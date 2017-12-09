More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED
(Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

No. 20 TCU beats No. 22 Nevada 84-80 for 15th straight win

Associated PressDec 9, 2017, 10:10 AM EST
LOS ANGELES (AP) — After dominating the first 30 minutes, TCU cooled off and Nevada came on strong.

The 20th-ranked Horned Frogs still had enough left to hang on for an 84-80 victory Friday night in the Hall of Fame Basketball Classic, extending the nation’s best winning streak to 15 games.

TCU (10-0) never trailed while playing the last game of a tripleheader in front of a sparse, late-night crowd at Staples Center. Jaylen Fisher scored 20 points, and Kenrich Williams added 16 points and 11 rebounds for his 11th double-double during the streak.

“I was just trying to feed off my teammates, let them give me open shots and let their drive feed my drive,” Fisher said.

The Horned Frogs are off to their best start since going 13-0 in 2014-15.

“We’ve gotten better the last two weeks,” coach Jamie Dixon said. “We’ve really adapted and done some things better. We can be really good. Our offensive numbers are about as good as they can be. Defensively, we’re getting better.”

Cody Martin had 27 points and 11 rebounds for the 22nd-ranked Wolf Pack (8-2). Jordan Caroline added 21 points and 10 rebounds. Martin’s twin brother, Caleb, had 17 points.

“The energy, effort and enthusiasm was too late,” Nevada coach Eric Musselman said. “We didn’t defend like I thought we would.”

Kendall Stephens hit a 3-pointer to leave Nevada trailing 83-80 with eight seconds left.

Fisher got fouled and made one free throw. Then he stole the ball from Cody Martin as time expired.

“I still think we’re a really, really, really good team,” Cody Martin said. “We just came out a little lackadaisical.”

Nevada closed within eight points early in the second half before TCU went on a 19-10 run, extending its lead to 67-50. The Horned Frogs got three 3-pointers, two from Fisher, during the spurt. He also made two free throws.

From there, the Wolf Pack cut their deficit to 72-67 thanks to the Martin twins. They anchored a 17-5 run, going 6 of 6 from the free throw line.

“We were playing behind the whole game,” Caroline said. “We didn’t have the energy we needed to.”

Williams hit a 3 that pushed TCU’s lead to 79-69 before Nevada chipped away at it.

“We got a great win out of it on a neutral court,” Dixon said. “Those kind of wins are hard to come by.”

DADDY’S BOY

Caroline’s 3-month-old son, J.C., watched the game wearing a Nevada bib and then got his diaper changed on the seat afterward.

COMING HOME

The game was a homecoming for Dixon, who was born in Burbank and whose parents still live in his childhood home in North Hollywood. It was his first time as a head coach in Los Angeles. He had several high school friends on hand, along with his sister.

BIG PICTURE

After setting a school record with an 8-0 start, Nevada has lost two in a row, both to Big 12 schools away from home. The first defeat was in overtime.

TCU has defeated four straight opponents as a ranked team for the first time since winning five in a row during the 1997-98 season.

UP NEXT

Nevada: Hosts Radford in the opening round of the Las Vegas Classic on Dec. 17.

TCU: Hosts Texas Southern on Monday in the first of three straight home games.

More AP college basketball: http://collegebasketball.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_Top25

Boston College stuns No. 1 Duke

(Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)
By Scott PhillipsDec 9, 2017, 2:04 PM EST
So much for that Duke undefeated season.

Boston College stunned the previously-unbeaten No. 1 Blue Devils on Saturday as the Eagles used a huge outing from their backcourt in an 89-84 ACC home win.

Playing in only its second true road game of the season, Duke struggled mightily to contain Boston College’s dynamic backcourt trio of Ky Bowman (30 points), Jerome Robinson (24 points) and Jordan Chatman (22 points). The Eagles shot 57 percent from three-point range (15-for-26) as they snapped a 23-game losing streak against top-25 teams.

Here’s three takeaways from this one.

1. THIS IS THE MOST SHOCKING LOSS OF THIS YOUNG COLLEGE BASKETBALL SEASON

Duke was the No. 1 team in the country entering Saturday. The Blue Devils were undefeated and featured a lineup that includes the potential No. 1 pick, Marvin Bagley III, and multiple other first-round talents.

