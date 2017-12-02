More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED
Chris Trotman/Getty Images

Devonte’ Graham’s 35 carries No. 2 Kansas past Syracuse, 76-60

Associated PressDec 2, 2017, 10:19 PM EST
MIAMI (AP) — Devonte’ Graham wanted to get into the Miami Heat locker room. That’s about the only thing that didn’t go his way.

Graham matched his career-high with 35 points for the second consecutive game, Lagerald Vick added 20 and No. 2 Kansas remained unbeaten by topping Syracuse 76-60 in the HoopHall Miami Invitational on Saturday night.

Graham said he got excited seeing photos and banners from the Heat championship runs, and the inspiration from being on a court where Jayhawks legend Mario Chalmers and LeBron James — his favorite player — helped the Heat win NBA titles in 2012 and 2013 showed.

“It’s still nice to play in these type of arenas,” Graham said.

Graham shot 10 for 17 from the field and 7 for 13 from 3-point range for Kansas (7-0), which is off to its best start in seven years.

“We’re better when we have balance and he’d probably agree with that,” Kansas coach Bill Self said. “But on a night where basically we didn’t have much going on, he needed to do that. He picked his spots well.”

Tyus Battle scored 22 points for Syracuse (6-1), which was playing away from the Carrier Dome for the first time this season. Frank Howard scored 15 and Oshae Brissett had 13 for Syracuse.

Kansas made 11 3s, but needed 31 tries to get there.

“Kansas was averaging 90-something points per game or something,” Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim said. “Our defense wasn’t the problem.”

Svi Mykhailuk added 11 points for the Jayhawks, who shot 49 percent and held Syracuse to five baskets in the first half. Kansas used guard Clay Young at times against Syracuse’s 7-foot-2 center Paschal Chukwu, and even that worked.

“I actually thought he did great — 6-3 guarding 7-2, I thought he did OK,” Self said.

The Orange trailed by 21 early in the second half before a 16-2 run over 2 1/2 minutes got Syracuse within 49-42, with Battle and Howard combining for 14 points during that stretch.

Graham connected on a deep straightaway 3 to end that Orange flurry, and Syracuse went cold quickly. The Orange managed only five points in the next 6 minutes, and Kansas rebuilt a 17-point lead on a dunk by Vick with 7:39 left.

The Orange didn’t get closer than nine again, and finished shooting only 32 percent.

“This game was a great game for us,” Boeheim said. “It was a great experience to figure out what we need to do in certain situations and when you get down 21 to a team like Kansas and you can come back … we’ll learn something there.”

BIG PICTURE

Syracuse: As of now, this may be the only game Syracuse plays against a ranked opponent until facing Notre Dame on Jan. 6. None of the next eight opponents on the Orange schedule are currently in the AP Top 25, nor were any of their first six. … Miami coach Jim Larranaga, whose Hurricanes played in the second game Saturday night, spent some time watching Syracuse-Kansas — from behind the Syracuse bench.

Kansas: Graham had 60 points in Kansas’ first five games; he’s got 70 in his last two. … It’s still an unbeaten season for Jayhawk basketball — not only is the men’s team perfect so far, but Kansas’ women’s team is off to a 6-0 start.

WAITERS WATCHES

Miami Heat guard Dion Waiters had a rare chance to see his beloved Orange — he played for Syracuse from 2010 through 2012 — in person, sitting courtside with Heat managing general partner Micky Arison and president Pat Riley. He raved about Syracuse’s famed 2-3 zone. “That zone’s for real,” Waiters said, quickly adding that he led the Big East in steals thanks to that zone.

SUNSHINE STATERS

Syracuse will be in Florida at least three times this season — this game, plus Atlantic Coast Conference games at Florida State on Jan. 13 and Miami on Feb. 17. This was the third visit by Kansas to the Sunshine State in the last 20 years. The Jayhawks went to Florida in 2013-14, and won a tournament in Orlando the following season. Kansas hadn’t played in Miami since 1990.

