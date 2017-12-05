VIDEO: Tom Izzo appears on Judge Mathis

When sports figures, be they athletes or coaches, make guest appearances on television shows they’re usually seen on sitcoms with the occasional drama mixed in. A show in which court cases are argued? That doesn’t happen all too often.
Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo did just that during the summer, as he was part of the courtroom audience on “Judge Mathis.” The episode was filmed in mid August.
Judge Mathis took time to acknowledge Izzo’s presence in the court room, as his daughter was a student-assistant to the head coach during her time as a Michigan State student. Seated next to Izzo was Michigan State assistant Mike Garland.
Selection committee makes important change to team sheets
Just how valuable playing games away from home can be when it comes to making the NCAA tournament has been a point of discussion for quite some time now. Programs in higher-profile conferences can play the majority of their non-conference games at home, with league play providing enough opportunities for quality wins when it comes to getting into the NCAA tournament.
Programs in lower-profile conferences don’t have that luxury, as they spend much of non-conference play on the road as home games against power conference teams are tough to come by. That is what makes Tuesday’s announcement such an important one when it comes to the NCAA tournament selection process.
The selection committee has adjusted its team sheets to give teams more credit for playing road/neutral games, with results now being placed into any one of four quadrants.
The four quadrants are as follows, according to Andy Katz of NCAA.com:
Quadrant 1: Home 1-30; Neutral 1-50; Away 1-75
Quadrant 2: Home 31-75; Neutral 51-100; Away 76-135
Quadrant 3: Home 76-160; Neutral 101-200; Away 136-240
Quadrant 4: Home 161-plus; Neutral 201-plus; Away 241-plus
While this shift comes a couple years too late for a program like Monmouth (2016), it is a step in the right direction. The previous system used by the selection committee simply divided games into Top 50, 51-100, 101-200 and 201 or higher categories, without regard for where the game was played. Of course the location could be cited in discussions, but it’s more helpful to have that factored into the numbers being used as well.
In addition to giving teams more credit for playing and winning games away from home, the new system could also lessen the damage that a road conference loss can do to the résumé of an at-large candidate from a non-power conference.
Tuesday’s news should help matters when it comes to dissecting the résumés of teams. The next step: getting rid of the RPI.
South Carolina States Ty Solomon reflects after collapsing mid-game
Two days after CPR and an automated external defibrillator had to be used to resuscitate him while he lay on the floor of PNC Arena, Tyvoris Solomon was awake and alert and able to speak to a reporter.
And when he did, he was sure to thank the men that saved his life on Saturday.
“I love those guys,” Solomon to the Raleigh News & Observer. “Perfect timing, I guess. I was glad it happened where it happened at because I could have been with one of my teammates in a car and it could have been a whole different situation.”
Solomon said that he remembered playing in the game, and that he remembers coming out, speaking to a teammate and putting his head in his hands. He said the next thing he remembers is waking up on the floor with people standing around him.
Doctors are still unsure what happened to Solomon, and while his basketball career may be over, I’m not sure anyone is actually worried about that right now.
“Right now, it’s just cherish every moment and don’t take anything for granted,” Solomon said. “Life, basketball, sports, family. Anything. Not holding grudges with anyone if you can. Get over it as quickly as you can because you are not promised the next second.”
Player of the Year Power Rankings: Marvin Bagley III holds his lead, Devonte’ Graham climbs
It’s funny the way that the Player of the Year race plays out.
Prior to the start of the season, Miles Bridges seemed like a lock to be the Preseason National Player of the Year. You combine how good he was last season with how good he could be this season and the fact that Michigan State was a preseason top three team in the country, and it was a relatively easy pick to make.
Fast forward, and a little more than three weeks into the season, Bridges isn’t even one of the names that I’m considering for National Player of the Year.
Now to be fair, much of that has to do with the fact that he dealt with an ankle injury that limited him some what, and the improvement of the likes of Josh Langford and Cassius Winston has made it easier for Bridges to play the background while he gets back to 100 percent.
But it’s still funny how that works.
In fact, four of our five Preseason First-Team All-Americans are out of the top ten of these Player of the Year Power Rankings. None of them are in the top five, which essentially means that we would have whiffed on the First-Team All-Americans should the season end to day. Now, in our defense, Michael Porter Jr. had surgery and Bridges got hurt while Allonzo Trier and Grayson Allen are still in the mix and Devonte’ Graham could arguably be ranked higher.
So it might all even out in the end.
But as of today, this list still has some names that may not necessarily seem like they’re in the right spot.
1. MARVIN BAGLEY III, Duke: Bagley’s place atop these Power Rankings likely isn’t going anywhere anytime soon, so instead of once against talking about the numbers he’s putting up (22.0 points, 11.2 boards) or the performances that he’s had in big games, I want to note something interesting I found about Duke’s offense: Have they turned into one of those teams whose best offense is a missed shot or a bucket in transition?
