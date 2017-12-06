No. 5 Florida loses third-straight, falling at home to Loyola (IL)

No. 5 Florida is not going to be No. 5 Florida for much longer.
On Wednesday night, the Gators lost their third-straight game and, for the second time this week, took a loss in the O-Dome. Loyola-Chicago – a good Missouri Valley team but a Missouri Valley team nonetheless – jumped on the Gators early and held onto their lead throughout, winning 65-59. Florida had a chance to tie with less than 20 seconds left, but a tip-in by Kevarrius Hayes was waved off as goaltending.
The issues plaguing Florida during these last two games are almost too obvious to write: They are not good when they cannot make shots from beyond the arc. Prior to Monday night’s 17-point home loss to Florida State, the Gators were shooting 46 percent from three while firing up 25 threes per game. In that game, Florida was 6-for-25 (24 percent) from three.
Against the Ramblers?
The Gators shot 2-for-19, or a cool 10.5 percent.
Florida has not been great defensively this season, but when you’re getting nearly 35 points a night by hitting threes, it not only mitigates that lack of stops but it gives the Gators energy. In the PK-80 – and, frankly, in the games they played prior to the event as well – Florida was must-see TV. They were getting out in transition. They were shooting rhythm threes in transition. They were brimming with confidence because of what they were doing offensively and that translated to more effort on the defensive end of the floor.
It sounds like a cliché, but I honestly do believe that has played a role in these recent lackluster defensive performances.
What we’ve learned in the last three days is that the Gators are not as good as we thought they were when they jumped out to that 17-point lead on Duke.
But I also don’t think they’re as bad as the team that just lost at home two games in a row and that will lose four straight if they can’t find a way to beat No. 17 Cincinnati on Saturday.
Mike White’s job is now to find that happy medium, find a way that they can be competitive with the best teams in the country on the nights when they don’t make 17 threes.
And if he can’t, then Florida is going to end up being one of those teams that can quite literally beat anyone on any given night and lose to anyone as well.
No. 11 North Carolina beats Western Carolina 104-61
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Luke Maye had 12 points and 12 rebounds while No. 11 North Carolina hit a season-high 16 3-pointers to beat Western Carolina 104-61 on Wednesday night.
The Tar Heels (9-1) ran off 20 straight points during a 33-3 first-half run that put this one away early. UNC shot 57 percent and made 16 of 22 3-point attempts for the game, coming one shy of matching the program record for made 3s in a game.
Freshman Jalek Felton had a team-high 15 points for the Tar Heels, who finished with six players in double figures. North Carolina also took a 53-25 rebounding advantage against a team that entered the game ranked 311th nationally in rebound margin.
Deriece Parks scored 13 points for the Catamounts (3-7), who made two quick shots for a 5-0 lead. But they missed 16 of 17 shots and had an 8-minute scoring drought as the Tar Heels took over.
BIG PICTURE
Western Carolina: The Catamounts had already lost twice to power-conference opponents, falling by 28 points at both Clemson and Minnesota. This time, the Southern Conference program found itself trailing by 27 at halftime on the way to falling to 3-33 all-time against current Atlantic Coast Conference members.
UNC: North Carolina has had a packed-full schedule in recent weeks with seven games in 14 days, including its only loss to Michigan State in the PK80 Invitational in Portland, Oregon, on Nov. 26. At least now the Tar Heels will have some time to get in more practice, regroup and recharge a bit during an 11-day exam break.
UP NEXT
Western Carolina: The Catamounts host Southern Wesleyan on Friday.
UNC: The Tar Heels travel to No. 24 Tennessee on Dec. 17.
NCAA grants Butler’s Brunk an additional year of eligibility
Joey Brunk played in just seven games last year in his first season at Butler after his father was diagnosed with a brain tumor and the younger Brunk made the decision to step away from the team to spend time with his family.
The NCAA has recognized the situation and granted Brunk an additional year of eligibility, it was announced Wednesday.
Brunk’s father, Joe, died in April at the age of 56. Brunk spent the bulk of last winter with his family after his father’s diagnosis.
“That’s more important than anything I could have done last year,” Joey said, according the Indianapolis Star. “That’s something I’ll never regret or ever look back on.”
Brunk is averaging 5.1 minutes per game this season for the Bulldogs, who are 7-2 on the season. He will have three years of eligibility beyond 2017-18 due to the NCAA’s decision to grant him a hardship waiver.
The 6-foot-11 Indianapolis native was a consensus top-100 recruit in the 2016 class.
UConn, Kevin Ollie no longer have excuses for their struggles
The UConn head coach and the handpicked successor to Jim Calhoun, a Hall of Famer and the man that put Storrs, Conn., on the college basketball map, is not even four years removed from winning a national title in just his second season as a head coach and he’s damn near managed to run the UConn program into the ground.
