Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Player of the Week: Desi Rodriguez, Seton Hall

By Rob DausterDec 4, 2017, 10:13 AM EST
Seton Hall had themselves an impressive week.

It started on Thursday night, when the Pirates picked off No. 22 Texas Tech in Madison Square Garden. It continued on Sunday, when Seton Hall went into Louisville and knocked off No. 17 Louisville.

In both games, Rodriguez was the best player on the floor. He had 24 points, seven boards and four assists in the win over the Red Raiders, following it up with a 29-point outburst at Louisville that included the game-winning shot with eight seconds left.

The striking thing about this Seton Hall team is that their two best players this season have been Rodriguez and Myles Powell, and that’s not a knock on Angel Delgado or Khadeen Carrington, two guys that were thought to be potential first-team all-Big East players. Delgado hasn’t gone a game without facing a double-team while Carrington is learning a new role and a new position.

The Pirates haven’t lost a step, however, because Rodriguez has become one of the most potent scorers in the Big East. A 6-foot-6 lefty, he’s a powerful slasher with three-point range that has learned how to operate in ball-screens. If you talk to people around the program, they’ll tell you that their success is a direct result of the fact that there is no jealousy. Everyone on the roster likes each other. They’re happy for their teammate, happier for the wins and know that they’ll be able to get their’s soon enough.

And that right there is what winning teams are built around.

THE ALL-‘THEY WERE GOOD, TOO’ TEAM

  • DEVONTE’ GRAHAM, Kansas: Graham popped off for 35 points and five assists not once, but twice this past week. One of those performances came during a neutral court win over Syracuse in Miami. Graham started out the season in something of a slump, but after Saturday’s win he’s now averaging 18.6 points and 8.0 assists on the season.
  • DEWAN HUELL, Miami: Huell has quietly turned into the presence in the paint that Miami desperately needed this season. Well, it was quiet until Wednesday’s 23-point outburst at Minnesota. Playing against one of the best front lines in college basketball, Huell proved to be the best big man on the court.
  • LUKE MAYE, North Carolina: Maye looked like, well, Luke Maye when North Carolina got embarrassed by Michigan State in the title game of the PK-80 event in Portland. In the three games since, he’s returned to being Kevin Love’s mini-me. In wins over Michigan, Davidson and Tulane, Maye averaged 24.3 points, 11.0 boards, 2.3 assists and 1.7 blocks. Not bad for a three-star recruit.
  • CHANDLER HUTCHISON, Boise State: It was a big week for the Broncos, as they they won three games, including a victory in Eugene over Oregon. That win could end up looking good come March. Hutchison probably had the best week of anyone on the roster. Not only did he return from a concussion, but he had 20 points and 10 boards at Oregon before exploding for 20 points, 10 boards and 10 assists in a win over Portland.
  • SHAKE MILTON, SMU: Milton put together arguably the best performance of his college career on Saturday night, as the Mustangs picked off No. 14 USC in Moody Coliseum behind Milton’s 22 points and nine assists. Long a name on NBA Draft boards, the junior point guard finally had a breakout performance against an elite opponent.

Team of the Week: Xavier Musketeers

Michael Hickey/Getty Images
By Rob DausterDec 4, 2017, 11:08 AM EST
Xavier needed a good week.

Coming off of a loss to Arizona State where the Musketeers were flat out run out of Las Vegas, Chris Mack’s club turned around and beat a pair of top 25 teams at home, both of which came by double-figures.

It started on Tuesday night, when the Musketeers took out No. 16 Baylor, 76-63, and continued over the weekend as they thoroughly dominated their Crosstown Shootout rival, No. 11 Cincinnati. The final score was 89-76, but the game wasn’t really that close for much of the second half.

Perhaps more importantly, Xavier was able to bust all-american forward Trevon Bluiett out of the slump that he had been mired in for a couple of games. He struggled against Arizona State. He also struggled against Baylor. But on Saturday, against a Bearcat team that had embarrassed Xavier last season at Fifth-Third Arena, Bluiett was the best player on the floor. He finished with 28 points, the majority of which came as the Musketeers were building their lead.

Put it all together, and Xavier landed two top 25 wins, they earned bragging rights in their city for the next year and they got their all-american back to playing like an all-american again.

All in all, that’s a pretty damn good week.

