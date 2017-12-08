More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED
AP Photo/Mark Lennihan

CBT Podcast: C.J. Moore, Reags talking Kansas, Villanova and weekend picks

By Rob DausterDec 8, 2017, 9:28 AM EST
A couple of guests joined Rob Dauster today. First, it’s C.J. Moore, a writer for The Athletic that co-wrote a book on Kansas basketball and the Big 12 title streak, joins me to talk – what else – Kansas hoops. They go through what ailed the Jayhawks in their loss to Washington, and drop the hottest takes on Wichita State, Villanova, Gonzaga and Arizona. Then Reags from the Fundamentally Sound podcast joins the program to talk weekend betting lines, his favor picks and a preview of the weekend’s hoops.

To purchase the book C.J. wrote with Jason King, you can go here.

Arizona’s Rawle Alkins could return this weekend

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images
By Rob DausterDec 8, 2017, 9:38 AM EST
Sean Miller updated the status of Rawle Alkins on Thursday, saying that the star wing could make his first appearance for the Wildcats this weekend when they take on Alabama in the McKale Center.

“How much he plays, that remains to be seen,” Miller said. “He’s 100 percent healthy, but is he going to be 100 percent the quality of player that he’ll eventually become? No, because he’s missed so much time. Out of the 10-plus weeks that Rawle has been out, he was non-weight bearing for about six of those weeks. Forget basketball, he wasn’t even able to run. But over the last month he’s been able to do that and now that he’s able to practice, it’ll come back quickly.”

Alkins averaged 10.9 points for the Wildcats last season. He will provide them with another perimeter scorer as well as a bigger, stronger presence on the wing. We discussed Alkins’ potential impact on Friday morning’s podcast, and how it could open up a door for Arizona to play small:

Weekend Preview: LA’s Hall Of Fame Classic, a Kansas bounceback and some rivalry action

AP Photo/Ralph Freso
By Rob DausterDec 8, 2017, 9:07 AM EST
THE WEEKEND SHOWDOWNS

*(NOTE: Lines are not posted for Saturday or Sunday games as of publication. Spreads referenced are via Kenpom.com)

No. 16 ARIZONA STATE at No. 2 KANSAS (-13), Sun. 2:00 p.m.

After a disastrous performance against Washington in Kansas City, the Jayhawks will look to get back on track against an Arizona State team that will be coming off of a Friday night game against St. John’s. What’s intriguing about this matchup is the number of talented guards that are going to be on the floor at the same time. Both the Sun Devils and the Jayhawks play small. Both of them spread the floor. Both shoot plenty of threes, run the floor and look to create mismatches. If you like uptempo basketball with shooters galore, guards allowed to show off their full arsenal and teams that don’t mind jacking up threes, this is a game for you.

  • PREDICTION: 13 points is a lot of points. I do think the Jayhawks win this game, but I’m not sure they get to 13. Arizona State (+13)

No. 5 FLORIDA vs. No. 17 CINCINNATI (-3), Sat. 6:00 p.m.

This matchup was a whole lot more exciting before Florida lost three straight games and Cincinnati got smacked around by Xavier in the Crosstown Shootout. The Bearcats are going to have a decided advantage in the paint, and I do think that their front court pieces – Gary Clark, Jacob Evans – are athletic enough that they should be fine chasing the likes of Egor Koulechov and Jalen Hudson off the three-point line. And if we learned anything this week, it’s that Florida is not a good basketball team when they don’t shoot the ball well.

That said, they can also beat anyone if they have one of those 17-for-35 nights from three.

  • PREDICTION: Like I said, I think Cincinnati’s bigs will be able to run around the perimeter with Florida’s wings. I don’t think Florida’s wings will have a shot against Clark and Evans on the other end of the floor. PICK: Cincinnati (-3)

ST. JOHN’S (-1) at No. 16 ARIZONA STATE, Fri. 8:00 p.m.
OKLAHOMA vs. No. 25 USC (-2), Fri. 10:30 p.m.
No. 22 NEVADA vs. No. 20 TCU (-2), Fri. 1:00 a.m.