Duke is in the 11th percentile nationally points-per-possession on spot-up jumpers. Despite having Bagley and Wendell Carter on the roster, they are only in the 41st percentile nationally in PPP on post-ups; Bagley scores a respectable 1.0 PPP on post-ups, while Carter, who has had more post touches, according to Synergy, than Bagley this season, is at 0.732 PPP.
Despite that, Duke is still in the 80th percentile in half court offense and, according to KenPom, a top five offense in raw efficiency. They also lead the nation in offensive rebounding percentage and are checking in at the 96th percentile in transition offense, which accounts for a full 20 percent of their possessions.
This is not a criticism. Duke is wearing down teams and winning games. It’s working.
But it’s also weird seeing Duke turn into North Carolina.
2. JORDAN MURPHY, Minnesota: We’re now nine games into the season and Jordan Murphy has nine double-doubles. Murphy is the anchor of the Golden Gophers, and the biggest reason that they look like they might end up being the second-best team in the Big Ten this season.
3. JALEN BRUNSON, Villanova: There are some people out there that will tell you that Villanova’s best player is Mikal Bridges, and honestly, the argument for him is pretty strong. Considering the efficiency that he is playing with offensively and the versatility and playmaking that he provides defensively, it’s a compelling case.
But Brunson is still the guy. Let’s forget the intangibles, the fact that he’s the best pure point guard and leader in college basketball this year and most years, for a second and instead just focus on what he’s actually doing on the floor. Brunson leads the nation in offensive rating for players that use more than 20 percent of their team’s possessions, and he’s posting those kind of efficiency numbers despite playing the position where he has the ball in his hands the most. He’s shooting 71.7 percent from two, 51.7 percent from three and 84.6 percent from the free throw line. Most people want those shooting splits to add up to 180; Brunson checks in at 208. He has nine turnovers in 238 minutes.
Should I mention he’s averaging 17.9 points and 4.5 assists?
We’ll get a real sense for just how good Brunson, Bridges and Villanova truly is on Tuesday night when they take on Gonzaga in the Jimmy V Classic.
4. DEVONTE’ GRAHAM, Kansas: After going for 35 points and five assists in back-to-back games, Graham is one of three players in college basketball this season to average at least 18 points and eight assists. Trae Young is one of them. Marshall’s Jon Elmore – who is putting up 24.9 points and 8.4 assists per game – is the other. The difference? Graham is doing it for the No. 2 team in the country who just so happens to have seven scholarship players and uses a 6-foot-4 walk-on as their third big man.
5. TRAE YOUNG, Oklahoma: Last week, we showed you just how much of an outlier season Trae Young is having. He’s doing things that have never been done, at least not in the 26 years on Basketball Reference’s database or the 14 years in KenPom’s database. To provide a quick update, Young’s usage rate is up to 37 percent, although his efficiency took a little bit of a dip, down to 125.9. Still: no one has ever come close to that. Ever.
6. TREVON BLUIETT, Xavier: Bluiett snapped out of a mini-slump by pumping in 28 points as the Musketeers beat archrival Cincinnati in the Crosstown Shootout. I’ll let Mike DeCourcy of the Sporting News handle the explanation for this one.
7. TRA HOLDER, Arizona State: The Sun Devils have only played once since Holder’s 40-point outburst in the win over Xavier, but he’s still averaging better than 22 points, six boards and five assists, although his three-point shooting percentage dropped from 50 percent to 48.8 percent. Almost had to cut him from the rankings for that.
8. BONZIE COLSON, Notre Dame: Bonzie struggled offensively in the last two games – partly because he had to deal with Jaren Jackson, partly because he was ejected for swinging an elbow against St. Francis – but I do think it’s notable that he posted five steals and four blocks in that game. Colson has become much more of a playmaker on that end of the floor this season.
9. DESI RODRIGUEZ, Seton Hall: After averaging 26.5 points in wins over Texas Tech and at Louisville, the latter of which included a game-winning bucket, Rodriguez is now averaging an even 20 points for a top 20 team on which he wasn’t even supposed to be one of the two best players entering the season. His rise into matchup-nightmare and go-to scorer for the Pirates has kept them from a slow start to the season.
10. JEVON CARTER, West Virginia: We all kind of wrote off West Virginia after their awful start to the season, but maybe we should start paying attention to the Mountaineers again? They haven’t lost since that blowout loss to Texas A&M in Germany, and Carter has turned into a caricature of himself, averaging 19.0 points, 5.5 assists, 4.8 boards and an absurd 4.5 steals. Like Villanova, we’ll get a better sense of where WVU stands nationally as they take on Virginia Tuesday night.
Kansas has made an addition to their roster, but it’s not the one that Jayhawks were hoping for.
James Sosinki, a 6-foot-7, 260 pound tight end on the Kansas football team will walk-on to the basketball team this season. Sosinki averaged 19.1 points and 12.6 boards as a freshman at a community college before opting to play football at Kansas. At this point, Kansas – who is down to just seven scholarship players – needs bodies, preferably big bodies, and Sosinki can provide that.