UP NEXT

Syracuse: Faces Connecticut in the Jimmy V Classic at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday.

Kansas: Faces Washington in the Jayhawk Shootout at Kansas City, Missouri on Wednesday.

Moody Magic: SMU over No. 14 USC 72-55, 28th home win in row

Loren Orr/Getty Images
Associated PressDec 3, 2017, 12:23 AM EST
DALLAS (AP) — Ben Emelogu had 11 of his 16 points in a big go-ahead run after halftime and SMU got some measure of revenge with a 72-55 victory over No. 14 Southern California on Saturday night.

Shake Milton added 22 points for the Mustangs (7-2), who stretched their home winning streak to 28 in a row. Jimmy Whitt had 14 points and Jarrey Foster 13.

Chimezie Metu had 13 points to lead USC, which had won its last seven non-conference road games.

It was the third meeting in 13 months between the teams. The Trojans (4-2) won both games last year, including a home game in November 2016 and then again in the first round of the NCAA Tournament last March.

The Mustangs are 31-0 at home under coach Tim Jankovich, including three games when he filled in for Larry Brown when he was still an associate head coach.

SMU was down 37-33 before Emelogu hit a 3-pointer that ignited a 23-5 run. The Mustangs went ahead to stay after Milton’s two free throws with 15:31 left made it 38-37. Emelogu had three 3s and a dunk in the stretch.

After Metu’s dunk with just over 7 minutes left in the first half put the Trojans up 25-17, they went nearly 5 minutes without scoring until Metu’s jumper with 2:14 left — and they still led 27-24. USC was up 30-27 at the half after a late 3-pointer by Jonah Mathews.

BIG PICTURE

USC: A tough week for the Trojans, who were 4-0 before losing consecutive games to teams from the Lone Star State. USC was coming off a 75-59 home loss last Sunday to Texas A&M, which took over that game with a 19-3 run in the second half. USC again struggled shooting, especially after halftime when making only 8 of 22 shots against SMU.

SMU: The high-energy Mustangs thrive in Moody Coliseum, where one of the regular attenders is former President George W. Bush, who was sitting courtside again Saturday night. SMU is 46-7 under Jankovich.

UP NEXT

USC will be in Staples Center next Friday night to play Oklahoma.

SMU goes to the other side of the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex to play No. 23 TCU on Tuesday night.

Saturday Recap: Xavier wins the shootout, Wichita wins on the road, Devonte’ Graham goes ham

Chris Trotman/Getty Images
By Rob DausterDec 2, 2017, 11:23 PM EST
PLAYER OF THE DAY

Devonte’ Graham and Lagerald Vick combined to put on a clinic on how to beat a 2-3 zone as No. 2 Kansas cruised to a 76-60 win over Syracuse in Miami. Vick went for 20 points, eight boards and seven assists, but it was Graham that was the real star on Saturday. For the second straight game, Graham – who entered the weekend averaged 15.8 points and 8.5 assists for the undefeated Jayhawks – finished with 35 points, adding five dimes and making seven threes, which helped boost his three-point percentage from 36 percent to 41 percent. I think it’s safe to say that Graham’s slow start to the season has come to an end.

The question for Kansas now is whether or not they are ever actually going to get another big man on the roster. It’s not going to hurt them when Clay Young plays 12 minutes at center against Syracuse. It will once they get into the meat-grinder of the Big 12.

THE REST OF SATURDAY’S STARS

  • Trevon Bluiett shook off a two-game slump to pop off for 28 points as No. 21 Xavier put a whupping on No. 11 Cincinnati, 89-76. That was before the postgame fireworks.
  • Jalen Adams had 31 points on 13-for-22 shooting as UConn squeaked out another overtime win against a mid-major, this time picking off Columbia. I’m beginning to think Adams is the only good thing about the current UConn program.
  • Shake Milton had 22 points and nine assists as SMU handed No. 14 USC their second-straight loss, 72-55.
  • Drexel’s Tramaine Isabell had 35 points, 13 boards, three assists and three steals in a come-from-behind win over Rider. I feel like I should mention that he’s 6-foot-1.
  • 5-foot-10 Fatts Russell came off the bench to score 20 points for the second-straight game as Rhode Island picked off in-state rival Providence.

