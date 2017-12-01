CBT Podcast: The Big Ten disaster, Duke vs. Michigan State and hand-down, man-down

On this week’s podcast, Rob Dauster discusses the disaster that has been the Big Ten’s non-conference schedule, why it’s OK to think Michigan State is better than Duke even if you think Duke should be ranked No. 1 in the country and debuts a new segment called Hand-Down, Man-Down. Rob also breaks down the weekend’s games with Reags from the Fundamentally Sound podcast, including a look at their favorite plays against the spread.
Syracuse guard Geno Thorpe leaves program
Geno Thorpe, a graduate transfer from South Florida has left the Syracuse program for “personal reasons,” the school announced on Friday afternoon.
Thorpe was averaging 6.0 points in 14.3 minutes this season.
He was expected to come in and provide the Orange with depth at the guard spot, potentially a starting point guard, but a high-ankle sprain and the play of Tyus Battle and Frank Howard has capped his minutes.
Thorpe averaged 15.1 points in his final season at South Florida.
Without Thorpe, Syracuse is down to just three scholarship guards on their roster.
City rivalry with buzz: No. 11 Cincinnati vs No. 21 Xavier
CINCINNATI (AP) — Gary Clark spent the week preparing Cincinnati’s newcomers for the city’s passionate basketball rivalry.
“I usually just say it’s your biggest rivalry in high school times 100 with a bunch of people (in the stands) who really do not like you whatsoever,” said Clark, a senior. “Don’t even look at anybody in the stands. Stay connected. If one guy gets jitters or loses his focus, the ship can go south.”
There’s more than bragging rights on the line. Both teams are nationally ranked and off to impressive starts as they get ready to play Saturday at Xavier’s Cintas Center.
No. 11 Cincinnati (7-0) has used its easy schedule so far to get its newcomers adjusted and develop depth that will be invaluable for this showdown. The Bearcats have lost seven of 10 in the series, although they won 86-78 last season. They haven’t won at Xavier since 2001, when Bob Huggins was the coach. They’ve dropped their last six on Xavier’s court.
“It’s been a long time since we’ve won over there,” coach Mick Cronin said.
The No. 21 Musketeers (6-1) already have wins at Wisconsin and at home last Tuesday over No. 16 Baylor , which was unbeaten coming into the game. Their one loss was to Arizona State in a tournament in Las Vegas, which showed Xavier its defensive shortcomings at the time. The Musketeers were much better in their win over Baylor.
Not that they spent any time savoring it, given what’s next.
“We’re not going to celebrate at all,” point guard Quentin Goodin said. “We’ll turn our focus to the next game.”
This one grabs the attention. The basketball rivalry between two schools located less than 3 miles apart has provided big moments for both programs. There was Xavier’s 71-69 upset of then-No. 1 Cincinnati on the Bearcats’ home court in 1996. The worst moment in the series was an on-court brawl that ended Xavier’s 76-53 victory at the Cintas Center in 2011 and resulted in suspensions by both teams.
Last season, Xavier’s Trevon Bluiett scored a career-high 40 points when the Bearcats won on their home court. He’ll be the focus of Cincinnati’s defense Saturday.
“Try to not let him shoot and hope that he doesn’t make guarded 3s,” Cronin said. “I thought we did a pretty good job last time, but sometimes a kid just has an unbelievable game. Fortunately we were able to win in spite of him.”
Bluiett had a stiff back against Baylor, moved cautiously on the floor, and finished with only 10 points, missing all four of his shots from beyond the arc. His health will be a factor.
Xavier’s tough stretch of opening games has gotten the Musketeers ready for a high-profile game. Cincinnati hasn’t been challenged the same way, which is Cronin’s biggest concern. The Bearcats’ closest call was a 73-67 victory over Buffalo.
“I think they have an advantage,” Cronin said. “We haven’t played anybody yet that’s really been able to take our offense away from us, so to speak, and they’ll be able to do that. They’re not going to let us just throw the ball to Gary Clark whenever we want. It’s not going to be that easy.”
