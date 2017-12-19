UNC women’s hoops coach Sylvia Hatchell nets 1,000th win

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (AP) — North Carolina coach Sylvia Hatchell has become the third women’s Division I coach to net her 1,000th career victory.
Hatchell’s Tar Heels beat Grambling State 79-63 on Tuesday. Hatchell, who battled leukemia and was declared cancer-free in 2014, is 1,000-376 during a 43-year career that started with 11 seasons at Francis Marion.
This is her 32nd season at North Carolina, and she has led the Tar Heels to eight ACC titles, three Final Fours and the 1994 national championship.
Jamie Cherry scored 22 points and Janelle Bailey added 15 for the Tar Heels (10-2), who shot 47 percent and outscored the Tigers 60-40 over the final three quarters after falling behind early.
Hatchell is 728-286 with the Tar Heels, and another milestone could come later this season. She’s 11 wins shy of former Virginia coach Debbie Ryan’s record for most victories at an Atlantic Coast Conference women’s program.
Hatchell joined Tennessee coach Pat Summitt (1,098) and Stanford’s Tara VanDerveer (1,018) among women’s coaches in the 1,000-win club. On the men’s side, Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski has 1,082 victories.
Hatchell is the only coach to win national titles at the AIAW, NAIA and NCAA levels, capturing the first two of those at Francis Marion in 1982 and 1986.
Off to an 11-0 start to the season, No. 1 Villanova will be without a member of its perimeter rotation when the team returns to action Friday night against Hofstra. On Tuesday it was announced that freshman guard Collin Gillespie has been ruled out indefinitely, as an examination of his injured left hand revealed a broken bone.
Gillespie suffered the injury in practice ahead of Villanova’s December 10 victory over La Salle, with the Wildcats also beating Temple since losing the reserve guard. In nine games Gillespie averaged 4.4 points and 1.3 assists in 13.2 minutes of action per game, shooting 46.4 percent from the field and 42.9 percent from three.
“We’re really disappointed for Collin,” head coach Jay Wright said in the release. “He was playing great for us. We miss him on this team. We’re still struggling to replace him. But I know with his positive attitude and work ethic he’ll get back on the court as soon as he can.
“We’ll continue to evaluate Collin’s situation as we move ahead.”
Without Gillespie the Villanova rotation shrinks by one, but it isn’t as if this group lacks the pieces needed to continue on its current run as Big East play approaches.
Jalen Brunson, Phil Booth, Donte DiVincenzo and Mikal Bridges have received the lion’s share of the minutes on the perimeter this season and that will continue to be the case. The loss of Gillespie likely means that his minutes are spread out amongst those four players moving forward.
The timeline for the addition of Silvio De Sousa to the Kansas roster is starting to become more evident.
On Tuesday, Bill Self told the Kansas City Star that “we’ll know about Silvio for sure by” Dec. 26th, and there is a chance that he could end up being ready to play for the Jayhawks by Dec. 29th, when they kick off Big 12 play against Texas and Mo Bamba.
De Sousa has another test to take before he can graduate from IMG Academy in Florida, and he’ll have to make it through the NCAA’s clearinghouse before he can step onto the court, but Self said on Monday that he is “feels real good” about the chances of De Sousa getting cleared.
De Sousa’s addition would be massive for the Jayhawks, who currently have one true post player on their roster in Udoka Azubuike. It’s a difficult transition for a high school senior to enroll in college and immediately have an impact, but the Jayhawks don’t really need De Sousa to do anything beyond be big and strong. They need another body – and five more fouls – to soak up the 10-15 minutes a game that Azubuike doesn’t play. They need some insurance should he get into foul trouble, and that insurance would, in turn, allow Azubuike to play more aggressively.
Rebound, defend, play hard, use up fouls. That’s all Kansas really need De Sousa to do, and the 19-year old should be able to do just that.
The question of whether or not Billy Preston is going to get cleared is much more difficult to figure out. Kansas has said nothing definitive, and I’m not sure that we will get a definitive answer before getting a release from Kansas one way or another.