TEAM OF THE DAY

Last Friday, No. 21 Xavier was embarrassed by then-unranked and now-No. 20 Arizona State, giving up 102 points and trailing by as many as 25 in the second half despite leading by 15 just before half time while allowing Tra Holder and Shannon Evans to look like the reincarnation of Stephen Curry and Allen Iverson. It was, as they say, a mollywhopping.

But that seems like so long ago after the week that Xavier has had. After picking off No. 16 Baylor in the Cintas Center of Wednesday, the Musketeers smacked around their archirival, No. 11 Cincinnati, in the Crosstown Shootut, arguably the most intense rivalry in college hoops. They won 89-76, but that number doesn’t quite let you know just how thorough this win was. Xavier was up by ten by the first TV timeout. They were up by 23 points early in the second half. Cincinnati never really threatened them on Saturday.

It was so bad that the loss coupled with the incessant trolling of professional heel J.P. Macura had Mick Cronin looking to fight after the game. A win over your rival as their coach embarrasses himself publicly is a pretty good day.

GAME OF THE DAY

No. 20 Memphis lost to No. 14 UCF in a triple-overtime thriller, 62-55.

It was in football, but I feel like I should mention it here because Memphis is, apparently, now a football school. Tubby Smith’s team sold 4,113 tickets in an 18,000 seat arena to see his Tigers win in double-overtime over Mercer. I’m old enough to remember when they use to sell out the FedEx Forum.

WTF??? OF THE DAY

Big Ten play started this weekend, and if that wasn’t strange enough, this result might be: Ohio State 83, Wisconsin 58.

In the Kohl Center.

For years, the Badgers were just about unbeatable in that building, and not only did the Buckeyes take a 2-by-4 to the back of the Badgers’ proverbial heads, they did so in a year where they were supposed to be rebuilding. Remember, it was just six months ago that Ohio State fired the greatest coach that their program has ever seen. Thad Matta was let go because the program in the eyes of the higher-ups, was too far gone.

And now Ohio State is winning by 25 points at Wisconsin when they have an all-american at center. Good for them.

Keita Bates-Diop led the way with 17 points, 11 boards and five assists if you were wondering.

WHAT ELSE DO YOU NEED TO KNOW?

Is Arizona back??? The Wildcats, who went from No. 2 to unranked this week, went into Vegas and left with a 91-88 win in overtime over a good UNLV team. Deandre Ayton had 28 points and 10 boards to lead the Wildcats while Allonzo Trier chipped in with 29 points. Brandon McCoy added 33 points and 10 boards.

No. 8 Wichita State landed their first win over a ranked team in roughly two years as they went into Waco and knocked off No. 16 Baylor, 69-62. The Shockers were led by 17 points from Connor Frankamp.

The AAC badly needed some good non-conference performances, and Wichita State wasn’t the only one to chip-in. Houston beat Arkansas by 26 points.

Virginia Tech landed an 83-80 overtime win at Ole Miss after trailing by 16 points in the second half. The Hokies are now 7-1 on the season after wins over the Rebels and Iowa this week, which is why the loss they took at the hands of Saint Louis – who lost by 30 to Bulter after trailing 42-13 at the half – earlier this year is one of the most perplexing results of the season. The Hokies head to Rupp Arena on Dec. 16th.

Georgia and head coach Mark Fox have quietly put together an excellent start to the season. The Bulldogs are 6-1 after winning at Marquette on Saturday. They also have a win over Saint Mary’s on a neutral. With games left at home against Georgia Tech and Temple and a trip to Kansas State, the Bulldogs have a chance to put together a really solid non-conference slate.