And Boston College has only two ACC wins the past two seasons and just lost graduate transfer forward Deontae Hawkins for the season with a knee injury earlier this week.

In other words, this is the craziest loss of this young college basketball season.

Yes, Duke is a young team playing in only its second true road game of the season. We already know the Blue Devils have a penchant for slow starts. But losing to Boston College, a team picked to finish last in the ACC by many this preseason, is an alarming defeat for a national title contender.

The Eagles have some talented guards (more on them in a moment) but this is going to be a loss that could haunt Duke’s NCAA tournament resume when they try to secure the No. 1 overall seed.

2. BOSTON COLLEGE’S GUARDS SHOULD NOT BE TAKEN LIGHTLY

Ky Bowman might have just played the best game we see from an individual player all season. It’s been noted before that the 6-foot-1 sophomore from North Carolina was passed over by the in-state juggernauts. Every time Bowman faces one of those schools from Tobacco Road it provides an extra chip on his shoulder.

But Bowman was completely out of his mind on Saturday. Not only did Bowman finish with 30 points but he also added 10 rebounds and nine assists. Facing a team full of future pros, Bowman was the undisputed best player in this game.

While Bowman did have some turnover issues with six on the afternoon, he had to do so much to create for himself and others that it really didn’t matter. Even battling foul trouble in the second half, Bowman stayed in attack mode as he was relentless in helping on the glass for an undermanned frontcourt.

It also helped that Bowman had big-time performances from Robinson and Chatman. Robinson was 5-for-5 from three-point range on Saturday while Chatman was 5-for-9 from distance. Having three red-hot guards is the reason Boston College won this game.

I doubt that we’ll see the Eagles shoot this well from three-point range again, but this game also put the rest of the ACC on notice that Boston College has one of the league’s best backcourts.

3. DUKE NEEDS TO GET THE FRONTCOURT MORE INVOLVED

Again, Boston College was missing third-leading scorer and leading rebounder Deontae Hawkins for this game (and the rest of the season) after an unfortunate knee injury during the week. That meant that an already thin frontcourt for the Eagles had virtually no depth on Saturday.

Boston College only played seven total players and reserve forwards Vin Baker Jr. and Johncarlos Reyes barely played.

So why wasn’t Duke force-feeding their ultra-talented frontcourt duo of Marvin Bagley III (15 points and 12 rebounds) and Wendell Carter (10 points)? Not only was Boston College completely overmatched on the interior but they didn’t have bodies if they got into foul trouble.

During a game in which most of Duke’s roster was cold from the outside (26 percent from three on 8-for-30 shooting), Bagley and Carter only combined for 17 field goal attempts. When Grayson Allen (14 points) is going 5-for-20 and two talented big men only shoot 17 times combined, that’s never a good sign. Bagley played the full 40 minutes and only attempted 11 shots. For a potential Player of the Year, that’s outrageous. How do you not get those guys more touches in a game like this?

Credit Boston College’s defense and rebounding for a scrappy effort but Duke should never get outrebounded against a team like the Eagles with the kind of talent that they have. That’s embarrassing. Obviously, there are many things Duke needs to address following a loss like this but getting Bagley and Carter more involved would be a start.

VIDEOS: Allen Fieldhouse floods after water valve malfunction

(Photo by Ed Zurga/Getty Images)
By Scott PhillipsDec 9, 2017, 11:20 AM EST
Allen Fieldhouse is one of the most iconic venues in college basketball.

But the arena the Kansas Jayhawks call home looked dramatically different in some cases on Friday night. A water valve malfunction on the third floor caused flooding as high as three-to-four feet in some places on the south side of the arena as videos surfaced Friday night of Kansas officials cleaning up the mess.

According to multiple reports, including Matt Tait of the Lawrence Journal-World, the valve failed at some point between 5 and 6 p.m. on Friday night as the water supply had to be shut off on that side of the building.

Thankfully for the Jayhawks, the water was contained and didn’t reach the basketball court. It looks like Sunday’s clash against unbeaten Arizona State will go on as planned as the No. 2 Jayhawks face the No. 16 Sun Devils at 1 p.m. local time.

 

No. 16 Arizona State holds off St. John’s 82-70

(Photo by David Becker/Getty Images)
Associated PressDec 9, 2017, 9:50 AM EST
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Arizona State repelled every threat St. John’s posed.

