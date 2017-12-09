More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED
No. 16 Arizona State holds off St. John’s 82-70

Associated PressDec 9, 2017
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Arizona State repelled every threat St. John’s posed.

Romello White scored 22 points and the 17th-ranked Sun Devils won 82-70 on Friday night in the opener of the Basketball Hall of Fame Classic tripleheader at Staples Center.

Shannon Evans II added 18 points for the Sun Devils (8-0), off to their best start since the 1974-75 season.

“It was pretty challenging because every shot I put up they challenged it,” White said.

St. John’s rallied from a 13-point deficit early in the second half to trail 71-70 on a layup by Shamorie Ponds after he stole the ball from White.

After Remy Martin missed a layup for the Sun Devils, Bryan Trimble Jr. threw the ball away near the Red Storm’s bench and they never got any closer.

“Romello White was just the difference,” said Marvin Clark II, who had 18 points for St. John’s.

Kodi Justice hit a three-pointer for Arizona State, launching a game-ending 11-0 run. The Sun Devils made 23 of 27 free throws in the game, including their last eight in a row.

“Kodi’s 3 was huge, a momentum shot,” ASU coach Bobby Hurley said. “He’s got a knack for making big shots and he wants the moment.”

Ponds scored 19 points and Tariq Owens had 17 points for the Red Storm (8-2), who had their three-game winning streak ended.

“They came out really hot,” St. John’s coach Chris Mullin said. “We maintained our composure and got back in the game. On the flip side, we tried to put them in the post a lot, we tried to make them guard us.”

ASU made nine three-pointers, with Vitaliy Shibel, Evans and Justice hitting three each. Shibel, who fouled out, was 3 of 17 from long range coming in.

“I do think we’re an entertaining team to watch,” Hurley said. “We play on instinct and don’t walk the ball up the court. It’s a fun team to coach because they’re playmakers.”

St. John’s led 19-18 — its only lead of the game — when the Sun Devils closed the first half on a 28-15 run to lead 46-34. Justice scored 10 points, including two three-pointers, and Evans added seven in the spurt.

HOLDER HELD DOWN

Tra Holder, ASU’s leading scorer at 22.1 points, was held to seven points on 2-of-12 shooting.

STARS IN HIS EYES

Clark relished the chance to play on the Lakers’ court. The Laker Girls provided the in-game entertainment. “I’m a kid from the Midwest, from Kansas City, Missouri, so to get to come to L.A. and play at Staples Center is a blessing in itself,” he said.

THE LAST TIME

The schools were meeting for just the second time. The first was on Nov. 27, 2010, in the Great Alaska Shootout title game, where St. John’s rallied from a 10-point halftime deficit to beat ASU 67-58. The Red Storm were coached by Steve Lavin, who announced Friday’s game for the Pac-12 Network.

FAMOUS FACES

Former St. John stars Metta World Peace and Mark Jackson sat together courtside. World Peace wore a St. John’s jacket. He played for the Red Storm from 1997-99 when he was known as Ron Artest. Jackson, who played from 1983-87, was a teammate with Mullin for one season. Before the second half started, Mullin crossed the court and hugged Jackson. Jackson greeted Ralph Sampson and Jamaal Wilkes during a timeout in the second game.

BIG PICTURE

During St. John’s winning streak, the Red Storm held opponents to 52.7 points and forced 22.3 turnovers. The Sun Devils committed 14 turnovers, but fell short of their 92.7-point scoring average, which ranked fifth nationally.

The Sun Devils are preparing for Pac-12 play with a rugged schedule despite being picked to finish sixth in the league. Next up is No. 2 Kansas, which will be their fourth top-10 non-conference opponent under Hurley after taking on one in the last 17 seasons. They already played then-No. 15 Xavier and will host Vanderbilt, which made last season’s NCAA Tournament, on Dec. 20.

