as a player – namely, he doesn’t do much beyond score – but his ability to make shots is critical for a team that doesn’t really have anyone else that can do that. The Orange, right now, are a team that is surviving based on their ability to get to the offensive glass. Will that last against bigger, better teams in the ACC? (Rob Dauster)

TCU: More of the same?

Jamie Dixon has to just be asking for more of the same. The Horned Frogs are 11-0 and have one of the country’s most efficient offenses, thanks largely to some serious bucket-getting. TCU just has to hope that Old St. Nick – along with Jaylen Fischer, Vlad Brodniansky, Desmond Bane and Kenrich Williams – can keep them delivering against the Big 12 rather than the relatively, compared to their league, weak competition they’ve played. (Travis Hines)

TENNESSEE: A box out

I am somewhat worried about Tennessee’s like of bucket-getters offensively. Outside of Grant Williams, there isn’t really anyone on that roster that would scare me as an opposing coach. But the bigger concern for Tennessee is that they just do not rebound the ball on the defensive end. The Vols currently ranked 316th nationally in defensive rebounding percentage. That’s not good, and something that needs to be improved if Rick Barnes’ wants to get his team a win or two in the Big Dance. (RD)

TEXAS: A healthy Andrew Jones

Texas already ranks as one of the worst offensive teams among the crop of potential NCAA tournament invitees, and that was before they lost their leading scorer and the only guy on the roster that shoots better than 30.8 percent from three to a wrist injury. Think about it like this: Texas ranks 337th in three-point shooting on the season, and that includes the 43.2 percent that Jones shoots. With him out, they mustered 52 points at home in a loss to Michigan and 47 points at home in a win over a mediocre Tennessee State team. (RD)

TEXAS A&M: A healthy Admon Gilder

Things are going swimmingly for Billy Kennedy’s team, so the status quo seems to be plenty good for them. To keep things going, though, Kennedy has to be wishing for a speedy recovering for Admon Gilder, who is expected to miss a few weeks due to a knee injury. The Aggies’ SEC schedule is pretty front-loaded, so getting Gilder back quickly could be huge. (TH)

TEXAS TECH: Someone to make a perimeter shot

Chris Beard is looking for some shooting under the tree this holiday season. The Red Raiders have been awesome defensively – blocking shots, getting steals and keeping scores low – but their 3-point percentages could really use a boost. Only two players – Jarrett Culver and Davide Moretti – are shooting better than 35 percent on at least 30 attempts this season. Texas Tech will be happy to grind games out in the Big 12, but at some point they’ll need to space the floor. (TH)

UCLA: Jalen Hill and Cody Riley doing what needs to be done in order to return

Given the indefinite suspensions of Hill, Riley and the departed LiAngelo Ball, the UCLA rotation is stretched thin. The Bruins could really use Hill and Riley, two talented 6-foot-10 forwards who before the season began were thought to be capable of at the very least being supplementary options in the front court. While Gyorgy Goloman and Alex Olesinski have earned their keep so to speak, with Thomas Welsh leading the way, UCLA really doesn’t have anywhere else to turn outside of those three. In theory Hill and Riley would be able to help out whenever they’re allowed to play, but we really don’t know since they aren’t allowed to work out with the team. Hopefully they’ve done everything possible to make Steve Alford and the administration consider allowing them to play, because having two more bodies wouldn’t be a bad thing for UCLA at this point. (RJ)

UCONN: A new shoulder for Alterique Gilbert

The Huskies have major issues all over the floor – and, frankly, the bench – right now, and they aren’t necessarily solvable in the short-term. That said, I do think that things would be helped immensely if a healthy Alterique Gilbert can come back. I don’t know that he’ll ever be healthy, as he’s dealing with an injury to the same shoulder he dealt with last season, but if he does come back, they’ll get the point of their defense back as well as another guy that can create a shot for himself. (RD)

USC: DeAnthony Melton on the court

This one’s simple. While the Trojans are a talented group, they sorely miss a player in Melton who can tie it all together on both ends of the floor. Not sure when (or if) USC will allow Melton to play, but he needs to be on the court and the Trojans need him out there are well. Here’s to Melton getting back on the court before the start of conference play. (RJ)

VILLANOVA: Continued health

For my money, Villanova is the best team in college basketball and I’m not quite sure that there is all that much that they can do to be better beyond, say, getting Eric Paschall to actually make some threes; he’s 1-for-20 on the season. For my money, Villanova is just about perfect as they are, but there isn’t all that much depth on the roster should someone get injured. They don’t really have a backup for Omari Spellman. They don’t really have a replacement for Jalen Brunson, especially now that Collin Gillispie is missing some time. So let’s just keep the kids healthy, shall we? (RD)

