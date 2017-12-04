More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED
(Photo by Josh Lefkowitz/Getty Images)

Report: LiAngelo and LaMelo Ball looking into professional options overseas

By Scott PhillipsDec 4, 2017, 10:30 PM EST
2 Comments

LiAngelo and LaMelo Ball are looking into playing professional basketball overseas following LiAngelo’s sudden departure from UCLA, according to a report from Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports.

The younger brothers of Los Angeles Lakers rookie Lonzo Ball, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft, LiAngelo and LaMelo already have professional representation from agent Harrison Gaines. Per Charania’s report, Gaines recently began contacting overseas teams to gauge interest.

WANT REAL COLLEGE BASKETBALL DISCUSSION? LISTEN TO THE CBT PODCAST
SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts | Stitcher | Art19 | Spotify

With both Ball brothers looking into playing professional basketball, it likely means the end of any chance that they play college basketball. LiAngelo was a freshman on UCLA this season before he was one of three players arrested for shoplifting during the team’s trip to China last month. His father, LaVar Ball, told reporters on Monday that LiAngelo is withdrawing from school to focus on professional basketball. LaMalo, a high school junior and former UCLA commit, has been home-schooled this year after previously being enrolled at Chino Hills High School.

It’ll be fascinating to see what kind of market the brothers have overseas as young American players haven’t fared very well going against older and more seasoned professionals. Some overseas leagues also have a limit on the number of American players that can be on a roster so that might factor into the equation if the brothers are trying to play together.

REAL COLLEGE BASKETBALL TALK: Power Rankings | Player, Team of the Week | Five Things To Know

And with LiAngelo’s legal issues in China earlier this month, the Chinese Basketball Association — which previously fostered former high school star Emmanuel Mudiay for a year before he went to the NBA — likely isn’t a realistic option.

Three Takeaways from Florida State’s upset win over No. 5 Florida

(Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)
By Scott PhillipsDec 4, 2017, 11:25 PM EST
Leave a comment

Florida State used its length and athleticism to shut down No. 5 Florida on Monday night as the Seminoles picked up an 83-66 win over their in-state rival. The Seminoles dominated the offensive glass as the cold-shooting Gators couldn’t muster much of anything on the offensive end.

Here are three takeaways from an impressive road win for Florida State.

1. Terance Mann has become The Man for Florida State

Most people focused on what Florida State lost from last year’s team entering this season. Losing players like Jonathan Isaac, Dwayne Bacon and Xavier Rathan-Mayes would hurt nearly any program. Thankfully for the Seminoles, junior Terance Mann has stepped up to become a major threat for the Florida State offense.

A solid complementary scorer the past few seasons, Mann has emerged into a gifted all-around offensive player for Florida State. While his perimeter jumper is still very much a work-in-progress, Mann has improved considerably as a passer and his feel for when to attack on the offensive end has been a major reason why Florida State hasn’t lost a step. Entering Monday’s game, Mann was shooting 66 percent from the field and averaging 3.5 assists per game. He finishes through contact and does so many little things on both ends of the floor.

Florida State’s offense had more overall talent last season but Mann isn’t forcing looks and dominating the ball like some of the Seminoles did last season. If Mann plays like he did on Monday, Florida State can be a major threat in the ACC.

2. Florida’s offense is brutal if they aren’t making threes

Florida’s offense was dreadful on Monday. Shooting only 6-for-25 from three-point range, the Gators struggled to generate much of anything on offense since their shots weren’t falling. Entering this game, Florida was shooting 46 percent from three-point range on the season.

If Florida’s perimeter shots aren’t falling, who exactly is their go-to scorer and how are the Gators consistently getting buckets? The Gators have often turned to unique leading scorers this season but that didn’t help them at all against Florida State. Is Florida’s hot shooting at the start of the season sustainable? And if it’s not, what are they going to do on off-shooting nights?

With senior point guard Chris Chiozza (three points) unable to break down the Florida State defense, Florida’s offense looked like it has some serious issues.

3. Florida State’s 2-3 zone is very effective and Florida is bad against effective zones

Florida State’s 2-3 zone completely threw off the Florida offense on Monday as the Gators had no idea what to do once the shots weren’t falling.

The impressive thing about Florida State’s zone is how much length and athleticism they can throw at you. With 10 players averaging at least 11 minutes per game, and with a frontline that features a lot of size, Florida State’s zone has a lot of activity that causes some bad looks and turnovers. They slowly wear you down over the course of a game and it also helped them secure a ridiculous 23 offensive rebounds on the other end.