UConn has missed two out of the last three NCAA tournaments, with last year being the low-water mark. The Huskies finished below-.500 for the first time since Jim Calhoun’s first season in Storrs all the way back in 1986-87, and there’s no guarantee that this season is going to finish any better. The Huskies lost to Arkansas by 35 points. They needed overtime to get past Columbia at home. Monmouth, too. And on Tuesday, UConn fell to a mediocre – by their standards – Syracuse team in the Jimmy V Classic in a game where the final score was flattering.
The Huskies trailed by as many as 17 points. They went into halftime down by 11 — “A horrible disappointment,” according to Syracuse head coach Jim Boeheim, because they “should have been up 20, 22, 23 points.” — and never got closer than seven points in the second half before losing, 72-63.
In the past, when Ollie’s missed out on the NCAA tournament, there have been justifiable reasons why. In 2013, UConn was not eligible. In 2015, the program was replacing four starters — including Shabazz Napier — from a team that won the national title. Last season, two of the program’s top three players — Terry Larrier and Alterique Gilbert — suffered season-ending injuries in the first weeks of the season.
There are no excuses this season.
Only reasons, many of which are self-inflicted.
We can start with the lack of talent and experience along UConn’s front line. That’s what happens when three former four-star recruits transfer out of the program in the offseason. Would things be different if Steven Enoch (now at Louisville), Juwan Durham (Notre Dame) and Vance Jackson (New Mexico) had not left the program?
Probably.
At the very least, the Huskies would not be relying on three-star freshmen, JuCo transfers and former Cornell big men to carry the water for them in the paint.
Maybe there’s something to be said for Gilbert’s shoulder continuing to be an issue. He has missed the last three games after playing just 17 minutes in the loss to Arkansas, but if one player is the difference between UConn, a program that has won two national titles since the Green Bay Packers last won a Super Bowl, winning and losing by 35 points to an Arkansas team that lost by 26 points to Houston, we have a problem.
And then there is the issue of coaching.
“It was like we never, you know, seen a zone before,” Ollie told reporters after Tuesday’s loss, which is not exactly high-praise coming from the man in charge of ensuring that his team sees a zone before facing Syracuse.
What about this: A member of a coaching staff that has scouted UConn this season told me that, “in terms of the actions they run and the game plan, probably the simplest scout I’ve seen.” The numbers back it up. UConn currently ranks 128th in offensive efficiency, which is actually up from 154th last season. The only UConn team in the history of KenPom to finish worse was the 2007 team, when Calhoun had to replace his entire roster.
It’s too early to pen a “Fire Kevin Ollie” column, and yes, I know that comes after I recorded this podcast.
UConn still has a chance to turn this thing around, although it won’t be easy. They play at Arizona in two weeks. Two days later, they’re at Auburn. A week after that, AAC play starts, and they still have a random January game against Villanova tucked away.
There will be plenty of chances for UConn and Ollie to prove that the last two weeks were a hiccup in a season returning the program to glory.
It also means there will be plenty of chances for the Huskies, who KenPom has as a favorite in just eight of their remaining 22 games, to get embarrassed.
If the latter occurs, Ollie will no longer be able to look anywhere other than the mirror.
Because the excuses are gone.
Reasons are all that are left.
California wildfires force cancellation of UCLA’s game vs. Montana
UCLA announced that they have cancelled Wednesday night’s game against Montana due to the wildfires in the area.
In a statement, the school said: “The health and safety of student-athletes, staff and fans is our top priority. Due to concerns stemming from area wildfires, tonight’s men’s basketball game versus Montana has been canceled. All other team workouts and practices scheduled for today also have been canceled.”
Nearly 2,000 firefighters have been fighting the blaze, which has scorched more than 80,000 acres in LA and the surrounding hills and neighborhoods in recent days.
NEW YORK – The moment when Mikal Bridges’ star turn was complete came with a little more than eight minutes left in No. 4 Villanova’s 88-72 win over No. 12 Gonzaga on Tuesday night.
Eric Paschall set, and slipped, a ball-screen, creating just enough resistance that Bridges was able to turn the corner on Zach Norvell Jr.
Two dribbles was all it took for Bridges to split the Gonzaga defense, elevate over 6-foot-10 Killian Tillie and 6-foot-11 Jacob Larsen, and throw down a dunk that woke a sleepy Madison Square Garden and immediately sent ripples pinging throughout the twittersphere.
And he wasn’t done.
