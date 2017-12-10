More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED
Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Ayton leads Arizona to 88-82 win over Alabama

Associated PressDec 10, 2017, 1:16 AM EST
Leave a comment

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Deandre Ayton had 29 points and 18 rebounds, Allonzo Trier scored 20 of his 25 points in the second half and Arizona outlasted Alabama 88-82 Saturday night.

Arizona’s first real home test and the fans were ready, making McKale Center louder than it’s been all season.

The Wildcats (7-3) responded with their second quality win of the week, backing up a victory over No. 7 Texas A&M with a strong all-around performance to win their 45th straight nonconference home game.

Alabama (7-3) matched Arizona nearly shot for shot in one of college basketball’s toughest road environments, pulling within 84-80 on Riley Norris’ 3-pointer with 38 seconds left.

Trier, who took just six shots, hit three free throws in the final 34 seconds to seal it for Arizona.

Freshman Collin Sexton scored 21 of his 30 points in the second half to keep the Crimson Tide close.

Arizona’s defense was a sore spot to start the season, leading to three straight losses in the Bahamas that dropped the Wildcats out of the AP Top 25 from No. 2 — a first since Louisville in 1986.

Even when the Wildcats rolled over Long Beach State, coach Sean Miller lamented their defensive effort in a 25-minute postgame rant.

Arizona shored up its defense on Tuesday, when it grinded out a 67-64 victory over No. 7 Texas A&M in Phoenix.

For their first big home test, the Wildcats got back sophomore guard Rawle Alkins, a tough, emotional player who Miller hoped would give them a lift.

Arizona had a spark before Alkins even entered the game, efficiently working its offense during a 10-0 run that put the Wildcats up 24-13. The Crimson Tide fought back behind their defense, using a 13-2 run to tie it at 26-all.

Alabama had no one who could stop Ayton in the first half — 15 points and nine rebounds — but Sexton banked in a 3-pointer at the buzzer to put the Tide up 40-38.

The Crimson Tide went on a quick run to start the second half, but Arizona rallied and the teams traded athletic plays, neither to gain much separation.

Alabama closed in around Ayton to limit his shots, but Trier got free multiple times to keep the Wildcats around the lead.

Sexton was Alabama’s go-to player, confidently stroking in long 3-pointers and driving to the basket.

BIG PICTURE

Alabama came up short, but handling a hostile environment at McKale Center and keeping it close against a good team should only help the Crimson Tide later in the season.

Arizona could find itself back in the AP Top 25 next week after two quality wins.

UP NEXT

Alabama hosts Mercer on Dec. 19.

Arizona plays at New Mexico next Saturday.

No. 18 West Virginia holds off Pittsburgh 69-60

Jamie Squire/Getty Images
Associated PressDec 10, 2017, 12:18 AM EST
Leave a comment

PITTSBURGH — West Virginia coach Bob Huggins made it a point to schedule back-to-back games against No. 15 Virginia and Pittsburgh to give the 18th-ranked Mountaineers a taste of what awaits when Big 12 play begins in three weeks.

“I was trying to prepare them and we flunked that test,” Huggins said.

Well, maybe not technically. It just sort of felt that way to Huggins after his team nearly let a 20-point lead get away before holding on for a 69-60 over the Panthers on Saturday night in the renewal of the “Backyard Brawl.”

“This is getting to be finals week,” Huggins said. “I hope they do better on their finals than they did tonight.”

The Mountaineers (9-1) forced just 14 turnovers, were outrebounded by six and sent the Panthers to the free-throw line 31 times. Only Jevon Carter’s occasional brilliance and some lockdown defense over the final 5 minutes prevented a staggering upset.

“They kicked our butt on the glass,” Huggins said. “I wasn’t surprised. I told our guys for two days that’s what I was afraid was going to happen.”

Carter finished with a game-high 19 points but also ran into foul trouble in the second half, watching as the Panthers nearly erased all of an 18-point halftime deficit. Daxter Miles Jr. added 15 points and Lamont West finished with 13 points and 10 rebounds and the Mountaineers won their ninth straight following a season-opening loss to Texas A&M.

