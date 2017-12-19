South Carolina basketball program subpoenaed by FBI in September

In late September, ten people were arrested in connection with the FBI’s probe into corruption and bribery in college basketball. Among the ten was former Oklahoma State assistant coach Lamont Evans, who was accused of accepting $22,000 in bribes to help steer basketball players to agents or financial advisors.
Prior to joining Mike Boynton’s staff at Oklahoma State, Evans spent four seasons on Frank Martin’s staff at South Carolina.
Given the connection to Evans, it’s no surprise that South Carolina’s program was subpoenaed. That was also the case for the Oklahoma State, Arizona and USC programs, with former Arizona assistant Emanuel “Book” Richardson and former USC associate head coach Tony Bland being arrested as well.
Evans, Richardson and Bland are three of the eight who have also been indicted by the FBI in relation to the still-ongoing investigation.
All eight have pleaded not guilty, and financial advisor Munish Sood and grassroots basketball coach Brad Augustine were not indicted by the FBI. It was reported by Yahoo Sports in November that both Sood and Augustine appeared in the updated indictments as “co-conspirators.”
According to the Greenville News, South Carolina has hired a third party to work alongside the NCAA in investigating the men’s basketball program. In the subpoena, the grand jury has requested a host of documents including any communication between the basketball program or athletic department with the families of any current or former player dating back to January 1, 2014.
North Carolina coach Sylvia Hatchell has become the third women's Division I coach to net her 1,000th career victory.
Hatchell’s Tar Heels beat Grambling State 79-63 on Tuesday. Hatchell, who battled leukemia and was declared cancer-free in 2014, is 1,000-376 during a 43-year career that started with 11 seasons at Francis Marion.
This is her 32nd season at North Carolina, and she has led the Tar Heels to eight ACC titles, three Final Fours and the 1994 national championship.
Jamie Cherry scored 22 points and Janelle Bailey added 15 for the Tar Heels (10-2), who shot 47 percent and outscored the Tigers 60-40 over the final three quarters after falling behind early.
Hatchell is 728-286 with the Tar Heels, and another milestone could come later this season. She’s 11 wins shy of former Virginia coach Debbie Ryan’s record for most victories at an Atlantic Coast Conference women’s program.
Hatchell joined Tennessee coach Pat Summitt (1,098) and Stanford’s Tara VanDerveer (1,018) among women’s coaches in the 1,000-win club. On the men’s side, Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski has 1,082 victories.
Hatchell is the only coach to win national titles at the AIAW, NAIA and NCAA levels, capturing the first two of those at Francis Marion in 1982 and 1986.
Off to an 11-0 start to the season, No. 1 Villanova will be without a member of its perimeter rotation when the team returns to action Friday night against Hofstra. On Tuesday it was announced that freshman guard Collin Gillespie has been ruled out indefinitely, as an examination of his injured left hand revealed a broken bone.
Gillespie suffered the injury in practice ahead of Villanova’s December 10 victory over La Salle, with the Wildcats also beating Temple since losing the reserve guard. In nine games Gillespie averaged 4.4 points and 1.3 assists in 13.2 minutes of action per game, shooting 46.4 percent from the field and 42.9 percent from three.
“We’re really disappointed for Collin,” head coach Jay Wright said in the release. “He was playing great for us. We miss him on this team. We’re still struggling to replace him. But I know with his positive attitude and work ethic he’ll get back on the court as soon as he can.
“We’ll continue to evaluate Collin’s situation as we move ahead.”
Without Gillespie the Villanova rotation shrinks by one, but it isn’t as if this group lacks the pieces needed to continue on its current run as Big East play approaches.
Jalen Brunson, Phil Booth, Donte DiVincenzo and Mikal Bridges have received the lion’s share of the minutes on the perimeter this season and that will continue to be the case. The loss of Gillespie likely means that his minutes are spread out amongst those four players moving forward.
The timeline for the addition of Silvio De Sousa to the Kansas roster is starting to become more evident.
On Tuesday, Bill Self told the Kansas City Star that “we’ll know about Silvio for sure by” Dec. 26th, and there is a chance that he could end up being ready to play for the Jayhawks by Dec. 29th, when they kick off Big 12 play against Texas and Mo Bamba.
De Sousa has another test to take before he can graduate from IMG Academy in Florida, and he’ll have to make it through the NCAA’s clearinghouse before he can step onto the court, but Self said on Monday that he is “feels real good” about the chances of De Sousa getting cleared.
