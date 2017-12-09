More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED
Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

No. 5 Florida snaps losing streak, beats No. 17 Cincinnati

By Rob DausterDec 9, 2017, 8:16 PM EST
Leave a comment

More College Hoops

Boston College stuns No. 1 Duke Weekend Preview: LA’s Hall Of Fame Classic, a Kansas bounceback and some rivalry action LaMelo, LiAngelo Ball sign with Lonzo’s agent

NEWARK — Calling Florida desperate was probably too strong.

The Gators, who entered the week ranked No. 5 in the country, had lost three straight prior to their date with No. 17 Cincinnati in the Never Forget Classic. They had blown a 17-point lead in the final 10 minutes against then-No. 1 Duke. Then they lost by 17 points at home to arch-rival Florida State two days before they handed Loyola-Chicago their best win of the year – decade? – by allowing the Ramblers to waltz into the O-Dome and leave with a win.

Florida was on the verge of a crisis that was nipped in the bud on Saturday. The Gators got 21 points from Egor Koulechov while Chris Chiozza added 15 points and six assists, including the final six points of the game, as the Gators knocked off No. 17 Cincinnati, 66-60.

“We grew up a little bit tonight,” head coach Mike White said. “That’s the most amount of toughness we’ve shown.”

Toughness.

That was a common theme in Florida’s press conference. That’s what the Gators attributed their recent run of bad form. Toughness, or a lack of it, and not just the physical variety. Yes, they struggled to get the stops they needed to get on the defensive side of the ball, but they also struggled to run their offense the way it’s supposed to be run. They struggled to make shots they typically make. They settled for difficult shots instead of making the right pass for an easier look.

Most importantly, they failed to let the past be the past. Having a short memory is a gift for an athlete, and the Gators didn’t have the mental toughness to forget.

Or so they say.

“To be honest, a part of our shooting struggles has been overthinking,” White said. Florida entered Monday night’s matchup with the Seminoles shooting 46 percent from three while attempting 25 threes a night. In their two losses this week, Florida was 8-for-44 (18 percent) from three, including a horrid 2-for-19 performance against Loyola.

On Saturday, the Gators knocked down 6-of-15 threes they shot, and only attempted a single three in the first 10 minutes of the game.

“We just have so many people on the offensive end that can put the ball in the basket,” Chiozza said, and the majority of those players are at their best when they can operate in isolation. Koulechov, Jalen Hudson, KeVaughn Allen. Those guys are tough-shot makers, but the problem with being a tough-shot maker is that, by definition, tough-shots are not easy to make. Particularly when you’re struggling. “We talked about trying to get a good shot every possession. We have guys that can make tough shots, but we don’t want to have to rely on that. We really focused on not taking anything tough tonight, get the ball flowing around again. Moving the ball, getting great shots.”

“I thought tonight was more of a happy medium,” White added, and the benefits of that was that the Gators woke up on the defensive end.

The fact of the matter is that this is never going to be a great defensive team. They play four guards and they lack elite individual defenders at certain positions. This isn’t like last year’s Florida team, which was the second-best defense in the country, according to KenPom. They don’t have to be great, however, not with how explosive they can be offensively.

They just need to be active.

Intense.

Tough.

“We’ve got a lot of work to do defensively,” White said, but that wasn’t the story on Saturday. Florida tried a few different looks, doubling Cincinnati’s bigs – Gary Clark and Kyle Washington were both held to just eight field goals attempts – and trying to fluster Cincinnati, and it worked. Florida forced 21 turnovers on a night where Cincinnati had just four assists.

“I thought we were really scrappy, flying around,” White said. “I thought our rotations were really good, we got our hands on a bunch of passes.”

And that may be more promising than the improved three-point shooting.

As the saying goes, live by the three, die by the three, and Florida, at two different times this past week, died by the three. On Saturday, they beat the No. 17 team in the country, but for a team that averaged 11.5 made threes for the season’s first six games, they didn’t have to live by them.

Florida got enough good shots. They got enough rebounds. They got enough stops. They were tough enough, and that is a great sign moving forward.

This is not a top five team. They’re probably not a top ten team. But they are a team that can beat anyone in the country on their night, and they proved on Saturday that it doesn’t necessarily have to be their night for them to play with one of the best.