Player of the Year Power Rankings: What makes Trae Young so good?
1. TRAE YOUNG, Oklahoma: The scoring and the three-point shooting and the ability to split pick-and-rolls, all that is easy to see when it comes to Trae Young.
What I’m most impressed with, and what I think gives him a real shot to be a starting point guard on a playoff-caliber teams at the next level, is his ability to pass, the way that he can read the floor.
Here are just a few examples of what I mean.
In the first clip, Young reads where the help is coming from – Brady Manek’s defender – and he is able to make the crosscourt pass going against his momentum to find Manek for a three.
In the second, he recognizes that Manek’s defender isn’t leaving him and hits the roll-man for a dunk.
In the next two clips, you’ll see how he is able to creates shots for his teammates simply by drawing the attention of two or three defenders and making the simple pass for a bucket:
2. MARVIN BAGLEY III, Duke: Duke hasn’t played since their loss to Boston College last weekend, but it’s hard to ignore how dominant Bagley was down the stretch in wins over Texas, Florida and Indiana. He’s averaging 21.3 points and 11.3 boards.
3. TRA HOLDER, Arizona State: Holder is averaging 21.6 points, 5.5 boards and 4.9 assists for the No. 3 team in the AP Poll. He’s also shooting 45 percent from three while shooting six per game. He had 40 in the win over Xavier. He had 29 points and seven assists in the win at Kansas. I’m not totally convinced he can keep this pace up, but as long as he is he deserves where he is ranked on this list.
4. JALEN BRUNSON, Villanova: So who is Villanova’s Player of the Year this year? On the one hand, Mikal Bridges is Villanova’s second-leading scorer on the team, one of the keys to their switchable defense and shooting 46.6 percent from three, a major part of the reason they hard so hard to guard offensively.
Then on the other hand, Brunson is leading the team in scoring at 18.5 points a night while shooting 62.9 percent from the floor and 53.5 percent from three and posting an assist-to-turnover ratio 4-to-1. He also just so happens to be the engine that makes Villanova run and, frankly, embraces the “point guard ideal” more than any point guard I can ever remember watching at the college level.
Right now, I think Brunson is more deserving of a spot on this list, but I can already tell I’m going to spend the year flip-flopping on this.
5. DEANDRE AYTON, Arizona: Like Villanova, I have some issues picking between Ayton and Allonzo Trier for this list. Right now I lean Ayton. He’s averaging 20.3 points and 11.8 boards and doing things like this every night:
6. TREVON BLUIETT, Xavier: I’m not sure how much there is to say about Bluiett and Xavier after their come-from-behind win over East Tennessee State on Saturday. He made some big shots. He shouldn’t have let the led get to that point. I’ll chalk that one up to finals, holidays and a lull in the college hoops calendar.
7. JEVON CARTER, West Virginia: A lot of people wrote off the Mountaineers after that early season embarrassment at the hands of Texas A&M. Well, Texas A&M happens to be a top seven team in college basketball these days and the Mountaineers have not lost since then. And Carter? He’s a fantasy basketball player’s dream: 19.4 points, 6.0 assists, 5.4 boards and 3.8 steals while shooting 43.3 percent from three on more than six attempts per game.
8. LUKE MAYE, North Carolina: Maye has been college basketball’s most pleasant surprise, having developed into one of the best big men in the sport on a team that desperately needs it’s bigs to be great. He’s the biggest reason why the Tar Heels went from being a potential second-weekend team to a potential ACC title contender this year.
9. BONZIE COLSON, Notre Dame: Colson had 29 points and 11 boards against Indiana. His counterpart, Juwan Morgan, had 34 points and 11 boards. Indiana won in large part because Colson missed a boxout on Zack McRoberts on a free throw with 11 seconds left. Colson is fantastic. He’s not, however, infallible.
10. JORDAN MURPHY, Minnesota: The Golden Gophers have come back to earth in the last five games after a scalding hot start to the season, but Murphy’s play has been phenomenal. He’s posted a double-double in all 12 of Minnesota’s games and is leading the Big Ten in scoring at 20.3 points and the nation in rebounding at 13.0 boards.
