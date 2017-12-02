More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED
Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images

South Carolina State player collapses during game at NC State

By Raphielle JohnsonDec 2, 2017, 12:46 PM EST
Less than seven minutes into Saturday’s game between South Carolina State and NC State, the game was delayed due to a medical emergency involving a South Carolina State player. While NC State’s Markell Johnson was being helped off the court after suffering a knee injury, a South Carolina State player reported to be senior guard Tyvoris Solomon collapsed while on the bench.

Solomon was eventually taken off the court via stretcher, with both teams heading back to their respective locker rooms. The teams were to go through a ten-minute warmup period before resuming play. At the time of the stoppage NC State led 22-5 with 13:08 remaining in the half.

Solomon, whose condition has been stabilized, has been taken to a local hospital with head coach Murray Garvin making the trip as well. Associate head coach Rio Pitt took over the coaching duties in Garvin’s absence.

Oregon State PG JaQuori McLaughlin to transfer

Ethan Miller/Getty Images
By Raphielle JohnsonDec 2, 2017, 10:20 AM EST
Friday afternoon it was announced that sophomore point guard JaQuori McLaughlin has been granted a release from his scholarship and will transfer from Oregon State. McLaughlin, who started 30 games and averaged 10.5 points and 3.3 assists per game as a freshman, struggled to reach that level in Oregon State’s first six games of the season.

Making five starts, McLaughlin was averaging 2.7 points, 3.7 assists and 2.7 rebounds per contest while shooting just 23.8 percent from the field. In addition to the on-court struggles, McLaughlin mentioned challenges away from the court in the release sent out by the school Friday.

“Being a student-athlete is a lot of work and there are some challenges that I’ve been faced with that have impacted me and kept me from being able to compete to the best of my ability in a way that would help my team win games,” McLaughlin said in the release.

With McLaughlin no longer in the fold, redshirt sophomore Kendal Manuel is the player most likely to see an increase in minutes with both Stephen Thompson Jr. and Ethan Thompson averaging more than 30 minutes per game. Manuel, who’s played 12.7 minutes per game this season, is averaging 2.8 points and 1.5 rebounds per game.

The Thompson brothers, and even leading scorer Tres Tinkle, should have even more opportunities to make plays with the basketball in their hands moving forward as a result of McLaughlin’s departure from the program.

Georgia Tech loses after tipping missed shot into its own basket

Grant Halverson/Getty Images
By Raphielle JohnsonDec 2, 2017, 9:37 AM EST
Just days after beating Northwestern on a Tadric Jackson layup as time expired, Georgia Tech lost a game in shocking fashion to Grambling State Friday night. After trailing for much of the game the Yellow Jackets mounted a furious rally and was one stop away from escaping with the win.

Josh Pastner’s team was unable to get that stop however, as Ivy Smith Jr.’s missed layup was mistakenly tapped into the basket by a Georgia Tech player. Both Curtis Haywood II and Ben Lammers attempted to grab the rebound, but the combination of hands wound up knocking the ball into the basket. Final score: Grambling State 64, Georgia Tech 63.

Entering Friday’s game, Grambling State was on a run of 63 consecutive losses to teams from high-major conferences. And in the five seasons prior to the 2016-17 campaign, a season in which the Tigers won 16 games, Grambling State won a total of 18 games.

Grambling State wasn’t expected to be in the game at all, much less play as well as it did before Georgia Tech made its second-half rally. The Tigers got the win in the end, albeit in bizarre fashion.

Tillie, Norvell lift No. 15 Zags over No. 25 Creighton 91-74

William Mancebo/Getty Images
Associated PressDec 2, 2017, 12:38 AM EST
SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Killian Tillie scored 22 points and Zach Norvell Jr. added 21 points, all in the second half, as No. 15 Gonzaga came back to beat No. 25 Creighton 91-74 on Friday night.

Silas Melson also scored 21 points and Johnathan Williams added 15 for Gonzaga (7-1).

Marcus Foster had 21 points for Creighton (5-2), which has already beaten No. 20 Northwestern and No. 23 UCLA and lost to No. 22 Baylor this season.

Gonzaga shot better than 62 percent in the second half to erase a 7-point halftime deficit.

Gonzaga went on a 20-4 run to open the second half and built a 57-48 lead. Creighton had five turnovers during the run.

Consecutive 3-pointers by Norvell put Gonzaga up 63-53.

Norvell hit two more 3s to push Gonzaga’s lead to 81-71 with less than 5 minutes left. Gonzaga gradually extended the lead. The Zags outscored the Bluejays 54-30 in the second.

The first half was nip and tuck for most of the 20 minutes. Creighton hit four consecutive 3-pointers late in the first to take a 34-29 lead.

Gonzaga made a run, but the Bluejays scored the last five points to take a 44-37 lead. They shot 58 percent in the first half, including 7 of 14 on 3-pointers, before cooling off in the second. Foster had 15 first-half points for Creighton.

The teams, both from Jesuit universities, have not played since 1977 and this is their first meeting in Spokane.

Gonzaga is 183-17 in the McCarthey Athletic Center since it opened in 2004.

