Tillie, Norvell lift No. 15 Zags over No. 25 Creighton 91-74

Associated PressDec 2, 2017, 12:38 AM EST
SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Killian Tillie scored 22 points and Zach Norvell Jr. added 21 points, all in the second half, as No. 15 Gonzaga came back to beat No. 25 Creighton 91-74 on Friday night.

Silas Melson also scored 21 points and Johnathan Williams added 15 for Gonzaga (7-1).

Marcus Foster had 21 points for Creighton (5-2), which has already beaten No. 20 Northwestern and No. 23 UCLA and lost to No. 22 Baylor this season.

Gonzaga shot better than 62 percent in the second half to erase a 7-point halftime deficit.

Gonzaga went on a 20-4 run to open the second half and built a 57-48 lead. Creighton had five turnovers during the run.

Consecutive 3-pointers by Norvell put Gonzaga up 63-53.

Norvell hit two more 3s to push Gonzaga’s lead to 81-71 with less than 5 minutes left. Gonzaga gradually extended the lead. The Zags outscored the Bluejays 54-30 in the second.

The first half was nip and tuck for most of the 20 minutes. Creighton hit four consecutive 3-pointers late in the first to take a 34-29 lead.

Gonzaga made a run, but the Bluejays scored the last five points to take a 44-37 lead. They shot 58 percent in the first half, including 7 of 14 on 3-pointers, before cooling off in the second. Foster had 15 first-half points for Creighton.

The teams, both from Jesuit universities, have not played since 1977 and this is their first meeting in Spokane.

Gonzaga is 183-17 in the McCarthey Athletic Center since it opened in 2004.

BIG PICTURE

Creighton: The Bluejays were playing their fourth ranked team in five outings. Their schedule appears to get easier going forward, as they have five consecutive home games against unranked opponents. The Bluejays, of the Big East, came in averaging 92.5 points per game, 10th in the nation.

Gonzaga: This figured to be the best non-conference home game on the Bulldogs’ schedule. Gonzaga has six players averaging at least 10 points per game. Starting guard Corey Kispert did not play because of an ankle injury.

UP NEXT

Creighton hosts North Dakota on Tuesday.

Gonzaga plays No. 4 Villanova, another Big East team, at Madison Square Garden in the Jimmy V Classic on Tuesday.

Berry, Maye carry No. 13 UNC past pesky Davidson 85-75

Associated PressDec 1, 2017, 11:54 PM EST
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Davidson coach Bob McKillop insists nobody recruited Luke Maye harder than he did.

In the end, Maye passed up a chance to play for his hometown school and landed at North Carolina, where he is quickly developing into one of the nation’s top players.

Joel Berry II had 27 points, Maye had 24 points and a career-high 17 rebounds and No. 13 North Carolina defeated Davidson 85-75 on Friday night.

“I spent more time recruiting that young man than a lot of players,” McKillop said. “I thought he could have been a star for us, and he’s clearly a star for North Carolina. He’s sensational and I’m very happy for him.”

Maye grew up in Huntersville, North Carolina, a 10-minute drive up Interstate-77 to Davidson. He and his three brothers regularly attended McKillop’s summer basketball camps.

However, he eventually signed with North Carolina, where his father Mark played football.

“Coach McKillop was unbelievable and treated me and my family with the most respect anybody could have had,” Maye said. “It has been a place that I could call home for a long time. But I felt like I had a better opportunity to reach my goals coming to this program. I look back sometimes and wonder what would have happened, but I have no regrets. I still have tremendous respect for Davidson’s program.”

North Carolina coach Roy Williams said the biggest advice he gave to Maye’s father during the recruiting process was “don’t settle. Luke is going to be special.”

He keeps on showing it.

Maye was 10 of 18 from the field and helped the Tar Heels (7-1) dominate the Wildcats on the boards, 54-23. It was Maye’s fourth double-double of the season and second time this season he’s reached that mark in the first half.

