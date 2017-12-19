More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED
Ryan M. Kelly/Getty Images

No. 13 Virginia beats Savannah State 78-47

Associated PressDec 19, 2017, 9:41 PM EST
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Virginia got a relatively easy victory. Its bench players saw some valuable playing time. And Savannah State went home with a big check.

Everything went according to plan Tuesday night at John Paul Jones Arena.

Sophomore guard Ty Jerome scored a career-high 17 points, hitting all three of his 3-point attempts, as No. 13 Virginia breezed through its next-to-last non-conference tuneup, topping Savannah State 78-47.

“It doesn’t matter if we’re playing Savannah State or a Top 5 team in the country,” Jerome said. “If we’re on the road or at home. It’s just a matter of, whenever you’re on the court, executing, executing every play.”

The Tigers, who suffered their sixth loss to a ranked team this season, earned between $80,000 and $90,000 for the game, coach Horace Broadnax said.

“We don’t need to be in the ACC,” he said laughing. “I’m glad that’s our last game (against) the ACC. So we’re going to move on to, I guess, to the Big Ten and play Michigan State.”

Virginia got 10 points and five rebounds from junior center Jack Salt as the Cavaliers built a 42-21 halftime lead and never looked back.

Savannah State, which has attempted the most 3-pointers in the nation, missed its first nine shots from beyond the arc. The Tigers finished 11 for 37 on 3-pointers. It got a team-high 22 points from junior forward John Grant.

“You watch them and see, they can really hit 3s quickly,” Virginia coach Tony Bennett said. “You have to be back in transition and quick to close out.”

Against the nation’s top scoring defense, Savannah State didn’t score its first points until 4:43 into the game and didn’t hit its first 3-pointer until there was 5:47 left in the first half.

“We have a small window to compete against these guys,” Broadnax said. “And if we don’t step through that window early, it can get out of hand and they can control the game from there.”

BIG PICTURE

Savannah State: The Tigers struggle to win games in the MEAC so competing against Power 5 foes like the ACC’s Virginia is a tall order. This was Savannah State’s fifth game against a Power 5 opponent. They have lost them all by at least 30 points.

Virginia: The Cavaliers are supposed to handle teams like this and, outside of matchups with West Virginia and maybe VCU and Wisconsin, the non-conference schedule hasn’t tested Virginia much. Things figure to change when Virginia gets to ACC play in two weeks.

UP NEXT

Savannah State has one more matchup with a ranked, Power 5 team when it plays at No. 2 Michigan State on New Year’s Eve.

Virginia wraps up non-conference play when it hosts Hampton on Friday night.

Auriemma wins 1000th game as UConn beats Oklahoma 88-64

Ron Jenkins/Getty Images
Associated PressDec 19, 2017, 9:28 PM EST
UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Geno Auriemma won his 1000th game as top-ranked UConn beat Oklahoma 88-64 on Tuesday night in the Hall of Fame women’s Holiday Showcase.

Auriemma became the fourth women’s coach to reach the 1,000-win mark, joining Pat Summitt, Tara VanDerveer and Sylvia Hatchell, who earned her milestone victory earlier Tuesday. Mike Krzyzewski is the only men’s coach to have won 1,000 games.

He is the fastest to achieve the mark, doing so in his 1,135th game. The Hall of Fame coach has gone 500-36 since winning his 500th game in 2003. That includes winning 100 of his last 101 contests.

Sitting by Auriemma’s side for the 1,000 wins has been associate head coach Chris Dailey. She’s been with Auriemma since he took over at UConn in 1985. Dailey led the Huskies to seven of those victories while filling in as head coach. Auriemma was suspended for four games in 1989 for playing an extra game that season. That year, the Huskies won their first Big East tournament title with Dailey at the helm.

She also coached three games when Auriemma’s father died in 1997. All seven of those wins are credited to Auriemma.

As the final buzzer sounded, the Huskies dumped Gatorade buckets full of confetti on Auriemma and Dailey.

Players from Auriemma’s first team in 1985 that beat Iona for win No. 1 were in attendance and introduced to the sellout crowd. Fans held up signs they were given that said “GEN1000 career wins.”