And since Florida State has so much length and athleticism with their zone, Florida looked completely lost on the offensive end since they couldn’t knock down shots. With Chiozza struggling to do much of anything, the Gators didn’t have anyone who could create their own shot and they couldn’t find anyone who was effective at working the middle of the Seminole 2-3 zone.

CBT’s Rob Dauster even suggested putting Chiozza in the middle of the FSU zone so that his passing and floater could go to work since nothing else would do the trick. Florida’s mid-range jumpers were woefully off and nobody is a good enough passer on the roster besides Chiozza to move a zone side-to-side. Obviously, Florida can expect to shoot much better on most nights from the perimeter but if they’re facing an effective zone they need to have more answers than they provided on Monday.

VIDEO: Liberty beats Georgia State in OT on Georgie Pacheco-Ortiz buzzer-beater

ESPN3
By Scott PhillipsDec 4, 2017, 9:40 PM EST
Leave a comment

Liberty has been through a lot of highs and lows the past few days as the Flames used an overtime buzzer-beater from Georgie Pacheco-Ortiz to knock off Georgia State, 77-74, on Monday night.

Pacheco-Ortiz buried two three-pointers in the final 45 seconds of the game as he also drilled the game-tying shot. The Flames were on the other end of the spectrum after they lost a triple-overtime thriller to UNC-Greensboro on Saturday.

The win moves Liberty to 6-3 on the season.

Ohio State overcomes 20-point first-half deficit to knock off rival Michigan

(Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images)
By Scott PhillipsDec 4, 2017, 8:42 PM EST
Leave a comment

Ohio State overcame a 20-point first-half deficit to knock off rival Michigan with a 71-62 Big Ten home win on Monday night. Trailing 43-23 with a little over a minute left in the first half, the Buckeyes made a furious comeback thanks to a standout defensive effort that only allowed the Wolverines to score 19 points over the final 21-plus minutes of the game.

Here are three takeaways from this early-December Big Ten rivalry game.

1. Ohio State could be dangerous in a wide open Big Ten

Let’s get a few quick things out of the way. The Big Ten is very down this year. Ohio State head coach Chris Holtmann is a really good coach. Knowing those two things, the Buckeyes (7-3, 2-0) are going to be a really intriguing team in a conference that doesn’t have many sure things outside of Michigan State, Minnesota and Purdue.

Northwestern is struggling. Maryland hasn’t proven themselves quite yet. Michigan keeps blowing second-half leads (more on that in a minute). Even though the Buckeyes are trotting out a short-handed roster with a ton of new players and a coach who was hired in June, Holtmann and his team are sitting 2-0 in the conference with a blowout win on the road at Wisconsin and an impressive comeback win over Michigan.

Junior forward Keita Bates-Diop (18 points) continues to look like an all-Big Ten threat with the way he’s played so far this season and Jae’Sean Tate (14 points) is a veteran Big Ten player. If others like junior C.J. Jackson (17 points) and freshman big man Kaleb Wesson (eight points, five rebounds) continue to play well then Ohio State is going to be a team that nobody wants to face later this season. The Buckeyes are already exceeding the early-season expectations of many and they have the upside to get better.

2. Does Michigan have a go-to scorer?

For the second consecutive game, Michigan got off to a hot start. It looked like the Wolverines were about to cruise to a 2-0 start in the Big Ten after an easy win over Indiana over the weekend. But second-half offensive woes were a huge issue for Michigan in this one as they only scored 19 points in the final 21-plus minutes of Monday’s game.

With Michigan also blowing a late second-half lead against LSU in the Maui Invitational, that makes two winnable games that the Wolverines have squandered early in the season.

After solid starts in the first half against Ohio State, Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman and Zavier Simpson (11 points each) both were relative non-factors in the second half as Michigan struggled without a go-to scorer. Moritz Wagner (14 points) led the Wolverine offense on Monday but he struggled to a 5-for-13 shooting night as he couldn’t consistently finish inside against a bigger player like Wesson.

Transfer wing Charles Matthews looked timid on the offensive end the last few games as he struggled to do anything of substance with the ball in his hands. Duncan Robinson was ice-cold against Ohio State. When the Buckeyes made defensive adjustments after Michigan’s hot start, the Wolverines couldn’t turn to a single individual offensive player to carry them through a tough stretch. The Wolverines are still a talented team with plenty of weapons, but who steps up when this team needs a boost? Michigan doesn’t have a go-to scorer right now and they could really use one.