UP NEXT

St. John’s: The Red Storm host Iona on Dec. 17, their first home game in two weeks.

Arizona State: The Sun Devils have a quick turnaround, playing at No. 2 Kansas on Sunday.

Young’s 29 points lead Oklahoma past No. 25 USC 85-83

Associated PressDec 9, 2017
LOS ANGELES (AP) The first month of Trae Young’s college basketball career has been one superlative after another.

The freshman guard had 29 points and nine assists to help Oklahoma edge No. 25 Southern California 85-83 on Friday night in the Hall of Fame Basketball Classic tripleheader.

Young, a freshman who leads the nation in scoring, topped 28 points for the sixth straight game. He ended last month averaging 28.8 points, 8.8 assists, 3.7 rebounds and 2.3 steals.

December is getting off to a similar start.

”Trae brings a skill that not a lot of people have,” Sooners coach Lon Kruger said. ”The players appreciate and recognize that and do a good job of playing off of him. You can run a lot of different things with the ball in Trey’s hands.”

Christian James added 19 points, tying his career-high with five 3-pointers, and Brady Manek had 15 points for the Sooners (7-1), who won their fifth in a row.

”It makes it a lot easier when your teammates are as good as mine,” Young said. ”When they’re able to knock down shots and make plays on their own it makes it a lot easier on me. The last 5 minutes of the game I feel like is on me. We had a pretty big lead that I let the other team get back in the game.”

Elijah Stewart led five players in double figures with 23 points for the Trojans (4-3), who never led in losing their third straight. Chimezie Metu had 13 points and 11 rebounds.

After trailing by 18 early in the second half, the Trojans made things interesting in the final minute when the Sooners faltered at the free throw line.

Oklahoma missed its last four free throw attempts, including two by Young.

”I know that we’re in the Staples Center,” Young said. ”I was trying to knock them down like Kobe does.”

Jordan McLaughlin, who finished with 20 points and nine assists, scored five in a row to get the Trojans to 85-83. But his potential game-winning 3-point attempt from midcourt missed at the buzzer.

”We fight all the way to the end,” Stewart said. ”We had a good look going at the end. Half-court shots are always tough to make. It was right there for us, we just fell short.”

Oklahoma made 15 3-pointers, tying its season high set against Ball State. The Sooners began both halves with a barrage of 3s. Five of their first six baskets to start the second half were from long range and that helped them extend their lead to 65-50.

The Sooners came out firing, hitting three quick 3-pointers to start the game. They kept it up and moved out to a 20-10 lead, making 3-pointers on six of their first seven baskets.

USC closed within two before Oklahoma pushed its lead to 13 points. Young scored seven of the Sooners’ last nine points of the half to send them into the break leading 48-36.

YOUNG’S FUTURE

Young alluded to his future plans when he talked about playing well in two NBA arenas: Staples Center and Moda Center in Portland. ”I feel like that’s a good sign,” he said. ”This is definitely a dream come true, to be at the highest level. Playing at Staples Center is legendary.”

GRIFFIN’S HOUSE

The Sooners were in Staples Center, home to OU alum Blake Griffin of the Clippers. He didn’t attend.

OU VS PAC-12

The Sooners are 4-0 against Pac-12 opponents under Kruger, including 2-0 this season, having beaten Oregon last month. OU improved to 7-5 all-time against the Trojans and 3-3 in games in Los Angeles.

BIG PICTURE

Oklahoma continues rolling behind its prolific offensive output. The Sooners have scored at least 82 points in all seven of their wins and they came in averaging 94.4 points, second-best in the nation. The win should lift them into the Top 25 next week.

After being ranked No. 10 and winning four straight to open the season, USC is on a downward slide. The loss will drop the Trojans out of the Top 25 with just over two weeks left until they begin Pac-12 play. ”We are where we deserve to be right now,” coach Andy Enfield said. ”We have played well at times and been inconsistent at times.”