Over the course of the next three days, we at College Basketball Talk will be cruising through a list of college basketball’s best teams, attempting to figure out who or what they need to add.
Put another way, with the holidays right around the corner, if your favorite team was able to ask for one thing as a gift, what would it be?
Do they need to add a point guard?
Is there enough big man depth on the roster?
Can they shoot?
Can they guard?
Today, we’ll roll through everyone from Alabama to Louisville.
Let’s get into it.
ALABAMA: Another scoring threat
Collin Sexton is awesome, and Avery Johnson no doubt wants him to continue being so, but the Crimson Tide could really use a little more help. Sexton’s usage rate is at 32.8 percent, one of the highest in the country and he averages nearly as many points per game (21.8) as the Tide’s next top two scorers combined (24.5). (Travis Hines)
ARIZONA: A healthy Allonzo Trier
Just when the Wildcats seemed to be building momentum towards the Pac-12 opener against Arizona State, Allonzo Trier goes down with a left knee injury against North Dakota State. The exact diagnosis isn’t known just yet, but the Wildcats really need him on the court if they’re to reach their potential. Trier’s been incredibly efficient, and given how well he’s played having to sit out an extended period of time would be unfair. (Raphielle Johnson)
ARIZONA STATE: Improved defensive rebounding
While many of us seem to believe in the Sun Devils at this point, the KenPom numbers aren’t as sold and for one very good reason: this team has work to do on the defensive glass. Arizona State’s opponents rebound 30.6 percent of their misses, with ASU ranking 219th nationally in defensive rebounding percentage as a result. Adding Mickey Mitchell to the mix gives them another front court option, and eventually Kimani Lawrence will do the same once healthy. This isn’t the tallest team, but they’re capable of being better on the defensive glass than they have been. (RJ)
ARKANSAS: Consistency from Daniel Gafford
Arkansas could probably use some more frontcourt depth, but I don’t think that is all that necessary given what they currently have on their roster. Their guards are good and old, which is an ideal combination in the collegiate ranks, and there are some big bodies on their bench that can, at the very least, take up space and provide fouls. Their x-factor, however, is freshman center Daniel Gafford, who has been excellent for the most part. In Arkansas’ eight win, he’s averaging 14 points, 5.9 boards and 2.3 blocks. In their two losses? He’s averaging 5.0 points, 6.0 boards and 1.o blocks in just 16.5 minutes.
BAYLOR: Anonymity
The Bears have gone somewhat under the radar this season with losses to Xavier and Wichita State depressing their national cachet, but that’s got to be what Scott Drew wants for his team. Baylor always seems to be at its best when its undervalued and not saddled with a ton of expectation. The computers love this team. Drew will probably be happy if they’re the only ones that really heap praise until mid-February. (TH)
CINCINNATI: The AAC to be better
The Bearcats and head coach Mick Cronin are hoping the American gives them a legitimate schedule to help them land a top-four seed on Selection Sunday. With the No. 215 non-conference strength of schedule right now, according to KenPom, Cincinnati didn’t exactly help its cause over the last several months. There were opportunities for wins over Xavier and Florida that failed. Wins over programs like Mississippi State and UCLA don’t look all that impressive. Cincinnati had better hope its conference gives them enough quality games to be considered on par with the other power leagues. (Scott Phillips)
CREIGHTON: More people to notice Khyri Thomas
Left off of the preseason All-Big East teams this fall, the Bluejays wish for more national respect for junior guard Khyri Thomas. Already regarded as one of the nation’s better perimeter defenders, the 6-foot-3 Thomas has expanded his offensive game enough to become a consistent second scoring threat behind Marcus Foster. But nobody ever seems to talk about Thomas. He consistently covers the opposing team’s best perimeter option while providing efficient offense for a 9-2 team. It’s time to start paying attention to Thomas. And don’t be surprised if he earns Big East honors at the end of the year. (SP)
DUKE: Frontcourt defenders