Davidson (3-3) was led by 22 points and seven rebounds from Peyton Aldridge. Jon Axel Gudmundsson had 19 points and Kellan Grady 18 in the loss.

The Tar Heels blew open a four-point game midway through the second half with an 11-1 run led by Sterling Manley and Theo Pinson.

Manley scored on an and-one on a nifty move in the low post and followed with another short jumper. Pinson then gave the Tar Heels their first double-digit lead with two strong driving left-handed layups, including an and-one, to push the lead to 14.

Maye added two put backs on the offensive glass, including a dunk that brought the crowd to its feet, to push the lead to 18.

“They really killed us on the offensive glass,” Aldridge said. “Every time they missed it seemed like they were right there to get the rebound.”

Davidson stayed with North Carolina for the entire first half, leading in the early going and never trailing by more than six points. Berry gave the Tar Heels a 43-37 lead heading into the locker room after scoring on a drive and then burying a 3-pointer from the right wing.

BIG PICTURE

North Carolina: The Tar Heels took an early punch from Davidson falling behind by seven, but didn’t panic and methodically wore down the less talented, but scrappy Wildcats with tireless work on the glass. They are playing through the soft part of their schedule now with upcoming games against Tulane, Western Carolina, Tennessee and Wofford.

Davidson: This was a solid effort for the Wildcats, who figure to be a contender in the Atlantic 10 this season. They were able to get open shots against the defending national champs with their motion offense and showed plenty of heart. Williams was forced to play his starters until the final minute of the game before emptying the bench.

SECOND-CHANCE POINTS: The Tar Heels really won the game on the glass. They had 19 offensive rebounds and outscored the Wildcats 25-5 on second-chance points.

“Their quickness to the ball, break on the ball — that was a big part of it,” McKillop said of the Tar Heels.

ROBINSON CHIPS IN: Williams was excited about the contribution of Brandon Robinson, who had a season-high eight points — all in the first half. Manley finished with seven points and four rebounds.

“Brandon Robinson gave us a big-time lift in the first half and Sterling gave us a big lift in the second,” Williams said. “We need that from our bench.”

GRAY BEARDS: There was a lot of gray hair flowing when Williams and McKillop shook hands before the game at midcourt. McKillop joked to Williams that “it’s a good thing (Bobby) Cremins wasn’t refereeing.”

UP NEXT

North Carolina: Hosts Tulane on Sunday.

Davidson: Hosts VMI on Tuesday night.

VIDEO: Boise State snaps Oregon’s 46-game home-winning streak with half-court buzzer-beater

By Rob DausterDec 1, 2017, 11:52 PM EST
Oregon entered Friday night with the nation’s longest winning streak.

They left Matthew Knight Arena as a loser for the first time in 46 games thanks to this unbelievable shot from Lexus Williams:

Williams finished with just seven points on the night for the Broncos, who won 73-70, while Chandler Hutchison chipped in with 20 points and 10 boards.

Oregon was led by 28 points from Payton Pritchard, who hit the layup with 3.1 seconds left to tie the game at 70, but it wasn’t enough.

CBT Podcast: The Big Ten disaster, Duke vs. Michigan State and hand-down, man-down

By Rob DausterDec 1, 2017, 3:56 PM EST
On this week’s podcast, Rob Dauster discusses the disaster that has been the Big Ten’s non-conference schedule, why it’s OK to think Michigan State is better than Duke even if you think Duke should be ranked No. 1 in the country and debuts a new segment called Hand-Down, Man-Down. Rob also breaks down the weekend’s games with Reags from the Fundamentally Sound podcast, including a look at their favorite plays against the spread.

Syracuse guard Geno Thorpe leaves program

By Rob DausterDec 1, 2017, 3:49 PM EST
Geno Thorpe, a graduate transfer from South Florida has left the Syracuse program for “personal reasons,” the school announced on Friday afternoon.