 

No. 1 Duke beats South Dakota 96-80 to improve to 10-0

Joe Robbins/Getty Images
By Rob DausterDec 2, 2017, 7:42 PM EST
DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Duke dominated the first half to build a big lead, only to see South Dakota answer with a 50-point second half in the top-ranked Blue Devils’ famously hostile Cameron Indoor Stadium.

And for the most part, Hall of Fame coach Mike Krzyzewski was good with that.

Grayson Allen scored 15 of his 25 points in an 8-minute opening blitz to help Duke beat South Dakota 96-80 on Saturday in its first home game in nearly two travel-filled weeks.

“What I saw was a team that put the (previous) nine games behind them and showed up ready to play,” Krzyzewski said. “And I didn’t help my team as much as I could in the second half because I subbed differently.

“But that was OK, because we needed to get time for a bunch of kids. I saw us beating a good team today, overall.”

Duke (10-0) got its usual strong performances from top-liners Allen and freshman Marvin Bagley III, who had 19 points and 12 rebounds. Duke got a boost from sophomore Javin DeLaurier off the bench as Krzyzewski took a long look at his reserves in the second half.

Duke shot 62 percent to lead 56-30 by halftime, then maintained a comfortable margin the rest of the way — though South Dakota (7-3) shot 50 percent after halftime and made 7 of 13 3-point attempts to outscore the Blue Devils 50-40 after the break.

“I feel like everyone had good intensity,” Allen said. “It just kind of dropped off a little bit in the second half when they got 50 points. It’s something we have to continue through the whole game.”

Tyler Hagedorn and Nick Fuller each scored 16 points for the Coyotes, though top scorer Matt Mooney (18.3 points) struggled to just three points on 1-for-5 shooting with four turnovers.

“They did a great job of making him work for everything,” South Dakota coach Craig Smith said, adding: “He’s seen that before but certainly not against this level of competition.”

BIG PICTURE

South Dakota: The Coyotes entered the game ranked 23rd nationally by holding opponents to 37 percent shooting, but slowing Duke on its famously hostile home court was asking a lot. The Coyotes fell to 0-6 against ranked opponents in their Division I era since 2008, though this was the first matchup against No. 1 for a Summit League program that had never played a team ranked higher than seventh in that time before Saturday.

Duke: Duke had played four straight games away from Cameron Indoor Stadium, first with three games in the PK80 Invitational in Portland, Oregon, followed by Wednesday’s visit to Indiana in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge. That win capped an opening month that saw Duke travel roughly 8,500 round-trip miles that included a win against Michigan State in the Champions Classic in Chicago on Nov. 14 — and prompted Krzyzewski to note his team has played much more than it has practiced.

“Look we’re 10-0, and with this schedule, it’s been really good,” Krzyzewski said. “Can it be better? Yeah. Can it be worse? Hell yes. It can be a lot worse, it can be a lot worse.”

ENERGY GUY

Krzyzewski said DeLaurier provided “a good jolt” off the bench.

The 6-foot-10 sophomore finished with a career-best 13 points to go with nine rebounds. He also had some hustle plays, such as when he ran over to a corner and dived on the court to force a first-half tie-up — which brought Krzyzewski to his feet in applause.

“Sometimes your shot’s not always going to fall,” DeLaurier said, “but you can always play hard.”

ALLEN’S FLURRY

Allen made 6 of 7 shots with three 3-pointers in the early flurry that had him single-handedly outscoring the Coyotes midway through the opening half. He made 8 of 11 shots for the game and 4 of 5 3s while also aiding the defensive effort on Mooney.

TOPS IN THE USA

Bagley posted his eighth double-double of the season to tie Minnesota’s Jordan Murphy for the national lead.

UP NEXT

South Dakota: The Coyotes host Drake on Wednesday night.

Duke: The Blue Devils host St. Francis (Pennsylvania) on Tuesday night.