BIG PICTURE

Creighton: The Bluejays were playing their fourth ranked team in five outings. Their schedule appears to get easier going forward, as they have five consecutive home games against unranked opponents. The Bluejays, of the Big East, came in averaging 92.5 points per game, 10th in the nation.

Gonzaga: This figured to be the best non-conference home game on the Bulldogs’ schedule. Gonzaga has six players averaging at least 10 points per game. Starting guard Corey Kispert did not play because of an ankle injury.

UP NEXT

Creighton hosts North Dakota on Tuesday.

Gonzaga plays No. 4 Villanova, another Big East team, at Madison Square Garden in the Jimmy V Classic on Tuesday.

Berry, Maye carry No. 13 UNC past pesky Davidson 85-75

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images
Associated PressDec 1, 2017, 11:54 PM EST
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Davidson coach Bob McKillop insists nobody recruited Luke Maye harder than he did.

In the end, Maye passed up a chance to play for his hometown school and landed at North Carolina, where he is quickly developing into one of the nation’s top players.

Joel Berry II had 27 points, Maye had 24 points and a career-high 17 rebounds and No. 13 North Carolina defeated Davidson 85-75 on Friday night.

“I spent more time recruiting that young man than a lot of players,” McKillop said. “I thought he could have been a star for us, and he’s clearly a star for North Carolina. He’s sensational and I’m very happy for him.”

Maye grew up in Huntersville, North Carolina, a 10-minute drive up Interstate-77 to Davidson. He and his three brothers regularly attended McKillop’s summer basketball camps.

However, he eventually signed with North Carolina, where his father Mark played football.

“Coach McKillop was unbelievable and treated me and my family with the most respect anybody could have had,” Maye said. “It has been a place that I could call home for a long time. But I felt like I had a better opportunity to reach my goals coming to this program. I look back sometimes and wonder what would have happened, but I have no regrets. I still have tremendous respect for Davidson’s program.”

North Carolina coach Roy Williams said the biggest advice he gave to Maye’s father during the recruiting process was “don’t settle. Luke is going to be special.”

He keeps on showing it.

Maye was 10 of 18 from the field and helped the Tar Heels (7-1) dominate the Wildcats on the boards, 54-23. It was Maye’s fourth double-double of the season and second time this season he’s reached that mark in the first half.

Davidson (3-3) was led by 22 points and seven rebounds from Peyton Aldridge. Jon Axel Gudmundsson had 19 points and Kellan Grady 18 in the loss.

The Tar Heels blew open a four-point game midway through the second half with an 11-1 run led by Sterling Manley and Theo Pinson.

Manley scored on an and-one on a nifty move in the low post and followed with another short jumper. Pinson then gave the Tar Heels their first double-digit lead with two strong driving left-handed layups, including an and-one, to push the lead to 14.

Maye added two put backs on the offensive glass, including a dunk that brought the crowd to its feet, to push the lead to 18.

“They really killed us on the offensive glass,” Aldridge said. “Every time they missed it seemed like they were right there to get the rebound.”

Davidson stayed with North Carolina for the entire first half, leading in the early going and never trailing by more than six points. Berry gave the Tar Heels a 43-37 lead heading into the locker room after scoring on a drive and then burying a 3-pointer from the right wing.

BIG PICTURE

North Carolina: The Tar Heels took an early punch from Davidson falling behind by seven, but didn’t panic and methodically wore down the less talented, but scrappy Wildcats with tireless work on the glass. They are playing through the soft part of their schedule now with upcoming games against Tulane, Western Carolina, Tennessee and Wofford.

Davidson: This was a solid effort for the Wildcats, who figure to be a contender in the Atlantic 10 this season. They were able to get open shots against the defending national champs with their motion offense and showed plenty of heart. Williams was forced to play his starters until the final minute of the game before emptying the bench.

SECOND-CHANCE POINTS: The Tar Heels really won the game on the glass. They had 19 offensive rebounds and outscored the Wildcats 25-5 on second-chance points.

“Their quickness to the ball, break on the ball — that was a big part of it,” McKillop said of the Tar Heels.

ROBINSON CHIPS IN: Williams was excited about the contribution of Brandon Robinson, who had a season-high eight points — all in the first half. Manley finished with seven points and four rebounds.

“Brandon Robinson gave us a big-time lift in the first half and Sterling gave us a big lift in the second,” Williams said. “We need that from our bench.”

GRAY BEARDS: There was a lot of gray hair flowing when Williams and McKillop shook hands before the game at midcourt. McKillop joked to Williams that “it’s a good thing (Bobby) Cremins wasn’t refereeing.”

UP NEXT

North Carolina: Hosts Tulane on Sunday.

Davidson: Hosts VMI on Tuesday night.

VIDEO: Boise State snaps Oregon’s 46-game home-winning streak with half-court buzzer-beater

Pac-12 Network
By Rob DausterDec 1, 2017, 11:52 PM EST
Oregon entered Friday night with the nation’s longest winning streak.

They left Matthew Knight Arena as a loser for the first time in 46 games thanks to this unbelievable shot from Lexus Williams:

Williams finished with just seven points on the night for the Broncos, who won 73-70, while Chandler Hutchison chipped in with 20 points and 10 boards.

Oregon was led by 28 points from Payton Pritchard, who hit the layup with 3.1 seconds left to tie the game at 70, but it wasn’t enough.