Still, work remains to be done. Pitt pulled within 61-59 when Marcus Carr completed a 4-point play with 5:31 left. The Panthers, however, never got any closer. Pitt missed its last six shots and turned it over twice as West Virginia escaped.

“We knew that we could beat this team,” said Carr, who finished with 12 points. “It was a matter of time of putting it all together. We still didn’t play our best (but) it’s another step in the right direction.”

Ryan Luther overcame early foul trouble to lead Pitt (5-5) with 13 points and 12 rebounds. Shamiel Stevenson added 12 points for the Panthers, who dissected West Virginia’s defense in the second half after shooting just 5 of 22 (23 percent) in the first half.

“We got our butts kicked in the first half,” Pitt coach Kevin Stallings said. “Guys of lesser character would have put their heads between their legs and thought the night was over … I couldn’t have asked any more out of them than they gave.”

The 185th meeting between the schools featured the programs in two very different places. The Mountaineers are a legitimate threat to challenge No. 2 Kansas in the Big 12, while the Panthers were picked to finish last in the ACC while undergoing what could be a lengthy rebuilding process.

Still, old habits die hard. Pitt offered a promotion that included “13-9” decals to customers if they bought a Panthers cap, the score of Pitt’s epic football upset of the Mountaineers a decade ago that kept West Virginia out of the Bowl Championship Series title game.

Then the game started and the punch Stallings told his team would come courtesy of the Mountaineers’ pressure defense arrived. West Virginia dominated at times during the opening 20 minutes. Carter went on a personal 12-0 run at one point and it seemed as if West Virginia was going to pull away.

It didn’t happen. Kham Davis hit a 3-pointer on Pitt’s first possession of the second half and pumped his fist at the Panthers bench, starting a wave that crested with Carr’s 4-point play.

“We don’t take too much consolation in a loss,” Luther said. “I thought we stuck together. We played extremely hard. If we keep snowballing, keep getting better in practice we’ll be better when conference play starts.”

ALMOST HEAVEN?

The crowd of 7,748 was the largest of the season at the Petersen Events Center, though a considerable portion came courtesy of folks in blue-and-gold who made the short 70-mile trip from Morgantown.

“It sounded like a home game honestly,” Carter said.

BIG PICTURE

West Virginia: The Mountaineers will have trouble in the Big 12 if the games are called tight. The offense needed either Carter or Miles on the court (and preferably both) to be functional. That will require them staying out of the kind of foul trouble they ran into in the second half.

Pitt: The Panthers are showing signs of progress. Measuring improvement in wins and losses could be difficult for a roster filled with nine freshmen, but Pitt’s effort and savvy in the second half provided concrete evidence the players are buying into whatever Stallings is selling.

UP NEXT

West Virginia: has a week off then hosts Wheeling Jesuit in an exhibition game on Dec. 16.

Pitt: welcomes McNeese State on Dec. 16.

Barford, Gafford lead Arkansas past No. 14 Minnesota, 95-79

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images
Associated PressDec 9, 2017, 11:48 PM EST
Leave a comment

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Jaylen Barford was still learning what major college basketball was all about a year ago as a first-year junior college transfer when Arkansas went to Minnesota and lost by 14 points.

This time around, the Razorbacks senior had a clear idea of how to attack the 14th-ranked Golden Gophers — and he had plenty of help along the way.

Led by Barford’s 22 points, Arkansas (7-2) returned the favor from last year’s loss with a 95-79 victory over Minnesota on Saturday night. It did so while continuing what’s been nothing short of an offensive onslaught in Bud Walton Arena to open the season, raising its home scoring average to 93.2 points per game with the win.

Barford entered the game second in the Southeastern Conference in scoring at 19.6 points per game, and he finished 9 of 15 from the field — adding four rebounds and four assists. The 6-foot-3 senior also hit two 3-pointers and had a block while making amends for last year.

