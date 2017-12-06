More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED
Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

Washington hands No. 2 Kansas its first loss

By Travis HinesDec 6, 2017, 11:54 PM EST
Whatever else Mike Hopkins picked up after over 20 years under Jim Boheim, the man learned how to play a zone.

The former Syracuse coach-in-waiting guided Washington to executing the zone defense to stifle, discombobulate and generally flummox second-ranked and heretofore undefeated Kansas in a 74-65 win over the Jayhawks in Kansas City.

It really was an impressive sight to see Washington’s rather bold gameplan be played to near perfection and for Kansas to seem so utterly unable to deal with a zone that was giving them free reign inside but chasing them off the 3-point arc.

The Jayhawks’ flagrant weakness right now with Billy Preston sidelined and Silvio De Sousa not yet in Lawrence is the interior play. Udoka Azubuike is a legit five-man, but in the old-school mode that needs a dynamic passer or floor-spacer next to him in the frontcourt.

Against the Huskies’ zone, it was 6-foot-5 LaGerald Vick manning the high post.

It was a relatively high-risk play by Hopkins and Washington as Vick has playmaking ability and heaps of athleticism. It worked for Washington, though, because Vick looked completely uncomfortable having the offense run through him in the middle of the zone more often than not.

Vick scored 28 points, but needed volume to get there, going 12 of 23 from the floor. He posted seven assists, but had four turnovers. Those are good-to-very good numbers, but only when their devoid of context. Washington was begging Vick to tear them apart. They were giving him space and opportunity to put up monster numbers. The Huskies essentially played a shift – playing the percentages that Vick wouldn’t be able to beat them. He proved them right in a way that the Kansas City Star’s Jesse Newell put perfectly:

Vick was able to get his, but only to a level that Washington was comfortable with in their gameplan. They bet he couldn’t go completely wild, and that wager proved correct.

Washington’s decision-making was no doubt based largely not only on Kansas’ lack of a big man who could carve them up comfortable in a high-low game against the zone, but because the Huskies had to keep Kansas’ shooters in check. The Jayhawks came into the night ninth in the country shooting 43.5 percent from 3-point range. Devonte Graham, VIck, Malik Newman and Svi Mykhailiuk all shoot better than 40 percent from distance on the year.

Against Washington, the Jayhawks made just 5 of 20 (25 percent) from 3-point range.

It was jarring to see how frequently Kansas just looked unable to solve the zone when Washington had already given them the answer with the way they essentially allowed Vick space to operate. The Jayhawks just couldn’t crack it consistently enough. That’s the brilliance of the move, too though, as forcing the Jayhawks to play through Vick means they weren’t playing through Graham. The preseason All-American took only eight shots and made just one in 40 minutes.

It may not be a blueprint other programs will be able to totally replicate to bottle up Kansas, but it certainly gives them something to think about. It also makes Preston’s return or De Sousa’s arrival that much more pressing. Putting some size in the center of that zone would change the math on how teams could employ it.

Kansas’ weakness this season was clearly its roster construction. Washington was just the first team that was able to fully exploit the vulnerability.

 

Wednesday Recap: The night college basketball went insane

J Pat Carter/Getty Images
By Rob DausterDec 6, 2017, 11:45 PM EST
College basketball absolutely went off the rails on Wednesday night and reminded us precisely why we love this sport so dang much.

It started relatively innocently, as Wofford found a way to pick off Georgia Tech at home, 63-60, thanks to this 25-foot three from Fletcher Magee with 1.9 seconds left in the game:

Pretty typical finish.

Not unlike the finish in Detroit, where Toledo’s length-of-the-court pass to Tre’Shaun Fletcher resulted in this buzzer-beating three-ball:

This, however, wasn’t typical: Marist held a two-point lead on Colgate with the ball and just 0.6 seconds left. With no timeouts left and no one to throw the ball to, Marist heaved a pass to the other end of the court. It was picked off by Colgate’s Jack Ferguson, who proceeded to bury a game-winning, buzzer-beating half-court bomb!:

Only … upon further review, he didn’t get the shot off until after the horn had sounded.

Womp womp.

But that was nothing compared to the finish between Hofstra and Monmouth. The Hawks were up 84-79 with 16 seconds left. Hofstra scored, and after a Monmouth player missed the front end of a one-and-one, Justin Wright-Foreman was fouled on what looked to be a half court shot with eight seconds left. The officials opted to only give him two free throws. He hit the first. Then this happened:

Should I mention that North Texas got a buzzer-beating three from A.J. Lawson to force overtime and I can’t find video for it?

