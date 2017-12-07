More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED
AP Photo/Doug McSchooler

No. 21 Purdue dominates Valparaiso 80-50

Associated PressDec 7, 2017, 9:22 PM EST
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Vincent Edwards scored 15 points, Carson Edwards finished with 10 points, and No. 21 Purdue dominated Valparaiso 80-50 on Thursday night.

With 8 minutes remaining in the first half, the Boilermakers held a 15-12 lead when Carsen Edwards’ fastbreak layup ignited a 21-4 run over the rest of the half.

Purdue (9-2) used aggressive defense and fast-paced offense, to force 11 turnovers in the first half that resulted in 11 points for the Boilermakers. Isaac Haas finished with 10 points for Purdue.

Joe Burton led the Crusaders (8-1) with 19 points.

The Boilermakers opened the second half with an 8-2 run and led by as many as 32 points during the final 20 minutes.

Purdue shot 45 percent (28 of 62) with 16 of its 28 field goals coming by way of an assist.

Valparaiso shot 33 percent (20 of 60). The Crusaders remain winless at Purdue and hold a 2-15 record all-time against the Boilermakers.

ONE MORE WIN

Purdue coach Matt Painter is one win from notching the 300th of his career. The Purdue alum will have an opportunity this weekend to get the milestone win at home inside Mackey Arena, where the Boilermakers have won 13 straight games.

BIG PICTURE

The Boilermakers took care of each of their early Big Ten Conference opponents last week. Purdue has four more non-conference opponents before continuing Big Ten play, including a matchup with Butler in the annual Crossroads Classic at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis on Dec. 16.

UP NEXT

Purdue hosts IUPUI on Sunday.

Valparaiso visits Ball State on Saturday.

SC State’s Solomon released from hospital after collapse on court

Ethan Hyman/The News & Observer via AP, File
By Travis HinesDec 7, 2017, 6:15 PM EST
Nearly a week after collapsing on the court, South Carolina State’s Tyvoris Solomon has been released from the hospital.

Solomon collapsed near the Bulldogs’ bench Saturday, and emergency personnel administered chest compressions before removing Solomon from the arena on a stretcher.

“We are pleased to report that Ty is heading home to rest and continue recovering from the scary situation during Saturday’s game,” Solomon’s family said in a statement. “On behalf of Ty and all his family, we’d like to express our gratitude to the Wake County EMS paramedics, S.C. State Athletic Trainer Tyler Long, and other first responders whose quick actions actually saved his life at PNC Arena. We’re also thankful to the compassionate physicians, nurses and other staff at UNC REX Healthcare who have cared for Ty the past few days.

“We would also like to remind everyone about the importance of CPR education, and knowing how to use automated defibrillators. Ty recognizes that he was in the right place at the right time to have a serious medical emergency that could have had a tragic outcome. Instead, he’s looking forward to resuming a normal life, eventually returning to school and making every second count.”

NC State topped South Carolina State, 103-71, after a 40-minute delay following Solomon’s collapse.

Solomon, a senior guard, is averaging 18.3 minutes per game this season for the Bulldogs.

LaMelo, LiAngelo Ball sign with Lonzo’s agent

Joshua Blanchard/Getty Images
By Rob DausterDec 7, 2017, 12:45 PM EST
LiAngelo and LaMelo Ball have signed with Lonzo’s agent and have thus forfeited their high school and collegiate eligibility, the father of the three, LaVar Ball, told ESPN on Thursday.

That puts an official end to the possibility of LaMelo playing college ball, something that seemed unlikely after LaMelo was pulled out of Chino Hill HS earlier this year.

“I want them to go somewhere where they will play them together on the court at the same time,” LaVar told ESPN. “The priority is for the boys to play on the same team.”

It’s unclear where the pair will end up, but it will be interesting to see what level of basketball they end up playing at. LiAngelo would likely have been somewhere at the end of UCLA’s rotation had he played this season – he’s a stocky, 6-foot-5 shooter whose best position may be as a stretch four – while LaMelo is a young 16-year old that is still growing into his body.

Put another way, the best clubs in Europe – Real Madrid, Fenerbache, Olympiacos, CSKA Moscow, etc. – are not going to be clamoring to sign the duo.

VIDEO: Washington celebrates win over No. 2 Kansas by dousing Mike Hopkins

Jamie Squire/Getty Images
By Rob DausterDec 7, 2017, 12:13 PM EST
Washington pulled off an improbable upset of No. 2 Kansas on Wednesday night.

We told you all about how it happened.

Now take a look at the reaction the team had when head coach Mike Hopkins made it back into the locker room after his postgame press responsibilities:

Hope he has a good dry cleaning service.

Washington hands No. 2 Kansas its first loss

Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images
By Travis HinesDec 6, 2017, 11:54 PM EST
Whatever else Mike Hopkins picked up after over 20 years under Jim Boeheim, the man learned how to play a zone.

