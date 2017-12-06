More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED
Bagley, Carter lead No. 1 Duke past St. Francis, 124-67

Associated PressDec 6, 2017, 12:01 AM EST
DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Trevon Duval kept getting the ball to his teammates, and they kept scoring with it. It added up to a record-setting performance for top-ranked Duke.

The freshman point guard had 11 of the Blue Devils’ school-record 34 assists in a 124-67 rout of St. Francis (Pa.) on Tuesday night.

“It shows that we’re sharing the ball more, we’re playing more as a team, trying to find each other,” Duval said. “And it also means guys are making shots.”

Freshman Marvin Bagley III had 21 points and 11 rebounds, and Duke scored 71 points in the first half — just the fourth 70-point half in program history.

Marques Bolden had 17 points and 10 rebounds, Wendell Carter Jr. had 15 points and Gary Trent Jr. and Grayson Allen both finished with 14 points for the Blue Devils (11-0).

They dominated every line in the box score. In addition to the assist total that broke the record of 33 set against Miami in 1986, Duke shot 60 percent and built a 61-25 rebounding advantage over a St. Francis team that has only one player taller than 6-foot-9.

“No one got into their own game,” coach Mike Krzyzewski said. “They were into our game.”

The Blue Devils needed just over 10 minutes to build a 30-point lead and hit the 100-point mark on Bagley’s layup with 8 1/2 minutes remaining.

Three players — Andre Wolford, Jamaal King and Keith Braxton — scored 13 points each for the Red Flash (3-5), who have lost three of four.

BIG PICTURE

St. Francis: This was just the second time in school history that the Red Flash played No. 1, and this one didn’t go any better than it did in 1974 when Adrian Dantley’s Notre Dame team won by 20. They also took on their second Atlantic Coast Conference opponent of the season. They kept it reasonably close against Louisville, losing by 12 last month, but just didn’t have the size to handle Bagley or Carter in this one.

“Certainly not the outcome or the score differential that we had hoped,” coach Rob Krimmel said. “Certainly it was a daunting task to be able to keep their post players and their size away from the rim, and they certainly willed their style early in the game, and then combined with some very good outside shooting — a team like that becomes very, very … difficult to guard when they’re clicking on all cylinders.”

Duke: Maybe Duke doesn’t need a break after all. This was Duke’s 11th game in the first 26 days of the regular season, a run that included a cross-country trip to Portland, Oregon, for the PK80. But things are about to slow down. After the Blue Devils begin ACC play Saturday at Boston College, they’ll play just two more games before January.

“We’re 11-0,” Krzyzewski said. “Now, we’re 0 and 0.”

ALMOST HISTORY

The Blue Devils were one point shy of matching the school record of 72 points in a half, first accomplished against Virginia in 1965 and equaled against Harvard in 1989. Duke had a chance to claim the mark for itself but Javin DeLaurier missed a runner a couple of seconds before the halftime buzzer.

THEY SAID IT

The Cameron Crazies’ taunting game seems ready for the higher-stakes conference season, too. With the Red Flash trailing 37-9 midway through the first half, the Duke fans chanted “10 minutes, nine points.” And after Deivydas Kuzavas finally hit a bucket to make it 37-11, their taunt changed to “double digits.”

UP NEXT

St. Francis: Visits Niagara on Saturday.

Duke: Begins ACC play Saturday at Boston College.

More AP college basketball: http://collegebasketball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Watson lifts Nebraska over No. 14 Minnesota 78-64

Associated PressDec 6, 2017, 1:10 AM EST
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Glynn Watson Jr. was coming off a miserable game, with six points on 2-of-11 shooting in a loss to No. 3 Michigan State. He got back on track Tuesday night.

Watson scored 20 of his 29 points in the second half and Nebraska opened up a 16-point lead early in the second half en route to a 78-68 win over No. 14 Minnesota.

“This is all-conference Glynn, right?,” Nebraska coach Tim Miles said. “He did a great job all night. … He was really determined the whole day and yesterday. I don’t think he felt good watching tape of Michigan State. It wasn’t anything new or different. It was just Glynn.”

Watson scored seven straight points to open the second half, and Duby Okeke’s dunk put Nebraska (7-3, 1-1 Big Ten) up 48-32 with 15:35 left.