VIRGINIA: A slasher

Virginia more or less are who they are, right? You know they’re going to play slow. You know they’re going to play the Pack-Line. You know the actions that they are going to run, and who the sets are going to be run for. What they’re missing is someone that can create if things get bogged down, a guy that doesn’t need an action run for him to create a shot or get to the foul line. As a team, they are 285th in free throw rate. As good as Kyle Guy has been, if he’s not running off screens and getting catch-and-shoot looks, he’s not all that effective. (RD)

VIRGINIA TECH: Depth

Wishing they could grow another serviceable big man for its rotation quicker than a Chia Pet, Virginia Tech will have to settle for developing more help on a short bench. The Hokies have a deep team if they’re playing the mediocre competition on their non-conference schedule. Against a juggernaut like Kentucky, however, it only looked like Virginia Tech had six players capable of logging major minutes. Once the ACC begins, expect a shortened rotation from Buzz Williams, but he could certainly use some of his bench guys stepping up in the next few months and earning more PT. (Scott Phillips)

WEST VIRGINIA: Esa Ahmad, and better offense

The knock nearly every year of the Press Virginia era has been the Mountaineers’ lack of scoring in the halfcourt when its defense isn’t turning to offense. West Virginia has been pretty good in the halfcourt this season, though, ranking in the 81st percentile nationally in points-per-possession, according to Synergy Sports. Still, Bob Huggins has to be looking to squeeze a little more out of the offense once conference play starts and the turnovers are harder to generate. Esa Ahmad’s return from academic suspension should help. (TH)

WICHITA STATE: The AAC to be better

Before submitting his letter to Santa, Gregg Marshall undoubtedly checked to make sure Trae Young wasn’t on the schedule again this year or avoiding the Sooners freshman would have topped the Shockers’ list. As it stands, Marshall has to be asking for the AAC – namely Cincinnati, SMU, Houston and Temple – keep high computer numbers to help Wichita State to nab that high seed that’s eluded them since that 2014 undefeated season. (TH)

XAVIER: A third scorer

A consistent third scoring option is something Xavier is wishing for. Although the Musketeers have a really deep team full of potential third options if Trevon Bluiett and J.P. Macura have off nights, they still don’t have a third go-to player to get them a bucket. Some nights it might be Kaiser Gates. Others, it might be the rotation of big men that includes Tyrique Jones, Kerem Kanter and Sean O’Mara. Or maybe it’s a young perimeter options like Naji Marshall or Quentin Goodin. Either way, at some point this season, Xavier is going to need someone other than Bluiett and Macura to get a big bucket and a consistent third scoring option would not hurt. (SP)

No. 11 Wichita State rallies for win over Florida Gulf Coast

Associated PressDec 22, 2017, 9:52 PM EST
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Landry Shamet scored 23 points to push No. 11 Wichita State past Florida Gulf Coast 75-65 on Friday night.

Shamet was 8 of 12 from the field while the rest of his team went 14 of 44.

Darral Willis finished with 15 points and 13 rebounds for Wichita State (10-2).

Brandon Goodwin scored 20 points to lead Florida Gulf Coast (7-7), and Zach Johnson had 19. Goodwin and Johnson were a combined 15 of 38 from the field.

Among the most notable developments was the season debut of Markis McDuffie, a 6-foot-8 junior who led the Shockers in scoring and rebounding last season. McDuffie missed the first 11 games recovering from a stress fracture in his left foot that required surgery.

McDuffie, who returned to practice this week, had three points and four rebounds in a planned 10 minutes of playing time.

A layup by the Eagles’ Brady Ernst tied the score 61-61 with 4:48 remaining. Free throws and a tip-in by Willis helped the Shockers finally pull away.

Wichita State was 22 of 26 at the free throw line while Gulf Coast was 6 of 10.

BIG PICTURE:

Florida Gulf Coast: The Eagles have lost five of their last six games, but they were competitive to the end on the road against a ranked team.

Wichita State: The Shockers avoided a terrible loss for the second straight game but end their non-conference schedule with plenty of questions.

UP NEXT

Florida Gulf Coast: The Eagles travel to Rhode Island on Wednesday.

Wichita State: The Shockers play their first American Athletic Conference game Dec. 30 at Connecticut.

Young scores 31, leads No. 17 Oklahoma past Northwestern

Associated PressDec 22, 2017, 9:51 PM EST
NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Trae Young had 31 points and 12 assists to help No. 17 Oklahoma defeat Northwestern 104-78 on Friday night.