“It’s been a tough week for us, that’s not secret,” Koulechov said. “I thought we were really soft this past week, but we took a step forward today with that against a tough team.”

Landry Shamet scores 30, No. 6 Wichita St. tops Oklahoma St. 78-66

Darryl Oumi/Getty Images
Associated PressDec 9, 2017, 7:19 PM EST
Leave a comment

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Landry Shamet scored a career-high 30 points, and No. 6 Wichita State defeated Oklahoma State 78-66 on Saturday.

Conner Frankamp scored 14 points and Darral Willis, Jr. added 12 for the Shockers (8-1). Wichita State made 12 of 26 3-point attempts and outrebounded the Cowboys 36-26.

Wichita State defeated Baylor of the Big 12 last Saturday. The Shockers’ only loss was by a point to Notre Dame.

Tavarius Shine scored a career-high 20 points and Mitchell Solomon added a career-best 17 for Oklahoma State (7-2).

Oklahoma State first-year coach Mike Boynton was trying to get his first win over a ranked team. Instead, the Cowboys had their 15-game non-conference home win streak snapped.

Oklahoma State led for most of the first half, but Wichita State closed with an 8-0 run. Shamet made a 3-pointer in the closing seconds to give the Shockers a 26-23 lead. Oklahoma State did not score for the final 3:04 of the half and didn’t make a field goal for the final 6:09, when Oklahoma State led by eight for its largest advantage before the break.

Shaquille Morris’ only points came on a 3-pointer with about 8 minutes remaining, but the shot gave the Shockers a five-point lead. Wichita State remained in control the rest of the way.

BIG PICTURE

Wichita State: The Shockers, one of the best shooting teams in the nation, struggled early before getting it together in the second half. Wichita State shot 52.2 percent after the break and made 8 of 14 3-pointers.

Oklahoma State: The Cowboys appear close to being pretty good. They played hard defense for Boynton, but their offense was inconsistent. Oklahoma State missed an opportunity to take control of the game in the first half and never really regained it.

UP NEXT

Wichita State: Hosts Oklahoma on Dec. 16.

Oklahoma State: Plays Florida State in the Orange Bowl Classic on Dec. 16.

Wolverines overcome 15-point deficit, beat UCLA 78-69 in OT

Andy Lyons/Getty Images
Associated PressDec 9, 2017, 6:41 PM EST
Leave a comment

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Moritz Wagner scored 23 points and Charles Matthews added 20 to help Michigan overcome a 15-point second-half deficit to beat UCLA 78-69 in overtime on Saturday.

The Wolverines (8-3) battled back after falling behind 46-31 in the second half, getting within 64-63 when Zavier Simpson stole a Bruins’ pass and made a layup with 18 seconds left in regulation.

Following G.G. Goloman’s free throw for UCLA, Eli Brooks was fouled on a drive and hit both free throws to tie the game at 65 with 10 seconds left. The Bruins (7-2) had a final chance in regulation, but Prince Ali missed a long jumper at the buzzer.

Michigan began overtime with consecutive 3-pointers from Simpson and Matthews to gain momentum. Matthews’ jumper pushed the lead to 75-67 with 2:11 left.

Aaron Holiday finished with 27 points and seven assists for the Bruins, who had their four-game win streak snapped. Thomas Welsh added 22 points and 10 rebounds.

BIG PICTURE

UCLA: After their home game on Wednesday against Montana was canceled because of area wildfires, the Bruins lost a tough one to Michigan. Now, UCLA has another layoff before hosting Cincinnati on Dec. 16. The Bruins’ only other setback came Nov. 20 against Creighton.

Michigan: Coming off Monday’s loss at Ohio State after letting a big lead slip away, the Wolverines recovered against the Bruins. Michigan has another challenging game ahead at Texas on Tuesday, before facing Detroit Mercy, Alabama A&M and Jacksonville.

UP NEXT

UCLA: Hosts Cincinnati on Dec. 16.

Michigan: At Texas on Tuesday.

Delgado double-double leads No. 19 Seton Hall over VCU

Abbie Parr/Getty Images
Associated PressDec 9, 2017, 6:39 PM EST
Leave a comment

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Angel Delgado had 14 points and 13 rebounds, and No. 19 Seton Hall continued its impressive start to the season with a 90-67 victory over Virginia Commonwealth in the Never Forget Tribute Classic at the Prudential Center on Saturday.

