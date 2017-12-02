More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED
VIDEO: Chris Mack, Mick Cronin exchange verbal barbs after Crosstown Shootout dust-up

By Rob DausterDec 2, 2017, 3:08 PM EST
The end of the Crosstown Shootout quickly became more interesting and exciting than the game itself.

Here’s what happened: Cincinnati head coach Mick Cronin and Xavier guard J.P. Macura had some kind of dust-up in the handshake line after the game. It’s unclear what, exactly, happened — some have reported that Cronin refused to shake Macura’s hand, others are reporting that both Macura and Cronin had some unpleasant things to say to each other — but it does appear clear that Cronin went after Macura and had to be held back by members of his staff.

This came on the heels of an incident at the end of the first half, where Cronin was assessed a technical foul while Macura and Cincinnati’s Trevor Moore both received double-technicals.

That led to Cronin and Xavier head coach Chris Mack exchange verbal barbs in the postgame press conference. Cronin said that Macura told him to “f- off” three times and that Macura “would never play for me,” while Mack said that he didn’t want any “narrative other than being better than Cincinnati and and beating Cincinnati.” He also said Lance Stephenson called him the n- word three times and said “f- you”.

“J.P.’s my guy,” Mack said later of Macura. “J.P. will fight for every inch on the basketball court. He’s a great kid. I’m not going to let anybody control the narrative on who they think J.P. Macura is.”

Good to have you back, Crosstown Shootout.

No. 1 Duke beats South Dakota 96-80 to improve to 10-0

By Rob DausterDec 2, 2017, 7:42 PM EST
DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Duke dominated the first half to build a big lead, only to see South Dakota answer with a 50-point second half in the top-ranked Blue Devils’ famously hostile Cameron Indoor Stadium.

And for the most part, Hall of Fame coach Mike Krzyzewski was good with that.

Grayson Allen scored 15 of his 25 points in an 8-minute opening blitz to help Duke beat South Dakota 96-80 on Saturday in its first home game in nearly two travel-filled weeks.

“What I saw was a team that put the (previous) nine games behind them and showed up ready to play,” Krzyzewski said. “And I didn’t help my team as much as I could in the second half because I subbed differently.

“But that was OK, because we needed to get time for a bunch of kids. I saw us beating a good team today, overall.”

Duke (10-0) got its usual strong performances from top-liners Allen and freshman Marvin Bagley III, who had 19 points and 12 rebounds. Duke got a boost from sophomore Javin DeLaurier off the bench as Krzyzewski took a long look at his reserves in the second half.

Duke shot 62 percent to lead 56-30 by halftime, then maintained a comfortable margin the rest of the way — though South Dakota (7-3) shot 50 percent after halftime and made 7 of 13 3-point attempts to outscore the Blue Devils 50-40 after the break.

“I feel like everyone had good intensity,” Allen said. “It just kind of dropped off a little bit in the second half when they got 50 points. It’s something we have to continue through the whole game.”

Tyler Hagedorn and Nick Fuller each scored 16 points for the Coyotes, though top scorer Matt Mooney (18.3 points) struggled to just three points on 1-for-5 shooting with four turnovers.

“They did a great job of making him work for everything,” South Dakota coach Craig Smith said, adding: “He’s seen that before but certainly not against this level of competition.”

BIG PICTURE

South Dakota: The Coyotes entered the game ranked 23rd nationally by holding opponents to 37 percent shooting, but slowing Duke on its famously hostile home court was asking a lot. The Coyotes fell to 0-6 against ranked opponents in their Division I era since 2008, though this was the first matchup against No. 1 for a Summit League program that had never played a team ranked higher than seventh in that time before Saturday.

Duke: Duke had played four straight games away from Cameron Indoor Stadium, first with three games in the PK80 Invitational in Portland, Oregon, followed by Wednesday’s visit to Indiana in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge. That win capped an opening month that saw Duke travel roughly 8,500 round-trip miles that included a win against Michigan State in the Champions Classic in Chicago on Nov. 14 — and prompted Krzyzewski to note his team has played much more than it has practiced.

“Look we’re 10-0, and with this schedule, it’s been really good,” Krzyzewski said. “Can it be better? Yeah. Can it be worse? Hell yes. It can be a lot worse, it can be a lot worse.”

ENERGY GUY

Krzyzewski said DeLaurier provided “a good jolt” off the bench.

The 6-foot-10 sophomore finished with a career-best 13 points to go with nine rebounds. He also had some hustle plays, such as when he ran over to a corner and dived on the court to force a first-half tie-up — which brought Krzyzewski to his feet in applause.

“Sometimes your shot’s not always going to fall,” DeLaurier said, “but you can always play hard.”