THEY WERE GOOD, TOO

  • WICHITA STATE: The Shockers landed their first top 25 win in nearly two years on Saturday afternoon, and they did it by going to Waco and picking off No. 16 Baylor, 69-62. I wrote a column on this here, but in summation: We’ve known for years that the computers think Wichita State is one of the best teams in the country. Our eyes tell us similar things. What they need are the wins to back that up, and they got one on Saturday.
  • BOISE STATE: The Broncos not only helped out their non-conference résumé by winning at Oregon – assuming Oregon finds a way to actually be good this season – but they got Chandler Hutchison back from a concussion. He rewarded them with 20 and 10 at Oregon and a triple-double on Sunday.
  • SMU: The Mustangs landed another potentially elite win over a struggling opponent on Saturday, as they picked off No. 14 USC by 16 points. SMU also owns a win over then-No. 2 and now-unranked Arizona. As good as those wins looked at the time, SMU is going to be rooting for both of those teams to avoid a collapse this season. If they stink, SMU’s non-conference résumé goes down the toilet.
  • SETON HALL: The Pirates picked up two key wins this week, knocking off No. 22 Texas Tech on a neutral court before going into the Yum! Center and beating No. 17 Louisville on a last-second shot from Desi Rodriguez. Villanova is still the best team in the Big East, but Seton Hall is proving that they are right there with Xavier as the second-best team in the league. The Big East is going to have some absolute wars in conference play.
  • MIAMI: The Hurricanes staked their claim as the second-best team in the ACC with an emphatic win at No. 10 Minnesota on Wednesday night. Jim Larrañaga’s club jumped out to a lead that was double-figures for long stretches of the second half. Bruce Brown has finally found his shooting stroke and Dewan Huell looks like the McDonald’s All-American he was in high school.

College Basketball Power Rankings: Miami, Gonzaga and Xavier are climbing; Louisville plummets

Rob Foldy/Getty Images
By Rob DausterDec 4, 2017, 1:32 AM EST
Duke remains at the top of our poll this week, and frankly, it’s well-deserved.

Duke is 10-0 on the season. They’ve beaten the team that I have at No. 2, Michigan State, on a neutral floor. They’ve also beaten Texas and the team that I have at No. 5, Florida, on a neutral floor. They’ve beaten Texas. They won at Indiana when Assembly Hall was as loud as it can possibly get.

If they’re not the consensus No. 1 team in the on Monday, then someone is going something wrong.

But …

I still think Michigan State would beat Duke on a neutral floor today.

I ranted about this on the podcast on Friday, but my thinking is really pretty simple. Let’s start with this — as I wrote in a column, I’m torn on whether or not I think Duke is really, really good or just a pretty good team that has caught fire at the right time.

Combine that with this: Part of the reason that the Blue Devils can make a late run on teams is because Marvin Bagley III and Wendell Carter can just wear your front line out. You start getting in foul trouble, you stop playing the way you want to play and Duke’s size just takes over. Michigan State has legitimately seven big men that can play at this level of basketball. They’re not going to get worn down by anyone. They’re not going to be troubled by foul trouble. Their size can wear down Duke’s size.

The margins are fine, and I know Bagley didn’t play in the first matchup, but if you’re asking me to bet my mortgage on the money line of that rematch, it’s on Michigan State.

One other note: I know that I have Wichita State in front of Notre Dame despite the fact that Notre Dame has a neutral court win over the Shockers. That’s frowned upon. But here’s my rationale, and if you think it’s dumb, oh well: I think Wichita State is a better team than Notre Dame this season. For Notre Dame to win, they needed three things to happen in the final 14 seconds to cap a comeback from 14 points down: 1. Connor Frankamp to give the ball away under his own basket; 2. Austin Reaves to miss the front-end of a one-and-one, the only free throw he’s missed this season; and 3. center Martinas Geben to make two free throws, one of which got the friendliest, most “soft rims in Maui” bounce in the history of the soft rims in Maui.

This is Exhibit A that sometimes weird things happen in basketball games.

*(NOTE: We all make mistakes, mine was forgetting to add Purdue to the top 25. They would have been at No. 20.)

