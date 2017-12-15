Weekend Preview: Oklahoma-Wichita State, North Carolina-Tennessee

THE WEEKEND SHOWDOWNS
*(NOTE: Lines are not posted for Saturday or Sunday games as of publication. Spreads referenced are via Kenpom.com)
No. 7 NORTH CAROLINA (-1) at No. 20 TENNESSEE, Sun. 3:00 p.m.
The game of the weekend, as the Vols host the Tar Heels in a rematch of what was a thrilling game at the Dean Dome last season. This one will be decidedly different, as UNC is missing the majority of last season’s roster. As it would happen, Luke Maye has grown into one of the best players in college basketball – seriously – while Joel Berry II is humming along as one of the nation’s best point guards. To me, the bigger question here is going to be the Vols. Tennessee is tough, they’re scrappy, they defend like hell. They are not a fun team to play against, and Roy Williams will certainly have his hands full.
The name to know for Tennessee is Grant Williams, an undersized four-man that will hopefully get matched up against Maye is one of the most fun individual matchups of the weekend.
- PREDICTION: I think North Carolina gets the win here, but given the size of the UNC fan base, I would not be surprised to see this line move more towards the Heels. If that’s the case, Tennessee might end up being the better bet. For now, it’s UNC (-1)
OKLAHOMA at No. 3 WICHITA STATE (-9), Sat. 4:00 p.m.
The best individual matchup of the weekend will be between Landry Shamet and Trae Young. Young looks like arguably the best point guard in college basketball – and potentially the National Player of the Year – while Shamet is the first opponent that Young will face with this kind of size and length; Shamet is 6-foot-5. Wichita State’s defense has not been as good as it has been in past years, but Gregg Marshall knows how to scheme. This will also be the first true road game in a rough environment that Young has experienced as a collegian.
- PREDICTION: Nine points is a lot of points, but I think that the Shockers will cover that. I also expect the line to be less when it comes out. Wichita State (-9)
VIRGINIA TECH at No. 8 KENTUCKY (-6), Sat. 2:00 p.m.
The most important game of the weekend in the sense that we are going to get a better sense of just how good both of these teams are. Virginia Tech has been putting up some impressive shooting and scoring numbers, but they haven’t really played anyone of note yet this season. Kentucky is, in theory, a terrific defensive team, but the only test they’ve had this year is a Kansas team that was worked at home by Arizona State. I think both of these teams are really good. We’ll find out how correct those thoughts are on Saturday.
- PREDICTION: I like Virginia Tech plus the points. I elaborated on why I do on the podcast. Listen to it here. Virginia Tech (+6)
No. 25 CINCINNATI (-3) at UCLA, Sat. 3:30 p.m.
This is a game that both of these teams really, really need to win. UCLA’s season has been something close to a disaster through the first month. It’s not quite as bad as, say, Wisconsin or UConn, but it is clear that this is not the Bruin team we saw last season. The Bearcats, on the other hand, lost to both Xavier and Florida in the last two weeks. They need to start adding to their non-conference résumé and should not have an issue doing so against a team that should not be able to handle their toughness.
- PREDICTION: I think the Bearcat bigs are too physical for UCLA in this game. Cincinnati (-3)
WHAT ELSE IS THERE TO WATCH?
- BUTLER vs. No. 17 PURDUE (-7), Sat. 12:00 p.m.: I think Purdue is really, really good, and while I do have faith that LaVall Jordan will get this thing figured out for Butler, this is not the matchup for it. Purdue (-7)
- SYRACUSE (-1) at GEORGETOWN, Sat. 12:30 p.m.: I don’t know if Syracuse is all that good. I don’t think Georgetown is good at all. I also don’t think Georgetown has much, if any, home court advantage at the Verizon Center. Their undefeated record is a mirage. Syracuse (-1)
- DAVIDSON at No. 16 VIRGINIA (-14), Sat. 2:00 p.m.: The way to beat Virginia’s Pack-Line defense is to make tough jumpers over the top of it. Davidson, if nothing, can shoot the laces off the ball. Davidson (+14)
- INDIANA vs. No. 18 NOTRE DAME (-9), Sat. 2:30 p.m.: As good as I think Notre Dame is, I think the Hoosiers will keep this one close. I like the way Archie Miller’s team is playing. There’s a scrappiness to them, and I think they matchup as well as you can with the Irish. Indiana (+9)
- No. 22 FLORIDA (-4) vs. CLEMSON, Sat. 4:30 p.m.: This is technically a neutral court game, but it is being played in Florida. The Gators also seemed to answer some of their issues last weekend, and I’m not convinced Clemson is actually good. Florida (+4)
- No. 13 KANSAS (-9) at NEBRASKA, Sat. 8:00 p.m.: Nebraska is tougher than you realize at home. They put 15,000 fans in seats, and you know those fans will be well-lubricated with the Jayhawks in town. Timmy Miles gets it done. Nebraska (+9)
THE REST OF THE WEEKEND’S ACTION
Louisville vs. Memphis, Sat. 12:00 p.m.
Middle Tennessee State vs. Auburn, Sat. 6:00 p.m.
No. 23 Arizona at New Mexico, Sat. 8:00 p.m.
Utah at BYU, Sat. 11:00 p.m.
Vanderbilt at No. 5 Arizona State, Sun. 2:00 p.m.
No. 2 Michigan State vs. Oakland, Sat. 2:00 p.m.
No. 6 Miami at George Washington, Sat. 12:00 p.m.
No. 15 Seton Hall at Rutgers, Sat. 12:00 p.m.
East Tennessee State at No. 10 Xavier, Sat. 2:00 p.m.
Oklahoma State at No. 19 Florida State, Sat. 2:00 p.m.