Thorpe was averaging 6.0 points in 14.3 minutes this season.

He was expected to come in and provide the Orange with depth at the guard spot, potentially a starting point guard, but a high-ankle sprain and the play of Tyus Battle and Frank Howard has capped his minutes.

Thorpe averaged 15.1 points in his final season at South Florida.

Without Thorpe, Syracuse is down to just three scholarship guards on their roster.

City rivalry with buzz: No. 11 Cincinnati vs No. 21 Xavier

Associated PressDec 1, 2017, 2:24 PM EST
CINCINNATI (AP) — Gary Clark spent the week preparing Cincinnati’s newcomers for the city’s passionate basketball rivalry.

“I usually just say it’s your biggest rivalry in high school times 100 with a bunch of people (in the stands) who really do not like you whatsoever,” said Clark, a senior. “Don’t even look at anybody in the stands. Stay connected. If one guy gets jitters or loses his focus, the ship can go south.”

There’s more than bragging rights on the line. Both teams are nationally ranked and off to impressive starts as they get ready to play Saturday at Xavier’s Cintas Center.

No. 11 Cincinnati (7-0) has used its easy schedule so far to get its newcomers adjusted and develop depth that will be invaluable for this showdown. The Bearcats have lost seven of 10 in the series, although they won 86-78 last season. They haven’t won at Xavier since 2001, when Bob Huggins was the coach. They’ve dropped their last six on Xavier’s court.

“It’s been a long time since we’ve won over there,” coach Mick Cronin said.

The No. 21 Musketeers (6-1) already have wins at Wisconsin and at home last Tuesday over No. 16 Baylor , which was unbeaten coming into the game. Their one loss was to Arizona State in a tournament in Las Vegas, which showed Xavier its defensive shortcomings at the time. The Musketeers were much better in their win over Baylor.

Not that they spent any time savoring it, given what’s next.

“We’re not going to celebrate at all,” point guard Quentin Goodin said. “We’ll turn our focus to the next game.”

This one grabs the attention. The basketball rivalry between two schools located less than 3 miles apart has provided big moments for both programs. There was Xavier’s 71-69 upset of then-No. 1 Cincinnati on the Bearcats’ home court in 1996. The worst moment in the series was an on-court brawl that ended Xavier’s 76-53 victory at the Cintas Center in 2011 and resulted in suspensions by both teams.

Last season, Xavier’s Trevon Bluiett scored a career-high 40 points when the Bearcats won on their home court. He’ll be the focus of Cincinnati’s defense Saturday.

“Try to not let him shoot and hope that he doesn’t make guarded 3s,” Cronin said. “I thought we did a pretty good job last time, but sometimes a kid just has an unbelievable game. Fortunately we were able to win in spite of him.”

Bluiett had a stiff back against Baylor, moved cautiously on the floor, and finished with only 10 points, missing all four of his shots from beyond the arc. His health will be a factor.

Xavier’s tough stretch of opening games has gotten the Musketeers ready for a high-profile game. Cincinnati hasn’t been challenged the same way, which is Cronin’s biggest concern. The Bearcats’ closest call was a 73-67 victory over Buffalo.

“I think they have an advantage,” Cronin said. “We haven’t played anybody yet that’s really been able to take our offense away from us, so to speak, and they’ll be able to do that. They’re not going to let us just throw the ball to Gary Clark whenever we want. It’s not going to be that easy.”

Xavier has won 34 straight nonconference home games, with the last loss 56-55 to Wofford on Dec. 22, 2012. The Musketeers are 232-35 all-time at the Cintas Center, where students will camp out overnight to get seats behind the visitors’ basket.

“They’re really good, and I think we’re really good,” Xavier coach Chris Mack said. “It’s going to be an unbelievable game for the city. Again, there is no pressure when you’re playing these types of teams — Baylor, Cincinnati. History will show that when you drop one, nobody gets penalized.

“Having said that, we don’t want to drop it on Saturday.”