No. 7 Kentucky leads big before holding off Harvard 79-70

Getty Images
Associated PressDec 2, 2017, 7:41 PM EST
LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Kevin Knox had 20 points, Hamidou Diallo added 19 and No. 7 Kentucky’s 13-0 run midway through the second half provided a cushion that held off Harvard 79-70 on Saturday.

Kentucky (7-1) returned from a six-day break to shoot well for most of the game and lead the Ivy League Crimson throughout. It wasn’t easy, and the Wildcats needed that initial accuracy to counter Harvard’s 12 3-pointers — including six by sophomore forward Seth Towns (25 points) — that kept the Crimson within reach.

The Wildcats’ key run over 2:42 for a 72-52 lead withstood a cold spell down the stretch that Harvard took advantage of to get within nine on Towns’ 3 with 22 seconds remaining. Kentucky ran out the clock from there to win the first meeting between the schools and earn its fifth straight victory.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander added 12 points for the Wildcats, who shot 46 percent but were just 2 of 12 from long range.

Towns made 8 of 14 shots for Harvard, which shot 37 percent but was 12 of 28 from behind the arc.

BIG PICTURE

Harvard: Just as critical as making all those 3s was a bench that outscored Kentucky 44-26. The Crimson faced a huge hurdle keeping up with the Wildcats’ length and speed, factors that made the difference in allowing Kentucky to hold on. Danilo Djuricic had 10 points.

Kentucky: The Wildcats had a tough task following a 34-point win over Illinois-Chicago but seemed capable of handling it in never trailing. But they struggled defending the Crimson from the outside, allowing a big lead to be cut down in the final minutes. The Wildcats owned the paint 42-20 but barely won the rebounding battle 37-36.

UP NEXT

Harvard hosts Fordham on Wednesday.

Kentucky enters final exams before facing Monmouth on Dec. 9 at Madison Square Garden.

No. 8 Wichita State lands first top-25 win in two years at No. 16 Baylor

Darryl Oumi/Getty Images
By Rob DausterDec 2, 2017, 5:46 PM EST
For the first time in nearly two years, No. 8 Wichita State has landed a regular season win over a top 25.

The Shockers went into Waco on Saturday afternoon and knocked off No. 16 Baylor, 69-62, behind 17 points from Connor Frankamp, and they did it despite the fact that Markis McDuffie, the second-best player on the roster, has yet to return from an offseason foot injury.

And that’s the win that they needed to prove themselves.

I wrote a column earlier this year asking whether or not Wichita State deserved to be in the conversation as the best team in America, and while that column has not aged particularly well – the best team in America is either Michigan State or Duke – but the responses that it elicited were telling.

Most notably, what I kept hearing back was that we can’t call Wichita State the best, or one of the best, teams in the country when they haven’t actually proven it by beating one of the best teams in the country. Prior to Saturday, the best win that the post-Fred VanVleet and Ron Baker Shockers landed can in the opening round of the 2016-17 tournament against No. 7 seed Dayton.

They play teams tough, there’s no question about that. They probably should have beaten Notre Dame in the Maui Invitational just last week. Their computer numbers tell us that those close wins aren’t a fluke.

But computer numbers and moral victories only count for so much.

At some point, the Shockers needed to start collecting wins like this, road wins against top 20 opponents.

On Saturday they did, and they did it without the help of their second-best player.

Baylor, however, is a different story.

The Bears have now lost back-to-back games to Wichita State and Xavier, and in the process lost Terry Maston, who averages 11.7 points and 7.7 boards, for the next month with a hand injury. Without him o the floor, the Bears’ offense has labored. He’s the second-best weapon that Baylor has on that end of the floor and he’s the most dangerous front court player; Jo Lual-Acuil scores more than Maston, but Maston is a guy that can actually create his own shot.

Without Maston in the mix, Baylor’s offense is going to struggle.

And while losing to Xavier and Wichita State isn’t exactly a good thing, losses to potential Final Four teams are not exactly going to kill Baylor’s at-large hopes.

They’ll be fine.