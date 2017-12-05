POSTERIZED: The Mikal Bridges hype train is officially open for business (VIDEO)

Mikal Bridges is currently in the process of putting on a show for Villanova in the Jimmy V Classic in New York City, and while the 24 points he had with nine minutes left was impressive and noteworthy and got all the scouts in the building intrigued, it was this dunk that is going to make him a name that is known by more than just basketball nerds and people on the Main Line:
No. 10 Miami will be without a starter for at least the next two games, beginning with Tuesday’s home game against Boston University. The program announced that sophomore guard Bruce Brown Jr. will miss at least two games due to a left hand injury, with the expectation being that he will be able to play in the Diamond Head Classic later this month.
After Tuesday’s game the Hurricanes will be off until December 16, when they visit George Washington. Following that is the Diamond Head Classic, with Miami opening play against host Hawai’i on December 22.
The 6-foot-5 sophomore from Boston is averaging 11.7 points, 8.6 rebounds and 5.0 assists in 32.3 minutes per game this season. Brown’s shooting 46.5 percent from the field and 40.9 percent from three, with both percentages being improvements from his freshman season.
In averaging 11.8 points, 5.6 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game last season, Brown shot 45.9 percent from the field and 35.7 percent from three.
With Brown out of the lineup, freshmen Lonnie Walker IV and Chris Lykes stand to get even more opportunities for the 7-0 Hurricanes. As reserves Walker and Lykes are averaging 7.6 and 7.0 points per game, respectively. Walker’s played an average of 21.0 minutes per game, with Lykes not far behind with an average of 16.1 minutes per game.
Walker was moved into the starting lineup for Tuesday’s game.
When sports figures, be they athletes or coaches, make guest appearances on television shows they’re usually seen on sitcoms with the occasional drama mixed in. A show in which court cases are argued? That doesn’t happen all too often.
Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo did just that during the summer, as he was part of the courtroom audience on “Judge Mathis.” The episode was filmed in mid August.
Judge Mathis took time to acknowledge Izzo’s presence in the court room, as his daughter was a student-assistant to the head coach during her time as a Michigan State student. Seated next to Izzo was Michigan State assistant Mike Garland.
Selection committee makes important change to team sheets
Just how valuable playing games away from home can be when it comes to making the NCAA tournament has been a point of discussion for quite some time now. Programs in higher-profile conferences can play the majority of their non-conference games at home, with league play providing enough opportunities for quality wins when it comes to getting into the NCAA tournament.
Programs in lower-profile conferences don’t have that luxury, as they spend much of non-conference play on the road as home games against power conference teams are tough to come by. That is what makes Tuesday’s announcement such an important one when it comes to the NCAA tournament selection process.
The selection committee has adjusted its team sheets to give teams more credit for playing road/neutral games, with results now being placed into any one of four quadrants.
The four quadrants are as follows, according to Andy Katz of NCAA.com:
Quadrant 1: Home 1-30; Neutral 1-50; Away 1-75
Quadrant 2: Home 31-75; Neutral 51-100; Away 76-135
Quadrant 3: Home 76-160; Neutral 101-200; Away 136-240
Quadrant 4: Home 161-plus; Neutral 201-plus; Away 241-plus
While this shift comes a couple years too late for a program like Monmouth (2016), it is a step in the right direction. The previous system used by the selection committee simply divided games into Top 50, 51-100, 101-200 and 201 or higher categories, without regard for where the game was played. Of course the location could be cited in discussions, but it’s more helpful to have that factored into the numbers being used as well.
In addition to giving teams more credit for playing and winning games away from home, the new system could also lessen the damage that a road conference loss can do to the résumé of an at-large candidate from a non-power conference.
Tuesday’s news should help matters when it comes to dissecting the résumés of teams. The next step: getting rid of the RPI.
South Carolina States Ty Solomon reflects after collapsing mid-game
Two days after CPR and an automated external defibrillator had to be used to resuscitate him while he lay on the floor of PNC Arena, Tyvoris Solomon was awake and alert and able to speak to a reporter.
And when he did, he was sure to thank the men that saved his life on Saturday.
“I love those guys,” Solomon to the Raleigh News & Observer. “Perfect timing, I guess. I was glad it happened where it happened at because I could have been with one of my teammates in a car and it could have been a whole different situation.”
Solomon said that he remembered playing in the game, and that he remembers coming out, speaking to a teammate and putting his head in his hands. He said the next thing he remembers is waking up on the floor with people standing around him.
Doctors are still unsure what happened to Solomon, and while his basketball career may be over, I’m not sure anyone is actually worried about that right now.
“Right now, it’s just cherish every moment and don’t take anything for granted,” Solomon said. “Life, basketball, sports, family. Anything. Not holding grudges with anyone if you can. Get over it as quickly as you can because you are not promised the next second.”