UP NEXT

Oklahoma: Plays Wichita State on Dec. 16.

USC: Hosts Santa Clara on Thursday, the start of three straight home games before heading to Hawaii for a Christmas tournament.

VIDEO: Taylor University celebrates another Silent Night with a win

By Scott PhillipsDec 9, 2017
Taylor University celebrated its annual Silent Night tradition with a win on Friday night.

One of the best traditions in all of college sports, Taylor students come to the game dressed up in elaborate costumes. The Taylor crowd stays completely silent until the team scores its 10th point of the game as they proceed to storm the court for a celebration that stops the game.

The NAIA school in Upland, Indiana has done this for 21 straight years as they moved to 21-0 in Silent Night games with a 97-84 win over Great Lakes Christian on Friday night. Jake Heggeland was the player to break the silence as his free throw at the 16:01 mark sent the fans rushing to the floor.

Mason Degenkolb paced Taylor with 30 points in the win as the Trojans improved to 9-3 on the season.

Arizona’s Rawle Alkins could return this weekend

By Rob DausterDec 8, 2017
Sean Miller updated the status of Rawle Alkins on Thursday, saying that the star wing could make his first appearance for the Wildcats this weekend when they take on Alabama in the McKale Center.

“How much he plays, that remains to be seen,” Miller said. “He’s 100 percent healthy, but is he going to be 100 percent the quality of player that he’ll eventually become? No, because he’s missed so much time. Out of the 10-plus weeks that Rawle has been out, he was non-weight bearing for about six of those weeks. Forget basketball, he wasn’t even able to run. But over the last month he’s been able to do that and now that he’s able to practice, it’ll come back quickly.”

Alkins averaged 10.9 points for the Wildcats last season. He will provide them with another perimeter scorer as well as a bigger, stronger presence on the wing. We discussed Alkins’ potential impact on Friday morning’s podcast, and how it could open up a door for Arizona to play small:

CBT Podcast: C.J. Moore, Reags talking Kansas, Villanova and weekend picks

By Rob DausterDec 8, 2017
A couple of guests joined Rob Dauster today. First, it’s C.J. Moore, a writer for The Athletic that co-wrote a book on Kansas basketball and the Big 12 title streak, joins me to talk – what else – Kansas hoops. They go through what ailed the Jayhawks in their loss to Washington, and drop the hottest takes on Wichita State, Villanova, Gonzaga and Arizona. Then Reags from the Fundamentally Sound podcast joins the program to talk weekend betting lines, his favor picks and a preview of the weekend’s hoops.

To purchase the book C.J. wrote with Jason King, you can go here.

Weekend Preview: LA’s Hall Of Fame Classic, a Kansas bounceback and some rivalry action

AP Photo/Ralph Freso
By Rob DausterDec 8, 2017
THE WEEKEND SHOWDOWNS

*(NOTE: Lines are not posted for Saturday or Sunday games as of publication. Spreads referenced are via Kenpom.com)

No. 16 ARIZONA STATE at No. 2 KANSAS (-13), Sun. 2:00 p.m.

After a disastrous performance against Washington in Kansas City, the Jayhawks will look to get back on track against an Arizona State team that will be coming off of a Friday night game against St. John’s. What’s intriguing about this matchup is the number of talented guards that are going to be on the floor at the same time. Both the Sun Devils and the Jayhawks play small. Both of them spread the floor. Both shoot plenty of threes, run the floor and look to create mismatches. If you like uptempo basketball with shooters galore, guards allowed to show off their full arsenal and teams that don’t mind jacking up threes, this is a game for you.

  • PREDICTION: 13 points is a lot of points. I do think the Jayhawks win this game, but I’m not sure they get to 13. Arizona State (+13)

No. 5 FLORIDA vs. No. 17 CINCINNATI (-3), Sat. 6:00 p.m.