At this point, Bill Self told reporters on Monday, the hope for Sosinki is mainly to provide a big body to bang against Udoka Azubuike when the team is practicing on the road. The Lawson twins are at practice in Lawrence, but they aren’t traveling with the team.
Reinforcements are on the way. Sam Cunliffe will be eligible after the first semester, but he’ll only add to the back court depth. There is hope that the Jayhawks can add Silvio De Sousa, a 6-foot-10 high school senior in the Class of 2018, but that won’t come until the semester break, either.
And then there is Billy Preston.
The 6-foot-10, 240 pound freshman was brought in to play the Perry Ellis role this season, but he’s yet to be cleared to play as the school continues to investigate and work with the NCAA over a car that Preston was driving on campus.
“This is something our people have worked really hard on. We think it’ll come to a head soon,” Self said. “Hopefully it’ll come to a head in a way that we held him out for precautionary reasons. We just don’t know that yet.”
“It’s unfortunate because the way this system is set up and the way we’re attacking this and when I say attacking I mean that in the literal sense, we are trying to resolve this as quickly as possible. It’s just not going to be something that happens as quick as we want it to happen.”
“We are very hopeful we are nearing the conclusion to the point where maybe we can find something out in the relatively near future, but I don’t think it’s going to be by Wednesday.”
The No. 2 Jayhawks play Washington at the Sprint Center on Wednesday.
Three Takeaways from Florida State’s upset win over No. 5 Florida
Florida State used its length and athleticism to shut down No. 5 Florida on Monday night as the Seminoles picked up an 83-66 win over their in-state rival. The Seminoles dominated the offensive glass as the cold-shooting Gators couldn’t muster much of anything on the offensive end.
Here are three takeaways from an impressive road win for Florida State.
1. Terance Mann has become The Man for Florida State
Most people focused on what Florida State lost from last year’s team entering this season. Losing players like Jonathan Isaac, Dwayne Bacon and Xavier Rathan-Mayes would hurt nearly any program. Thankfully for the Seminoles, junior Terance Mann has stepped up to become a major threat for the Florida State offense.
A solid complementary scorer the past few seasons, Mann has emerged into a gifted all-around offensive player for Florida State. Mann led the Seminole offense on Monday by finishing with 25 points and eight rebounds, doing whatever he wanted getting to the rim on certain possessions. While his perimeter jumper is still very much a work-in-progress, Mann has improved considerably as a passer and his feel for when to attack on the offensive end has been a major reason why Florida State hasn’t lost a step. Entering Monday’s game, Mann was shooting 66 percent from the field and averaging 3.5 assists per game. He finishes through contact and does so many little things on both ends of the floor.
Florida State’s offense had more overall talent last season but Mann isn’t forcing looks and dominating the ball like some of the Seminoles did last season. If Mann plays like he did on Monday, Florida State can be a major threat in the ACC.
2. Florida’s offense is brutal if they aren’t making threes
Florida’s offense was dreadful on Monday. Shooting only 6-for-25 from three-point range, the Gators struggled to generate much of anything on offense since their shots weren’t falling. Entering this game, Florida was shooting 46 percent from three-point range on the season.
If Florida’s perimeter shots aren’t falling, who exactly is their go-to scorer and how are the Gators consistently getting buckets? The Gators have often turned to unique leading scorers this season but that didn’t help them at all against Florida State. Is Florida’s hot shooting at the start of the season sustainable? And if it’s not, what are they going to do on off-shooting nights?
With senior point guard Chris Chiozza (three points) unable to break down the Florida State defense, Florida’s offense looked like it has some serious issues.
3. Florida State’s 2-3 zone is very effective and Florida is bad against effective zones
Florida State’s 2-3 zone completely threw off the Florida offense on Monday as the Gators had no idea what to do once the shots weren’t falling.
The impressive thing about Florida State’s zone is how much length and athleticism they can throw at you. With 10 players averaging at least 11 minutes per game, and with a frontline that features a lot of size, Florida State’s zone has a lot of activity that causes some bad looks and turnovers. They slowly wear you down over the course of a game and it also helped them secure a ridiculous 23 offensive rebounds on the other end.
And since Florida State has so much length and athleticism with their zone, Florida looked completely lost on the offensive end since they couldn’t knock down shots. With Chiozza struggling to do much of anything, the Gators didn’t have anyone who could create their own shot and they couldn’t find anyone who was effective at working the middle of the Seminole 2-3 zone.
CBT’s Rob Dauster even suggested putting Chiozza in the middle of the FSU zone so that his passing and floater could go to work since nothing else would do the trick. Florida’s mid-range jumpers were woefully off and nobody is a good enough passer on the roster besides Chiozza to move a zone side-to-side. Obviously, Florida can expect to shoot much better on most nights from the perimeter but if they’re facing an effective zone they need to have more answers than they provided on Monday.