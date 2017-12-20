More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED
(Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

Carter leads No. 4 Duke to 104-40 rout of Evansville

Associated PressDec 20, 2017, 9:45 PM EST
DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Fourth-ranked Duke had 11 days to dwell on the loss that cost the Blue Devils their No. 1 ranking — and more importantly, 11 days to finally spend some quality time on the practice court.

They wasted no time taking out their frustrations on Evansville.

Duke routed the Purple Aces 104-40 on Wednesday night behind a season-best 27 points from freshman Wendell Carter Jr. — who said the team practiced every day during the break.

Practice time was scarce before that, with the Blue Devils playing 12 games and criss-crossing the country from Nov. 10-Dec. 9.

“We just zeroed in on what we need to do as a team, and we just practiced that,” Carter said. “Everybody got familiar with what we’re going to do as a team, no matter what.”

Marvin Bagley III added 18 points and Grayson Allen finished with 16 to help the Blue Devils (12-1) bounce back from their lone loss with one of their best defensive performances of the season.

Duke blocked nine shots, forced a season-best 21 turnovers and turned them into 39 points against a slow-paced Evansville team.

Dainius Chatkevicius had 12 points to lead the Purple Aces (10-3), who had their five-game winning streak snapped. Evansville entered allowing an average of 61.9 points per game. The Blue Devils nearly had that at halftime, leading 58-18 the break.

Gary Trent Jr. scored 13 points to help Duke put this one out of reach early. The Blue Devils needed just 13 1/2 minutes to build a 20-point lead and 2 1/2 more minutes to go up by 30.

They hit 12 of their first 16 3-point attempts and finished with a season-high 16 3s after shooting 27 percent from long range in the 89-84 loss at Boston College on Dec. 9.

BIG PICTURE

Evansville: The Purple Aces like to play slowly — frequently milking the shot clock into the low teens or longer before taking their first shot or, more often, stumbling into a turnover — and that deliberate style worked against them as the Blue Devils methodically stretched their lead into the 20s and well beyond.

“We got no excuses,” coach Marty Simmons said of a team missing key scorers Ryan Taylor and Dru Smith. “We knew what we were getting ready to play. We just didn’t do a good enough job as coaches, as players. They took us out of everything we wanted to do. We couldn’t get into anything.”

Duke: The Blue Devils had 11 days to stew on the loss that knocked them from No. 1. Duke allowed the Eagles to hit 15 3-pointers in that game, but clamped down against an Evansville team that makes 49.4 percent of its 3s — the best in Division I. Evansville was just 5 of 14 from long range.

INJURY REPORT

Not that he was needed in the slightest, but the Blue Devils played without injured sophomore forward Javin DeLaurier, after coach Mike Krzyzewski said he had a tight hamstring. Big man Marques Bolden and freshman guards Alex O’Connell and Jordan Goldwire were the first players off the bench for the Blue Devils.

STAR WATCH

Don’t sleep on Carter’s long-range touch. The freshman big man entered with three 3-pointers all season and surpassed that in this one, hitting 4 of 7 from long range. That was a big part of the season-best nine field goals he hit. “We kind of rolled the dice,” Simmons said, “and he made us pay.”

UP NEXT

Evansville: The Purple Aces host Illinois State on Saturday in their Missouri Valley Conference opener.

Duke: The Blue Devils have another extended break, this one lasting nine days before Florida State comes in Dec. 30 for their first home ACC game.

VIDEO: Wofford celebrates first win over ranked team with upset of No. 5 North Carolina

(Photo by Lance King/Getty Images)
By Scott PhillipsDec 20, 2017, 11:57 PM EST
Wofford pulled off a shocking road upset of No. 5 North Carolina on Wednesday night as the Terriers earned their first win over a ranked opponent in school history.

So, of course, Wofford had to celebrate. The program just picked up its biggest regular-season win in school history.

Beating the defending national champs in the Dean Dome means a euphoric locker room celebration and Wofford has definitely earned it.

Wofford upsets No. 5 North Carolina

(Photo by Lance King/Getty Images)
By Scott PhillipsDec 20, 2017, 11:13 PM EST
Wofford pulled off one of the biggest upsets of the college basketball season with a road upset of No. 5 North Carolina on Wednesday night. The Terriers earned their first win ever over a top-25 team with the 79-75 non-conference in Chapel Hill.

North Carolina trailed by as many as 14 points in the second half but came roaring back to make it a one-possession game with under a minute left.