In what feels like the 27th Hall Of Fame Classic that has been held in the first month of the season, there will be a triple-header on Friday night featuring six teams that all have a shot at getting to the NCAA tournament.

And believe it or not, the best game of the night might end up being the nightcap with Nevada taking on TCU. The Wolf Pack could really use a non-conference win like this, particularly after they blew a game at Texas Tech during the week, but despite how good the Martin twins (I’m not going to pretend to know the difference) and Jordan Caroline have been, TCU is a disciplined, well-coached and good team that will not beat themselves.

Oklahoma and USC will be a terrific gauge game for the Sooners, who have looked pretty good through the early part of the season but have been totally reliant on the insane play of Trae Young. USC has top ten talent but happens to be coming off of a pair of double-digit losses to Texas A&M and SMU, respectively.

St. John’s taking on Arizona State will be another matchup of terrific back courts. Keep an eye on the status of Marcus Lovett. If he’s out, that changes things.

  • PREDICTION: If Lovett does not play, Arizona State (+1) is a lock. I think I like USC (-2), but I love the over in that game. And in the nightcap, I’ll be on TCU (-2), as Jamie Dixon gets the job done against Eric Musselman.

WHAT ELSE IS THERE TO WATCH?

  • ALABAMA at ARIZONA (-7), Sat. 10:00 p.m.: Arizona gets a shot at beating their third-straight potential NCAA tournament team at home against Alabama and Collin Sexton. I think Alabama spreads Arizona out, and if we’ve learned anything about Arizona, it’s that they struggle vs. small-ball. PICK: Arizona (-7)
  • No. 12 GONZAGA (-10) at WASHINGTON, Sun. 8:00 p.m.: Washington’s win at Syracuse felt fluky and Gonzaga got embarrassed by Villanova flying to the other side of the country. This feels like a game where things return to the norm. PICK: Gonzaga (-10)
  • No. 14 Minnesota at Arkansas (-2), Sat. 6:45 p.m.: The Razorbacks are favored in this one, but Minnesota should have an advantage in the paint and are coming off of a loss on Wednesday at Nebraska. We’ll see if Minnesota can shake off this slow start.

THE REST OF THE WEEKEND’S ACTION

UCLA at Michigan, Sat. 12:00 p.m.
Marquette at Wisconsin, Sat. 12:00 p.m.
Indiana at Louisville, Sat. 2:00 p.m.
Nebraska at Creighton, Sat. 2:30 p.m.
VCU at No. 19 Seton Hall, Sat. 3:00 p.m.
No. 6 Wichita State at Oklahoma State, Sat. 4:00 p.m.
Colorado at No. 13 Xavier, Sat. 5:00 p.m.
Ole Miss at Middle Tennessee State, Sat. 6:00 p.m.
No. 18 West Virginia at Pitt, Sat. 8:00 p.m.
Illinois at UNLV, Sat. 12:00 a.m.

Report: Oregon coach Dana Altman may have known more about rape case than he disclosed

Mike Lawrie/Getty Images
By Rob DausterDec 7, 2017, 11:32 PM EST
Oregon head coach Dana Altman was far more involved in the investigation into a forcible rape accusation against one of his players last season than he or the school admitted previously.

Kavell Bigby-Williams, a JuCo transfer that played for the Ducks during their run to last year’s Final Four, was under investigation for forcible rape stemming from an alleged assault that occurred during a visit back to his Wyoming Junior College in September of 2016.

An investigative report by Sports illustrated in October revealed that the school violated legal obligations after learning that Bibgy-Williams was being investigated by police in Wyoming, and on Thursday evening, SI published a report stating that Altman was far more involved in the information gathering than he was willing to admit previously.

RELATED: Dana Altman should have been fired in 2014

Oregon had denied that Altman knew because they did not want him “tainting” the investigation, but that does not appear to be the truth. From the report:

In the first 48 hours after school officials learned of the police investigation into Bigby-Williams, Altman had five phone calls with Lisa Peterson, the school’s deputy Title IX coordinator, and another four phone calls with Bigby-Williams’s former coach at Gillette College, Shawn Neary. Both Peterson and Neary had direct knowledge of the criminal investigation into Bigby-Williams, and UO failed to disclose these contacts both to SI and in its letter to U.S. Senator Ron Wyden of Oregon, who demanded more information about UO’s handling of the case in response to SI’s reporting.