ALLEN’S FLURRY

Allen made 6 of 7 shots with three 3-pointers in the early flurry that had him single-handedly outscoring the Coyotes midway through the opening half. He made 8 of 11 shots for the game and 4 of 5 3s while also aiding the defensive effort on Mooney.

TOPS IN THE USA

Bagley posted his eighth double-double of the season to tie Minnesota’s Jordan Murphy for the national lead.

UP NEXT

South Dakota: The Coyotes host Drake on Wednesday night.

Duke: The Blue Devils host St. Francis (Pennsylvania) on Tuesday night.

No. 7 Kentucky leads big before holding off Harvard 79-70

Associated PressDec 2, 2017, 7:41 PM EST
LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Kevin Knox had 20 points, Hamidou Diallo added 19 and No. 7 Kentucky’s 13-0 run midway through the second half provided a cushion that held off Harvard 79-70 on Saturday.

Kentucky (7-1) returned from a six-day break to shoot well for most of the game and lead the Ivy League Crimson throughout. It wasn’t easy, and the Wildcats needed that initial accuracy to counter Harvard’s 12 3-pointers — including six by sophomore forward Seth Towns (25 points) — that kept the Crimson within reach.

The Wildcats’ key run over 2:42 for a 72-52 lead withstood a cold spell down the stretch that Harvard took advantage of to get within nine on Towns’ 3 with 22 seconds remaining. Kentucky ran out the clock from there to win the first meeting between the schools and earn its fifth straight victory.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander added 12 points for the Wildcats, who shot 46 percent but were just 2 of 12 from long range.

Towns made 8 of 14 shots for Harvard, which shot 37 percent but was 12 of 28 from behind the arc.

BIG PICTURE

Harvard: Just as critical as making all those 3s was a bench that outscored Kentucky 44-26. The Crimson faced a huge hurdle keeping up with the Wildcats’ length and speed, factors that made the difference in allowing Kentucky to hold on. Danilo Djuricic had 10 points.

Kentucky: The Wildcats had a tough task following a 34-point win over Illinois-Chicago but seemed capable of handling it in never trailing. But they struggled defending the Crimson from the outside, allowing a big lead to be cut down in the final minutes. The Wildcats owned the paint 42-20 but barely won the rebounding battle 37-36.

UP NEXT

Harvard hosts Fordham on Wednesday.

Kentucky enters final exams before facing Monmouth on Dec. 9 at Madison Square Garden.

No. 8 Wichita State lands first top-25 win in two years at No. 16 Baylor

By Rob DausterDec 2, 2017, 5:46 PM EST
For the first time in nearly two years, No. 8 Wichita State has landed a regular season win over a top 25.

The Shockers went into Waco on Saturday afternoon and knocked off No. 16 Baylor, 69-62, behind 17 points from Connor Frankamp, and they did it despite the fact that Markis McDuffie, the second-best player on the roster, has yet to return from an offseason foot injury.

And that’s the win that they needed to prove themselves.

I wrote a column earlier this year asking whether or not Wichita State deserved to be in the conversation as the best team in America, and while that column has not aged particularly well – the best team in America is either Michigan State or Duke – but the responses that it elicited were telling.

Most notably, what I kept hearing back was that we can’t call Wichita State the best, or one of the best, teams in the country when they haven’t actually proven it by beating one of the best teams in the country. Prior to Saturday, the best win that the post-Fred VanVleet and Ron Baker Shockers landed can in the opening round of the 2016-17 tournament against No. 7 seed Dayton.

They play teams tough, there’s no question about that. They probably should have beaten Notre Dame in the Maui Invitational just last week. Their computer numbers tell us that those close wins aren’t a fluke.

But computer numbers and moral victories only count for so much.

At some point, the Shockers needed to start collecting wins like this, road wins against top 20 opponents.

On Saturday they did, and they did it without the help of their second-best player.

Baylor, however, is a different story.

The Bears have now lost back-to-back games to Wichita State and Xavier, and in the process lost Terry Maston, who averages 11.7 points and 7.7 boards, for the next month with a hand injury. Without him o the floor, the Bears’ offense has labored. He’s the second-best weapon that Baylor has on that end of the floor and he’s the most dangerous front court player; Jo Lual-Acuil scores more than Maston, but Maston is a guy that can actually create his own shot.

Without Maston in the mix, Baylor’s offense is going to struggle.

And while losing to Xavier and Wichita State isn’t exactly a good thing, losses to potential Final Four teams are not exactly going to kill Baylor’s at-large hopes.

They’ll be fine.