1. Duke, 10-0 (Last Week: No. 1)
2. Michigan State, 7-1 (2)
3. Kansas, 7-0 (3)
4. Villanova, 8-0 (4)
5. Florida, 5-1 (5)
6. Texas A&M, 7-0 (6)
7. Miami, 7-0 (11)
8. Wichita State, 6-1 (9)
9. Gonzaga, 7-1 (12)
10. Xavier, 7-1 (13)
11. Notre Dame, 7-1 (7)
12. Minnesota, 8-1 (10)
13. Cincinnati, 7-1 (8)
14. Kentucky, 7-1 (15)
15. Seton Hall, 7-1 (17)
16. Virginia, 8-0 (19)
17. West Virginia, 7-1 (23)
18. Arizona State, 7-0 (22)
19. North Carolina, 8-1 (24)
20.* Purdue, 8-2 (NR)
20. Texas Tech, 6-1 (18)
21. TCU, 8-0 (NR)
22. Arizona, 5-3 (NR)
23. Texas, 5-2 (NR)
24. Baylor, 5-2 (20)
25. Creighton, 5-1 (21)

NEW ADDITIONS: No. 22 TCU, No. 23 Arizona, No. 24 Texas

DROPPED OUT: No. 14 Louisville, No. 16 USC, No. 25 Alabama

No. 5 Notre Dame survives ejections to Colson, Brey in win

Rey Del Rio/Getty Images
Associated PressDec 3, 2017, 10:08 PM EST
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — It’s the kind of game No. 5 Notre Dame has been waiting to see from 6-foot-10 senior center Martinas Geben — his first career double-double coming Sunday in a 71-53 victory over St. Francis (Brooklyn).

Fighting Irish coach Mike Brey and All-American forward Bonzie Colson would have preferred not to see the final 6 minutes, 2 seconds in the locker room, watching on Colson’s cellphone after both were ejected.

“It’s nice to have a passionate coach who is not going to back down and is going to stand up for us, but he needs to stay a little more composed,” Geben, who is from Lithuania, joked after the Irish (7-1) rebounded from their first loss of the year, a 81-63 defeat by No. 3 Michigan State on Thursday.

Geben was one of five players in double figures — Colson had 13, Matt Farrell 12 and T.J. Gibbs and D.J. Harvey 10 each — for Notre Dame, which shot 41.4 percent for the game, including 27.6 percent in the second half. Geben had 14 points and 10 rebounds.

“This double-double could be a habit if he gets his minutes,” Brey said after notching his 389th victory at Notre Dame, leaving him four shy of tying Digger Phelps as the school’s all-time leader in men’s basketball. “That’s a first for me. I wish I was a little calmer. In hindsight, I certainly can’t have my guy sitting in the locker room all by himself.”

Colson, who also had nine rebounds, received a flagrant foul and was ejected after swinging his elbows and sending the Terriers’ Glenn Sanabria to the floor. After Colson departed, Brey had to be restrained by his staff twice and was finally ejected.

Longtime assistant Rod Balanis finished up the contest that had four technicals, two by each team, and 31 personal fouls, 21 by the 2-6 Terriers, who got 10 points each from Jalen Jordan, Rasheem Dunn and Darelle Porter.

Terriers coach Glenn Braica did not come to the post-game interview room.

Colson, who had made one of two free throws when he was elbowed on a flagrant foul by Daarelle Porter with 14:55 to go, said he should have kept his composure better.

“There was a lot of slapping and I was just trying to be strong with it,” Colson said about flailing his elbows. “I didn’t think it was a flagrant 2, but you learn from it and you grow. I feel I let my team down a little bit.”

BIG PICTURE

St. Francis: The Terriers, one of four teams never to have played in the NCAA Tournament, were picked to finish last in the Northeast Conference preseason coaches’ poll. Braica’s 15-man roster has five freshmen and three sophomores, with two freshmen (Chauncey Hawkins and Jalen Jordan) and one sophomore (Milija Cosic) starting.

Notre Dame: The Irish struggled early until getting their defensive legs. Leading just 16-14 at a media timeout with 10:49 to go in the first half, the Irish forced five turnovers en route to a 43-25 halftime lead. But their offensive woes returned in the second half.