Auriemma was presented with his Hall of Fame jacket and a cake from the Mohegan Sun where the game was played. A video was played that included tributes from former players like Breanna Stewart, who won 151 games at UConn — second most of all time.

“Wow coach, 1000 wins!!!! You have created and are continuing to create an untouchable legacy in the world of sports, let alone basketball,” Stewart told The Associated Press in a text. “We set the bar high at UConn and you have continued to do that. I’m so happy to say that I am a part of your 1,000 wins!”

UConn (9-0) led 48-33 at the break before Oklahoma cut its deficit to seven midway through the third quarter, shocking the crowd. The Huskies responded with a 13-3 run to close the period that was capped by a steal off an inbounds play for a layup by Katie Lou Samuelson to give UConn a 64-47 advantage headed into the fourth quarter. Napheesa Collier, who scored 21 points to lead the Huskies, had seven of them during the spurt.

The Huskies got a scare when Gabby Williams went down in the first quarter after picking up her second foul. The senior forward went to the locker room for a bit before coming back to the bench later in the period. She came back in before picking up a third foul early in the second quarter.

Maddie Manning scored 15 points to lead Oklahoma (5-6).

TIP-INS

Oklahoma: This was the second time that the Sooners were facing a coach going for a 1,000th victory. Oklahoma beat Tennessee in Pat Summitt’s first attempt at 1,000.

UConn: The Huskies have never lost to Oklahoma in 11 meetings. The two teams hadn’t played since 2012 until Tuesday night. … Auriemma has gone 246-62 (.798) against ranked teams in his career. … UConn freshman Megan Walker missed the game with the flu.

UP NEXT

Oklahoma: The Sooners host No. 8 Texas on Dec. 28 to open Big 12 play.

UConn: Heads to Toronto to play Duquesne in a homecoming game for Canadian Kia Nurse on Friday.

No. 20 Cincinnati beats Arkansas-Pine Bluff 77-49

Michael Hickey/Getty Images
Associated PressDec 19, 2017, 9:20 PM EST
HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. (AP) — Coming off its best game, No. 20 Cincinnati wanted to keep the momentum going against an overmatched opponent. The Bearcats did it for a half.

Cane Broome matched his season high with 17 points Tuesday night as Cincinnati rolled to a 77-49 victory over winless Arkansas-Pine Bluff, extending the nation’s longest home-court winning streak. They were coming off a 77-63 win at UCLA, their best showing yet.

They’d hoped for more in their encore.

“Last night all I talked to our guys about is we can’t take two steps back,” associate head coach Larry Davis said. “We played really well against UCLA. We can’t now go out and because our opponent is somebody with less talent, we can’t turn the ball over, we can’t not rebound the ball. That’s the constant battle.”

The Bearcats had 15 turnovers and 14 offensive rebounds, fewer than they’d expected against a much smaller opponent. They got up by 34 points early in the second half and coasted.

“It’s hard to come out when you’re up 30 and try to get back in the groove,” Broome said. “We’ve got to get better at that.”

Even though they didn’t get many style points, the Bearcats (10-2) extended their streak. They have won 32 straight home games on two courts. They’re playing this season at BB&T Arena at Northern Kentucky University while their on-campus arena is renovated. They went 18-0 at Fifth Third Arena last season.

Arkansas-Pine Bluff (0-13) took another lopsided loss as part of its brutal season-opening stretch. The Golden Lions have yet to play a home game. They’ve lost their last four games by 27, 26, 22 and 28 points, hoping the games prepare them for Southwestern Athletic Conference play.

“They put a lot of pressure on us, and it helped us get used to that,” coach George Ivory said. “We’re not going to see that kind of pressure in conference, that size and athletic ability, but it was good for us to play them and learn something from it.”

Cincinnati pulled ahead 26-2 as the Golden Lions missed seven of eight shots, committed nine fouls and had 11 turnovers. It was 43-16 at halftime, with Arkansas-Pine Bluff shooting 26 percent.

Jacob Evans III added 12 points and a team-high seven rebounds for Cincinnati, which dominated the boards 42-28. Travon Harper led the Golden Lions with 16 points.

FILLING IN

Davis took questions from the media in place of coach Mick Cronin, who has a bad cold.