Or that all of this happened on a night where No. 5 Florida lost at home to Loyola-Chicago? And No. 2 Kansas got smoked in Kansas City by a Washington team that lost Markelle Fultz from a roster that won nine games a year ago? And Cal got blown out by Central Arkansas, Washington State got blown out by Idaho, Vanderbilt lost at home to Middle Tennessee State and Wisconsin fell to 4-6 on the season with a loss to Temple?

Go home, college hoops.

You’re drunk.

No. 5 Florida loses third-straight, falling at home to Loyola (IL)

Alex Menendez/Getty Images
By Rob DausterDec 6, 2017, 10:31 PM EST
No. 5 Florida is not going to be No. 5 Florida for much longer.

On Wednesday night, the Gators lost their third-straight game and, for the second time this week, took a loss in the O-Dome. Loyola-Chicago – a good Missouri Valley team but a Missouri Valley team nonetheless – jumped on the Gators early and held onto their lead throughout, winning 65-59. Florida had a chance to tie with less than 20 seconds left, but a tip-in by Kevarrius Hayes was waved off as goaltending.

The issues plaguing Florida during these last two games are almost too obvious to write: They are not good when they cannot make shots from beyond the arc. Prior to Monday night’s 17-point home loss to Florida State, the Gators were shooting 46 percent from three while firing up 25 threes per game. In that game, Florida was 6-for-25 (24 percent) from three.

Against the Ramblers?

The Gators shot 2-for-19, or a cool 10.5 percent.

Florida has not been great defensively this season, but when you’re getting nearly 35 points a night by hitting threes, it not only mitigates that lack of stops but it gives the Gators energy. In the PK-80 – and, frankly, in the games they played prior to the event as well – Florida was must-see TV. They were getting out in transition. They were shooting rhythm threes in transition. They were brimming with confidence because of what they were doing offensively and that translated to more effort on the defensive end of the floor.

It sounds like a cliché, but I honestly do believe that has played a role in these recent lackluster defensive performances.

What we’ve learned in the last three days is that the Gators are not as good as we thought they were when they jumped out to that 17-point lead on Duke.

But I also don’t think they’re as bad as the team that just lost at home two games in a row and that will lose four straight if they can’t find a way to beat No. 17 Cincinnati on Saturday.

Mike White’s job is now to find that happy medium, find a way that they can be competitive with the best teams in the country on the nights when they don’t make 17 threes.

And if he can’t, then Florida is going to end up being one of those teams that can quite literally beat anyone on any given night and lose to anyone as well.

No. 11 North Carolina beats Western Carolina 104-61

Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images
Associated PressDec 6, 2017, 9:23 PM EST
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Luke Maye had 12 points and 12 rebounds while No. 11 North Carolina hit a season-high 16 3-pointers to beat Western Carolina 104-61 on Wednesday night.

The Tar Heels (9-1) ran off 20 straight points during a 33-3 first-half run that put this one away early. UNC shot 57 percent and made 16 of 22 3-point attempts for the game, coming one shy of matching the program record for made 3s in a game.

Freshman Jalek Felton had a team-high 15 points for the Tar Heels, who finished with six players in double figures. North Carolina also took a 53-25 rebounding advantage against a team that entered the game ranked 311th nationally in rebound margin.

Deriece Parks scored 13 points for the Catamounts (3-7), who made two quick shots for a 5-0 lead. But they missed 16 of 17 shots and had an 8-minute scoring drought as the Tar Heels took over.

BIG PICTURE

Western Carolina: The Catamounts had already lost twice to power-conference opponents, falling by 28 points at both Clemson and Minnesota. This time, the Southern Conference program found itself trailing by 27 at halftime on the way to falling to 3-33 all-time against current Atlantic Coast Conference members.

UNC: North Carolina has had a packed-full schedule in recent weeks with seven games in 14 days, including its only loss to Michigan State in the PK80 Invitational in Portland, Oregon, on Nov. 26. At least now the Tar Heels will have some time to get in more practice, regroup and recharge a bit during an 11-day exam break.

UP NEXT

Western Carolina: The Catamounts host Southern Wesleyan on Friday.

UNC: The Tar Heels travel to No. 24 Tennessee on Dec. 17.

NCAA grants Butler’s Brunk an additional year of eligibility

Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images
By Travis HinesDec 6, 2017, 4:19 PM EST
Joey Brunk played in just seven games last year in his first season at Butler after his father was diagnosed with a brain tumor and the younger Brunk made the decision to step away from the team to spend time with his family.

