Holiday Wish Lists: What are the nation’s best teams in need of adding this holiday season?

By Rob DausterDec 19, 2017, 11:57 AM EST
Over the course of the next three days, we at College Basketball Talk will be cruising through a list of college basketball’s best teams, attempting to figure out who or what they need to add.

Put another way, with the holidays right around the corner, if your favorite team was able to ask for one thing as a gift, what would it be?

Do they need to add a point guard?

Is there enough big man depth on the roster?

Can they shoot?

Can they guard?

Today, we’ll roll through everyone from Alabama to Louisville.

Let’s get into it.

ALABAMA: Another scoring threat

Collin Sexton is awesome, and Avery Johnson no doubt wants him to continue being so, but the Crimson Tide could really use a little more help. Sexton’s usage rate is at 32.8 percent, one of the highest in the country and he averages nearly as many points per game (21.8) as the Tide’s next top two scorers combined (24.5). (Travis Hines)

ARIZONA: A healthy Allonzo Trier

Just when the Wildcats seemed to be building momentum towards the Pac-12 opener against Arizona State, Allonzo Trier goes down with a left knee injury against North Dakota State. The exact diagnosis isn’t known just yet, but the Wildcats really need him on the court if they’re to reach their potential. Trier’s been incredibly efficient, and given how well he’s played having to sit out an extended period of time would be unfair. (Raphielle Johnson)

ARIZONA STATE: Improved defensive rebounding

While many of us seem to believe in the Sun Devils at this point, the KenPom numbers aren’t as sold and for one very good reason: this team has work to do on the defensive glass. Arizona State’s opponents rebound 30.6 percent of their misses, with ASU ranking 219th nationally in defensive rebounding percentage as a result. Adding Mickey Mitchell to the mix gives them another front court option, and eventually Kimani Lawrence will do the same once healthy. This isn’t the tallest team, but they’re capable of being better on the defensive glass than they have been. (RJ)

Tra Holder (David Becker/Getty Images)

ARKANSAS: Consistency from Daniel Gafford

Arkansas could probably use some more frontcourt depth, but I don’t think that is all that necessary given what they currently have on their roster. Their guards are good and old, which is an ideal combination in the collegiate ranks, and there are some big bodies on their bench that can, at the very least, take up space and provide fouls. Their x-factor, however, is freshman center Daniel Gafford, who has been excellent for the most part. In Arkansas’ eight win, he’s averaging 14 points, 5.9 boards and 2.3 blocks. In their two losses? He’s averaging 5.0 points, 6.0 boards and 1.o blocks in just 16.5 minutes.

BAYLOR: Anonymity

The Bears have gone somewhat under the radar this season with losses to Xavier and Wichita State depressing their national cachet, but that’s got to be what Scott Drew wants for his team. Baylor always seems to be at its best when its undervalued and not saddled with a ton of expectation. The computers love this team. Drew will probably be happy if they’re the only ones that really heap praise until mid-February. (TH)

CINCINNATI: The AAC to be better

The Bearcats and head coach Mick Cronin are hoping the American gives them a legitimate schedule to help them land a top-four seed on Selection Sunday. With the No. 215 non-conference strength of schedule right now, according to KenPom, Cincinnati didn’t exactly help its cause over the last several months. There were opportunities for wins over Xavier and Florida that failed. Wins over programs like Mississippi State and UCLA don’t look all that impressive. Cincinnati had better hope its conference gives them enough quality games to be considered on par with the other power leagues. (Scott Phillips)

CREIGHTON: More people to notice Khyri Thomas

Left off of the preseason All-Big East teams this fall, the Bluejays wish for more national respect for junior guard Khyri Thomas. Already regarded as one of the nation’s better perimeter defenders, the 6-foot-3 Thomas has expanded his offensive game enough to become a consistent second scoring threat behind Marcus Foster. But nobody ever seems to talk about Thomas. He consistently covers the opposing team’s best perimeter option while providing efficient offense for a 9-2 team. It’s time to start paying attention to Thomas. And don’t be surprised if he earns Big East honors at the end of the year. (SP)

DUKE: Frontcourt defenders

There are a handful of issues currently present on this Duke roster. Grayson Allen has been inconsistent this year. Trevon Duval is not a natural point guard. They don’t have the kind of depth they had hoped for. Wendell Carter has not been as efficient as the staff would have liked. But the biggest problem Duke is currently dealing with is on the defensive side of the ball, specifically with their big men. Marvin Bagley III, Carter and Marques Bolden are not great rim protectors. But they also are not great at defending perimeter fours. The biggest issue, however, is that none of them are all that good guarding ball-screens. That’s why they lost to Boston College, because Jim Christian schemed ball-screen after ball-screen after ball-screen, and Duke’s big men had no answer. (RD)

