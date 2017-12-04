More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED
VIDEO: Liberty beats Georgia State in OT on Georgie Pacheco-Ortiz buzzer-beater

By Scott PhillipsDec 4, 2017, 9:40 PM EST
Liberty has been through a lot of highs and lows the past few days as the Flames used an overtime buzzer-beater from Georgie Pacheco-Ortiz to knock off Georgia State, 77-74, on Monday night.

Pacheco-Ortiz buried two three-pointers in the final 45 seconds of the game as he also drilled the game-tying shot. The Flames were on the other end of the spectrum after they lost a triple-overtime thriller to UNC-Greensboro on Saturday.

The win moves Liberty to 6-3 on the season.

Ohio State overcomes 20-point first-half deficit to knock off rival Michigan

(Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images)
By Scott PhillipsDec 4, 2017, 8:42 PM EST
Ohio State overcame a 20-point first-half deficit to knock off rival Michigan with a 71-62 Big Ten home win on Monday night. Trailing 43-23 with a little over a minute left in the first half, the Buckeyes made a furious comeback thanks to a standout defensive effort that only allowed the Wolverines to score 19 points over the final 21-plus minutes of the game.

Here are three takeaways from this early-December Big Ten rivalry game.

1. Ohio State could be dangerous in a wide open Big Ten

Let’s get a few quick things out of the way. The Big Ten is very down this year. Ohio State head coach Chris Holtmann is a really good coach. Knowing those two things, the Buckeyes (7-3, 2-0) are going to be a really intriguing team in a conference that doesn’t have many sure things outside of Michigan State, Minnesota and Purdue.

Northwestern is struggling. Maryland hasn’t proven themselves quite yet. Michigan keeps blowing second-half leads (more on that in a minute). Even though the Buckeyes are trotting out a short-handed roster with a ton of new players and a coach who was hired in June, Holtmann and his team are sitting 2-0 in the conference with a blowout win on the road at Wisconsin and an impressive comeback win over Michigan.

Junior forward Keita Bates-Diop (18 points) continues to look like an all-Big Ten threat with the way he’s played so far this season and Jae’Sean Tate (14 points) is a veteran Big Ten player. If others like junior C.J. Jackson (17 points) and freshman big man Kaleb Wesson (eight points, five rebounds) continue to play well then Ohio State is going to be a team that nobody wants to face later this season. The Buckeyes are already exceeding the early-season expectations of many and they have the upside to get better.

2. Does Michigan have a go-to scorer?

For the second consecutive game, Michigan got off to a hot start. It looked like the Wolverines were about to cruise to a 2-0 start in the Big Ten after an easy win over Indiana over the weekend. But second-half offensive woes were a huge issue for Michigan in this one as they only scored 19 points in the final 21-plus minutes of Monday’s game.

With Michigan also blowing a late second-half lead against LSU in the Maui Invitational, that makes two winnable games that the Wolverines have squandered early in the season.

After solid starts in the first half against Ohio State, Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman and Zavier Simpson (11 points each) both were relative non-factors in the second half as Michigan struggled without a go-to scorer. Moritz Wagner (14 points) led the Wolverine offense on Monday but he struggled to a 5-for-13 shooting night as he couldn’t consistently finish inside against a bigger player like Wesson.

Transfer wing Charles Matthews looked timid on the offensive end the last few games as he struggled to do anything of substance with the ball in his hands. Duncan Robinson was ice-cold against Ohio State. When the Buckeyes made defensive adjustments after Michigan’s hot start, the Wolverines couldn’t turn to a single individual offensive player to carry them through a tough stretch. The Wolverines are still a talented team with plenty of weapons, but who steps up when this team needs a boost? Michigan doesn’t have a go-to scorer right now and they could really use one.

3. Ohio State is capable of making big runs

 

The past two games, the Buckeyes have been able to win thanks to big runs in the second half. It’s true that Ohio State already had a double-digit lead over Wisconsin at halftime of its dominating win. But a 10-2 Buckeyes run to start the second half completely took the life out of the Kohl Center as Wisconsin suffered their worst home loss in that building.

More huge runs carried the Buckeyes past Michigan on Monday. A ridiculous 26-3 run between the first and second half brought Ohio State back in the game while a 15-2 run closed out the game in convincing fashion for the win.