The NCAA has recognized the situation and granted Brunk an additional year of eligibility, it was announced Wednesday.

Brunk’s father, Joe, died in April at the age of 56. Brunk spent the bulk of last winter with his family after his father’s diagnosis.

That’s more important than anything I could have done last year,” Joey said, according the Indianapolis Star. “That’s something I’ll never regret or ever look back on.”

Brunk is averaging 5.1 minutes per game this season for the Bulldogs, who are 7-2 on the season. He will have three years of eligibility beyond 2017-18 due to the NCAA’s decision to grant him a hardship waiver.

The 6-foot-11 Indianapolis native was a consensus top-100 recruit in the 2016 class.

UConn, Kevin Ollie no longer have excuses for their struggles

Mike Stobe/Getty Images
By Rob DausterDec 6, 2017, 3:06 PM EST
NEW YORK — Kevin Ollie has run out of excuses.

The UConn head coach and the handpicked successor to Jim Calhoun, a Hall of Famer and the man that put Storrs, Conn., on the college basketball map, is not even four years removed from winning a national title in just his second season as a head coach and he’s damn near managed to run the UConn program into the ground.

UConn has missed two out of the last three NCAA tournaments, with last year being the low-water mark. The Huskies finished below-.500 for the first time since Jim Calhoun’s first season in Storrs all the way back in 1986-87, and there’s no guarantee that this season is going to finish any better. The Huskies lost to Arkansas by 35 points. They needed overtime to get past Columbia at home. Monmouth, too. And on Tuesday, UConn fell to a mediocre – by their standards – Syracuse team in the Jimmy V Classic in a game where the final score was flattering.

The Huskies trailed by as many as 17 points. They went into halftime down by 11 — “A horrible disappointment,” according to Syracuse head coach Jim Boeheim, because they “should have been up 20, 22, 23 points.” — and never got closer than seven points in the second half before losing, 72-63.

In the past, when Ollie’s missed out on the NCAA tournament, there have been justifiable reasons why. In 2013, UConn was not eligible. In 2015, the program was replacing four starters — including Shabazz Napier — from a team that won the national title. Last season, two of the program’s top three players — Terry Larrier and Alterique Gilbert — suffered season-ending injuries in the first weeks of the season.

There are no excuses this season.

Only reasons, many of which are self-inflicted.

We can start with the lack of talent and experience along UConn’s front line. That’s what happens when three former four-star recruits transfer out of the program in the offseason. Would things be different if Steven Enoch (now at Louisville), Juwan Durham (Notre Dame) and Vance Jackson (New Mexico) had not left the program?

Probably.

At the very least, the Huskies would not be relying on three-star freshmen, JuCo transfers and former Cornell big men to carry the water for them in the paint.

Maybe there’s something to be said for Gilbert’s shoulder continuing to be an issue. He has missed the last three games after playing just 17 minutes in the loss to Arkansas, but if one player is the difference between UConn, a program that has won two national titles since the Green Bay Packers last won a Super Bowl, winning and losing by 35 points to an Arkansas team that lost by 26 points to Houston, we have a problem.

And then there is the issue of coaching.

“It was like we never, you know, seen a zone before,” Ollie told reporters after Tuesday’s loss, which is not exactly high-praise coming from the man in charge of ensuring that his team sees a zone before facing Syracuse.

What about this: A member of a coaching staff that has scouted UConn this season told me that, “in terms of the actions they run and the game plan, probably the simplest scout I’ve seen.” The numbers back it up. UConn currently ranks 128th in offensive efficiency, which is actually up from 154th last season. The only UConn team in the history of KenPom to finish worse was the 2007 team, when Calhoun had to replace his entire roster.

It’s too early to pen a “Fire Kevin Ollie” column, and yes, I know that comes after I recorded this podcast.

UConn still has a chance to turn this thing around, although it won’t be easy. They play at Arizona in two weeks. Two days later, they’re at Auburn. A week after that, AAC play starts, and they still have a random January game against Villanova tucked away.

There will be plenty of chances for UConn and Ollie to prove that the last two weeks were a hiccup in a season returning the program to glory.

It also means there will be plenty of chances for the Huskies, who KenPom has as a favorite in just eight of their remaining 22 games, to get embarrassed.

If the latter occurs, Ollie will no longer be able to look anywhere other than the mirror.

Because the excuses are gone.

Reasons are all that are left.