Abbie Parr/Getty Images

Delgado double-double leads No. 19 Seton Hall over VCU

Associated PressDec 9, 2017, 6:39 PM EST
NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Angel Delgado had 14 points and 13 rebounds, and No. 19 Seton Hall continued its impressive start to the season with a 90-67 victory over Virginia Commonwealth in the Never Forget Tribute Classic at the Prudential Center on Saturday.

Myles Powell added five of his 17 points in a game-breaking 13-1 first-half run, Desi Rodriguez had 17 and Khadeen Carrington scored 13 for the Pirates (8-1), who have won four straight since being beaten at the buzzer by Rhode Island on Thanksgiving. Michael Nzei added 14 points, 10 of them in garbage time in the second half.

The Pirates’ run includes wins over current No. 7 Texas Tech and Louisville, which was nationally ranked at the time.

Justin Tillman had 14 of his 20 points in the second half to lead VCU (5-5), which suffered its biggest loss of the season. Marcus Santos-Silva added 10 points for the Rams in their first meeting with the Pirates.

Seton Hall took control of the game shortly after Santos-Silva scored to cut the Pirates’ lead to 16-12 with 12:20 left in the half.

The Pirates scored 13 of the next 14 points and totally shut down the Rams’ offense. They would miss their next 11 shots and turn the ball over three times in falling behind 29-13. Powell started the run with a layup and added a 3-pointer after Carrington made two free throws. Delgado added a free throw, Carrington made two more and Rodriguez ended the spurt with a 3-pointer.

Seton Hall led 43-30 at halftime and was never challenged in the second half.

BIG PICTURE

VCU: Tillman has been carrying the Rams in recent games, and Seton Hall neutralized him in the first half, using power forwards Nzei and Ismael Sanogo to move him off the blocks.

Seton Hall: The Pirates are deep and talented. Their seniors — Delgado, Rodriguez and Carrington — are tough to stop and their defense makes them more impressive. VCU shot 38.5 percent for the game, a season low. The Pirates shot 54.7 percent.

UP NEXT

VCU hosts Bucknell next Saturday.

Seton Hall hosts St. Peter’s at Walsh Gymnasium on campus in South Orange, N.J., on Tuesday.

Wolverines overcome 15-point deficit, beat UCLA 78-69 in OT

Andy Lyons/Getty Images
Associated PressDec 9, 2017, 6:41 PM EST
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Moritz Wagner scored 23 points and Charles Matthews added 20 to help Michigan overcome a 15-point second-half deficit to beat UCLA 78-69 in overtime on Saturday.

The Wolverines (8-3) battled back after falling behind 46-31 in the second half, getting within 64-63 when Zavier Simpson stole a Bruins’ pass and made a layup with 18 seconds left in regulation.

Following G.G. Goloman’s free throw for UCLA, Eli Brooks was fouled on a drive and hit both free throws to tie the game at 65 with 10 seconds left. The Bruins (7-2) had a final chance in regulation, but Prince Ali missed a long jumper at the buzzer.

Michigan began overtime with consecutive 3-pointers from Simpson and Matthews to gain momentum. Matthews’ jumper pushed the lead to 75-67 with 2:11 left.

Aaron Holiday finished with 27 points and seven assists for the Bruins, who had their four-game win streak snapped. Thomas Welsh added 22 points and 10 rebounds.

BIG PICTURE

UCLA: After their home game on Wednesday against Montana was canceled because of area wildfires, the Bruins lost a tough one to Michigan. Now, UCLA has another layoff before hosting Cincinnati on Dec. 16. The Bruins’ only other setback came Nov. 20 against Creighton.

Michigan: Coming off Monday’s loss at Ohio State after letting a big lead slip away, the Wolverines recovered against the Bruins. Michigan has another challenging game ahead at Texas on Tuesday, before facing Detroit Mercy, Alabama A&M and Jacksonville.

UP NEXT

UCLA: Hosts Cincinnati on Dec. 16.

Michigan: At Texas on Tuesday.

Diallo scores 23, No. 8 Kentucky beats Monmouth 93-76

(Photo by Bobby Ellis/Getty Images)
Associated PressDec 9, 2017, 3:40 PM EST
NEW YORK (AP) — Hamidou Diallo scored a season-high 23 points and No. 8 Kentucky beat Monmouth 93-76 Saturday at Madison Square Garden.

Kentucky (8-1) won its sixth in a row. PJ Washington added 20 points, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander chipped in 15 and Nick Richards had 10.

Monmouth (3-7) has lost three straight. Deion Hammond led the Hawks with 19 and Micah Seaborn had 18.

Diallo, in his first season, helped the Wildcats take a 54-31 halftime lead.

With the outcome essentially decided, Kentucky continued attacking in the second half and extended its lead to 29. In one sequence, Wildcats center Richards dunked, then Diallo forced Sam Ibiezugbe to miss a layup before bringing the ball downcourt and knocking down a jumper.