Minnesota (8-2, 1-1) made two of its first 10 shots in the half and struggled against the Huskers’ switching man-to-man defense.

Minnesota cut the lead to 67-53 after two free throws by Nate Mason with 4:37 left, but James Palmer Jr.’s 3 put Nebraska up by 17.

The Gophers forced a pair of turnovers, hit three 3-pointers in the final three minutes, and Reggie Lynch’s dunk with 1:01 left cut the lead to 72-64. Watson and Isaac Copeland made 6 of 8 free throws in the final minute to seal it.

“They just played better than we did and when we need to get stops, we couldn’t,” Minnesota coach Richard Pitino said. “Offensively, obviously, we didn’t have it going. If you don’t have it going offensively, you’ve got to get stops and get out on the break. We did not do that. Credit to them.”

Watson downplayed his scoring, crediting the win to good team play, especially on the defensive end of the floor.

“It felt good,” Watson said. “We just executed our stuff and played good defense. That’s what we need to start doing. We got a good win.”

Using an aggressive, double-teaming defense, the Huskers held Big Ten scoring leader Jordan Murphy to 10 points, 11 below his season average, and held high-scoring Minnesota 21 points below its season average.

“I thought we played really hard tonight, too,” Miles said. “You cannot let them get going inside or they’ll brutalize you. I thought our guys did a really, really good job.”

Mason led Minnesota with 20 points, and Amir Coffey had 17 points.

Copeland finished with 12 points for Nebraska and Palmer had 11 points.

BIG PICTURE

Minnesota missed six shots to open both halves. The Gophers hit just 32 percent of their shots Tuesday. They entered averaging 49 percent shooting.

Nebraska, an up-and-down shooting team, hit 47 percent of its shots, 57 percent in the second half. The Huskers shot just 27 percent in their 86-57 loss at Michigan State on Sunday.

UP NEXT

Nebraska travels to Omaha on Saturday to meet intrastate rival Creighton, which dropped out of the AP Top 25 after being ranked for one week.

Minnesota is at Arkansas on Saturday to play its second road contest and third game of the week.

More AP college basketball: http://collegebasketball.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_Top25

Evans scores 32, Texas Tech tops No. 22 Nevada 82-76 in OT

Associated PressDec 6, 2017, 12:04 AM EST
LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Texas Tech bounced back from a loss that knocked the Red Raiders out of the Top 25 by beating Nevada in the Wolf Pack’s first game in the poll in 10 years.

Keenan Evans scored 25 of his career-high 32 points in the second half and overtime and the Red Raiders rallied from 11 points down after halftime to beat No. 22 Nevada 82-76 on Tuesday night.

“Every game is big game to me but this one I guess was big because we’re trying to get back in the rankings,” said Zhaire Smith, who opened overtime with a dunk that put Texas Tech ahead for good. “That was a ranked team and if we didn’t win that, it was going to be hard to get back in the rankings until Big 12 play.”

Caleb Martin scored a season-high 28 points and twin brother Cody Martin matched his best of the season with 22 in the Wolf Pack’s first game as a ranked team since finishing the 2006-07 season at No. 15. Nevada (8-1) was off to its best start as a Division I school (since 1970).

The Red Raiders (7-1) went without a field goal for the final 5 minutes of regulation but made six straight free throws down the stretch, including two from Justin Gray with 23 seconds left to force overtime at 70-70.

Evans scored eight in the extra period, six on free throws as he went 13 of 19 from the line. The Red Raiders were 26 of 38 on free throws to 14 of 17 for the Wolf Pack.

“I thought free throws attempted was the difference in the game,” Nevada coach Eric Musselman said. “I thought we shot the ball well enough to win. I thought we defended for sure.”

Evans had eight rebounds to lead the Red Raiders, who were coming off a loss to Seton Hall that knocked them out of the Top 25 the same week they got in.

Caleb Martin was 6 of 12 from 3-point range, including one that gave the Wolf Pack their biggest lead of the second half at 50-39 with just under 13 minutes to go. Martin had another 3 to get Nevada within two in overtime, but Smith answered with a layup.

“Patience isn’t one of my strengths,” Texas Tech coach Chris Beard said. “I give our staff a lot of credit tonight. We didn’t have any panic timeouts. We didn’t really get negative. We stayed positive.”

