Texas Tech blows out Fla Atlantic in 2nd half of 90-54 win

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Keenan Evans led six players in double figures with 15 points and No. 21 Texas Tech blew out Florida Atlantic in the second half of a 90-54 victory Tuesday night.

Davide Moretti scored 14 points, Tommy Hamilton IV had 13 and Niem Stevenson made four of six 3-point attempts for all 12 of his points as the Red Raiders (10-1) outscored the Owls 50-21 after halftime.

Texas Tech has won four straight games since a loss at Seton Hall that knocked the Red Raiders out of the Top 25 just after they got in. They returned to the rankings after an overtime win over then-No. 22 Nevada and have followed that with three straight victories by at least 20 points.

Justin Massey led Florida Atlantic (6-5) with 17 points and Ronald Delph added 16. Massey was held to three points in the second half, when the Owls shot 28 percent (8 of 29).

The Red Raiders took control with a 25-6 run in the second half for a 70-43 lead with 10 minutes remaining.

Jarrett Culver scored 11 points and Zhaire Smith added 10 for Texas Tech. Evans had six of the Red Raiders’ 20 assists, and Hamilton had seven rebounds.

Evans was 3 of 6 while Culver and Hamilton each made both of their attempts from long range, helping the Red Raiders to a season-high 14 3-pointers while shooting 54 percent from long range.

BIG PICTURE

Florida Atlantic: The momentum of a four-game winning streak that included a win over Florida Gulf Coast is gone with consecutive losses as the start of Conference USA approaches.

Texas Tech: Balanced scoring figures to be the identity of an experienced roster that included four senior starters along with a key freshman in Zhaire Smith.

UP NEXT

Florida Atlantic: Non-conference finale Saturday at Minnesota before C-USA opener at Florida International on Dec. 30.

Texas Tech: Non-conference finale Friday at home against Abilene Christian before Big 12 opener at home against Baylor on Dec. 29.