College Basketball Power Rankings: Miami, Gonzaga and Xavier are climbing; Louisville plummets

By Rob DausterDec 4, 2017, 1:32 AM EST
Duke remains at the top of our poll this week, and frankly, it’s well-deserved.

Duke is 10-0 on the season. They’ve beaten the team that I have at No. 2, Michigan State, on a neutral floor. They’ve also beaten Texas and the team that I have at No. 5, Florida, on a neutral floor. They’ve beaten Texas. They won at Indiana when Assembly Hall was as loud as it can possibly get.

If they’re not the consensus No. 1 team in the on Monday, then someone is going something wrong.

But …

I still think Michigan State would beat Duke on a neutral floor today.

I ranted about this on the podcast on Friday, but my thinking is really pretty simple. Let’s start with this — as I wrote in a column, I’m torn on whether or not I think Duke is really, really good or just a pretty good team that has caught fire at the right time.

Combine that with this: Part of the reason that the Blue Devils can make a late run on teams is because Marvin Bagley III and Wendell Carter can just wear your front line out. You start getting in foul trouble, you stop playing the way you want to play and Duke’s size just takes over. Michigan State has legitimately seven big men that can play at this level of basketball. They’re not going to get worn down by anyone. They’re not going to be troubled by foul trouble. Their size can wear down Duke’s size.

The margins are fine, and I know Bagley didn’t play in the first matchup, but if you’re asking me to bet my mortgage on the money line of that rematch, it’s on Michigan State.

One other note: I know that I have Wichita State in front of Notre Dame despite the fact that Notre Dame has a neutral court win over the Shockers. That’s frowned upon. But here’s my rationale, and if you think it’s dumb, oh well: I think Wichita State is a better team than Notre Dame this season. For Notre Dame to win, they needed three things to happen in the final 14 seconds to cap a comeback from 14 points down: 1. Connor Frankamp to give the ball away under his own basket; 2. Austin Reaves to miss the front-end of a one-and-one, the only free throw he’s missed this season; and 3. center Martinas Geben to make two free throws, one of which got the friendliest, most “soft rims in Maui” bounce in the history of the soft rims in Maui.

This is Exhibit A that sometimes weird things happen in basketball games.

1. Duke, 10-0 (Last Week: No. 1)
2. Michigan State, 7-1 (2)
3. Kansas, 7-0 (3)
4. Villanova, 8-0 (4)
5. Florida, 5-1 (5)
6. Texas A&M, 7-0 (6)
7. Miami, 7-0 (11)
8. Wichita State, 6-1 (9)
9. Gonzaga, 7-1 (12)
10. Xavier, 7-1 (13)
11. Notre Dame, 7-1 (7)
12. Minnesota, 8-1 (10)
13. Cincinnati, 7-1 (8)
14. Kentucky, 7-1 (15)
15. Seton Hall, 7-1 (17)
16. Virginia, 8-0 (19)
17. West Virginia, 7-1 (23)
18. Arizona State, 7-0 (22)
19. North Carolina, 8-1 (24)
20. Texas Tech, 6-1 (18)
21. TCU, 8-0 (NR)
22. Arizona, 5-3 (NR)
23. Texas, 5-2 (NR)
24. Baylor, 5-2 (20)
25. Creighton, 5-1 (21)

NEW ADDITIONS: No. 22 TCU, No. 23 Arizona, No. 24 Texas

DROPPED OUT: No. 14 Louisville, No. 16 USC, No. 25 Alabama

No. 5 Notre Dame survives ejections to Colson, Brey in win

Associated PressDec 3, 2017, 10:08 PM EST
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — It’s the kind of game No. 5 Notre Dame has been waiting to see from 6-foot-10 senior center Martinas Geben — his first career double-double coming Sunday in a 71-53 victory over St. Francis (Brooklyn).

Fighting Irish coach Mike Brey and All-American forward Bonzie Colson would have preferred not to see the final 6 minutes, 2 seconds in the locker room, watching on Colson’s cellphone after both were ejected.