“I think it was just having the experience and maturity level of our game, and just taking our time and being more poised this year,” Barford said. “Last year was our first road game, and (we thought) things were going to be a cakewalk, and it wasn’t.”

While Barford brought plenty of experience to the court, Arkansas’ newest rising star fared just well while making the first start of his career.

Freshman Daniel Gafford had 16 points on 8-of-8 shooting, and the 6-foot-11 forward added seven rebounds and six blocks while facing a talented Minnesota (8-3) front line. He did so in only 21 minutes and helped the Razorbacks hit 39 of 68 shots (57.4 percent) for the game.

During one second-half possession, Gafford swatted two straight shots by the Gophers and added to his growing highlight with three dunks — bringing his season total to 21 in nine games.

“If he works hard and he’s a good kid, (Gafford) could be a first-round pick,” Minnesota coach Richard Pitino said.

The loss is the third in the last four games for the Golden Gophers, who lost earlier in the week at Nebraska . Jordan Murphy led Minnesota with 20 points and 10 rebounds, Amir Coffey had 18 points and Nate Mason 17 in the loss.

The Gophers shot 41 percent (25 of 61) in their first road game against an SEC opponent since a loss at Georgia in 2001.

“Certainly we have our deficiencies we have to fix, but the sky’s not falling,” Pitino said.

BIG PICTURE

Minnesota: Senior Reggie Lynch entered the game averaging 11.6 points, 8.6 rebounds and a national-best 4.5 blocks per game. The 6-10 Lynch rarely had the chance to affect much of the game on Saturday, committing four fouls in his first 6 minutes and finishing with five points in 14 minutes.

Arkansas: The Razorbacks entered Saturday having won their four home games by an average of 25.3 points per game. They were nearly as dominant against the Gophers, leading from start to finish and by as many as 19 points in the second half while making their case for a Top 25 ranking.

MORRIS’ INTRO

New Arkansas football coach Chad Morris was busy recruiting early on Saturday, attending a prep state championship football game in Little Rock. That didn’t stop Morris from making the trip back to Fayetteville by the evening, just in time to be introduced in the first half of the basketball game — much to the delight of the 17,853 fans in Bud Walton Arena.

HOME COOKING

The victory was the first for the Razorbacks over a top 15 team since defeating No. 5 Texas A&M during the 2015-16 season, and it extends their home winning streak to eight games. “That was Bud Walton Arena at its best,” Arkansas coach Mike Anderson said. “That’s how we do it around here.”

UP NEXT

Minnesota returns home to face Drake on Monday night.

The Razorbacks are off for finals before hosting Troy on Dec. 16.

No. 3 Michigan St tops Southern Utah 88-63, aims for No. 1

Rob Carr/Getty Images
Associated PressDec 9, 2017, 11:44 PM EST
Leave a comment

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Cassius Winston sprinted up the sideline, called for the ball and got it to put up a 3-pointer.

Swish.

Winston scored 15 points and missed only one shot beyond the arc, helping the third-ranked Spartans beat Southern Utah 88-63 on Saturday night.

“I was definitely feeling it,” he said. “My teammates did a good job of getting the ball in my hands where I could make shots.”

That’s a good idea this season.

After making just 38 percent of his 3-pointers last season, Winston has connected on 61 percent and almost has as many makes beyond the arc that he did all of last season.

“I’ve put a lot of work into it,” he said. “There’s going to be a lot of attention on other guys. If I can knock down open jumpers like that, it opens the floor up that much more.”

The point guard made 5 of 6 3-point attempts against the Thunderbirds. Over the last six games, the sophomore has connected on 19 of 26 3-pointers.

“He is shooting the lights out,” Michigan State coach Tom Izzo said.

Winston is often open because many of his teammates can score, too.

“He’s shooting with great confidence and he’s getting it off quick,” Southern Utah coach Todd Simon said. “He’s a game-changer for them when he’s playing like that. There’s not many holes in that lineup.”

Jackson had 13 rebounds and five blocks. Bridges had 11 rebounds and six assists.

The Thunderbirds (5-4) had won three straight. They kept it relatively close at the Breslin Center for a while, trailing by just five points midway through the second half.