Young, the nation’s leader in scoring and assists, tied an NCAA record with 22 assists in a 105-68 victory over Northwestern State on Tuesday night. He followed it up by making 9 of 16 shots, including 8 of 13 3-point attempts. He became the first Oklahoma player since Stacey King in 1988-89 to post at least 10 straight games with 20 or more points.

Christian James matched a career high with 19 points and Brady Manek and Jamuni McNeace each added 11 for the Sooners (10-1), who won their eighth straight since losing to Arkansas on Nov. 23. The Sooners have scored at least 90 points in eight of their 11 games.

Dererk Pardon had 17 points and nine rebounds for Northwestern (9-5), which had won four straight.

The Sooners jumped to a 7-0 lead and forced Northwestern to call a timeout 72 seconds into the game.

It didn’t get much better for the Wildcats. Young got Sooners fans out of their seats with a lob to James for a dunk that gave the Sooners a 41-22 lead.

Young hit a deep 3 in the final seconds of the first half to give the Sooners a 68-38 lead. He had 25 points and 10 assists before the break.

BIG PICTURE

Northwestern: The Wildcats had no answer for Young, but no one has found one yet. Northwestern shot a respectable 45 percent and still got blown out.

Oklahoma: The Sooners entered the game leading the nation in scoring and upped their average. They shot 61 percent from the field.

UP NEXT

Northwestern: The Wildcats host Brown on Dec. 30.

Oklahoma: The Sooners open conference play at TCU on Dec. 30.

No. 23 Seton Hall suspends Sanogo for violating rules

Associated PressDec 22, 2017, 9:25 PM EST
SOUTH ORANGE, N.J. (AP) — No. 23 Seton Hall says it is suspending Ismael Sanogo for violating team and university rules.

School officials announced the suspension Friday but declined to specify Sanogo’s infraction.

Coach Kevin Willard said in a statement that he hopes Sanogo will make necessary changes to be “allowed back on this team.”

Sanogo will miss the team’s next game on Saturday against Manhattan.

Sanogo has averaged nearly 4.3 points and 13 minutes in Seton Hall’s first 12 games, starting five. He scored 10 points against Rutgers on Dec. 16.

UCLA suspends Cody Riley, Jalen Hill for season

By Rob DausterDec 22, 2017, 7:43 PM EST
UCLA announced on Friday night that Cody Riley and Jalen Hill, the two players that shoplifted in China alongside Liangelo Ball, have been suspended for the rest of the season.

They will not be allowed to dress for home games or travel for road games, but they will be allowed to participate in team activities – practices, meetings, etc. – beginning on the day after Christmas.

“Cody and Jalen are a part of our basketball and university families, and we will continue to support them as they serve their suspensions,” Steve Alford said. “Since returning from China, they have done everything asked of them and continued to work hard in the classroom and in their own personal workouts. I’ve told our players all along that actions have consequences, and the season-long suspension shows how seriously we take their misconduct. Though they will not suit up for games or travel with the team, I look forward to their return after the Christmas holiday. I am confident that they will make significant contributions to the university moving forward.”

NCAA alleges University of Oregon infractions in 4 programs

Associated PressDec 22, 2017, 7:28 PM EST
EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — The University of Oregon committed infractions in four athletic programs, including the men’s and women’s basketball teams, the NCAA has alleged.

Men’s coach Dana Altman and women’s coach Kelly Graves are accused of exceeding the NCAA limit of four coaches by allowing other staff members to participate in team activities during practice. Meanwhile, a professor allegedly changed a failing grade so a woman could stay on the track team.

The NCAA has labeled the violations the second-highest on its scale of four levels, The Register-Guard reported.

The university acknowledged mistakes Thursday, but said it plans to contest the severity of the infractions.

Athletic Director Rob Mullens said Oregon self-reported the violations and its coaches are committed to compliance with NCAA bylaws. He said the school has addressed the matters with the responsible employees and increased training.

Oregon received notice of the allegations Monday and has 90 days to respond. Athletic department officials are expected to later meet with the infractions committee and any penalties will be announced after that meeting.

Altman, who led the Ducks to the Final Four last season, released a statement in which he acknowledged that “some members of our staff made mistakes when it comes to refereeing practice games and working out some players.”

The allegations against the women’s program are similar, stating that an assistant strength and conditioning coach participated in individual workouts and practices. Like Altman, Graves is declared responsible for the violations by the NCAA.

“I regret that some members of my staff made errors of judgment, and I have taken actions to ensure that it doesn’t happen again,” Graves said in a statement.

In addition to basketball and track, the football team was named in the allegations.

The NCAA said the infraction was a recruiting violation that occurred in 2016 when the school “created an electronic presentation that included each prospective student-athlete’s name, physical attributes and high school highlight video and displayed it on a video board located in the football performance center.”

Oregon reported that it would not contest that charge.