Four takeaways from No. 21 Xavier’s win over No. 11 Cincinnati

By Raphielle JohnsonDec 2, 2017, 2:44 PM EST
The latest edition of the Crosstown Shootout was played Saturday afternoon, and the “first punch” was the most decisive as No. 21 Xavier jumped No. 11 Cincinnati from the start and went on to win by the final score of 89-76. Trevon Bluiett, who scored 40 points in last season’s meeting, led the way with 28 and Kerem Kanter added 17 off the bench for the Musketeers. While some Xavier turnovers led to Cincinnati making a run in the second half, the Bearcats were unable to truly threaten the Musketeers down the stretch.

Here are four takeaways from Xavier handing Cincinnati its first loss of the season.

1. Xavier turned the tables after getting dominated on the glass in last season’s meeting.

Given what happened in Cincinnati’s 86-78 win, with Mick Cronin’s team controlling the rebounding department, it wasn’t difficult to figure out what Xavier’s point of emphasis would be going into the rematch. And the Musketeer big men stepped up to the challenge, as Kaiser Gates grabbed ten rebounds while also scoring ten points and Kanter chipped in with 17 points off the bench. Outside of Gates the effort on the glass was a collective one, with Tyrique Jones, Naji Marshall and Sean O’Mara grabbing four rebounds apiece and Quentin Goodin (ten points, eight assists) finishing with five.

In last season’s meeting Cincinnati finished with an offensive rebounding percentage of 47.4 percent, while Xavier managed to grab just 28.1 percent of its misses. Those second chance opportunities made a difference then, and that was the case Saturday afternoon as well. This time around the Bearcats managed to corral just 22.0 percent of its misses, while Xavier finished with an offensive rebounding percentage of 41.9 percent.

2. Cincinnati will need more from Kyle Washington moving forward.

Washington entered Saturday’s game averaging 10.4 points and 5.6 rebounds per game, and while those numbers are lower than what the fifth-year senior produced in 2016-17 (12.9 ppg, 6.8 rpg) he’s still been a consistent contributor for the Bearcats. That was not the case Saturday, as Washington played just 15 minutes and went scoreless (0-for-4 FG) with just two rebounds. Gary Clark and Tre Scott held their own on the boards, grabbing seven rebounds apiece.

That being said, given the number of contributors in the paint for Xavier this was a game where Cincinnati needed more from Washington. He’s certainly capable of better performances, so it would come as no surprise if he were to bounce back from Saturday’s outing in short order.

3. Cincinnati is too talented to settle offensively as it did for much of the first half.

While Xavier’s excellent execution was a big reason why the Musketeers were able to jump out to a big lead, Cincinnati’s offensive issues did not help matters for the visitors. Far too often in the first half the Bearcats settled for challenged shots, on a couple occasions passing up open catch and shoot opportunities to dribble into a tougher shot. Cincinnati was better in this regard in the second half, with Jacob Evans III scoring 22 of his 23 points in the final 20 minutes and Jarron Cumberland (15 points) getting going as well.

If not for the production of Clark (ten first-half points) and Cane Broome (12 first-half points, 16 for the game) in the first half, the outcome could have been much worse for Cincinnati. While Wyoming should be a contender in the Mountain West, Saturday’s game at Xavier was Cincinnati’s first major test of the season. One lesson the Bearcats should take out of this defeat is that they’ve got too much offensive talent to not be “greedy” on offense.

4. Trevon Bluiett looked like his old self after two quiet outings.

After scoring at least 20 points in each of Xavier’s first five games, Bluiett scored a total of 21 points in games against Arizona State and Baylor. Bluiett’s been dealing with a lower back issue dating back to last week’s Las Vegas Invitational, but he looked to have that spring in his step against Cincinnati. Bluiett had it all working in the first half, hitting open jumpers and getting to the basket off the bounce as well.

Bluiett shot 7-for-14 from the field (5-for-10 3PT) and 9-for-11 from the foul line in what was an efficient performance reminiscent of his first five outings this season. When the back isn’t an issue Bluiett is one of the toughest offensive matchups in the country, because of his ability to find and make shots from anywhere on the court.

South Carolina State player collapses during game at NC State

By Raphielle JohnsonDec 2, 2017, 12:46 PM EST
Less than seven minutes into Saturday’s game between South Carolina State and NC State, the game was delayed due to a medical emergency involving a South Carolina State player. While NC State’s Markell Johnson was being helped off the court after suffering a knee injury, a South Carolina State player reported to be senior guard Tyvoris Solomon collapsed while on the bench.

Solomon was eventually taken off the court via stretcher, with both teams heading back to their respective locker rooms. The teams were to go through a ten-minute warmup period before resuming play. At the time of the stoppage NC State led 22-5 with 13:08 remaining in the half.

Solomon, whose condition has been stabilized, has been taken to a local hospital with head coach Murray Garvin making the trip as well. Associate head coach Rio Pitt took over the coaching duties in Garvin’s absence.