FLORIDA: Toughness

This isn’t my idea. If it was me making this pick I would lean towards adding a big wing that can defend and make threes; another year of eligibility for Justin Leon or Devin Robinson to be allowed to play his senior season. Something like that. But if you listen to what the Florida players say after losses – and after their win over Cincinnati, the only game they’ve won in their last five – it’s toughness, both physical and mental, that they lack. (RD)

FLORIDA STATE: Better lead guard play

Florida State wishes to find players who can take care of the ball. The Seminoles have been one of the fun surprises in college hoops this season thanks to their depth and athleticism. This team also coughs up the ball 14 times per game, including 22 in a one-point loss to Oklahoma State last weekend. When you also factor that the Seminoles have faced an underwhelming non-conference schedule then how is this team going to handle pressure once they hit the ACC? (SP)

GONZAGA: Better perimeter defense

There isn’t a whole lot to single out when it comes to the flaws of this team. There have been times when the Zags have turned the ball over more than one would like, but with Josh Perkins running the show and weapons on the perimeter and in the paint the offense should be fine. Defensively, the three-point percentage defense could stand to improve some with opponents making 38.0 percent of their looks on the season. And given how good last year’s team was across the board on that end of the floor, asking Santa for better showings on that end of the floor may make the most sense for Mark Few’s team. (RJ)

IOWA STATE: Frontcourt production

Things are going better for the Cyclones than anyone could have imagined with eight-straight wins to offset a disastrous 0-2 start, but the Cyclones could still use some more production up front. Steve Prohm has to be hoping his two young forwards – Solomon Young and Cameron Lard – can consistently put up numbers come Big 12 play. (TH)

Bill Self (Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

KANSAS: Bodies, preferably large ones

It’s pretty clear what Bill Self is hoping for, and that’s a couple of eligible big men. Self previously said that he’s optimistic about Billy Preston getting on the floor after the school – and NCAA – clear up the situation regarding the car he was driving around campus, and said Monday night they feel “really, really good” about Silvia De Sousa’s test scores that could clear the way for him to join the program. Self and the Jayhawks can probably count on a merry Christmas. (TH)

KENTUCKY: More of that three-point shooting

This one is obvious, right? Prior to Saturday, the Wildcats had played just a single team that had any business being in a game with a program like Kentucky. That’s probably why they entered that shootout with Virginia Tech as the program that had gotten the least amount of points from beyond the arc in all of college basketball. That changed against the Hokies. Kentucky shot 11-for-22 from beyond the arc, and quietly, they are shooting 37 percent from three on the season. That’s as much a product of the fact that they play the way Coach Cal wants them to play – he knows that they need to take advantage of their size and athleticism – but the fact they’re making the shots they’re taking is a good thing. If it continues to play out that way, Kentucky’s ceiling gets much higher. (RD)

LOUISVILLE: The V.J. King we saw on Saturday to hang around

King tied a season-high with 17 points on Saturday against Memphis at the Garden, and it’s not a coincidence that Louisville looked as good as they’ve looked against high-major competition all season long. The fact that they got hot from three helped, but I don’t think it’s a coincidence that happened at the same time as King’s best game. He’s arguably the most talented wing on the Louisville roster, a guy that was getting some hype as a breakout candidate heading into the season. If he can play up to his ability – which is what we saw against Memphis – then it gives Louisville another dimension offensively. (RD)

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Fort Wayne coach John Coffman simply told his players to be themselves Monday night at Indiana.

He wanted them to use their 3-point shooters to attack Indiana’s defense. He wanted them to stick to the defensive game plan.

And after 40 minutes of waiting, watching and worrying about another poor stretch derailing the Mastodons’ latest upset bid, Coffman finally got another chance to celebrate a monumental victory.

Kason Harrell scored a career-high 28 points, Bryson Scott added 26 and the Mastodons made 17 3-pointers to blow out the Hoosiers 92-72 on their home floor.

“Our No. 1 priority was to play with an attack mentality,” Coffman said before thinking back to last season’s upset over Indiana. “That was the No. 1 thing that put us in position last year. Then it had to be toughness. We talked a lot about rebounding — tip, tip, tip and then we’ve got a garbage collector with a Matt Weir or a Bryson Scott rebounding.”

The Mastodons (6-5) did just enough on the glass to make it work.

But they were so dominant everywhere else, they didn’t even need overtime to win this time.

It’s the fifth time an in-state team, other than Notre Dame or Purdue, has posted consecutive wins over the Hoosiers, and Fort Wayne did it by matching Indiana State’s record-breaking total for 3s made by a visiting team at Assembly Hall.

“Again I told the guys on the staff, I’m not sure you can make 17 3s in a game once in a decade let alone a season, twice at home,” coach Archie Miller said. “It’s comprehensible.”

But it happened, and when the Mastodons’ long-distance shooters warmed up in the second half, the game turned quickly.