Holtmann has not only shown an ability to make necessary in-game adjustments but his players are also responding with the kind of energy and attention to detail that could really help them throughout the season.  The bizarre early-December Big Ten matchups aren’t a true indicator of how these teams will look for the rest of the season but the Buckeyes pack enough scoring punch and defensive intensity to be able to hang around in most games.

POSTERIZED: USC commit Kevin Porter Jr. throws down Dunk of the Year contender

Jon Lopez/Nike
By Scott PhillipsDec 4, 2017, 5:15 PM EST
We might have the winner for Poster Dunk of the Year.

USC commit Kevin Porter Jr. threw down a vicious dunk on a defender over the weekend while playing for Rainier Beach High School, as Porter split multiple defenders with some ridiculous moves before nearly ending a life at the rim.

The 6-foot-5 Porter is considered the No. 36 overall prospect in the Rivals national Class of 2018 rankings as he had numerous highlight-reel plays over the weekend.

Fast forward to the 20-second mark to see the dunk that has the Internet going nuts.

(H/t: Al Ward, AW Productions)

LaVar Ball withdraws LiAngelo Ball from UCLA

By Rob DausterDec 4, 2017, 3:17 PM EST
According to a report from TMZ, LaVar Ball has withdrawn LiAngelo Ball from UCLA.

LiAngelo was, obviously, one of the three UCLA players that was arrested in China for allegedly shoplifting from three high-end retail stores. The TMZ report states that LaVar is upset with UCLA for the punishment that they have handed down, quoting people close to LaVar as saying, “There’s no need to break down a kid’s spirit for making a mistake.” LiAngelo had been suspended from the program since the incident.

LiAngelo never played a game for UCLA, and with LaMelo Ball – the youngest of the three Ball brothers – having been pulled out of Chino Hills High School by LaVar, it seemed clear that he was never going to end up at UCLA, either.

What that means is that this is the end of a marriage that had become uncomfortable in recent weeks, and it’s probably the best-case scenario for UCLA.

Put another way, LaVar just did Steve Alford a favor nearly as big as allowing Lonzo to don a UCLA jersey.

The uncomfortable truth is this: At this point, the Ball family is nothing more than a distraction for UCLA. Lonzo was good enough that the distraction was worth it. There’s an argument to be made that he saved Steve Alford’s job. He turned the Bruins from a 17-15 team into a top ten team that had a real chance to get to the Final Four in last year’s NCAA tournament. He was a first-team all-american and deserving of all the attention he got.

LiAngelo is not Lonzo.

He’s not good enough for the baggage that he brings. That sounds harsh, but it’s true. It was unclear what, exactly, his role was going to be on the Bruins this season, but it was unlikely that he was going to be anything more than a role player. Aaron Holiday, Jaylen Hands, Kris Wilkes, Prince Ali, Chris Smith. There is more than enough talent on UCLA’s perimeter to overcome the loss of LiAngelo, and I don’t think it’s that crazy to say that he was the sixth-best perimeter player Alford had at his disposal.

And it was his presence on the roster that turned what would have been a big story in the college basketball world into a topic that was discussed on every news network in America. What I mean is this: UCLA players getting arrested for shoplifting in China is the biggest story in college basketball. LaVar Ball’s son getting arrested for shoplifting in China turns into a twitter feud with Donald Trump and nets a 23-minute interview, followed by a 20-minute panel discussion, on CNN.

Without the promise of potentially bringing LaMelo into the fold, this was always going to be the way this story ended.

And UCLA didn’t even have to be the one that cut ties.

College Basketball Coaches Poll: Duke remains No. 1, USC, Louisville tumble

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images
By Rob DausterDec 4, 2017, 1:49 PM EST
Duke remained the No. 1 team in the latest Coaches Poll, receiving 30 of a possible 32 first-place votes.

Kansas, who slotted in at No. 2, and Michigan State, who stayed put at No. 3, each received a single first-place vote.

Three SEC teams remained ranked in the top 10 – No. 5 Florida, No. 7 Kentucky and No. 9 Texas A&M – while the highest-ranked program in the Pac-12 is now No. 17 Arizona, as USC fell all the way to No. 25. They didn’t take the biggest plunge of the week, however, as Louisville fell all the way out of the poll.