3. Ohio State is capable of making big runs

 

The past two games, the Buckeyes have been able to win thanks to big runs in the second half. It’s true that Ohio State already had a double-digit lead over Wisconsin at halftime of its dominating win. But a 10-2 Buckeyes run to start the second half completely took the life out of the Kohl Center as Wisconsin suffered their worst home loss in that building.

More huge runs carried the Buckeyes past Michigan on Monday. A ridiculous 26-3 run between the first and second half brought Ohio State back in the game while a 15-2 run closed out the game in convincing fashion for the win.

Holtmann has not only shown an ability to make necessary in-game adjustments but his players are also responding with the kind of energy and attention to detail that could really help them throughout the season.  The bizarre early-December Big Ten matchups aren’t a true indicator of how these teams will look for the rest of the season but the Buckeyes pack enough scoring punch and defensive intensity to be able to hang around in most games.

POSTERIZED: USC commit Kevin Porter Jr. throws down Dunk of the Year contender

Jon Lopez/Nike
By Scott PhillipsDec 4, 2017, 5:15 PM EST
Leave a comment

We might have the winner for Poster Dunk of the Year.

USC commit Kevin Porter Jr. threw down a vicious dunk on a defender over the weekend while playing for Rainier Beach High School, as Porter split multiple defenders with some ridiculous moves before nearly ending a life at the rim.

The 6-foot-5 Porter is considered the No. 36 overall prospect in the Rivals national Class of 2018 rankings as he had numerous highlight-reel plays over the weekend.

Fast forward to the 20-second mark to see the dunk that has the Internet going nuts.

(H/t: Al Ward, AW Productions)

LaVar Ball withdraws LiAngelo Ball from UCLA

By Rob DausterDec 4, 2017, 3:17 PM EST
18 Comments

According to a report from TMZ, LaVar Ball has withdrawn LiAngelo Ball from UCLA.

LiAngelo was, obviously, one of the three UCLA players that was arrested in China for allegedly shoplifting from three high-end retail stores. The TMZ report states that LaVar is upset with UCLA for the punishment that they have handed down, quoting people close to LaVar as saying, “There’s no need to break down a kid’s spirit for making a mistake.” LiAngelo had been suspended from the program since the incident.

LiAngelo never played a game for UCLA, and with LaMelo Ball – the youngest of the three Ball brothers – having been pulled out of Chino Hills High School by LaVar, it seemed clear that he was never going to end up at UCLA, either.

What that means is that this is the end of a marriage that had become uncomfortable in recent weeks, and it’s probably the best-case scenario for UCLA.

WANT REAL COLLEGE BASKETBALL DISCUSSION? LISTEN TO THE CBT PODCAST
SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts | Stitcher | Art19 | Spotify

Put another way, LaVar just did Steve Alford a favor nearly as big as allowing Lonzo to don a UCLA jersey.

The uncomfortable truth is this: At this point, the Ball family is nothing more than a distraction for UCLA. Lonzo was good enough that the distraction was worth it. There’s an argument to be made that he saved Steve Alford’s job. He turned the Bruins from a 17-15 team into a top ten team that had a real chance to get to the Final Four in last year’s NCAA tournament. He was a first-team all-american and deserving of all the attention he got.

LiAngelo is not Lonzo.

REAL COLLEGE BASKETBALL TALK: Power Rankings | Player, Team of the Week | Five Things To Know

He’s not good enough for the baggage that he brings. That sounds harsh, but it’s true. It was unclear what, exactly, his role was going to be on the Bruins this season, but it was unlikely that he was going to be anything more than a role player. Aaron Holiday, Jaylen Hands, Kris Wilkes, Prince Ali, Chris Smith. There is more than enough talent on UCLA’s perimeter to overcome the loss of LiAngelo, and I don’t think it’s that crazy to say that he was the sixth-best perimeter player Alford had at his disposal.

And it was his presence on the roster that turned what would have been a big story in the college basketball world into a topic that was discussed on every news network in America. What I mean is this: UCLA players getting arrested for shoplifting in China is the biggest story in college basketball. LaVar Ball’s son getting arrested for shoplifting in China turns into a twitter feud with Donald Trump and nets a 23-minute interview, followed by a 20-minute panel discussion, on CNN.

Without the promise of potentially bringing LaMelo into the fold, this was always going to be the way this story ended.

And UCLA didn’t even have to be the one that cut ties.