Michigan State’s balanced team took control with a 21-7 run to take a 79-60 lead with 4:45 left.

Southern Utah’s Dre Marin, Jacob Calloway and Jadon Cohee scored 12 points apiece and Ivan Madunic added 10 points.

“We’re kind of a budding program, rebuilding this thing,” Simon said. “Our guys played really hard. From a competitive standpoint, I was really proud of the guys.”

BIG PICTURE

Southern Utah: The Thunderbirds can upset a lot of teams if they make 3-pointers like they did at Michigan State, connecting on 11 beyond the arc.

“Our game plan was to get 30 3s up and make 15 of them,” Simon said. “We felt like we could because they’re so aggressive defensively. We passed up some and drove inside the trees and found that was not a good strategy.”

Michigan State: The Spartans may be ranked No. 1 on Monday for the first time in two years. The top-ranked Blue Devils (11-1) lost to Boston College on Saturday, No. 2 Kansas (7-1) lost to Washington on Wednesday and No. 4 Villanova (9-0) is unbeaten going into Sunday’s game against La Salle.

Izzo welcomes the top spot.

“I think this team has to learn how to handle all these things,” he said.

HOMECOMING

Simon had a lot of fans in the stands because he’s from Fowler, Michigan, a small town about 30 miles from Michigan State, and he graduated from Central Michigan in 2003.

“That part of it was a pretty cool experience,” he said.

UP NEXT:

Southern Utah: Plays on Saturday at home against Central Michigan.

Michigan State: Plays Oakland on Saturday in Detroit after Michigan faces Detroit Mercy in Little Caesars Arena.

No. 5 Florida snaps losing streak, beats No. 17 Cincinnati

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images
By Rob DausterDec 9, 2017, 8:16 PM EST
Leave a comment

More College Hoops

Saturday’s College Basketball Recap: Duke goes down, Florida rebounds, the Deandre Ayton show Boston College stuns No. 1 Duke Weekend Preview: LA’s Hall Of Fame Classic, a Kansas bounceback and some rivalry action

NEWARK — Calling Florida desperate was probably too strong.

The Gators, who entered the week ranked No. 5 in the country, had lost three straight prior to their date with No. 17 Cincinnati in the Never Forget Classic. They had blown a 17-point lead in the final 10 minutes against then-No. 1 Duke. Then they lost by 17 points at home to arch-rival Florida State two days before they handed Loyola-Chicago their best win of the year – decade? – by allowing the Ramblers to waltz into the O-Dome and leave with a win.

Florida was on the verge of a crisis that was nipped in the bud on Saturday. The Gators got 21 points from Egor Koulechov while Chris Chiozza added 15 points and six assists, including the final six points of the game, as the Gators knocked off No. 17 Cincinnati, 66-60.

“We grew up a little bit tonight,” head coach Mike White said. “That’s the most amount of toughness we’ve shown.”

Toughness.

That was a common theme in Florida’s press conference. That’s what the Gators attributed their recent run of bad form. Toughness, or a lack of it, and not just the physical variety. Yes, they struggled to get the stops they needed to get on the defensive side of the ball, but they also struggled to run their offense the way it’s supposed to be run. They struggled to make shots they typically make. They settled for difficult shots instead of making the right pass for an easier look.

Most importantly, they failed to let the past be the past. Having a short memory is a gift for an athlete, and the Gators didn’t have the mental toughness to forget.

Or so they say.

“To be honest, a part of our shooting struggles has been overthinking,” White said. Florida entered Monday night’s matchup with the Seminoles shooting 46 percent from three while attempting 25 threes a night. In their two losses this week, Florida was 8-for-44 (18 percent) from three, including a horrid 2-for-19 performance against Loyola.

On Saturday, the Gators knocked down 6-of-15 threes they shot, and only attempted a single three in the first 10 minutes of the game.