11 seconds later, at the other end of the floor, Gonzaga’s Josh Perkins broke through Villanova’s defense and appeared to have a layup to answer Bridges’ violent two points, and the 6-foot-7 wing came out of nowhere to swat the shot out of bounds.
Mikal Bridges dominating on both ends of the court! 😤
Even before Tuesday’s outburst, Bridges had quietly been having an all-american caliber season. If you had been paying attention, nothing that happened on Tuesday night was really all that surprising.
Not everyone had been paying attention.
The idea of Mikal Bridges, Lottery Pick, is not new.
His length. His athleticism. That defensive versatility. The three-point range. The package has been there for years. On paper, he’s looked like everything the NBA is desperate to find, a player to invest millions and millions of dollars in to effectively defend on one end and space the floor on the other.
We all saw it at the Final Four in 2016, when Villanova won a national title, and we all thought we were going to see this from Bridges last year. Only, it wasn’t his time. Bridges knew his role. He knew he was the fourth option offensively on a team that included all-american and first round pick Josh Hart, one of the top five point guards in the country in Jalen Brunson and the man that gave Villanova their first national title in 31 years in Kris Jenkins.
So he deferred.
“Last year he would have passed up a lot of those shots,” head coach Jay Wright said, “just to get it to Kris or Josh.”
That’s what they do at Villanova. You wait your turn. Six of the 11 scholarship players on Wright’s roster have redshirted at some point in their college career, whether by design — like Bridges, like Donte DiVincenzo — or due to circumstance — Eric Paschall is a transfer, Phil Booth was injured last year, Omari Spellman was ineligible as a freshman.
“The Main Line’s not a bad place to be,” Wright said with a laugh after it was pointed out to him just how many guys he’s had sit out.
It has created a culture of development on the Main Line. In hindsight, a redshirt year is ideal. The players are still in practice, but without games to play, their season becomes nothing more than an extra five months to get better. Spellman used that year to shed the baby fat that he had as a high schooler. Bridges went the other way, using his year off to add the strength he needed to handle the physicality of Big East basketball. Some take that year to extend their jump shot. Others use it to add a mid-range game, or a step-back jumper, or a little bit of extra burst on their first step.
And it helps that those are the players Villanova targets, guys, as Wright put it, “that have a chance to be pros and have the character to work hard to get there.”
But they also understand that there won’t be anything given to them. There are no guarantees about playing time. Wright has proven he’s willing to reward his young guys that are good enough — Brunson started 39 games for a title-winning team as a freshman, Spellman is starting now as a redshirt freshman — but you’re more likely to spend your first season at Villanova as a practice player. Jermaine Samuels was a top 40 recruit in the Class of 2017 and picked Villanova over Duke, Kansas and Indiana. He played one minute against Gonzaga on Tuesday. He took a DNP-CD against Tennessee in the Battle 4 Atlantis. He’s averaged 5.6 minutes this season and scored a total of eight points.
It’s worth noting here that Jay Wright has had one player transfer out of the program since the Villanova revival in 2013. That was Dylan Ennis, who saw the writing on the wall when the Wildcats landed a commitment from Brunson.
Which brings me back to Bridges.
“He knows this year he’s the leader, he’s the captain. He’s playing with more freedom and aggressiveness,” Wright said. “He knows it’s his turn. He’s ready for it. He’s worked hard on his game, and he’s ready.”
The proof, Bridges and Wright will both tell you, is that dunk.
“Ever since my freshman year, I laid the ball up a lot and coaches, seniors, they used to get on me for that,” Bridges said. “Go up and be strong.”
“I watched the old guys get on him about that,” Wright added. “If he would go to the basket and make a layup, get blocked, fouled, the old guys would get on him. ‘You gotta dunk that, dude. Go stronger.’ It had an impact.”
‘It’ meaning the Villanova Way.
Everything that has made Bridges a terrific prospect thorough his basketball life was on display on Tuesday.
Defensively, he quite literally defended 1-through-5. On one possession, he would hound Gonzaga point guard Josh Perkins for 94-feet, applying the pressure that kept the Zags from looking all that comfortable on the offensive end of the floor. On the next possession, he was matched up against Tillie, a potential first round draft pick in his own right, in the post and blocked a Tillie turnaround jump shot.
Offensively, he shot 5-for-8 from three, which bumped his season-long shooting percentage up to 51.0 percent on just under six attempts per game. 3-and-D indeed.
But that dunk …
That dunk was the exclamation point, all the proof needed to see that Bridges has made the leap from prospect to player, that he not only has the ability to be a star at this level and thrive at the next, but that he has the confidence in his ability to ensure both of those statements are true.
That dunk was Bridges way of letting us know the Villanova Way had worked on him, “because,” as Wright says, “he’s doing it all this year.”