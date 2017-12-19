VIDEO: Trae Young breaks defenders ankles with a ‘Shamgod’

Trae Young, the current leader in the clubhouse for National Player of the Year and now the record-holder for most assists in a single-game in Division I basketball history, had a massive night on Tuesday.
26 points.
22 assists.
And two ankles:
Coming off of a sophomore season in which he earned second team All-Southland Conference honors, Stephen F. Austin forward TJ Holyfield has been even better as a junior. Entering Tuesday’s game at Missouri, Holyfield was averaging 15.5 points, 6.6 rebounds and 2.1 steals per game, shooting 57.9 percent from the field.
Holyfield’s athleticism was on display during the second half of Tuesday’s game, as he threw down a powerful one-handed dunk on a late to rotate Terrence Phillips.
Give Phillips credit for making an attempt to block Holyfield’s dunk, but given the difference in height anything less than a foul was not going to suffice.
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Samajae Haynes-Jones came off the bench to score 27 points and spur No. 11 Wichita State past feisty Arkansas State 89-80 on Tuesday night.
Haynes-Jones, who had scored a combined one point in his last three games, had 18 second-half points for the Shockers (9-2), whose lead was trimmed as low as four in the final 3 minutes.
Landry Shamet scored 15 of his 18 points in the second half for Wichita State, while Darral Willis added 14.
Deven Simms scored 30 points for Arkansas State (4-8), a 29-point underdog. Ty Cockfield had 16 points for the Red Wolves.
The Shockers trailed 57-48 with 17:11 remaining before rallying behind Haynes-Jones and Shamet.
Arkansas State fired its way to a 50-44 halftime lead, marking the third straight home game in which the Shockers allowed at least 50 first-half points.
The Red Wolves shot 62.1 percent in the half and were 10 of 16 from the 3-point line, including a missed desperation shot at the buzzer. Simms (15 points) and Cockfield (13 points) were a combined 10 of 15 from the field in the half.
BIG PICTURE:
Arkansas State: The Red Wolves are done with difficult non-conference road games and gained some confidence with a competitive effort.
Wichita State: The Shockers did not ease concerns about their defense, a program pillar, but avoided a terrible loss.
UP NEXT
Arkansas State: The Red Wolves begin a stretch of three straight home games with Culver-Stockton on Friday.
Wichita State: The Shockers play host to Florida Gulf Coast on Friday night.
LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Keenan Evans led six players in double figures with 15 points and No. 21 Texas Tech blew out Florida Atlantic in the second half of a 90-54 victory Tuesday night.
Davide Moretti scored 14 points, Tommy Hamilton IV had 13 and Niem Stevenson made four of six 3-point attempts for all 12 of his points as the Red Raiders (10-1) outscored the Owls 50-21 after halftime.
Texas Tech has won four straight games since a loss at Seton Hall that knocked the Red Raiders out of the Top 25 just after they got in. They returned to the rankings after an overtime win over then-No. 22 Nevada and have followed that with three straight victories by at least 20 points.
Justin Massey led Florida Atlantic (6-5) with 17 points and Ronald Delph added 16. Massey was held to three points in the second half, when the Owls shot 28 percent (8 of 29).
The Red Raiders took control with a 25-6 run in the second half for a 70-43 lead with 10 minutes remaining.
Jarrett Culver scored 11 points and Zhaire Smith added 10 for Texas Tech. Evans had six of the Red Raiders’ 20 assists, and Hamilton had seven rebounds.
Evans was 3 of 6 while Culver and Hamilton each made both of their attempts from long range, helping the Red Raiders to a season-high 14 3-pointers while shooting 54 percent from long range.
BIG PICTURE
Florida Atlantic: The momentum of a four-game winning streak that included a win over Florida Gulf Coast is gone with consecutive losses as the start of Conference USA approaches.
Texas Tech: Balanced scoring figures to be the identity of an experienced roster that included four senior starters along with a key freshman in Zhaire Smith.
UP NEXT
Florida Atlantic: Non-conference finale Saturday at Minnesota before C-USA opener at Florida International on Dec. 30.
Texas Tech: Non-conference finale Friday at home against Abilene Christian before Big 12 opener at home against Baylor on Dec. 29.
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — Senior guard Duane Wilson scored 16 points and No. 8 Texas A&M escaped with a 64-58 victory over Northern Kentucky on Tuesday night.