De Sousa’s addition would be massive for the Jayhawks, who currently have one true post player on their roster in Udoka Azubuike. It’s a difficult transition for a high school senior to enroll in college and immediately have an impact, but the Jayhawks don’t really need De Sousa to do anything beyond be big and strong. They need another body – and five more fouls – to soak up the 10-15 minutes a game that Azubuike doesn’t play. They need some insurance should he get into foul trouble, and that insurance would, in turn, allow Azubuike to play more aggressively.
Rebound, defend, play hard, use up fouls. That’s all Kansas really need De Sousa to do, and the 19-year old should be able to do just that.
The question of whether or not Billy Preston is going to get cleared is much more difficult to figure out. Kansas has said nothing definitive, and I’m not sure that we will get a definitive answer before getting a release from Kansas one way or another.
Player of the Year Power Rankings: What makes Trae Young so good?
1. TRAE YOUNG, Oklahoma: The scoring and the three-point shooting and the ability to split pick-and-rolls, all that is easy to see when it comes to Trae Young.
What I’m most impressed with, and what I think gives him a real shot to be a starting point guard on a playoff-caliber teams at the next level, is his ability to pass, the way that he can read the floor.
Here are just a few examples of what I mean.
In the first clip, Young reads where the help is coming from – Brady Manek’s defender – and he is able to make the crosscourt pass going against his momentum to find Manek for a three.
In the second, he recognizes that Manek’s defender isn’t leaving him and hits the roll-man for a dunk.
In the next two clips, you’ll see how he is able to creates shots for his teammates simply by drawing the attention of two or three defenders and making the simple pass for a bucket:
2. MARVIN BAGLEY III, Duke: Duke hasn’t played since their loss to Boston College last weekend, but it’s hard to ignore how dominant Bagley was down the stretch in wins over Texas, Florida and Indiana. He’s averaging 21.3 points and 11.3 boards.
3. TRA HOLDER, Arizona State: Holder is averaging 21.6 points, 5.5 boards and 4.9 assists for the No. 3 team in the AP Poll. He’s also shooting 45 percent from three while shooting six per game. He had 40 in the win over Xavier. He had 29 points and seven assists in the win at Kansas. I’m not totally convinced he can keep this pace up, but as long as he is he deserves where he is ranked on this list.
4. JALEN BRUNSON, Villanova: So who is Villanova’s Player of the Year this year? On the one hand, Mikal Bridges is Villanova’s second-leading scorer on the team, one of the keys to their switchable defense and shooting 46.6 percent from three, a major part of the reason they hard so hard to guard offensively.
Then on the other hand, Brunson is leading the team in scoring at 18.5 points a night while shooting 62.9 percent from the floor and 53.5 percent from three and posting an assist-to-turnover ratio 4-to-1. He also just so happens to be the engine that makes Villanova run and, frankly, embraces the “point guard ideal” more than any point guard I can ever remember watching at the college level.
Right now, I think Brunson is more deserving of a spot on this list, but I can already tell I’m going to spend the year flip-flopping on this.
5. DEANDRE AYTON, Arizona: Like Villanova, I have some issues picking between Ayton and Allonzo Trier for this list. Right now I lean Ayton. He’s averaging 20.3 points and 11.8 boards and doing things like this every night:
6. TREVON BLUIETT, Xavier: I’m not sure how much there is to say about Bluiett and Xavier after their come-from-behind win over East Tennessee State on Saturday. He made some big shots. He shouldn’t have let the led get to that point. I’ll chalk that one up to finals, holidays and a lull in the college hoops calendar.
7. JEVON CARTER, West Virginia: A lot of people wrote off the Mountaineers after that early season embarrassment at the hands of Texas A&M. Well, Texas A&M happens to be a top seven team in college basketball these days and the Mountaineers have not lost since then. And Carter? He’s a fantasy basketball player’s dream: 19.4 points, 6.0 assists, 5.4 boards and 3.8 steals while shooting 43.3 percent from three on more than six attempts per game.
8. LUKE MAYE, North Carolina: Maye has been college basketball’s most pleasant surprise, having developed into one of the best big men in the sport on a team that desperately needs it’s bigs to be great. He’s the biggest reason why the Tar Heels went from being a potential second-weekend team to a potential ACC title contender this year.
9. BONZIE COLSON, Notre Dame: Colson had 29 points and 11 boards against Indiana. His counterpart, Juwan Morgan, had 34 points and 11 boards. Indiana won in large part because Colson missed a boxout on Zack McRoberts on a free throw with 11 seconds left. Colson is fantastic. He’s not, however, infallible.
10. JORDAN MURPHY, Minnesota: The Golden Gophers have come back to earth in the last five games after a scalding hot start to the season, but Murphy’s play has been phenomenal. He’s posted a double-double in all 12 of Minnesota’s games and is leading the Big Ten in scoring at 20.3 points and the nation in rebounding at 13.0 boards.