FREE THROWS

Notre Dame, which led the nation in free-throwing shooting last season at 80 percent, came into the contest hitting 74.1 percent, 82nd in the country, and promptly missed its first two, both by Rex Pflueger. The Irish finished the first half at 9-13 (69.2 percent). Notre Dame finished the game 20 of 29 from the charity stripe (69 percent) and Geben was 6 for 6.

3-POINTERS

St. Francis freshman Jalen Jordan made a 3-pointer with 5:02 to play in the first half to pull the Terriers within 28-22 and then ended a 14-0 Irish run with another 3-pointer with 25 seconds to play. Jordan hit 3 of 6 3-pointers for the Terriers, who were 6 of 23. Notre Dame managed only 3 of 14, two by Gibbs.

UP NEXT

St. Francis: The Terriers travel to the Bronx on Saturday to play Fordham.

Notre Dame: The Irish host Ball State on Tuesday night.

VIDEO: Desi Rodriguez caps Seton Hall comeback win at No. 17 Louisville

Andy Lyons/Getty Images
Associated PressDec 3, 2017, 10:04 PM EST
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Desi Rodriguez scored most every time he had the ball against No. 17 Louisville, so it wasn’t shocking for the Seton Hall senior guard to convert a final opportunity with the game on the line.

Other than the degree of difficulty in firing a winning shot over Cardinals 7-footer Anas Mahmoud, that is.

“I just wanted to be aggressive,” Rodriguez said after his off-balance banker with 8 seconds remaining gave Seton Hall a hard-fought 79-77 victory “I knew I had to make a strong move, and I was just happy and excited that I finished strong.”

Rodriguez had a season-high 29 points on 12-of-18 shooting with two 3-pointers. His basket was the last of seven consecutive for the Pirates (7-1), who overcame a 59-52 deficit with 11:33 left to cap a thrilling finish featuring three ties and four lead changes in the final 5:21.

That set the stage for the final possession where Rodriguez delivered in the reunion of former Big East Conference rivals.

After Deng Adel’s leaner tied it at 77 with 29 seconds left, the Pirates ran the clock down before Rodriguez got the ball and dribbled left. He fired a hard shot off the glass for the lead, though the Cardinals (4-2) had one final chance.

Quentin Snider’s 3-point attempt for the winner missed with 4 seconds left, Rodriguez grabbed his eighth rebound and the Pirates happily celebrated their second straight win over a ranked opponent.

“Last week against Rhode Island (a 75-74 loss), I didn’t put it in his (Rodriguez’s) hands,” said Seton Hall coach Kevin Willard, a former Louisville assistant under Rick Pitino from 2001-07. “I made sure the rest of the year it would get in his hands at the end of the game.”

Seton Hall’s victory adds to an impressive start featuring victories over Power Five conference schools such as Indiana (Big Ten), Vanderbilt (Southeastern) and No. 22 Texas Tech (Big 12) on Thursday.

Khadeen Carrington had 18 points, Myles Powell had 13 including a key 3-pointer with 1:40 left and Angel Delgado had 10 points and 13 rebounds for the Pirates.

Adel had 20 points and Snider 15 for Louisville, which committed 16 turnovers and lost its second straight.

“We’ve just got to take better care of the basketball,” Cardinals interim coach David Padgett said. “Sixteen turnovers is too many for us. … We’ve got to turn this around.”

BIG PICTURE

Seton Hall: The Pirates won by showing poise down the stretch. Timely plays on both ends helped and Rodriguez didn’t have to do it himself as teammates contributed. The Pirates finished nearly even with Louisville on the boards (36-35), shot 46 percent and most importantly, outscored the taller Cardinals 40-26 inside.

“That’s our DNA,” Willard added. “We’re going to scrap, we’re going to fight. … They’re not physically imposing, but they’re long. We weren’t going to change the fact that we’re going to attack the rim.”

Louisville: The Cardinals overcame a slow start and seemed to be in gear behind a 20-7 run for a 59-52 lead before faltering. Lazy passes led to turnovers and easy Seton Hall baskets, and they had no answer defensively for Rodriguez. Their bench outscored Seton Hall 26-3 but looked out of sync and rushed at critical moments.

“We were rusty with the ball,” Adel said. “We were moving too fast. I turned the ball over way too many times. Our advantage was pick and rolls, and guys were getting open in the lane. The second half we did good job, but our turnovers killed us.”