After watching Indiana rally from a 33-27 first-half deficit to take a 40-36 lead early in the second half, Fort Wayne reverted to its customary form.

It made three 3s during a 17-5 run that gave them a 53-44 lead with 14:03 to go.

Then, with Indiana trailing 58-51, they made four more 3s in a 1:41 stretch to extend the lead to 70-53. One more 7-0 scoring flurry put the Hoosiers in a 21-point deficit that it couldn’t rebound from.

Robert Johnson had 17 points and Juwan Morgan finished with 14 for Indiana (6-6).

“They felt the pressure of our poise on offense because we played our process for 40 minutes,” Coffman said. “We got great shot after great shot after great shot. Seventeen 3s, that’s a good night for us but that’s not surprising. We’ve done that before. What was really good was that for 40 minutes we stuck with being us.”

BIG PICTURE

Fort Wayne: The Mastodons proved last year’s stunning upset was no fluke. This time, they made the three-hour trek to Bloomington and went home with an even more impressive victory. The win will help fortify Fort Wayne’s resume but it has to continue to win.

Indiana: It took less than 72 hours for the biggest win of Miller’s first season to wear off. The Hoosiers now have two embarrassing losses to in-state mid-major teams. The Hoosiers gave up 34 3s in those losses and have allowed 51 in the other 10.

KEY NUMBERS

Fort Wayne: John Konchar had 16 points, seven rebounds and seven assists. … The Mastodons wound up 17 of 30 on 3s and 14 of 30 on 2s. … They scored 29 points off 18 Indiana turnovers while committing just 12. … Fort Wayne also had 13 steals. … Scott is 5-0 all-time against the Hoosiers, including three wins he had at Purdue. His twin brother, Brenton, plays for Indiana State and was part of season-opening win in Bloomington.

Indiana: Couldn’t take advantage of its 46-31 rebounding edge or the 20-6 advantage on the offensive end. … Indiana was 4 of 24 on 3s. … The other losing streaks against in-state teams other than Notre Dame and Purdue: Three straight to Butler from 1947 to 1948; two to the Bulldogs in 1957 and 1958 and two to Indiana State in 1999 and 2000. Butler also won the first three games in the series from 1901-02.

THEY SAID IT

Fort Wayne: “In the huddle one time, I said it looked like they weren’t confident and we wanted to take advantage of that and we did,” Scott said.

Indiana: “I think handling success is always a lot harder than getting kicked in the face,” Miller said when asked about the quick turnaround from the Notre Dame win.

UP NEXT

Fort Wayne: Opens play Thursday against Liberty in the first of two games at a tournament in New Orleans.

Indiana: Hosts Tennessee Tech on Thursday in the second-to-last non-conference game on the schedule.

Allonzo Trier left No. 18 Arizona’s game against North Dakota State on Monday night following a knee injury he suffered in the second half.

Trier is averaging 22.3 points this season. He’s an all-american on a team that is currently No. 5 in the NBC Sports Power Rankings.

Here’s a video of the play:

It appears as if the NDSU player’s knee collided with Trier’s as he was planting. Trier was taken back to the locker room with a noticeable limp, and returned to the bench with an ice pack on his knee.

“Worst case scenario or fear,” Miller said after the game. “I don’t want to say there’s no chance, but it looks like it’s something he’s going to be fine with over time. We’ll know more tomorrow. It scares you as a player when you feel that in your knee.”

Here’s to hoping it’s nothing but a bruise.

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Miles Bridges leaped for a lob and dunked over a 6-foot-10 center , made four 3-pointers and sprinted around screens to set up some shots in between.

He’s back.

Bridges matched his career high with 33 points, leading No. 2 Michigan State in a 107-62 win over Houston Baptist on Monday night.

“You can see his athleticism is finally back,” Spartans coach Tom Izzo said. “Offensively, Miles was as good as he’s been since he’s been here.”

The sophomore sprained his left ankle in the third game of the season, keeping him out of one game and slowing him in some additional games.

Bridges has looked like a preseason All-American in some games since the injury, but he often deferred to teammates when he had the ball. Against the Huskies, he was in attack mode.

“I was just trying to find the open spots and my teammates were finding me,” he said. “I was trying to get everything they gave me, but everything felt good.”

The 6-foot-7, 225-pound forward had 20 points in the first half, making 8 of 11 shots and going 3 of 6 beyond the arc. He finished 11 of 14 overall, 4 of 7 on 3-pointers and 7 of 7 at the line to match the 33-point total he had last season against Purdue.

“He’s so big and strong and skilled,” HBU coach Ron Cottrell said. “He knocked down shots even when we were there. He makes all the little plays and does the little things to get himself looks.”

Michigan State (11-1) has won 10 straight since losing to top-ranked Duke.