“It’s nice to have a passionate coach who is not going to back down and is going to stand up for us, but he needs to stay a little more composed,” Geben, who is from Lithuania, joked after the Irish (7-1) rebounded from their first loss of the year, a 81-63 defeat by No. 3 Michigan State on Thursday.

Geben was one of five players in double figures — Colson had 13, Matt Farrell 12 and T.J. Gibbs and D.J. Harvey 10 each — for Notre Dame, which shot 41.4 percent for the game, including 27.6 percent in the second half. Geben had 14 points and 10 rebounds.

“This double-double could be a habit if he gets his minutes,” Brey said after notching his 389th victory at Notre Dame, leaving him four shy of tying Digger Phelps as the school’s all-time leader in men’s basketball. “That’s a first for me. I wish I was a little calmer. In hindsight, I certainly can’t have my guy sitting in the locker room all by himself.”

Colson, who also had nine rebounds, received a flagrant foul and was ejected after swinging his elbows and sending the Terriers’ Glenn Sanabria to the floor. After Colson departed, Brey had to be restrained by his staff twice and was finally ejected.

Longtime assistant Rod Balanis finished up the contest that had four technicals, two by each team, and 31 personal fouls, 21 by the 2-6 Terriers, who got 10 points each from Jalen Jordan, Rasheem Dunn and Darelle Porter.

Terriers coach Glenn Braica did not come to the post-game interview room.

Colson, who had made one of two free throws when he was elbowed on a flagrant foul by Daarelle Porter with 14:55 to go, said he should have kept his composure better.

“There was a lot of slapping and I was just trying to be strong with it,” Colson said about flailing his elbows. “I didn’t think it was a flagrant 2, but you learn from it and you grow. I feel I let my team down a little bit.”

BIG PICTURE

St. Francis: The Terriers, one of four teams never to have played in the NCAA Tournament, were picked to finish last in the Northeast Conference preseason coaches’ poll. Braica’s 15-man roster has five freshmen and three sophomores, with two freshmen (Chauncey Hawkins and Jalen Jordan) and one sophomore (Milija Cosic) starting.

Notre Dame: The Irish struggled early until getting their defensive legs. Leading just 16-14 at a media timeout with 10:49 to go in the first half, the Irish forced five turnovers en route to a 43-25 halftime lead. But their offensive woes returned in the second half.

FREE THROWS

Notre Dame, which led the nation in free-throwing shooting last season at 80 percent, came into the contest hitting 74.1 percent, 82nd in the country, and promptly missed its first two, both by Rex Pflueger. The Irish finished the first half at 9-13 (69.2 percent). Notre Dame finished the game 20 of 29 from the charity stripe (69 percent) and Geben was 6 for 6.

3-POINTERS

St. Francis freshman Jalen Jordan made a 3-pointer with 5:02 to play in the first half to pull the Terriers within 28-22 and then ended a 14-0 Irish run with another 3-pointer with 25 seconds to play. Jordan hit 3 of 6 3-pointers for the Terriers, who were 6 of 23. Notre Dame managed only 3 of 14, two by Gibbs.

UP NEXT

St. Francis: The Terriers travel to the Bronx on Saturday to play Fordham.

Notre Dame: The Irish host Ball State on Tuesday night.

VIDEO: Desi Rodriguez caps Seton Hall comeback win at No. 17 Louisville

Associated PressDec 3, 2017, 10:04 PM EST
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Desi Rodriguez scored most every time he had the ball against No. 17 Louisville, so it wasn’t shocking for the Seton Hall senior guard to convert a final opportunity with the game on the line.

Other than the degree of difficulty in firing a winning shot over Cardinals 7-footer Anas Mahmoud, that is.

“I just wanted to be aggressive,” Rodriguez said after his off-balance banker with 8 seconds remaining gave Seton Hall a hard-fought 79-77 victory “I knew I had to make a strong move, and I was just happy and excited that I finished strong.”

Rodriguez had a season-high 29 points on 12-of-18 shooting with two 3-pointers. His basket was the last of seven consecutive for the Pirates (7-1), who overcame a 59-52 deficit with 11:33 left to cap a thrilling finish featuring three ties and four lead changes in the final 5:21.