The former Syracuse coach-in-waiting guided Washington to executing the zone defense to stifle, discombobulate and generally flummox second-ranked and heretofore undefeated Kansas in a 74-65 win over the Jayhawks in Kansas City.

It really was an impressive sight to see Washington’s rather bold gameplan be played to near perfection and for Kansas to seem so utterly unable to deal with a zone that was giving them free reign inside but chasing them off the 3-point arc.

The Jayhawks’ flagrant weakness right now with Billy Preston sidelined and Silvio De Sousa not yet in Lawrence is the interior play. Udoka Azubuike is a legit five-man, but in the old-school mode that needs a dynamic passer or floor-spacer next to him in the frontcourt.

Against the Huskies’ zone, it was 6-foot-5 LaGerald Vick manning the high post.

It was a relatively high-risk play by Hopkins and Washington as Vick has playmaking ability and heaps of athleticism. It worked for Washington, though, because Vick looked completely uncomfortable having the offense run through him in the middle of the zone more often than not.

Vick scored 28 points, but needed volume to get there, going 12 of 23 from the floor. He posted seven assists, but had four turnovers. Those are good-to-very good numbers, but only when their devoid of context. Washington was begging Vick to tear them apart. They were giving him space and opportunity to put up monster numbers. The Huskies essentially played a shift – playing the percentages that Vick wouldn’t be able to beat them. He proved them right in a way that the Kansas City Star’s Jesse Newell put perfectly:

Vick was able to get his, but only to a level that Washington was comfortable with in their gameplan. They bet he couldn’t go completely wild, and that wager proved correct.

Washington’s decision-making was no doubt based largely not only on Kansas’ lack of a big man who could carve them up comfortable in a high-low game against the zone, but because the Huskies had to keep Kansas’ shooters in check. The Jayhawks came into the night ninth in the country shooting 43.5 percent from 3-point range. Devonte Graham, VIck, Malik Newman and Svi Mykhailiuk all shoot better than 40 percent from distance on the year.

Against Washington, the Jayhawks made just 5 of 20 (25 percent) from 3-point range.

It was jarring to see how frequently Kansas just looked unable to solve the zone when Washington had already given them the answer with the way they essentially allowed Vick space to operate. The Jayhawks just couldn’t crack it consistently enough. That’s the brilliance of the move, too though, as forcing the Jayhawks to play through Vick means they weren’t playing through Graham. The preseason All-American took only eight shots and made just one in 40 minutes.

It may not be a blueprint other programs will be able to totally replicate to bottle up Kansas, but it certainly gives them something to think about. It also makes Preston’s return or De Sousa’s arrival that much more pressing. Putting some size in the center of that zone would change the math on how teams could employ it.

Kansas’ weakness this season was clearly its roster construction. Washington was just the first team that was able to fully exploit the vulnerability.

 

Wednesday Recap: The night college basketball went insane

J Pat Carter/Getty Images
By Rob DausterDec 6, 2017, 11:45 PM EST
College basketball absolutely went off the rails on Wednesday night and reminded us precisely why we love this sport so dang much.

It started relatively innocently, as Wofford found a way to pick off Georgia Tech at home, 63-60, thanks to this 25-foot three from Fletcher Magee with 1.9 seconds left in the game:

Pretty typical finish.

Not unlike the finish in Detroit, where Toledo’s length-of-the-court pass to Tre’Shaun Fletcher resulted in this buzzer-beating three-ball:

This, however, wasn’t typical: Marist held a two-point lead on Colgate with the ball and just 0.6 seconds left. With no timeouts left and no one to throw the ball to, Marist heaved a pass to the other end of the court. It was picked off by Colgate’s Jack Ferguson, who proceeded to bury a game-winning, buzzer-beating half-court bomb!:

Only … upon further review, he didn’t get the shot off until after the horn had sounded.

Womp womp.

But that was nothing compared to the finish between Hofstra and Monmouth. The Hawks were up 84-79 with 16 seconds left. Hofstra scored, and after a Monmouth player missed the front end of a one-and-one, Justin Wright-Foreman was fouled on what looked to be a half court shot with eight seconds left. The officials opted to only give him two free throws. He hit the first. Then this happened:

Should I mention that North Texas got a buzzer-beating three from A.J. Lawson to force overtime and I can’t find video for it?

Or that all of this happened on a night where No. 5 Florida lost at home to Loyola-Chicago? And No. 2 Kansas got smoked in Kansas City by a Washington team that lost Markelle Fultz from a roster that won nine games a year ago? And Cal got blown out by Central Arkansas, Washington State got blown out by Idaho, Vanderbilt lost at home to Middle Tennessee State and Wisconsin fell to 4-6 on the season with a loss to Temple?

Go home, college hoops.

You’re drunk.