Later, Wenyen Gabriel followed up Kevin Knox’s missed straightaway 3 with a two-handed putback jam.

Among those in attendance for the first-ever meeting between the programs were New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman and newly hired manager Aaron Boone. The duo sat courtside, next to NFL Hall of Fame wide receiver Cris Carter.

BIG PICTURE

Kentucky: Coach John Calipari has bemoaned his Wildcats’ maturity in the early portion of the 2017-18 season. And while his team has begun the early portion of the season with eight wins in nine games, Kentucky has shown flaws SEC rivals can exploit. To wit: The Wildcats committed 19 turnovers against an overmatched Monmouth squad.

Monmouth: Committed 15 turnovers while shooting just 37.1 percent from the field and 34.5 from 3.

NOTABLE

Kentucky: Among the criticisms of Calipari’s teams has been their inability to convert free throws. The Wildcats began this game ranked 265th in the nation with a .668 success rate from the foul stripe. But against Monmouth, Kentucky made 24 of 32 from the line, a 75 percent clip.

Monmouth: Hawks coach King Rice used 14 players in the game. Micah Seaborn and Austin Tilghman led Monmouth with 32 minutes each.

UP NEXT

Kentucky: Hosts Virginia Tech next Saturday.

Monmouth: Plays at Princeton on Tuesday night.

Boston College stuns No. 1 Duke

AP Photo
By Scott PhillipsDec 9, 2017, 2:04 PM EST
So much for that Duke undefeated season.

Boston College stunned the previously-unbeaten No. 1 Blue Devils on Saturday as the Eagles used a huge outing from their backcourt in an 89-84 ACC home win.

Playing in only its second true road game of the season, Duke struggled mightily to contain Boston College’s dynamic backcourt trio of Ky Bowman (30 points), Jerome Robinson (24 points) and Jordan Chatman (22 points). The Eagles shot 57 percent from three-point range (15-for-26) as they snapped a 23-game losing streak against top-25 teams.

Here’s three takeaways from this one.

1. THIS IS THE MOST SHOCKING LOSS OF THIS YOUNG COLLEGE BASKETBALL SEASON

Duke was the No. 1 team in the country entering Saturday. The Blue Devils were undefeated and featured a lineup that includes the potential No. 1 pick, Marvin Bagley III, and multiple other first-round talents.

And Boston College has only two ACC wins the past two seasons and just lost graduate transfer forward Deontae Hawkins for the season with a knee injury earlier this week.

In other words, this is the craziest loss of this young college basketball season.

Yes, Duke is a young team playing in only its second true road game of the season. We already know the Blue Devils have a penchant for slow starts. But losing to Boston College, a team picked to finish last in the ACC by many this preseason, is an alarming defeat for a national title contender.

The Eagles have some talented guards (more on them in a moment) but this is going to be a loss that could haunt Duke’s NCAA tournament resume when they try to secure the No. 1 overall seed.

2. BOSTON COLLEGE’S GUARDS SHOULD NOT BE TAKEN LIGHTLY

Ky Bowman might have just played the best game we see from an individual player all season. It’s been noted before that the 6-foot-1 sophomore from North Carolina was passed over by the in-state juggernauts. Every time Bowman faces one of those schools from Tobacco Road it provides an extra chip on his shoulder.

But Bowman was completely out of his mind on Saturday. Not only did Bowman finish with 30 points but he also added 10 rebounds and nine assists. Facing a team full of future pros, Bowman was the undisputed best player in this game.

While Bowman did have some turnover issues with six on the afternoon, he had to do so much to create for himself and others that it really didn’t matter. Even battling foul trouble in the second half, Bowman stayed in attack mode as he was relentless in helping on the glass for an undermanned frontcourt.

It also helped that Bowman had big-time performances from Robinson and Chatman. Robinson was 5-for-5 from three-point range on Saturday while Chatman was 5-for-9 from distance. Having three red-hot guards is the reason Boston College won this game.

I doubt that we’ll see the Eagles shoot this well from three-point range again, but this game also put the rest of the ACC on notice that Boston College has one of the league’s best backcourts.

3. DUKE NEEDS TO GET THE FRONTCOURT MORE INVOLVED

Again, Boston College was missing third-leading scorer and leading rebounder Deontae Hawkins for this game (and the rest of the season) after an unfortunate knee injury during the week. That meant that an already thin frontcourt for the Eagles had virtually no depth on Saturday.

Boston College only played seven total players and reserve forwards Vin Baker Jr. and Johncarlos Reyes barely played.

So why wasn’t Duke force-feeding their ultra-talented frontcourt duo of Marvin Bagley III (15 points and 12 rebounds) and Wendell Carter (10 points)? Not only was Boston College completely overmatched on the interior but they didn’t have bodies if they got into foul trouble.