That set the stage for the final possession where Rodriguez delivered in the reunion of former Big East Conference rivals.

After Deng Adel’s leaner tied it at 77 with 29 seconds left, the Pirates ran the clock down before Rodriguez got the ball and dribbled left. He fired a hard shot off the glass for the lead, though the Cardinals (4-2) had one final chance.

Quentin Snider’s 3-point attempt for the winner missed with 4 seconds left, Rodriguez grabbed his eighth rebound and the Pirates happily celebrated their second straight win over a ranked opponent.

“Last week against Rhode Island (a 75-74 loss), I didn’t put it in his (Rodriguez’s) hands,” said Seton Hall coach Kevin Willard, a former Louisville assistant under Rick Pitino from 2001-07. “I made sure the rest of the year it would get in his hands at the end of the game.”

Seton Hall’s victory adds to an impressive start featuring victories over Power Five conference schools such as Indiana (Big Ten), Vanderbilt (Southeastern) and No. 22 Texas Tech (Big 12) on Thursday.

Khadeen Carrington had 18 points, Myles Powell had 13 including a key 3-pointer with 1:40 left and Angel Delgado had 10 points and 13 rebounds for the Pirates.

Adel had 20 points and Snider 15 for Louisville, which committed 16 turnovers and lost its second straight.

“We’ve just got to take better care of the basketball,” Cardinals interim coach David Padgett said. “Sixteen turnovers is too many for us. … We’ve got to turn this around.”

BIG PICTURE

Seton Hall: The Pirates won by showing poise down the stretch. Timely plays on both ends helped and Rodriguez didn’t have to do it himself as teammates contributed. The Pirates finished nearly even with Louisville on the boards (36-35), shot 46 percent and most importantly, outscored the taller Cardinals 40-26 inside.

“That’s our DNA,” Willard added. “We’re going to scrap, we’re going to fight. … They’re not physically imposing, but they’re long. We weren’t going to change the fact that we’re going to attack the rim.”

Louisville: The Cardinals overcame a slow start and seemed to be in gear behind a 20-7 run for a 59-52 lead before faltering. Lazy passes led to turnovers and easy Seton Hall baskets, and they had no answer defensively for Rodriguez. Their bench outscored Seton Hall 26-3 but looked out of sync and rushed at critical moments.

“We were rusty with the ball,” Adel said. “We were moving too fast. I turned the ball over way too many times. Our advantage was pick and rolls, and guys were getting open in the lane. The second half we did good job, but our turnovers killed us.”

WISE CHOICE

Willard coached Louisville counterpart Padgett for a couple of seasons and said he talked with the former Cardinals player after he was promoted to the interim job following Pitino’s October firing in the wake of the school’s acknowledgment that it was being investigated in a federal bribery probe of college basketball.

The Seton Hall coach believes Padgett is the right man for a difficult situation.

“I think David has done a phenomenal job and will continue to do a phenomenal job with this program,” Willard said. “For what the city has gone through, what the university has gone through and most importantly what the players have gone through, David’s the right guy.”

UP NEXT

Seton Hall hosts Virginia Commonwealth on Saturday.

Louisville hosts Siena on Wednesday in preparation for its meeting against neighboring Indiana on Saturday.

No. 13 UNC shoots nearly 66 percent, routs Tulane 97-73

Associated PressDec 3, 2017, 9:58 PM EST
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Two of No. 13 North Carolina’s best shooting performances have come in a five-day span. For the Tar Heels, it all starts at the other end of the court.

Luke Maye had 22 points and 10 rebounds, and North Carolina routed Tulane 97-73 on Sunday.

Kenny Williams and Joel Berry II finished with 13 points apiece to help the Tar Heels (8-1) win their third straight.

The defending national champions shot a season-best 65.5 percent and hit nearly 68 percent during their best-shooting half of the season, helping them put this one away by halftime.

Coach Roy Williams called it “maybe our best defensive half of the year,” but his team was pretty strong on offense, too, building a permanent double-figure lead before missing a shot from anywhere — either the field or the free-throw line.