High-scoring guard Fletcher Magee lifted Wofford with 27 points, creating a bunch of scoring opportunities from the perimeter in the second half. Cameron Jackson also finished with 18 points, nine rebounds and six blocks, providing a big lift on both ends of the floor for the Terriers. Trevor Stumpe made the game-icing free throws with 15.2 seconds left as he finished with nine points.

North Carolina forward Luke Maye was cold in the first half but made some plays down the stretch to keep the Tar Heels in the game. Maye finished with 17 points and 14 rebounds for the Tar Heels. Although Maye picked up his play, he missed a game-tying three-pointer with under 30 seconds left and only finished 4-for-16 from the floor, struggling at times on both ends. Joel Berry paced the North Carolina offense with 23 points while Garrison Brooks chipped in 10 points.

In his regular season debut with the Tar Heels, graduate transfer wing Cameron Johnson finished with 10 points off the bench, as he returned from injury.

This is North Carolina’s first non-conference home loss since they fell to Iowa on Dec. 3, 2014. The Tar Heels were also behind in the second half against Tennessee last weekend but still managed to pull off a huge road win. North Carolina was the CBT Team of the Week to begin this week.

But the Tar Heels just didn’t have enough late magic in this one to outlast a Wofford team that got hot for stretches in the second half. With turnovers and poor perimeter shooting also being an issue, it was too little, too late for North Carolina. Finishing only 7-for-25 from three-point range and with 14 turnovers — many of them unforced, including five from senior Theo Pinson — the North Carolina offense looked disjointed at times.

I’m not sure if the Tar Heels overlooked Wofford or if the energy and focus was down since it is the holiday season but this was a surprisingly lackluster effort. In a game where Johnson returned to the rotation and should have given the team a lift, North Carolina came out flat.

Wofford played a great game and deserved to win, but they also only shot 43 percent from the field and 31 percent (7-for-22) from three-point range. But the Terriers limited turnovers (10) and got enough open looks to make North Carolina pay on Wednesday. It seemed like every time North Carolina crept to within one possession, Wofford had an answer at the other end.

After struggling to beat high-major opponents early in the season, Wofford has now earned ACC wins over Georgia Tech and North Carolina in the last few games, as they’ll be a big factor in the Southern.

No. 18 Baylor wins 5th straight, 80-60 over Southern

(Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
Associated PressDec 20, 2017, 10:45 PM EST
WACO, Texas (AP) — Manu Lecomte scored 22 points and No. 18 Baylor won its fifth straight, 80-60 over Southern on Wednesday night.

Baylor went on a 13-0 run in the first half to pull away, then had an 11-2 spurt after Southern cut its lead to 46-40 midway through the second half.

The Bears (10-2) shot 63 percent from the field (31 for 49), including 11 for 22 from 3-point range. Lecomte was 6 for 9 on 3s. King McClure added 13 points on 5-of-6 shooting for Baylor, which won despite turning the ball over 21 times compared to six for Southern.

The Bears’ inside game made its presence felt, especially on the defensive end. Baylor had a 41-26 rebound advantage and blocked 10 shots. Tristan Clark led the Baylor frontcourt with 11 points.

Jared Sam led the Jaguars (3-9) with 21 points, and Jamar Sandifer had 14. Southern shot 27 for 72 from the field (38 percent) but was only 2 for 15 from 3-point range (13 percent).

BIG PICTURE

Southern: It was a well-played game by the Jaguars in terms of turnover margin. They didn’t do enough with Baylor’s mistakes, however, as the Bears’ turnovers turned into 19 points on the other end. Baylor scored 12 off Southern’s six turnovers. Southern also couldn’t find consistent ball movement and finished with 11 assists, just more than half of Baylor’s total of 20.

Baylor: It was a slow start for the Bears, who trailed 13-10 6 minutes in before ripping off its decisive first-half run. The Bears’ outside shooting finally opened up the lane in the final minutes, especially for Mark Vital, who had three late dunks and 10 points in a 5-for-6 night.

UP NEXT

Southern will return home to meet Ecclesia College on Dec. 29.

Baylor begins Big 12 play on the road against No. 21 Texas Tech on Dec. 29.

Carrington’s 26 leads No. 23 Seton Hall past Wagner

(Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
Associated PressDec 20, 2017, 10:15 PM EST
NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Khadeen Carrington scored 26 points and Angel Delgado added 15 points and 10 rebounds, leading No. 23 Seton Hall to an 89-68 victory over Wagner on Wednesday night at the Prudential Center.

The win enabled the Pirates (10-2) to get back on track after falling to state rival Rutgers last Saturday.

Besides Carrington and Delgado, the Pirates also received 16 points from Myles Powell, 11 from Desi Rodriguez and 10 from Michael Nzei. Rodriguez grabbed nine rebounds.