Xavier has won 34 straight nonconference home games, with the last loss 56-55 to Wofford on Dec. 22, 2012. The Musketeers are 232-35 all-time at the Cintas Center, where students will camp out overnight to get seats behind the visitors’ basket.
“They’re really good, and I think we’re really good,” Xavier coach Chris Mack said. “It’s going to be an unbelievable game for the city. Again, there is no pressure when you’re playing these types of teams — Baylor, Cincinnati. History will show that when you drop one, nobody gets penalized.
“Having said that, we don’t want to drop it on Saturday.”
Weekend Preview: The Crosstown Shootout and Creighton-Gonzaga highlight a great weekend of hoops
SATURDAY’S SHOWDOWNS
*(NOTE: Lines are not posted for Saturday or Sunday games as of publication. Spreads referenced are via Kenpom.com)
No. 25 CREIGHTON at No. 15 GONZAGA, Fri. 10:00 p.m.
The battle of the former mid-majors. This will be an interesting one to watch play out. Both of these teams proved themselves to be somewhat underrated from where they were heading into the season. Creighton thrives in a more uptempo game, while Gonzaga wants to grind things out a little bit more. There are two things that intrigue me about this game: The first is who ends up getting put on Khyri Island? Khyri Thomas is the best perimeter defender in college basketball. He shut down Manu Lecomte when the Jays nearly beat Baylor, and I expect him to get put on Josh Perkins in this one. The second is how Creighton slows down Johnathan Williams III, and that’s a bigger issue.
- PREDICTION: I really, really like Creighton this year, but I think this is a difficult matchup for the Jays. I’m not quite sure how they’ll handle Williams, who put 39 on a Florida team that is similar to Creighton. Gonzaga (-7)
No. 11 CINCINNATI at No. 21 XAVIER, Sat. 12:00 p.m.
The Crosstown Shootout is one of the most fierce and more underrated rivalries in all of sports, and this year, it will feature two teams that are talented enough to get to the Final Four. Cincinnati is a rough-and-tumble team that has some toughness up front in Gary Clark Jr. and Kyle Washington, while Xavier is more perimeter-oriented … but just as tough as the Bearcats. I’m telling you, this will be great theater, as will the battle between Jacob Evans and Trevon Bluiett.
- PREDICTION: Kenpom projects this as a one-point Xavier win in the Cintas Center, so I’ll ride with Xavier here. I don’t think either of these teams would lose a home game in this rivalry this season. Xavier (-1)
No. 8 WICHITA STATE at No. 16 BAYLOR, Sat. 2:00 p.m.
This is the most fascinating matchup of the day to me. On the one hand, I think Wichita State is terrific. They’re well-coached, they have talent and they can beat you inside or outside. On the other hand, at some point they are going to have to actually beat someone at this level for us to continue talking about them as a Final Four and national title contender. Baylor can play. Their zone can mess with teams and Manu Lecomte has proven time and again that he is one of the best clutch shooters in the sport. It won’t be all that pretty or high-scoring, but for x’s-and-o’s nerds, it will be appointment viewing. The x-factor is how Baylor will be able to play without Terry Maston, who broke his hand against Xavier.
- PREDICTION: KenPom has Baylor getting points at home, and while I’m on record saying some fairly ridiculous things about the Shockers, I want to see them beat someone real before I invest my hard earned money betting on them. That said, with no Maston, I think the Shockers make it too hard for the Bears to score. Wichita State (-1)
WHAT ELSE IS THERE TO WATCH?
You mean besides a ridiculous slate of college football games?
Well …
- The Big Ten kicks off league play: Because of the conference’s stupid decision to play their conference tournament in New York a week earlier than usual, they were forced to schedule their first round of conference games for the first week of December. From Friday until next Tuesday, each Big Ten team will play their first home and their first road game.