Niem Stevenson scored 11 for Texas Tech, and Smith had 10 points, six rebounds and three assists.

Kendall Stephens scored 15 points for Nevada, and Jordan Caroline had a game-high 12 rebounds.

BIG PICTURE

Nevada: It’s a disappointing return to the Top 25 for the Wolf Pack considering they were up 11 in the second half. But the Martin twins having their best game together was an encouraging sign. And Nevada was in position to win despite a poor shooting night from Caroline (2 of 9).

Texas Tech: This was probably the best test remaining for the Red Raiders before the start of Big 12 play. It might have been enough to get them back in the poll, and Beard was complimentary of a rowdy student turnout that he thought helped with the comeback.

TURNABOUT

The Wolf Pack had a season-high 21 turnovers after committing a season-low five in an otherwise ragged win at UC Irvine. “We’re a tired group,” Musselman said. “That’s our fifth road game. I thought as the game wore on, the toll of travel, we didn’t play very good at Irvine the other night.”

UP NEXT

Nevada: Another ranked opponent in No. 20 TCU on Friday on a neutral court in Los Angeles.

Texas Tech: Kennesaw State at home on Dec. 13.

More AP college basketball: http://collegebasketball.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_Top25

No. 20 TCU extends win streak to 13 with 94-83 win over SMU

Associated PressDec 5, 2017, 11:58 PM EST
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Kenrich Williams had 27 points to lead five TCU players in double figures, and got tackled after a steal and breakaway toward the basket as the 20th-ranked Horned Frogs extended the nation’s longest winning streak to 14 games with a 94-83 victory over SMU on Tuesday night.

The Frogs (9-0) were already starting to separate themselves midway through the second half when Williams came up with an SMU turnover. The 6-foot-7 guard was going the other way when Ben Emelogu caught up from behind and essentially dragged him to the court.

After the flagrant foul, Williams made one free throw and TCU kept possession. After several passes, Desmond Bane hit a 3-pointer from the left wing in front of the Frogs’ bench that put them up 67-56.

SMU (7-3) was coming off a 17-point home win over then-No.14 Southern Cal just three days earlier.

The Mustangs played at TCU, only about 40 miles from their Dallas campus, for the first time in four seasons.

Kouat Noi had 16 points for TCU, Bane had 14, Jaylen Fisher 11 and Ahmed Hamdy 10. Fisher had nine assists.

Williams, who was 7-of-8 shooting with five 3s, just missed his fifth straight double-double, finishing with nine rebounds. He also had five assists.

Ethan Chargois led five SMU players in double figures with 21 points, while Jarrey Foster had 19. Shake Milton had 18 points, but was only 1-of-7 from 3-point range, while Jimmy Whitt had 12 points before fouling out and Emelogu had 10.

TCU led for good after Fisher fed Williams for a 3-pointer with 14 1/2 minutes left to snap a 47-all tie.

Williams hit two 3-pointers to start the game and an opening 8-2 run for TCU. He had five quick points (a layup and 3-pointer) after SMU got within 10-9.

Vlad Brodziansky’s 3-pointer put TCU up 23-16 midway through the first half before Milton scored eight for the Mustangs in a 13-2 spurt that put them ahead.

Williams then had two free throws before consecutive 3s by Noi put TCU back in front.

BIG PICTURE

SMU: Even though the Mustangs shot 52 percent overall (30 of 55), they struggled on 3-pointers by making only 6 of 21 from long range.

TCU: The Frogs keep sharing the basketball. They entered the game ranked fourth nationally with 20 assists per game, and then had 21 assists on 26 field goals. TCU, with its highest ranking since 1998, scored at least 83 points for the fourth straight game and seventh time this season. The defending NIT champs are 24-2 in non-conference games under second-year Jamie Dixon.

UP NEXT

SMU will have an extended break during exams before playing New Orleans on Dec. 13. That will start a five-game home stand at Moody Coliseum, where the Mustangs have a 28-game winning streak.

TCU plays No. 22 Nevada on Friday night in the Basketball Hall of Fame Classic at Staples Center. It will be the first time Dixon, a North Hollywood native, coaches a game in Los Angeles. His parents still live in the home he grew up in, and his sister is an attorney for Los Angeles County.