WISE CHOICE

Willard coached Louisville counterpart Padgett for a couple of seasons and said he talked with the former Cardinals player after he was promoted to the interim job following Pitino’s October firing in the wake of the school’s acknowledgment that it was being investigated in a federal bribery probe of college basketball.

The Seton Hall coach believes Padgett is the right man for a difficult situation.

“I think David has done a phenomenal job and will continue to do a phenomenal job with this program,” Willard said. “For what the city has gone through, what the university has gone through and most importantly what the players have gone through, David’s the right guy.”

UP NEXT

Seton Hall hosts Virginia Commonwealth on Saturday.

Louisville hosts Siena on Wednesday in preparation for its meeting against neighboring Indiana on Saturday.

No. 13 UNC shoots nearly 66 percent, routs Tulane 97-73

Streeter Lecka/Getty Images
Associated PressDec 3, 2017, 9:58 PM EST
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Two of No. 13 North Carolina’s best shooting performances have come in a five-day span. For the Tar Heels, it all starts at the other end of the court.

Luke Maye had 22 points and 10 rebounds, and North Carolina routed Tulane 97-73 on Sunday.

Kenny Williams and Joel Berry II finished with 13 points apiece to help the Tar Heels (8-1) win their third straight.

The defending national champions shot a season-best 65.5 percent and hit nearly 68 percent during their best-shooting half of the season, helping them put this one away by halftime.

Coach Roy Williams called it “maybe our best defensive half of the year,” but his team was pretty strong on offense, too, building a permanent double-figure lead before missing a shot from anywhere — either the field or the free-throw line.

Tulane shot 37.7 percent — a fraction of a percentage point better than Arkansas had in UNC’s best defensive performance of the season, on Nov. 24 in Portland, Oregon, in the PK80 Invitational.

“That was the key that (Williams) put on the board: Let this be our best defensive game all year,” forward Theo Pinson said. “We knew we had to be locked in defensively, and once we got after them, we had control.”

Melvin Frazier scored 27 points and Cameron Reynolds finished with 18 for Tulane (6-2). The Green Wave, who hadn’t allowed an opponent to shoot better than 50 percent before this, had no defensive answers in losing twice in three games after starting 5-0.

North Carolina dominated virtually every line on the final box score. The Tar Heels never trailed, built a 45-26 rebounding advantage, scored 62 points in the paint and blocked nine shots to Tulane’s one.

BIG PICTURE

Tulane: Coach Mike Dunleavy’s team has made progress, already matching its victory total from 2016-17 against what to this point has been a navigable schedule. But the Tar Heels — their first top-100 opponent in the Ken Pomeroy efficiency ratings — gave them a reality check and easily dropped them to 0-2 in true road games.

“Obviously, they’re NCAA champions and today they played like a team that has that pedigree,” Dunleavy said. “I was really disappointed … (and) thought we were further along, that we made more progress.”

North Carolina: The Tar Heels certainly looked like themselves again, putting together a third victory in five days after No. 3 Michigan State embarrassed them in the PK80 a week earlier. North Carolina has scored at least 85 points in every game but one — that cold-shooting loss to the Spartans — and had no trouble hitting that mark against the outmanned Green Wave. Since the Tar Heels shot a program-record-low 24.5 percent against the Spartans, they shot a then-season-best 54.8 percent against Michigan and 47 percent against Davidson. Now this.

HIGHLIGHT REEL

At the very least, the Green Wave came up with the play of the day. Frazier blew by Brandon Robinson with a behind-the-back dribble, then took off down the lane and posterized Maye with a vicious tomahawk slam. Though it was pretty, it only pulled Tulane to 23-8 with 12 minutes before halftime.

STAT SHEET

Maye finished with a career-high four blocked shots. It’s the junior’s third straight game in which he set a career best in at least one stat category. “It’s not coaching. It’s sweat,” coach Roy Williams said. “Luke Maye’s been willing to put in an amount of sweat that very few players have ever done.”

HE SAID IT

“Looks good now, doesn’t it?” — Roy Williams, on North Carolina’s 2015 recruiting class that included Maye and Kenny Williams. The class was ranked 10th in the 15-team Atlantic Coast Conference.

UP NEXT

Tulane: Plays host to Southern on Wednesday.

North Carolina: Plays host to Western Carolina on Wednesday night.