Myles Powell added five of his 17 points in a game-breaking 13-1 first-half run, Desi Rodriguez had 17 and Khadeen Carrington scored 13 for the Pirates (8-1), who have won four straight since being beaten at the buzzer by Rhode Island on Thanksgiving. Michael Nzei added 14 points, 10 of them in garbage time in the second half.

The Pirates’ run includes wins over current No. 7 Texas Tech and Louisville, which was nationally ranked at the time.

Justin Tillman had 14 of his 20 points in the second half to lead VCU (5-5), which suffered its biggest loss of the season. Marcus Santos-Silva added 10 points for the Rams in their first meeting with the Pirates.

Seton Hall took control of the game shortly after Santos-Silva scored to cut the Pirates’ lead to 16-12 with 12:20 left in the half.

The Pirates scored 13 of the next 14 points and totally shut down the Rams’ offense. They would miss their next 11 shots and turn the ball over three times in falling behind 29-13. Powell started the run with a layup and added a 3-pointer after Carrington made two free throws. Delgado added a free throw, Carrington made two more and Rodriguez ended the spurt with a 3-pointer.

Seton Hall led 43-30 at halftime and was never challenged in the second half.

BIG PICTURE

VCU: Tillman has been carrying the Rams in recent games, and Seton Hall neutralized him in the first half, using power forwards Nzei and Ismael Sanogo to move him off the blocks.

Seton Hall: The Pirates are deep and talented. Their seniors — Delgado, Rodriguez and Carrington — are tough to stop and their defense makes them more impressive. VCU shot 38.5 percent for the game, a season low. The Pirates shot 54.7 percent.

UP NEXT

VCU hosts Bucknell next Saturday.

Seton Hall hosts St. Peter’s at Walsh Gymnasium on campus in South Orange, N.J., on Tuesday.

Diallo scores 23, No. 8 Kentucky beats Monmouth 93-76

(Photo by Bobby Ellis/Getty Images)
Associated PressDec 9, 2017, 3:40 PM EST
Leave a comment

NEW YORK (AP) — Hamidou Diallo scored a season-high 23 points and No. 8 Kentucky beat Monmouth 93-76 Saturday at Madison Square Garden.

Kentucky (8-1) won its sixth in a row. PJ Washington added 20 points, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander chipped in 15 and Nick Richards had 10.

Monmouth (3-7) has lost three straight. Deion Hammond led the Hawks with 19 and Micah Seaborn had 18.

Diallo, in his first season, helped the Wildcats take a 54-31 halftime lead.

With the outcome essentially decided, Kentucky continued attacking in the second half and extended its lead to 29. In one sequence, Wildcats center Richards dunked, then Diallo forced Sam Ibiezugbe to miss a layup before bringing the ball downcourt and knocking down a jumper.

Later, Wenyen Gabriel followed up Kevin Knox’s missed straightaway 3 with a two-handed putback jam.

Among those in attendance for the first-ever meeting between the programs were New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman and newly hired manager Aaron Boone. The duo sat courtside, next to NFL Hall of Fame wide receiver Cris Carter.

BIG PICTURE

Kentucky: Coach John Calipari has bemoaned his Wildcats’ maturity in the early portion of the 2017-18 season. And while his team has begun the early portion of the season with eight wins in nine games, Kentucky has shown flaws SEC rivals can exploit. To wit: The Wildcats committed 19 turnovers against an overmatched Monmouth squad.

Monmouth: Committed 15 turnovers while shooting just 37.1 percent from the field and 34.5 from 3.

NOTABLE

Kentucky: Among the criticisms of Calipari’s teams has been their inability to convert free throws. The Wildcats began this game ranked 265th in the nation with a .668 success rate from the foul stripe. But against Monmouth, Kentucky made 24 of 32 from the line, a 75 percent clip.

Monmouth: Hawks coach King Rice used 14 players in the game. Micah Seaborn and Austin Tilghman led Monmouth with 32 minutes each.

UP NEXT

Kentucky: Hosts Virginia Tech next Saturday.