- No. 13 North Carolina at Davidson, Fri. 8:00 p.m.: Davidson is defense-averse and shoots more threes than anyone else in college hoops. I like UNC here, but I love the over. PREDICTION: UNC (-10.5)
- Providence at Rhode Island, Sat. 5:00 p.m.: It doesn’t the attention of other rivalry games, but the hate between Providence and URI is real and both teams are good this season. PREDICTION: Providence (+2)
- No. 2 Kansas vs. Syracuse, Sat. 5:30 p.m.: I think we’ll get a much better idea of what to make of this Syracuse team after this game, because as of now I really don’t know. They’ve been impressive through six games. PREDICTION: Kansas (-11)
- No. 4 Villanova vs. St. Joseph’s, Sat. 5:30 p.m.: The Holy War was a lot more interesting before St. Joe’s got hit with injuries. PREDICTION: Villanova (-10)
- No. 14 USC at SMU, Sat. 10:00 p.m.: USC struggled at Vanderbilt earlier this season and got beat fairly handily by Texas A&M. Will they be willing to defend in Moody Coliseum? PREDICTION: SMU (-2)
- Arizona at UNLV, Sat. 10:00 p.m.: Brandon McCoy and Deandre Ayton, former AAU teammates and both potential lottery picks, meet again. The Thomas & Mack Center will be packed. This is a chance for Arizona to prove they’ve figured out the issues that cost them three wins in the Bahamas. PREDICTION: UNLV (+7)
- Seton Hall at No. 17 Louisville, Sun. 4:00 p.m.: Kevin Willard, a former Louisville and Rick Pitino assistant, pays a visit to the Yum! Center to take on David Padgett, another former Pitino assistant and current Louisville interim head coach. The Cardinals are going to have to be ready for a fight on Sunday. PREDICTION: Seton Hall (+3)
Seton Hall’s second-half surge upsets No. 22 Texas Tech
NEW YORK (AP) — Myles Powell scored seven of his 19 points in a span of 45 seconds to lift Seton Hall to an 89-79 victory over No. 22 Texas Tech on Thursday night at Madison Square Garden.
Powell was one of four Seton Hall (6-1) players to finish in double figures. Desi Rodriguez finished with 24 points while Khadeen Carrington had 16 and Angel Delgado 12.
Keenan Evans led the Red Raiders (6-1) with 21 points while Jarrett Culver added 17, Zach Smith 12, Zhaire Smith 11, and Niem Stevenson 10.
Texas Tech entered the game fourth in the nation allowing 55 points per game.
Trailing by three at halftime, Seton Hall outscored Texas Tech 31-22 in the first 12:42 of the second half to take a 70-64 lead.
For a team possessing an interior presence in Delgado, Seton Hall was able to take a lead not by dumping the ball into the post but with its perimeter attack. The Pirates made four 3-pointers and knocked down seven jump shots in all during that stretch.
Following a missed free throw by Norense Odiase, Powell drilled a 3 to extend Seton Hall’s lead to nine, then drew a player control foul on Stevenson.
One minute and thirty-two seconds later, Carrington’s running leaner in the lane gave put the Pirates ahead 75-65. Before Carrington’s basket, Seton Hall grabbed four offensive rebounds sandwiched around a missed free throw.
Texas Tech twice cut the deficit to six, first on Evans’ two free throws with 3:05 left, then on his layup 53 seconds later. That was as close as the Red Raiders would get, as Powell made a 3 and converted two layups in a 45-second span to put Seton Hall ahead 86-73.
The Pirates outrebounded Texas Tech 37-33. Seton Hall shot 50.8 percent from the field (30 for 59), including 55 percent from 3 (11 for 22).
BIG PICTURE:
SETON HALL: During his news conference immediately following the 75-74 loss to Rhode Island in the NIT Season Tip-off on Nov. 23 at Barclays Center, Pirates coach Kevin Willard was at a loss to remember the last time his team allowed a team to score 54 points and shoot 60.7 percent in an opening half. Seven days later, Seton Hall yielded 42 points and 56.3 percent shooting to Texas Tech in the first half.