BIG PICTURE

Arkansas-Pine Bluff: It was the 13th of 17 straight games away from home for the Golden Lions, who are 0-6 in true road games and 0-7 on neutral courts — they played in the Rainbow Classic and the Men Against Breast Cancer Showcase. Their first three SWAC games also are on the road. They don’t play at home until Jan. 13 against Southern.

Cincinnati: The Bearcats have two games against overmatched teams in three days, giving them a chance to work on their half-court offense that struggled during losses to Xavier and Florida . They used 12 players in the first half and shot 54 percent while taking the big lead.

EVANS ON A STREAK

During the last five games, Evans has averaged 17.6 points while going 30 of 61 from the field.

WASHINGTON CLOSES IN

Kyle Washington scored five points, leaving him 18 shy of 1,000 for his career at North Carolina State and Cincinnati.

TOUGH NIGHT

Jarron Cumberland scored only four points, fell hard on his lower back with 49 seconds left in the first half, and didn’t return. In his last eight games, Cumberland is shooting 34 percent from the field, including 10 of 30 from beyond the arc. Davis said he sat out the second half as a precaution.

SLOPPY

The Golden Lions had 14 turnovers in the first half against Cincinnati’s pressure defense. The Bearcats eased up defensively, and Arkansas-Pine Bluff finished with a season-high 22 turnovers.

UP NEXT

The Golden Lions play at Tennessee-Martin on Friday.

The Bearcats host Cleveland State on Thursday, the second of three straight home games. They open American Athletic Conference play by hosting Memphis on Dec. 31.

No. 9 Xavier holds off Marshall, 81-77

Joe Robbins/Getty Images
Associated PressDec 19, 2017, 9:18 PM EST
CINCINNATI (AP) — A short bench and pesky foe didn’t stop No. 9 Xavier from beating Marshall 81-77 in a non-conference home finale Tuesday night.

The injury-depleted Musketeers led by as many as 23 points before Marshall roared back in the second half, pulling within two possessions with 21 seconds left. C.J. Burks’ 3-pointer made it a five-point game.

Kerem Kanter made two free throws to help Xavier prevail. A 3 by Jon Elmore at the buzzer ensured the final margin.

Xavier played without starters J.P. Macura (blurred vision) and Kaiser Gates (dizziness). Freshman Naji Marshall, who was moved into the starting lineup, took a hard fall near halftime and did not play the second half.

Season scoring leader Trevon Bluiett tied a season low with 10 points.

“For us, it’s a great win for our team to say, ‘Hey, your best player isn’t going to play very well. You’re going to sit two guys that don’t play one minute, and then a guy that fills in for them doesn’t play in the second half.’ I don’t know how many teams can battle through that, so we’ll take it,” Xavier coach Chris Mack said.

Kanter led Xavier with 16 points and 13 rebounds.

Tyrique Jones added 14 points and 11 boards for Xavier while Sean O’Mara and Quentin Goodin chipped in 14 points each as Xavier (11-1) foiled the Thundering Herd’s bid to claim a first Top 10 win since 2006.

Although Marshall (8-4) entered the game with the nation’s eighth-ranked offense (90.2 points), Xavier held the normally frenetic juggernaut to a season-low 27 first-half points.

A 15-0 run near the game’s start provided Xavier with initial separation.

“That was partly them but partly us. We were nervous. We had freshmen out there. If you have one or two leaks against this team, it’s tough,” Marshall coach Dan D’Antoni said.

Ajdin Penava had 25 points and nine rebounds for the Thundering Herd. He scored just nine points before the break, playing abbreviated minutes due to two fouls.

“He goes out, we go on a little bit of a run. Well, he was in the entire second half and we could never really get him in foul trouble and go at him like we did in the first half,” Mack said.

Led by Penava and Burks, who scored 14 of his 18 points after halftime, Marshall mounted a comeback bid. A 10-0 run set the tone, but the Musketeers persevered despite 29.2 percent second-half shooting and a shrinking lead.

The Herd chipped away significantly in the last 10 minutes. Xavier, playing with unusual personnel combinations, struggled to establish consistency.

“We wanted to make sure we were playing our way, we were playing our style. I think you could see it a little bit at the end, especially. We were a little confused on what we were running and what we were trying to do,” O’Mara said.