The flurry of phone calls, which lasted a total of 41 minutes, began on Sept. 28, 2016, the same day UOPD first contacted Bigby-Williams, a police report shows. The nine calls were also irregular; no other contacts with Peterson and Neary appear in the records except those. The records cover Altman’s personal cell phone activity between Sept. 19, the day the allegation was first reported to Gillette College police, and Oct. 7, nine days after UOPD first learned of the allegation.

This was not the first time that Altman played dumb while his players played through an investigation into sexual assault.

Back in 2014, three members of his team – Brandon Austin, Dominic Artis and Damyean Dotson – allegedly committed a sexual assault on a female Oregon student in March. Artis and Dotson continued to play throughout the postseason despite the girl filing a police report. Austin did not play. He was sitting out after transferring from Providence, where he was suspended for allegedly committing another sexual assault.

Altman told reporters did not know of any of this.

I didn’t believe him then. I still don’t believe him now.

No. 21 Purdue dominates Valparaiso 80-50

AP Photo/Doug McSchooler
Associated PressDec 7, 2017, 9:22 PM EST
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Vincent Edwards scored 15 points, Carson Edwards finished with 10 points, and No. 21 Purdue dominated Valparaiso 80-50 on Thursday night.

With 8 minutes remaining in the first half, the Boilermakers held a 15-12 lead when Carsen Edwards’ fastbreak layup ignited a 21-4 run over the rest of the half.

Purdue (9-2) used aggressive defense and fast-paced offense, to force 11 turnovers in the first half that resulted in 11 points for the Boilermakers. Isaac Haas finished with 10 points for Purdue.

Joe Burton led the Crusaders (8-1) with 19 points.

The Boilermakers opened the second half with an 8-2 run and led by as many as 32 points during the final 20 minutes.

Purdue shot 45 percent (28 of 62) with 16 of its 28 field goals coming by way of an assist.

Valparaiso shot 33 percent (20 of 60). The Crusaders remain winless at Purdue and hold a 2-15 record all-time against the Boilermakers.

ONE MORE WIN

Purdue coach Matt Painter is one win from notching the 300th of his career. The Purdue alum will have an opportunity this weekend to get the milestone win at home inside Mackey Arena, where the Boilermakers have won 13 straight games.

BIG PICTURE

The Boilermakers took care of each of their early Big Ten Conference opponents last week. Purdue has four more non-conference opponents before continuing Big Ten play, including a matchup with Butler in the annual Crossroads Classic at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis on Dec. 16.

UP NEXT

Purdue hosts IUPUI on Sunday.

Valparaiso visits Ball State on Saturday.

SC State’s Solomon released from hospital after collapse on court

Ethan Hyman/The News & Observer via AP, File
By Travis HinesDec 7, 2017, 6:15 PM EST
Nearly a week after collapsing on the court, South Carolina State’s Tyvoris Solomon has been released from the hospital.

Solomon collapsed near the Bulldogs’ bench Saturday, and emergency personnel administered chest compressions before removing Solomon from the arena on a stretcher.

“We are pleased to report that Ty is heading home to rest and continue recovering from the scary situation during Saturday’s game,” Solomon’s family said in a statement. “On behalf of Ty and all his family, we’d like to express our gratitude to the Wake County EMS paramedics, S.C. State Athletic Trainer Tyler Long, and other first responders whose quick actions actually saved his life at PNC Arena. We’re also thankful to the compassionate physicians, nurses and other staff at UNC REX Healthcare who have cared for Ty the past few days.

“We would also like to remind everyone about the importance of CPR education, and knowing how to use automated defibrillators. Ty recognizes that he was in the right place at the right time to have a serious medical emergency that could have had a tragic outcome. Instead, he’s looking forward to resuming a normal life, eventually returning to school and making every second count.”

NC State topped South Carolina State, 103-71, after a 40-minute delay following Solomon’s collapse.

Solomon, a senior guard, is averaging 18.3 minutes per game this season for the Bulldogs.