There are a handful of issues currently present on this Duke roster. Grayson Allen has been inconsistent this year. Trevon Duval is not a natural point guard. They don’t have the kind of depth they had hoped for. Wendell Carter has not been as efficient as the staff would have liked. But the biggest problem Duke is currently dealing with is on the defensive side of the ball, specifically with their big men. Marvin Bagley III, Carter and Marques Bolden are not great rim protectors. But they also are not great at defending perimeter fours. The biggest issue, however, is that none of them are all that good guarding ball-screens. That’s why they lost to Boston College, because Jim Christian schemed ball-screen after ball-screen after ball-screen, and Duke’s big men had no answer. (RD)
FLORIDA: Toughness
This isn’t my idea. If it was me making this pick I would lean towards adding a big wing that can defend and make threes; another year of eligibility for Justin Leon or Devin Robinson to be allowed to play his senior season. Something like that. But if you listen to what the Florida players say after losses – and after their win over Cincinnati, the only game they’ve won in their last five – it’s toughness, both physical and mental, that they lack. (RD)
FLORIDA STATE: Better lead guard play
Florida State wishes to find players who can take care of the ball. The Seminoles have been one of the fun surprises in college hoops this season thanks to their depth and athleticism. This team also coughs up the ball 14 times per game, including 22 in a one-point loss to Oklahoma State last weekend. When you also factor that the Seminoles have faced an underwhelming non-conference schedule then how is this team going to handle pressure once they hit the ACC? (SP)
GONZAGA: Better perimeter defense
There isn’t a whole lot to single out when it comes to the flaws of this team. There have been times when the Zags have turned the ball over more than one would like, but with Josh Perkins running the show and weapons on the perimeter and in the paint the offense should be fine. Defensively, the three-point percentage defense could stand to improve some with opponents making 38.0 percent of their looks on the season. And given how good last year’s team was across the board on that end of the floor, asking Santa for better showings on that end of the floor may make the most sense for Mark Few’s team. (RJ)
IOWA STATE: Frontcourt production
Things are going better for the Cyclones than anyone could have imagined with eight-straight wins to offset a disastrous 0-2 start, but the Cyclones could still use some more production up front. Steve Prohm has to be hoping his two young forwards – Solomon Young and Cameron Lard – can consistently put up numbers come Big 12 play. (TH)
KANSAS: Bodies, preferably large ones
It’s pretty clear what Bill Self is hoping for, and that’s a couple of eligible big men. Self previously said that he’s optimistic about Billy Preston getting on the floor after the school – and NCAA – clear up the situation regarding the car he was driving around campus, and said Monday night they feel “really, really good” about Silvia De Sousa’s test scores that could clear the way for him to join the program. Self and the Jayhawks can probably count on a merry Christmas. (TH)
KENTUCKY: More of that three-point shooting
This one is obvious, right? Prior to Saturday, the Wildcats had played just a single team that had any business being in a game with a program like Kentucky. That’s probably why they entered that shootout with Virginia Tech as the program that had gotten the least amount of points from beyond the arc in all of college basketball. That changed against the Hokies. Kentucky shot 11-for-22 from beyond the arc, and quietly, they are shooting 37 percent from three on the season. That’s as much a product of the fact that they play the way Coach Cal wants them to play – he knows that they need to take advantage of their size and athleticism – but the fact they’re making the shots they’re taking is a good thing. If it continues to play out that way, Kentucky’s ceiling gets much higher. (RD)
LOUISVILLE: The V.J. King we saw on Saturday to hang around
King tied a season-high with 17 points on Saturday against Memphis at the Garden, and it’s not a coincidence that Louisville looked as good as they’ve looked against high-major competition all season long. The fact that they got hot from three helped, but I don’t think it’s a coincidence that happened at the same time as King’s best game. He’s arguably the most talented wing on the Louisville roster, a guy that was getting some hype as a breakout candidate heading into the season. If he can play up to his ability – which is what we saw against Memphis – then it gives Louisville another dimension offensively. (RD)