For more AP college basketball coverage: http://collegebasketball.ap.org and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Tuesdays College Basketball Recap: Villanova, Arizona, West Virginia land big wins

By Rob DausterDec 5, 2017, 11:58 PM EST
PLAYER OF THE DAY

Villanova’s Mikal Bridges thrust himself into the national consciousness on Tuesday night. Playing in primetime on national television in the most hyped game of a terrific night of college hoops. Bridges exploded for a career-high 28 points, adding six rebounds and a pair of blocks as the No. 4 Wildcats handed No. 12 Gonzaga their worst loss since falling to No. 2 seed Arizona in the second round of the 2014 NCAA tournament.

Bridges was already making his way up NBA Draft boards because of his improved scoring ability, but this kind of performance is what people remember. Everyone saw this happen. In college football, we call it a ‘Heisman Moment,’ and for Bridges, this was one of those moments.

Well, if we’re being truthful, it was probably this dunk.

THE REST OF SATURDAY’S STARS

  • Jevon Carter nearly finished with a triple-double, posting 23 points, 10 boards, seven assists and a pair of steals as No. 18 West Virginia protected their home court and extended their winning streak to eight games as they knocked off No. 15 Virginia, 68-61.
  • Glynn Watson went for 29 points, nine boards, three steals and two assists as Nebraska picked off No. 14 Minnesota, 78-68, in their Big Ten home-opener.
  • With 25 of his 32 points coming in the second half and overtime, Keenan Evans led Texas Tech to a come-from-behind win over No. 22 Nevada, 82-76. This one is going to hurt for the Wolf Pack, who should have had this thing locked up.
  • Wichita State’s Landry Shamet had 21 points and eight assists as the Shockers notched a come-from-behind win over South Dakota State.
  • No. 23 TCU won the battle of the Dallas metroplex, beating SMU, 94-83, behind 27 points, nine boards, five assists and three steals from Kenrich Williams.

TEAM OF THE DAY

Can I get some credit for being the only member of the “Arizona is back!” bandwagon after Saturday night’s win at UNLV? I think I should, because the Wildcats proved that, if they are not all the way back, they sure are getting close after knocking off No. 7 Texas A&M in Arizona on Tuesday night. They needed that win.

What makes it all the more impressive is that it came on a night where Allonzo Trier, who was their leading scorer entering the night, finished with just seven points on seven field goal attempts. If Arizona can dispatch a Texas A&M team that won by 16 points at USC and beat West Virginia by 23, then maybe — just maybe — they’ll find a way to get themselves back into the national title picture before it’s all said and done.

GAME OF THE DAY

Taylor Persons scored 24 points, including hitting a three with 1.5 seconds left, as Ball State shocked No. 9 Notre Dame in South Bend, 80-77, on Tuesday night in a fun, back-and-forth battle that resulted in the second loss for the Irish in three games. As good as Notre Dame looked earlier in the season, there are some depth issues slowly but surely popping up. Bonzie Colson, Matt Farrell and Temple Gibbs all logged 39 minutes, while Rex Pflueger chipped in with 35 minutes himself. That does not seem sustainable once we get into ACC play.

WTF???? OF THE DAY

No. 6 Wichita State found a way to beat South Dakota State and Mike Daum, one of the nation’s best mid-major players, on Tuesday night, but it wasn’t easy. The Shockers, known for being one of the best defensive programs in college basketball, not only gave up 85 points on the night, but they allowed the Jackrabbits to hit them for a 50-spot in the first half.

And Gregg Marshall?

He was none-too-pleased about that:

WHAT ELSE DO YOU NEED TO KNOW?

We mentioned it earlier, but No. 18 West Virginia is all the way back. They beat No. 15 Virginia in Morgantown on Tuesday night, their eighth straight win since a season-opening beatdown at the hands of Texas A&M made just about everyone hop off of the bandwagon.

It wasn’t easy for No. 3 Michigan State, but they moved to 2-0 in Big Ten play with a win at Rutgers. The Spartans trailed for much of the first half and didn’t pull away until the final minutes of the game. Miles Bridges led the way with 21 points and, for a stretch of the first half, took the game over, but overall he had another relatively unimposing performance for a team that is still not totally clicking offensively. And I’m sure the 20 offensive rebounds they gave up will give Tom Izzo an ulcer.