Here is the full coaches poll:

1. Duke (30 first-place votes)
2. Kansas (1)
3. Michigan State (1)
4. Villanova
5. Florida
6. Wichita State
7. Kentucky
8. Notre Dame
9. Texas A&M
10. North Carolina
11. Miami
12. Virginia
13. Gonzaga
14. Xavier
15. Minnesota
16. West Virginia
17. Cincinnati
17. Arizona State
19. Seton Hall
20. TCU
21. Purdue
22. Baylor
23. UCLA
24. Nevada
25. USC

College Basketball AP Poll: Duke still unanimous No. 1, Notre Dame drops to No. 9

Steve Dykes/Getty Images
Associated PressDec 4, 2017, 1:42 PM EST
Notre Dame won the Maui Invitational with an impressive comeback against Wichita State.

The Fighting Irish didn’t fare as well against another top 10 team, leading a shuffling at the top half of The Associated Press Top 25 poll .

Duke (10-0) received all 65 first-place votes in the poll released Monday after a pair of easy victories, its second straight week as the unanimous No. 1. The next three spots also remained the same from last week: Kansas, Michigan State and Villanova.

Notre Dame was No. 5 last week, but dropped to No. 9 following its 81-63 loss to the Spartans.

“They come at you with fresh bodies, they just keep coming at you and it takes its toll,” Notre Dame coach Mike Brey said of Michigan State.

Florida moved up to No. 5 despite not playing last week, followed by Wichita State, Texas A&M, Kentucky and Miami at No. 10 behind the Irish.

Notre Dame (7-1) pulled off an impressive comeback in Maui to beat Wichita State for its first title in paradise.

The Irish were no match for Michigan State last week, taken out of rhythm by the Spartans while falling into an early hole. Notre Dame did make a push in the second half, but Michigan State pushed back to run away with it.

The Irish bounced back to beat St. Francis Brooklyn on Sunday despite the ejections of preseason All-American Bonzie Colson (flagrant two foul) and Brey. The pair ended up in the locker room watching the rest of the game on Colson’s phone.

“That’s new territory for me,” Brey said. “That was very unusual.”

PACK ON THE RISE

Nevada has made big strides in Eric Musselman’s three seasons and this was expected to be his best team yet.

A year after making it to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2007, the Wolf Pack were picked as the favorites to win the Mountain West Conference title behind Jordan Caroline and Lindsey Drew.

Nevada has lived up to expectations so far, winning its first eight games for its best start as a Division I program (since 1970). The Wolf Pack were No. 22 in this week’s poll for their first ranking since finishing the 2006-07 season at No. 15.

“It’s great to see that we have that record now, but we have to keep improving and don’t want to stop now and be 8-1 or 8-2,” Caroline said after the Wolf Pack shook off an ugly first half to beat UC Irvine 76-65 last week. “We’re rolling and we have to keep moving along.”

RISING FAST

Xavier had the biggest rise in this week’s poll, moving up eight spots to No. 13 after a pair of Top-25 wins. The Musketeers beat No. 16 Baylor 76-63 and No. 11 Cincinnati 89-76 last week.

Arizona State moved up four spots to No. 20 after being ranked last week for the first time since 2009.

LONGEST SLIDE

Louisville dropped out of the poll from No. 17 after losing to Purdue and Seton Hall.

USC is down 11 spots to No. 25 following consecutive losses and Baylor fell seven places to No. 23 after losses to Xavier and Wichita State. Cincinnati was down six spots to No. 17 following its loss to Xavier.

NEWCOMERS

No. 19 Seton Hall, No. 21 Purdue and No. 24 Tennessee joined Nevada in moving into the poll this week.

DROPPED OUT

Texas Tech dropped out from No. 22 after losing to Seton Hall, Alabama dropped from No. 24 after losing to UCF. Creighton is out from No. 25 following a lopsided loss to then-No. 15 Gonzaga. The Zags moved up three spots to No. 12.

Here is the full top 25 AP Poll:

1. Duke (65 first-place votes)
2. Kansas
3. Michigan State
4. Villanova
5. Florida
6. Wichita State
7. Texas A&M
8. Kentucky
9. Notre Dame
10. Miami
11. North Carolina
12. Gonzaga
13. Xavier
14. Minnesota
15. Virginia
16. Arizona State
17. Cincinnati
18. West Virginia
19. Seton Hall
20. TCU
21. Purdue
22. Nevada
23. Baylor
24. Texas
25. USC