This matchup was a whole lot more exciting before Florida lost three straight games and Cincinnati got smacked around by Xavier in the Crosstown Shootout. The Bearcats are going to have a decided advantage in the paint, and I do think that their front court pieces – Gary Clark, Jacob Evans – are athletic enough that they should be fine chasing the likes of Egor Koulechov and Jalen Hudson off the three-point line. And if we learned anything this week, it’s that Florida is not a good basketball team when they don’t shoot the ball well.

That said, they can also beat anyone if they have one of those 17-for-35 nights from three.

  • PREDICTION: Like I said, I think Cincinnati’s bigs will be able to run around the perimeter with Florida’s wings. I don’t think Florida’s wings will have a shot against Clark and Evans on the other end of the floor. PICK: Cincinnati (-3)

ST. JOHN’S (-1) at No. 16 ARIZONA STATE, Fri. 8:00 p.m.
OKLAHOMA vs. No. 25 USC (-2), Fri. 10:30 p.m.
No. 22 NEVADA vs. No. 20 TCU (-2), Fri. 1:00 a.m.

In what feels like the 27th Hall Of Fame Classic that has been held in the first month of the season, there will be a triple-header on Friday night featuring six teams that all have a shot at getting to the NCAA tournament.

And believe it or not, the best game of the night might end up being the nightcap with Nevada taking on TCU. The Wolf Pack could really use a non-conference win like this, particularly after they blew a game at Texas Tech during the week, but despite how good the Martin twins (I’m not going to pretend to know the difference) and Jordan Caroline have been, TCU is a disciplined, well-coached and good team that will not beat themselves.

Oklahoma and USC will be a terrific gauge game for the Sooners, who have looked pretty good through the early part of the season but have been totally reliant on the insane play of Trae Young. USC has top ten talent but happens to be coming off of a pair of double-digit losses to Texas A&M and SMU, respectively.

St. John’s taking on Arizona State will be another matchup of terrific back courts. Keep an eye on the status of Marcus Lovett. If he’s out, that changes things.

  • PREDICTION: If Lovett does not play, Arizona State (+1) is a lock. I think I like USC (-2), but I love the over in that game. And in the nightcap, I’ll be on TCU (-2), as Jamie Dixon gets the job done against Eric Musselman.

WHAT ELSE IS THERE TO WATCH?

  • ALABAMA at ARIZONA (-7), Sat. 10:00 p.m.: Arizona gets a shot at beating their third-straight potential NCAA tournament team at home against Alabama and Collin Sexton. I think Alabama spreads Arizona out, and if we’ve learned anything about Arizona, it’s that they struggle vs. small-ball. PICK: Arizona (-7)
  • No. 12 GONZAGA (-10) at WASHINGTON, Sun. 8:00 p.m.: Washington’s win at Syracuse felt fluky and Gonzaga got embarrassed by Villanova flying to the other side of the country. This feels like a game where things return to the norm. PICK: Gonzaga (-10)
  • No. 14 Minnesota at Arkansas (-2), Sat. 6:45 p.m.: The Razorbacks are favored in this one, but Minnesota should have an advantage in the paint and are coming off of a loss on Wednesday at Nebraska. We’ll see if Minnesota can shake off this slow start.

THE REST OF THE WEEKEND’S ACTION

UCLA at Michigan, Sat. 12:00 p.m.
Marquette at Wisconsin, Sat. 12:00 p.m.
Indiana at Louisville, Sat. 2:00 p.m.
Nebraska at Creighton, Sat. 2:30 p.m.
VCU at No. 19 Seton Hall, Sat. 3:00 p.m.
No. 6 Wichita State at Oklahoma State, Sat. 4:00 p.m.
Colorado at No. 13 Xavier, Sat. 5:00 p.m.
Ole Miss at Middle Tennessee State, Sat. 6:00 p.m.
No. 18 West Virginia at Pitt, Sat. 8:00 p.m.
Illinois at UNLV, Sat. 12:00 a.m.