Dylan Osetkowski had 17 points and Mo Bamba added 13 points and 13 boards as Texas went into Richmond and knocked off VCU in Shaka Smart’s first return to the school that he left three years ago.

Tyus Battle had 22 points as Syracuse reclaimed ownership of New York City with a 72-63 win over UConn in the nightcap of the Jimmy V Classic at Madison Square Garden.

No. 1 Duke scored 71 points in the first half against St. Francis PA. You don’t even want to know the final score. (They won by 55.)

They were playing without Bruce Brown and looked sluggish for a half, but freshman Lonnie Walker IV and No. 10 Miami turned it on in the second half and beat Boston U. by 15 points. Walker had 26.

Balanced effort pushes Arizona past No. 7 Texas A&M

By Raphielle JohnsonDec 5, 2017, 11:55 PM EST
Having struggled in non-conference play, most notably going 0-3 at the Battle 4 Atlantis, Arizona needed a quality win for its non-conference profile. The Wildcats picked up that win Tuesday night, as they beat seventh-ranked Texas A&M 67-64 at the Valley of the Sun Shootout in Phoenix. DeAndre Ayton, Brandon Randolph, Dusan Ristic and Dylan Smith led the way offensively for the Wildcats, scoring 13 points apiece, with Ayton adding ten rebounds.

Texas A&M’s Tyler Davis led all scorers with 21, but it wasn’t enough as the Aggies suffered their first loss of the season. Here are three takeaways from Arizona’s win over Texas A&M.

1. Arizona won despite an off night from Allonzo Trier.

The junior guard entered Tuesday’s game averaging 23.9 points per game, shooting 57.1 percent from the field, 39.5 percent from three and 78.0 percent from the foul line. Texas A&M managed to neutralize Trier, as he was just 2-for-7 from the field and finished the night with seven points to go along with three rebounds, three assists and three turnovers. Given Arizona’s struggles to get consistent offense from players other than Trier or Ayton in games against quality competition, the Wildcats finding a way to win despite the team’s leading scorer having an off night is a positive development.

In addition to Smith, who scored in double figures for the first time as a Wildcat, Randolph reached double figures for the third time in the last four games. Randolph, a part of Arizona’s highly regarded recruiting class, scored a total of six points in Arizona’s first four games. There’s still a lot to be improved upon, but grinding out a win despite Trier going cold is a positive for the Wildcats.

2. Tyler Davis may not be as high on draft boards as Robert Williams III, but he’s a tough cover for just about any front court.

Tuesday’s matchup between Williams and DeAndre Ayton was the one many NBA Draft types were looking forward to, as both have the potential to be lottery picks in June. But there’s something to be said for a veteran big man as well, with Tyler Davis being the one player Arizona did not seem to have an answer for defensively. Davis made nine of his 12 field goal attempts, doing much of his work on the low block.

Whether it was Ayton, Dusan Ristic or any other big man, Arizona could not do much to put Davis in situations where he would struggle to get a quality look at the basket. With Williams still being a work in progress when it comes to his offensive skill set, having a big man who can consistently produce offense on the low block will certainly help Texas A&M in its quest to win the SEC.

3. Arizona needs to be a bit more judicious with its shot selection.

Entering Tuesday’s game 31.9 percent of Arizona’s field goal attempts were three-pointers, a mark that ranked 280th in the country according to Ken Pomeroy’s numbers. Against Texas A&M the Wildcats attempted 22 three-pointers, making seven, with nearly 47 percent of Arizona’s field goal attempts coming from beyond the arc. And outside of Dylan Smith, who made all three of his three-pointers, Arizona combined to shoot 4-for-19 from three.

Texas A&M’s front court can make it difficult on opposing teams when it comes to finding quality looks around the basket, but there were also instances in which Arizona settled for perimeter shots. The eventual return of Rawle Alkins should help with this, but there’s also no excuse for six of Allonzo Trier’s seven shot attempts being three-pointers.

If Arizona is to reach the expectations set for them before the season began, they’ve got room to grow on both ends of the floor. That being said, building on Saturday’s win over UNLV with this quality result should help the Wildcats moving forward.