“We just have so many people on the offensive end that can put the ball in the basket,” Chiozza said, and the majority of those players are at their best when they can operate in isolation. Koulechov, Jalen Hudson, KeVaughn Allen. Those guys are tough-shot makers, but the problem with being a tough-shot maker is that, by definition, tough-shots are not easy to make. Particularly when you’re struggling. “We talked about trying to get a good shot every possession. We have guys that can make tough shots, but we don’t want to have to rely on that. We really focused on not taking anything tough tonight, get the ball flowing around again. Moving the ball, getting great shots.”

“I thought tonight was more of a happy medium,” White added, and the benefits of that was that the Gators woke up on the defensive end.

The fact of the matter is that this is never going to be a great defensive team. They play four guards and they lack elite individual defenders at certain positions. This isn’t like last year’s Florida team, which was the second-best defense in the country, according to KenPom. They don’t have to be great, however, not with how explosive they can be offensively.

They just need to be active.

Intense.

Tough.

“We’ve got a lot of work to do defensively,” White said, but that wasn’t the story on Saturday. Florida tried a few different looks, doubling Cincinnati’s bigs – Gary Clark and Kyle Washington were both held to just eight field goals attempts – and trying to fluster Cincinnati, and it worked. Florida forced 21 turnovers on a night where Cincinnati had just four assists.

“I thought we were really scrappy, flying around,” White said. “I thought our rotations were really good, we got our hands on a bunch of passes.”

And that may be more promising than the improved three-point shooting.

As the saying goes, live by the three, die by the three, and Florida, at two different times this past week, died by the three. On Saturday, they beat the No. 17 team in the country, but for a team that averaged 11.5 made threes for the season’s first six games, they didn’t have to live by them.

Florida got enough good shots. They got enough rebounds. They got enough stops. They were tough enough, and that is a great sign moving forward.

This is not a top five team. They’re probably not a top ten team. But they are a team that can beat anyone in the country on their night, and they proved on Saturday that it doesn’t necessarily have to be their night for them to play with one of the best.

“It’s been a tough week for us, that’s not secret,” Koulechov said. “I thought we were really soft this past week, but we took a step forward today with that against a tough team.”

Landry Shamet scores 30, No. 6 Wichita St. tops Oklahoma St. 78-66

Darryl Oumi/Getty Images
Associated PressDec 9, 2017, 7:19 PM EST
Leave a comment

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Landry Shamet scored a career-high 30 points, and No. 6 Wichita State defeated Oklahoma State 78-66 on Saturday.

Conner Frankamp scored 14 points and Darral Willis, Jr. added 12 for the Shockers (8-1). Wichita State made 12 of 26 3-point attempts and outrebounded the Cowboys 36-26.

Wichita State defeated Baylor of the Big 12 last Saturday. The Shockers’ only loss was by a point to Notre Dame.

Tavarius Shine scored a career-high 20 points and Mitchell Solomon added a career-best 17 for Oklahoma State (7-2).

Oklahoma State first-year coach Mike Boynton was trying to get his first win over a ranked team. Instead, the Cowboys had their 15-game non-conference home win streak snapped.

Oklahoma State led for most of the first half, but Wichita State closed with an 8-0 run. Shamet made a 3-pointer in the closing seconds to give the Shockers a 26-23 lead. Oklahoma State did not score for the final 3:04 of the half and didn’t make a field goal for the final 6:09, when Oklahoma State led by eight for its largest advantage before the break.

Shaquille Morris’ only points came on a 3-pointer with about 8 minutes remaining, but the shot gave the Shockers a five-point lead. Wichita State remained in control the rest of the way.

BIG PICTURE

Wichita State: The Shockers, one of the best shooting teams in the nation, struggled early before getting it together in the second half. Wichita State shot 52.2 percent after the break and made 8 of 14 3-pointers.

Oklahoma State: The Cowboys appear close to being pretty good. They played hard defense for Boynton, but their offense was inconsistent. Oklahoma State missed an opportunity to take control of the game in the first half and never really regained it.

UP NEXT

Wichita State: Hosts Oklahoma on Dec. 16.

Oklahoma State: Plays Florida State in the Orange Bowl Classic on Dec. 16.