Tulane shot 37.7 percent — a fraction of a percentage point better than Arkansas had in UNC’s best defensive performance of the season, on Nov. 24 in Portland, Oregon, in the PK80 Invitational.

“That was the key that (Williams) put on the board: Let this be our best defensive game all year,” forward Theo Pinson said. “We knew we had to be locked in defensively, and once we got after them, we had control.”

Melvin Frazier scored 27 points and Cameron Reynolds finished with 18 for Tulane (6-2). The Green Wave, who hadn’t allowed an opponent to shoot better than 50 percent before this, had no defensive answers in losing twice in three games after starting 5-0.

North Carolina dominated virtually every line on the final box score. The Tar Heels never trailed, built a 45-26 rebounding advantage, scored 62 points in the paint and blocked nine shots to Tulane’s one.

BIG PICTURE

Tulane: Coach Mike Dunleavy’s team has made progress, already matching its victory total from 2016-17 against what to this point has been a navigable schedule. But the Tar Heels — their first top-100 opponent in the Ken Pomeroy efficiency ratings — gave them a reality check and easily dropped them to 0-2 in true road games.

“Obviously, they’re NCAA champions and today they played like a team that has that pedigree,” Dunleavy said. “I was really disappointed … (and) thought we were further along, that we made more progress.”

North Carolina: The Tar Heels certainly looked like themselves again, putting together a third victory in five days after No. 3 Michigan State embarrassed them in the PK80 a week earlier. North Carolina has scored at least 85 points in every game but one — that cold-shooting loss to the Spartans — and had no trouble hitting that mark against the outmanned Green Wave. Since the Tar Heels shot a program-record-low 24.5 percent against the Spartans, they shot a then-season-best 54.8 percent against Michigan and 47 percent against Davidson. Now this.

HIGHLIGHT REEL

At the very least, the Green Wave came up with the play of the day. Frazier blew by Brandon Robinson with a behind-the-back dribble, then took off down the lane and posterized Maye with a vicious tomahawk slam. Though it was pretty, it only pulled Tulane to 23-8 with 12 minutes before halftime.

STAT SHEET

Maye finished with a career-high four blocked shots. It’s the junior’s third straight game in which he set a career best in at least one stat category. “It’s not coaching. It’s sweat,” coach Roy Williams said. “Luke Maye’s been willing to put in an amount of sweat that very few players have ever done.”

HE SAID IT

“Looks good now, doesn’t it?” — Roy Williams, on North Carolina’s 2015 recruiting class that included Maye and Kenny Williams. The class was ranked 10th in the 15-team Atlantic Coast Conference.

UP NEXT

Tulane: Plays host to Southern on Wednesday.

North Carolina: Plays host to Western Carolina on Wednesday night.

No. 3 Michigan St beats Nebraska 86-57 for 6th straight rout

Associated PressDec 3, 2017, 9:56 PM EST
EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Jaren Jackson gave himself a chance to show some of his potential because he figured out how to stay out of foul trouble.

The freshman had 15 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks to help No. 3 Michigan State beat Nebraska 86-57 on Sunday.

Jackson was limited to a total of eight points and eight rebounds in the two previous games, wins over No. 5 Notre Dame and then-No. 9 North Carolina, because he had four fouls against the Fighting Irish and three against the Tar Heels. He had four fouls in each of his first two games, overcoming that well enough against top-ranked Duke to score 19 points, and he fouled out in a scoreless game against Stony Brook in his third game.

“Usually, I get four or five of them,” Jackson acknowledged. “I just didn’t want to pick up anything crazy.”

The 6-foot-11 forward is regarded as one of the top prospects for the 2018 NBA draft if he leaves school, and Cornhuskers coach Tim Miles hopes he jumps at the opportunity.

“I can’t wait until he goes pro,” Miles said. “Maybe he can go at semester.”

Michigan State’s Nick Ward, meanwhile, matched his season high with 22 points despite being limited to just 16 minutes because he had a season-high four fouls. Cassius Winston scored 16 points and had seven assists and Miles Bridges had 12 points for the Spartans.

Michigan State (7-1) has won six straight since losing to top-ranked Duke, beating each team by at least 18 points.