Romello White scored 22 points and the 17th-ranked Sun Devils won 82-70 on Friday night in the opener of the Basketball Hall of Fame Classic tripleheader at Staples Center.

Shannon Evans II added 18 points for the Sun Devils (8-0), off to their best start since the 1974-75 season.

“It was pretty challenging because every shot I put up they challenged it,” White said.

St. John’s rallied from a 13-point deficit early in the second half to trail 71-70 on a layup by Shamorie Ponds after he stole the ball from White.

After Remy Martin missed a layup for the Sun Devils, Bryan Trimble Jr. threw the ball away near the Red Storm’s bench and they never got any closer.

“Romello White was just the difference,” said Marvin Clark II, who had 18 points for St. John’s.

Kodi Justice hit a three-pointer for Arizona State, launching a game-ending 11-0 run. The Sun Devils made 23 of 27 free throws in the game, including their last eight in a row.

“Kodi’s 3 was huge, a momentum shot,” ASU coach Bobby Hurley said. “He’s got a knack for making big shots and he wants the moment.”

Ponds scored 19 points and Tariq Owens had 17 points for the Red Storm (8-2), who had their three-game winning streak ended.

“They came out really hot,” St. John’s coach Chris Mullin said. “We maintained our composure and got back in the game. On the flip side, we tried to put them in the post a lot, we tried to make them guard us.”

ASU made nine three-pointers, with Vitaliy Shibel, Evans and Justice hitting three each. Shibel, who fouled out, was 3 of 17 from long range coming in.

“I do think we’re an entertaining team to watch,” Hurley said. “We play on instinct and don’t walk the ball up the court. It’s a fun team to coach because they’re playmakers.”

St. John’s led 19-18 — its only lead of the game — when the Sun Devils closed the first half on a 28-15 run to lead 46-34. Justice scored 10 points, including two three-pointers, and Evans added seven in the spurt.

HOLDER HELD DOWN

Tra Holder, ASU’s leading scorer at 22.1 points, was held to seven points on 2-of-12 shooting.

STARS IN HIS EYES

Clark relished the chance to play on the Lakers’ court. The Laker Girls provided the in-game entertainment. “I’m a kid from the Midwest, from Kansas City, Missouri, so to get to come to L.A. and play at Staples Center is a blessing in itself,” he said.

THE LAST TIME

The schools were meeting for just the second time. The first was on Nov. 27, 2010, in the Great Alaska Shootout title game, where St. John’s rallied from a 10-point halftime deficit to beat ASU 67-58. The Red Storm were coached by Steve Lavin, who announced Friday’s game for the Pac-12 Network.

FAMOUS FACES

Former St. John stars Metta World Peace and Mark Jackson sat together courtside. World Peace wore a St. John’s jacket. He played for the Red Storm from 1997-99 when he was known as Ron Artest. Jackson, who played from 1983-87, was a teammate with Mullin for one season. Before the second half started, Mullin crossed the court and hugged Jackson. Jackson greeted Ralph Sampson and Jamaal Wilkes during a timeout in the second game.

BIG PICTURE

During St. John’s winning streak, the Red Storm held opponents to 52.7 points and forced 22.3 turnovers. The Sun Devils committed 14 turnovers, but fell short of their 92.7-point scoring average, which ranked fifth nationally.

The Sun Devils are preparing for Pac-12 play with a rugged schedule despite being picked to finish sixth in the league. Next up is No. 2 Kansas, which will be their fourth top-10 non-conference opponent under Hurley after taking on one in the last 17 seasons. They already played then-No. 15 Xavier and will host Vanderbilt, which made last season’s NCAA Tournament, on Dec. 20.

UP NEXT

St. John’s: The Red Storm host Iona on Dec. 17, their first home game in two weeks.

Arizona State: The Sun Devils have a quick turnaround, playing at No. 2 Kansas on Sunday.

Young’s 29 points lead Oklahoma past No. 25 USC 85-83

(Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)
Associated PressDec 9, 2017, 9:42 AM EST
LOS ANGELES (AP) The first month of Trae Young’s college basketball career has been one superlative after another.

The freshman guard had 29 points and nine assists to help Oklahoma edge No. 25 Southern California 85-83 on Friday night in the Hall of Fame Basketball Classic tripleheader.