The Musketeers made 23 of 26 free throws and controlled the rebounding battle 46-31 en route to the victory.

Elmore entered the game averaging 24.2 points, good for third place in Division I, but finished with 16. He added nine assists.

BIG PICTURE

Marshall’s four-game winning streak was snapped by Xavier, its only ranked opponent thus far. The Thundering Herd shot 35 3-pointers throughout, making 11.

Xavier finished its non-conference home slate with a 9-0 record including back-to-back wins over ranked Baylor and Cincinnati teams. The Musketeers also capped a six-game home stand on a high note and extended their non-conference home winning streak to 39.

UP NEXT

Marshall returns to campus for a four-game home stand against Eastern Kentucky, Southern Miss, Louisiana Tech and Western Kentucky. The Thundering Herd are 7-0 at home.

Xavier travels to Northern Iowa for Friday’s non-conference finale. The Musketeers are 1-0 in true road games thus far, beating Wisconsin in Madison in November.

Trae Young ties NCAA single-game assist records

Harry How/Getty Images
By Raphielle JohnsonDec 19, 2017, 9:14 PM EST
Oklahoma freshman point guard Trae Young has built up a solid case to be on the short list of national Player of the Year candidates in non-conference play, as he entered Tuesday’s game leading the nation in scoring and third in assists.

With Young going off against then-No. 3 Wichita State on Saturday to the tune of 29 points and ten assists, it was obvious that Northwestern State would have its hands full with the freshman phenom Tuesday night.

Young was outstanding in the Sooners’ 105-68 victory, scoring 26 points and dishing out 22 assists.

The assist mark broke the school and Big 12 single-game records, and Young tied the NCAA record for most assists in a game as well. Young is the fourth player in Division I history to tallying 22 assists in a single game, joining Sherman Douglas (Syracuse vs. Providence, 1989), Tony Fairley (Charleston Southern vs. Armstrong Atlantic, 1987) and Avery Johnson (Southern vs. Texas Southern, 1988). Douglas was the most recent player to rack up 22 assists in a game prior to Tuesday night.

The question now is whether or not Young can duplicate this feat at some point in the season. Johnson is the only player to have multiple games of at least 20 assists in his collegiate career, with the current Alabama head coach doing it four times.

Prior to Tuesday the last time a player dished out at least 20 assists in a Division I game was in 2008, with Alabama State’s Brandon Brooks doing so in a game against Jackson State.

Of the 105 points the Sooners scored Tuesday night, Young had a role in 76 of them. Fellow freshman Brady Manek added 22 points and Christian James 13 for the Sooners, who are ranked 17th in this week’s Associated Press Top 25.

South Carolina basketball program subpoenaed by FBI in September

Getty Images
By Raphielle JohnsonDec 19, 2017, 6:18 PM EST
In late September, ten people were arrested in connection with the FBI’s probe into corruption and bribery in college basketball. Among the ten was former Oklahoma State assistant coach Lamont Evans, who was accused of accepting $22,000 in bribes to help steer basketball players to agents or financial advisors.

Prior to joining Mike Boynton’s staff at Oklahoma State, Evans spent four seasons on Frank Martin’s staff at South Carolina.

As a result, the South Carolina men’s basketball program was subpoenaed by the FBI at the same time as those arrests. News of the program being subpoenaed was reported by Nathaniel Cary of the Greenville News on Tuesday.

Given the connection to Evans, it’s no surprise that South Carolina’s program was subpoenaed. That was also the case for the Oklahoma State, Arizona and USC programs, with former Arizona assistant Emanuel “Book” Richardson and former USC associate head coach Tony Bland being arrested as well.

Evans, Richardson and Bland are three of the eight who have also been indicted by the FBI in relation to the still-ongoing investigation.

All eight have pleaded not guilty, and financial advisor Munish Sood and grassroots basketball coach Brad Augustine were not indicted by the FBI. It was reported by Yahoo Sports in November that both Sood and Augustine appeared in the updated indictments as “co-conspirators.”

According to the Greenville News, South Carolina has hired a third party to work alongside the NCAA in investigating the men’s basketball program. In the subpoena, the grand jury has requested a host of documents including any communication between the basketball program or athletic department with the families of any current or former player dating back to January 1, 2014.