The short-handed Aggies (10-1), missing injured starters Admon Gilder and Robert Williams, trailed 16-15 more than midway through the first half before stirring and outscoring the Norse 12-2 over the next 4 minutes. Northern Kentucky (7-5) stayed within reach and the game was tied at 44-44 with less than 8 minutes remaining.
Following a timeout, A&M scored the next five points on transition baskets by Savion Flagg and Wilson and a free throw from Tonny Trocha-Morelos. A&M held on the rest of the way in a too-close-for-comfort contest.
The Aggies played without Gilder (knee injury), a junior guard who isn’t expected to return until early in Southeastern Conference play in January. Williams (concussion), a sophomore, and fellow forward Isiah Jasey (concussion) and guard T.J. Starks (leg tightness) also didn’t play. All three are expected back soon, although Williams missed his second consecutive game.
Both teams were awful from long range in making a combined 9 of 48 3-point attempts, with the Aggies (2 of 20 for 10 percent) much worse than the Norse (7 of 28 for 25 percent) in that department. Tyler Davis added 14 points and 10 rebounds for the Aggies.
Drew McDonald led the Norse with 16 points and 11 rebounds.
BIG PICTURE
Texas A&M: The Aggies received a heavy dose of realism in terms of how important Williams and Gilder are to their fortunes, especially on the defensive end. Simply, A&M will need the duo healthy if it hopes to contend for an SEC championship.
NKU: The Norse lost their second consecutive game, but will be buoyed by playing the nation’s No. 8 team so tight on the Aggies’ home court (even if it was a sparse, largely unenergetic crowd). After playing its last two nonconference games on the road, NKU has a chance at a strong start in the Horizon League with its first two games at home.
UP NEXT
Texas A&M: The Aggies play the last of four consecutive home games on Thursday night when they play host to Buffalo. A&M has won the three previous games against Prairie View A&M, Savannah State and NKU by a combined 73 points in what figures to be its easiest stretch of the season, even if Tuesday night’s game was closer than anticipated.
NKU: The Norse wrapped up their nonconference schedule with two straight losses by a combined seven points, and will open Horizon League play on Dec. 28 at home against IUPUI.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Virginia got a relatively easy victory. Its bench players saw some valuable playing time. And Savannah State went home with a big check.
Everything went according to plan Tuesday night at John Paul Jones Arena.
Sophomore guard Ty Jerome scored a career-high 17 points, hitting all three of his 3-point attempts, as No. 13 Virginia breezed through its next-to-last non-conference tuneup, topping Savannah State 78-47.
“It doesn’t matter if we’re playing Savannah State or a Top 5 team in the country,” Jerome said. “If we’re on the road or at home. It’s just a matter of, whenever you’re on the court, executing, executing every play.”
The Tigers, who suffered their sixth loss to a ranked team this season, earned between $80,000 and $90,000 for the game, coach Horace Broadnax said.
“We don’t need to be in the ACC,” he said laughing. “I’m glad that’s our last game (against) the ACC. So we’re going to move on to, I guess, to the Big Ten and play Michigan State.”
Virginia got 10 points and five rebounds from junior center Jack Salt as the Cavaliers built a 42-21 halftime lead and never looked back.
Savannah State, which has attempted the most 3-pointers in the nation, missed its first nine shots from beyond the arc. The Tigers finished 11 for 37 on 3-pointers. It got a team-high 22 points from junior forward John Grant.
“You watch them and see, they can really hit 3s quickly,” Virginia coach Tony Bennett said. “You have to be back in transition and quick to close out.”
Against the nation’s top scoring defense, Savannah State didn’t score its first points until 4:43 into the game and didn’t hit its first 3-pointer until there was 5:47 left in the first half.
“We have a small window to compete against these guys,” Broadnax said. “And if we don’t step through that window early, it can get out of hand and they can control the game from there.”
BIG PICTURE
Savannah State: The Tigers struggle to win games in the MEAC so competing against Power 5 foes like the ACC’s Virginia is a tall order. This was Savannah State’s fifth game against a Power 5 opponent. They have lost them all by at least 30 points.
Virginia: The Cavaliers are supposed to handle teams like this and, outside of matchups with West Virginia and maybe VCU and Wisconsin, the non-conference schedule hasn’t tested Virginia much. Things figure to change when Virginia gets to ACC play in two weeks.
UP NEXT
Savannah State has one more matchup with a ranked, Power 5 team when it plays at No. 2 Michigan State on New Year’s Eve.
Virginia wraps up non-conference play when it hosts Hampton on Friday night.