Young, a freshman who leads the nation in scoring, topped 28 points for the sixth straight game. He ended last month averaging 28.8 points, 8.8 assists, 3.7 rebounds and 2.3 steals.

December is getting off to a similar start.

”Trae brings a skill that not a lot of people have,” Sooners coach Lon Kruger said. ”The players appreciate and recognize that and do a good job of playing off of him. You can run a lot of different things with the ball in Trey’s hands.”

Christian James added 19 points, tying his career-high with five 3-pointers, and Brady Manek had 15 points for the Sooners (7-1), who won their fifth in a row.

”It makes it a lot easier when your teammates are as good as mine,” Young said. ”When they’re able to knock down shots and make plays on their own it makes it a lot easier on me. The last 5 minutes of the game I feel like is on me. We had a pretty big lead that I let the other team get back in the game.”

Elijah Stewart led five players in double figures with 23 points for the Trojans (4-3), who never led in losing their third straight. Chimezie Metu had 13 points and 11 rebounds.

After trailing by 18 early in the second half, the Trojans made things interesting in the final minute when the Sooners faltered at the free throw line.

Oklahoma missed its last four free throw attempts, including two by Young.

”I know that we’re in the Staples Center,” Young said. ”I was trying to knock them down like Kobe does.”

Jordan McLaughlin, who finished with 20 points and nine assists, scored five in a row to get the Trojans to 85-83. But his potential game-winning 3-point attempt from midcourt missed at the buzzer.

”We fight all the way to the end,” Stewart said. ”We had a good look going at the end. Half-court shots are always tough to make. It was right there for us, we just fell short.”

Oklahoma made 15 3-pointers, tying its season high set against Ball State. The Sooners began both halves with a barrage of 3s. Five of their first six baskets to start the second half were from long range and that helped them extend their lead to 65-50.

The Sooners came out firing, hitting three quick 3-pointers to start the game. They kept it up and moved out to a 20-10 lead, making 3-pointers on six of their first seven baskets.

USC closed within two before Oklahoma pushed its lead to 13 points. Young scored seven of the Sooners’ last nine points of the half to send them into the break leading 48-36.

YOUNG’S FUTURE

Young alluded to his future plans when he talked about playing well in two NBA arenas: Staples Center and Moda Center in Portland. ”I feel like that’s a good sign,” he said. ”This is definitely a dream come true, to be at the highest level. Playing at Staples Center is legendary.”

GRIFFIN’S HOUSE

The Sooners were in Staples Center, home to OU alum Blake Griffin of the Clippers. He didn’t attend.

OU VS PAC-12

The Sooners are 4-0 against Pac-12 opponents under Kruger, including 2-0 this season, having beaten Oregon last month. OU improved to 7-5 all-time against the Trojans and 3-3 in games in Los Angeles.

BIG PICTURE

Oklahoma continues rolling behind its prolific offensive output. The Sooners have scored at least 82 points in all seven of their wins and they came in averaging 94.4 points, second-best in the nation. The win should lift them into the Top 25 next week.

After being ranked No. 10 and winning four straight to open the season, USC is on a downward slide. The loss will drop the Trojans out of the Top 25 with just over two weeks left until they begin Pac-12 play. ”We are where we deserve to be right now,” coach Andy Enfield said. ”We have played well at times and been inconsistent at times.”

UP NEXT

Oklahoma: Plays Wichita State on Dec. 16.

USC: Hosts Santa Clara on Thursday, the start of three straight home games before heading to Hawaii for a Christmas tournament.

VIDEO: Taylor University celebrates another Silent Night with a win

By Scott PhillipsDec 9, 2017, 9:00 AM EST
Taylor University celebrated its annual Silent Night tradition with a win on Friday night.

One of the best traditions in all of college sports, Taylor students come to the game dressed up in elaborate costumes. The Taylor crowd stays completely silent until the team scores its 10th point of the game as they proceed to storm the court for a celebration that stops the game.

The NAIA school in Upland, Indiana has done this for 21 straight years as they moved to 21-0 in Silent Night games with a 97-84 win over Great Lakes Christian on Friday night. Jake Heggeland was the player to break the silence as his free throw at the 16:01 mark sent the fans rushing to the floor.

Mason Degenkolb paced Taylor with 30 points in the win as the Trojans improved to 9-3 on the season.