Jo Jo Cooper paced Wagner (7-3) with 15 points and Nigel Jackson added 12.

Carrington scored 14 points in the first half, including a stretch where he connected on three 3-pointers in span of 4 minutes.

The Pirates wasted little time taking control of the game, scoring the game’s first six points and then jumped to a 22-8 lead after Carrington drained two straight 3-pointers in a span of 22 seconds.

The Seahawks sliced the lead to 38-30 with 6:42 remaining in the half on five straight points from Tyler Plummer on a layup and a 3-pointer.

Carrington added two free throws in the closing minute and Powell added a conventional three-point play with 23 seconds left, pushing the lead to 48-34 at the half.

The Seahawks cut the lead to 54-45 on seven points from Jackson, but Delgado put the Pirates back ahead by double digits by scoring five straight points.

SENIOR LEADERSHIP

The Pirates are the only Division I team to have three players who have scored 1,000 or more points during their career in Carrington, Delgado and Rodriguez. All three rank among the top 30 scorers in the history of the school, with Delgado moving past Donnell Williams into the No. 30 spot Wednesday night.

MAJOR SCARE

The Pirates lost leading scorer Rodriguez for a good portion of the second half, when he was fouled hard going to the basket for an apparent dunk with 12:10 remaining. He immediately hobbled off the court straight to the locker room with an apparent ankle injury, but returned to the game with 4 minutes left and quickly scored a basket.

SERIES DOMINANCE

Seton Hall leads the all-time series between the schools 23-6, including a 17-1 mark at home. It marked the first time the teams met since the Pirates upended the Seahawks 69-59 on Nov. 15, 2015 at the historic Walsh Gym.

WELCOME HOME

Wagner assistant coach Donald Copeland was a standout player at Seton Hall from 2003 through 2006, leading the Pirates to the NCAA Tournament in both the 2004 and 2006 seasons.

FAMILIAR TIES TO CARLESIMO

Both Wagner and Seton Hall were once coached by former NBA coach P.J. Carlesimo. The current ESPN analyst’s first head coaching job was at Wagner from 1976 through 1982, winning 65 games with the Seahawks. Carlesimo then went to Seton Hall and remained there for 12 seasons and won 212 games with the Pirates. He led the Pirates to the 1989 NCAA championship game.

DOUBLE TROUBLE

It was the 58th time in Delgado’s Seton Hall career that he collected double figures in points and rebounds, the top figure in the nation. Delgado is the only active Division I player with more than 1,000 career points and 1,000 career rebounds.

THE BIG PICTURE

Seton Hall: The Pirates have won 22 straight games against non-conference opponents and 27 straight at the Prudential Center.

Wagner: Remarkably, Wednesday night marked the second time this season that the Seahawks played in Newark, having defeated NJIT 60-49 Nov. 11 in the inaugural game at NJIT’s new $110 million Wellness and Events Center.

UP NEXT

The Pirates host Manhattan in their final non-conference game Saturday.

The Seahawks will travel to Dayton on Saturday.

Allen leads No. 10 WVU over Coppin State 77-38

(Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
Associated PressDec 20, 2017, 10:00 PM EST
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – (AP) — Teddy Allen scored a career-high 24 points and grabbed nine rebounds as No. 10 West Virginia beat winless Coppin State 77-38 on Wednesday night.

The Mountaineers (10-1) struggled in the first 10 minutes of the game, shooting 5 of 23 over the first 13 minutes.

Allen then led West Virginia to a 15-1 run to close the first half to take a 42-18 lead over the Eagles (0-12).
Sagaba Konate played only 15 minutes after picking up a flagrant foul with 8:45 left in the first half, hitting Coppin State’s Chad Andrews-Fulton in the face with his elbow. He would not return to the game until late in the second half.

Regular starter Lamont West missed the entire game with a sprained ankle suffered in practice earlier in the week.

Jevon Carter scored 14 points, Daxter Miles Jr. added 11 and Beetle Bolden, who sprained his ankle in the WVU’s exhibition win over Wheeling Jesuit on Saturday, returned strong with 12 points and eight rebounds.

Tre’ Thomas led Coppin State with nine points.

BIG PICTURE

The Eagles return home for the first time this season to host Mount St. Mary’s then play at Georgia Tech and Penn State before starting MEAC play.

The Mountaineers host Fordham before starting Big 12 play on a two-game road swing against Oklahoma State and Kansas State.

UP NEXT

Coppin State returns home to host Mount St. Mary’s on Friday.

West Virginia finishes their home stand against Fordham on Saturday.