Monmouth: Plays at Princeton on Tuesday night.

Boston College stuns No. 1 Duke

AP Photo
By Scott PhillipsDec 9, 2017, 2:04 PM EST
5 Comments

So much for that Duke undefeated season.

Boston College stunned the previously-unbeaten No. 1 Blue Devils on Saturday as the Eagles used a huge outing from their backcourt in an 89-84 ACC home win.

Playing in only its second true road game of the season, Duke struggled mightily to contain Boston College’s dynamic backcourt trio of Ky Bowman (30 points), Jerome Robinson (24 points) and Jordan Chatman (22 points). The Eagles shot 57 percent from three-point range (15-for-26) as they snapped a 23-game losing streak against top-25 teams.

Here’s three takeaways from this one.

1. THIS IS THE MOST SHOCKING LOSS OF THIS YOUNG COLLEGE BASKETBALL SEASON

Duke was the No. 1 team in the country entering Saturday. The Blue Devils were undefeated and featured a lineup that includes the potential No. 1 pick, Marvin Bagley III, and multiple other first-round talents.

And Boston College has only two ACC wins the past two seasons and just lost graduate transfer forward Deontae Hawkins for the season with a knee injury earlier this week.

In other words, this is the craziest loss of this young college basketball season.

Yes, Duke is a young team playing in only its second true road game of the season. We already know the Blue Devils have a penchant for slow starts. But losing to Boston College, a team picked to finish last in the ACC by many this preseason, is an alarming defeat for a national title contender.

The Eagles have some talented guards (more on them in a moment) but this is going to be a loss that could haunt Duke’s NCAA tournament resume when they try to secure the No. 1 overall seed.

2. BOSTON COLLEGE’S GUARDS SHOULD NOT BE TAKEN LIGHTLY

Ky Bowman might have just played the best game we see from an individual player all season. It’s been noted before that the 6-foot-1 sophomore from North Carolina was passed over by the in-state juggernauts. Every time Bowman faces one of those schools from Tobacco Road it provides an extra chip on his shoulder.

But Bowman was completely out of his mind on Saturday. Not only did Bowman finish with 30 points but he also added 10 rebounds and nine assists. Facing a team full of future pros, Bowman was the undisputed best player in this game.

While Bowman did have some turnover issues with six on the afternoon, he had to do so much to create for himself and others that it really didn’t matter. Even battling foul trouble in the second half, Bowman stayed in attack mode as he was relentless in helping on the glass for an undermanned frontcourt.

It also helped that Bowman had big-time performances from Robinson and Chatman. Robinson was 5-for-5 from three-point range on Saturday while Chatman was 5-for-9 from distance. Having three red-hot guards is the reason Boston College won this game.

I doubt that we’ll see the Eagles shoot this well from three-point range again, but this game also put the rest of the ACC on notice that Boston College has one of the league’s best backcourts.

3. DUKE NEEDS TO GET THE FRONTCOURT MORE INVOLVED

Again, Boston College was missing third-leading scorer and leading rebounder Deontae Hawkins for this game (and the rest of the season) after an unfortunate knee injury during the week. That meant that an already thin frontcourt for the Eagles had virtually no depth on Saturday.

Boston College only played seven total players and reserve forwards Vin Baker Jr. and Johncarlos Reyes barely played.

So why wasn’t Duke force-feeding their ultra-talented frontcourt duo of Marvin Bagley III (15 points and 12 rebounds) and Wendell Carter (10 points)? Not only was Boston College completely overmatched on the interior but they didn’t have bodies if they got into foul trouble.

During a game in which most of Duke’s roster was cold from the outside (26 percent from three on 8-for-30 shooting), Bagley and Carter only combined for 17 field goal attempts. When Grayson Allen (14 points) is going 5-for-20 and two talented big men only shoot 17 times combined, that’s never a good sign. Bagley played the full 40 minutes and only attempted 11 shots. For a potential Player of the Year, that’s outrageous. How do you not get those guys more touches in a game like this?

Credit Boston College’s defense and rebounding for a scrappy effort but Duke should never get outrebounded against a team like the Eagles with the kind of talent that they have. That’s embarrassing. Obviously, there are many things Duke needs to address following a loss like this but getting Bagley and Carter more involved would be a start.