The Spartans set a school record with 16 blocked shots. Freshman Jaren Jackson had six blocks before fouling out in 18 minutes, and Nick Ward had four blocks to go with his 20 points and six rebounds. Joshua Langford added 14 points.

Houston Baptist (4-8) stayed relatively close until Michigan State’s 18-6 run late in the first half. Reserve Jalon Gates scored 17 points while Ian DuBose and Braxton Bonds each had 10 for the Huskies, who were held to 28 percent shooting.

“Shots weren’t going in for us, but Michigan State had a lot to do with that,” Cottrell said. “They’re so tenacious defensively. You’re not going to be able to finish much at the rim.”

BIG PICTURE

Houston Baptist: The Huskies played physically throughout, even late when they were losing by 50-plus points and playing without their leading scorer, senior center Josh Ibarra.

“Our guys never backed down,” Cottrell said. “They didn’t stop competing.”

Izzo agreed.

“As far as heart, courage and toughness, they played with it,” he said. “And we didn’t and that’s what I told their coach.”

Michigan State: Izzo isn’t happy. He said it was embarrassing and a shame to let an undersized team get 24 offensive rebounds. And, Izzo said he called the earliest timeout of his career — just 1:34 into the game — after the team had three turnovers following pre-game instructions that stressed taking care of the ball.

“I think we lead the world in unforced turnovers,” Izzo said. “Those things are not something we can take lightly anymore.”

The Spartans finished with 14 turnovers, approaching their average that was spiked by a season-high 24 in a rout over North Carolina.

“If we want to be a great team, we can’t do that,” Bridges said. “If we fix our turnovers and our rebounding, we can take a step and be a great team.”

BOX SCORE BITS

Michigan State’s Cassius Winston had a career-high 12 assists for a team that made 64 percent of its shots overall, 58 percent of 3-pointers and 76 percent of its free throws.

NEXT UP

Houston Baptist: Plays at Vanderbilt on Wednesday night.

Michigan State: Hosts Long Beach State on Thursday night.

 

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Svi Mykhailiuk hit six 3-pointers and scored 26 points, Devonte Graham added 17 and No. 14 Kansas rolled to a 109-64 victory over Omaha on Monday night.

Lagerald Vick added 15 points and Malik Newman had 14 for the Jayhawks (9-2), who enjoyed a breather after a tough string of games. They beat Syracuse, lost back-to-back to Washington and Arizona State, and needed a clutch 3-pointer from Mykhailiuk to beat Nebraska over the weekend.

Mykhailiuk kept knocking down shots against the Mavericks (3-11), too. He was 6 of 7 from beyond the arc and 10 for 13 from the field, adding four rebounds and four assists for good measure.

Daniel Norl had 13 points and Zach Jackson had 10 to lead Omaha, which went 9 for 28 from beyond the arc, shot 33 percent from the field and was outrebounded 49-26 by the Jayhawks.

The Jayhawks toyed with the Mavericks throughout much of the first half, but their hot outside shooting and massive size advantage in the paint allowed them to easily draw away.

Arizona State transfer Sam Cunliffe, who became eligible after the fall semester and was playing his first game in Allen Fieldhouse, got the first big run started by knocking down a 3 late in the first half.

Mykhailiuk and Graham added 3s and the Jayhawks took an 11-0 run into halftime.

Cunliffe also had a couple of nifty alley-oop dunks, leaping up to spear the ball with one hand for his first points with the Jayhawks. He finished with nine points in 19 minutes.

It didn’t help the Mavericks’ cause that they rely on an up-and-down style predicated on 3s, one that plays right into the Jayhawks’ hands. Their superior speed and talent showed as the Jayhawks hit the 100-point mark before the final media timeout, allowing them to empty the bench.

Even walk-on James Sosinski got into the game. The tight end was plucked from the Kansas football team to provide depth in practice, and he wound up scoring four points in the final minutes.

BIG PICTURE

Omaha faced its fourth opponent that was ranked or currently resides in the Top 25, though that’s only part of the Mavericks’ difficult schedule. They also played on the road for the 11th time in 14 games.

Kansas has done just fine against members of the Summit League, beating South Dakota State earlier this season. Now the Jayhawks need to prove they can beat someone from the Pac-12. They lost to Oregon in last year’s NCAA Tournament, and to the Huskies and Sun Devils this season. Stanford is next.

UP NEXT

Omaha plays Montana State on Thursday night, its fourth game in nine days.

Kansas plays the Cardinal on Thursday night in Sacramento, California.

This Monday is a bit of a slow night on the college hoops schedule, but Miles Bridges provided a little bit of excitement in Michigan’s tilt with Houston Baptist.

The preseason national player of the year unleashed a nasty alley-oop over the top of 6-foot-10 Edward Hardt in the first half.

Bridges hasn’t been as dominant as expected to start this season – his points, rebounds and shooting percentages are all down – but that dynamic athleticism hasn’t gone anywhere.