Nebraska (6-3) kept the game close for about 10 minutes, unlike the Fighting Irish in an 81-63 loss Thursday night.

The Spartans took control with a 16-4 run that gave it a 34-16 lead with 5 minutes left in the first half and coasted to another lopsided victory.

BIG PICTURE

Nebraska: The Cornhuskers are searching for more players who can score against quality opponents. Their only double-digit scorer was James Palmer, who had 15 points.

“How we create for others and get easy shots for our teammates is something that we’re figuring out, slowly,” Miles said. “That needs to improve.”

Michigan State: Ward has to find a way to stay out of foul trouble. He played just 16 minutes in the Big Ten opener against Nebraska.

“Sometime, he tries to go over guys’ backs,” Izzo said.

When Ward can stay on the court, he’s tough to cover and keep off the boards.

“I’m really impressed with Nick Ward,” Miles said. “He’s improved. He’s running better. He’s not just one-dimensional.”

POLL IMPLICATIONS

The Spartans may get more No. 2 votes than Kansas (7-0) due to their strength of schedule, beating the fifth-ranked Fighting Irish and then-No. 9 North Carolina during their dominant run. Michigan State is the only team among the Power Six conference to face three schools in the Top 10 in November.

BLOCK PARTY

The Spartans blocked 11 shots, one shy of their season high, and are averaging 7-plus blocks a game.

“You have to drive to pass,” Miles said. “You can’t drive to score on these guys.”

BALL SECURITY

Michigan State had just six turnovers, its lowest total in nearly two years.

HE SAID IT

Michigan State football coach Mark Dantonio attended the game after finding out the Outback Bowl chose unranked Michigan over the No. 18 Spartans . The Wolverines won fewer games and lost to Dantonio this season for the eighth time in 10 years.

“I’ll just continue to concentrate on beating Michigan and let things sort of sort out,” Dantonio told reporters.

UP NEXT

Nebraska: Hosts No. 12 Minnesota on Tuesday night.

Michigan State: Plays at Rutgers on Tuesday night.

Moody Magic: SMU over No. 14 USC 72-55, 28th home win in row

Associated PressDec 3, 2017, 12:23 AM EST
DALLAS (AP) — Ben Emelogu had 11 of his 16 points in a big go-ahead run after halftime and SMU got some measure of revenge with a 72-55 victory over No. 14 Southern California on Saturday night.

Shake Milton added 22 points for the Mustangs (7-2), who stretched their home winning streak to 28 in a row. Jimmy Whitt had 14 points and Jarrey Foster 13.

Chimezie Metu had 13 points to lead USC, which had won its last seven non-conference road games.

It was the third meeting in 13 months between the teams. The Trojans (4-2) won both games last year, including a home game in November 2016 and then again in the first round of the NCAA Tournament last March.

The Mustangs are 31-0 at home under coach Tim Jankovich, including three games when he filled in for Larry Brown when he was still an associate head coach.

SMU was down 37-33 before Emelogu hit a 3-pointer that ignited a 23-5 run. The Mustangs went ahead to stay after Milton’s two free throws with 15:31 left made it 38-37. Emelogu had three 3s and a dunk in the stretch.

After Metu’s dunk with just over 7 minutes left in the first half put the Trojans up 25-17, they went nearly 5 minutes without scoring until Metu’s jumper with 2:14 left — and they still led 27-24. USC was up 30-27 at the half after a late 3-pointer by Jonah Mathews.

BIG PICTURE

USC: A tough week for the Trojans, who were 4-0 before losing consecutive games to teams from the Lone Star State. USC was coming off a 75-59 home loss last Sunday to Texas A&M, which took over that game with a 19-3 run in the second half. USC again struggled shooting, especially after halftime when making only 8 of 22 shots against SMU.

SMU: The high-energy Mustangs thrive in Moody Coliseum, where one of the regular attenders is former President George W. Bush, who was sitting courtside again Saturday night. SMU is 46-7 under Jankovich.

UP NEXT

USC will be in Staples Center next Friday night to play Oklahoma.

SMU goes to the other side of the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex to play No. 23 TCU on Tuesday night.