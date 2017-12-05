Miami SG Bruce Brown Jr. to miss next 2 games

No. 10 Miami will be without a starter for at least the next two games, beginning with Tuesday’s home game against Boston University. The program announced that sophomore guard Bruce Brown Jr. will miss at least two games due to a left hand injury, with the expectation being that he will be able to play in the Diamond Head Classic later this month.

After Tuesday’s game the Hurricanes will be off until December 16, when they visit George Washington. Following that is the Diamond Head Classic, with Miami opening play against host Hawai’i on December 22.

The 6-foot-5 sophomore from Boston is averaging 11.7 points, 8.6 rebounds and 5.0 assists in 32.3 minutes per game this season. Brown’s shooting 46.5 percent from the field and 40.9 percent from three, with both percentages being improvements from his freshman season.

In averaging 11.8 points, 5.6 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game last season, Brown shot 45.9 percent from the field and 35.7 percent from three.

With Brown out of the lineup, freshmen Lonnie Walker IV and Chris Lykes stand to get even more opportunities for the 7-0 Hurricanes. As reserves Walker and Lykes are averaging 7.6 and 7.0 points per game, respectively. Walker’s played an average of 21.0 minutes per game, with Lykes not far behind with an average of 16.1 minutes per game.

Walker was moved into the starting lineup for Tuesday’s game.