During a game in which most of Duke’s roster was cold from the outside (26 percent from three on 8-for-30 shooting), Bagley and Carter only combined for 17 field goal attempts. When Grayson Allen (14 points) is going 5-for-20 and two talented big men only shoot 17 times combined, that’s never a good sign. Bagley played the full 40 minutes and only attempted 11 shots. For a potential Player of the Year, that’s outrageous. How do you not get those guys more touches in a game like this?

Credit Boston College’s defense and rebounding for a scrappy effort but Duke should never get outrebounded against a team like the Eagles with the kind of talent that they have. That’s embarrassing. Obviously, there are many things Duke needs to address following a loss like this but getting Bagley and Carter more involved would be a start.

VIDEOS: Allen Fieldhouse floods after water valve malfunction

(Photo by Ed Zurga/Getty Images)
By Scott PhillipsDec 9, 2017, 11:20 AM EST
Allen Fieldhouse is one of the most iconic venues in college basketball.

But the arena the Kansas Jayhawks call home looked dramatically different in some cases on Friday night. A water valve malfunction on the third floor caused flooding as high as three-to-four feet in some places on the south side of the arena as videos surfaced Friday night of Kansas officials cleaning up the mess.

According to multiple reports, including Matt Tait of the Lawrence Journal-World, the valve failed at some point between 5 and 6 p.m. on Friday night as the water supply had to be shut off on that side of the building.

Thankfully for the Jayhawks, the water was contained and didn’t reach the basketball court. It looks like Sunday’s clash against unbeaten Arizona State will go on as planned as the No. 2 Jayhawks face the No. 16 Sun Devils at 1 p.m. local time.

 

No. 20 TCU beats No. 22 Nevada 84-80 for 15th straight win

(Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
Associated PressDec 9, 2017, 10:10 AM EST
LOS ANGELES (AP) — After dominating the first 30 minutes, TCU cooled off and Nevada came on strong.

The 20th-ranked Horned Frogs still had enough left to hang on for an 84-80 victory Friday night in the Hall of Fame Basketball Classic, extending the nation’s best winning streak to 15 games.

TCU (10-0) never trailed while playing the last game of a tripleheader in front of a sparse, late-night crowd at Staples Center. Jaylen Fisher scored 20 points, and Kenrich Williams added 16 points and 11 rebounds for his 11th double-double during the streak.

“I was just trying to feed off my teammates, let them give me open shots and let their drive feed my drive,” Fisher said.

The Horned Frogs are off to their best start since going 13-0 in 2014-15.

“We’ve gotten better the last two weeks,” coach Jamie Dixon said. “We’ve really adapted and done some things better. We can be really good. Our offensive numbers are about as good as they can be. Defensively, we’re getting better.”

Cody Martin had 27 points and 11 rebounds for the 22nd-ranked Wolf Pack (8-2). Jordan Caroline added 21 points and 10 rebounds. Martin’s twin brother, Caleb, had 17 points.

“The energy, effort and enthusiasm was too late,” Nevada coach Eric Musselman said. “We didn’t defend like I thought we would.”

Kendall Stephens hit a 3-pointer to leave Nevada trailing 83-80 with eight seconds left.

Fisher got fouled and made one free throw. Then he stole the ball from Cody Martin as time expired.

“I still think we’re a really, really, really good team,” Cody Martin said. “We just came out a little lackadaisical.”

Nevada closed within eight points early in the second half before TCU went on a 19-10 run, extending its lead to 67-50. The Horned Frogs got three 3-pointers, two from Fisher, during the spurt. He also made two free throws.

From there, the Wolf Pack cut their deficit to 72-67 thanks to the Martin twins. They anchored a 17-5 run, going 6 of 6 from the free throw line.

“We were playing behind the whole game,” Caroline said. “We didn’t have the energy we needed to.”

Williams hit a 3 that pushed TCU’s lead to 79-69 before Nevada chipped away at it.

“We got a great win out of it on a neutral court,” Dixon said. “Those kind of wins are hard to come by.”

DADDY’S BOY

Caroline’s 3-month-old son, J.C., watched the game wearing a Nevada bib and then got his diaper changed on the seat afterward.

COMING HOME

The game was a homecoming for Dixon, who was born in Burbank and whose parents still live in his childhood home in North Hollywood. It was his first time as a head coach in Los Angeles. He had several high school friends on hand, along with his sister.

BIG PICTURE

After setting a school record with an 8-0 start, Nevada has lost two in a row, both to Big 12 schools away from home. The first defeat was in overtime.

TCU has defeated four straight opponents as a ranked team for the first time since winning five in a row during the 1997-98 season.

UP NEXT

Nevada: Hosts Radford in the opening round of the Las Vegas Classic on Dec. 17.

TCU: Hosts Texas Southern on Monday in the first of three straight home games.

More AP college basketball: http://collegebasketball.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_Top25