TEXAS TECH: The Red Raiders entered the game ranked in the top five nationally in scoring defense (4th overall with an average of 55.3 points) and field goal percentage defense (2nd overall at 33.5 percent). They may drop because Seton Hall finished with 89 points on 50.8 percent shooting from the field.
NOTABLE:
SETON HALL: The Pirates improved to 1-1 all-time against Texas Tech. Seton Hall dropped an 87-69 decision to the Red Raiders on March 16, 2010, in a first-round NIT game held at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.
TEXAS TECH: The most points the Red Raiders had allowed in a half this season was 31 to Boston College on Nov. 18. That was until Thursday night when the Pirates scored 39.
UP NEXT:
SETON HALL: Travels to No. 17 Louisville on Sunday.
TEXAS TECH: Hosts Nevada on Tuesday.
Four takeaways from No. 3 Michigan State’s dominating win over No. 5 Notre Dame
With the ACC having already secured a landslide victory in its annual challenge with the Big Ten, Thursday night promised to offer some respite into the one-sidedness of the competition.
Well, the Big Ten added to its paltry win total, but there wasn’t much in the way of competition as No. 3 Michigan State walloped No. 5 Notre Dame, 81-63, to improve to 6-1 on the season and send the Fighting Irish to their first loss of the season.
The Spartans controlled the game from the outset, getting up big early and withstanding a second-half charge from the Irish. Notre Dame, especially at the Breslin Center, was simply no match for Michigan State.
Josh Langford and Cassius Winston both had 17 for the Spartans with Winston also contributing seven assists. Miles Bridges had 14 points and Nick Ward 12.
Bonzie Colson led the way for the Irish with 17 points while Rex Pflueger had 15.
It was a dominating performance from the Spartans, who have made a habit of being dominating since that Champion’s Classic loss to Duke. Their last five wins have all come by at least 18 points.
Here’s what we learned Thursday:
Michigan State at full-bore is scary good
The Spartans were dominant for about 30 minutes of this game, having to withstand about a 10-minute second-half push from Notre Dame. When they were on, it was clear that Michigan State is among the top tier of teams that appear capable of winning a national championship. Duke’s win over Tom Izzo’s team and its run through the PK80 has them at the front of the line right now, but the Spartans aren’t far behind.
Against a top-five opponent, Michigan State shot 51.4 percent in the first half despite 4 of 13 from 3-point range. The held the Fighting Irish to 37.9 percent shooting (3 of 11 from 3) and forced six turnovers to be 20 points better heading into halftime.
There was that lull from the Spartans after halftime – and give credit to Notre Dame for punching back – but Michigan State still at least 12 points from four starters and nine from Matt McQuaid off the bench. Jaren Jackson was the sole starter not to break 10 points, but foul trouble limited to 14 minutes and he still managed three blocks.
It’s not surprising or news to notice that Michigan State is really, really good, but it’s still impressive to see them at full stride.
Bonzie Colson is awesome, but does have his limitations
The Notre Dame senior is one of the best players in college basketball. He’s incredibly fun to watch as a 6-foot-5 forward with an expansive wingspan. The guy gets buckets.
But when faced with a defender with size, length and/or athletcism, it can cause problems for him.
That’s what happened Thursday night.
Colson was 6 of 19 from the floor (31.5 percent) against the Spartans, who were able to throw a number of defenders at him, though it was Jackson (6-10 with a 7-f wingspan) that really gave him fits. What makes him so strong is his efficiency, and Michigan State took that away completely.
Miles Bridges shouldn’t settle for jumpers
Michigan State’s star had a so-so night with 14 points, six rebounds, four assists and a block, but he was 6 of 15 from the floor and committed three turnovers in 32 minutes. The biggest issue for Bridges is that he wasn’t getting to the rim in the halfcourt with much consistency, instead launching 3s. He made just 1 of 7.
Bridges can make 3s. He’s actually a pretty good shooter from distance, having converted at a 38.9 percent clip last year and coming in at 36 percent this year. But he’s too much of a dynamic physical weapon with his size and athleticism to shoot from 3 that much, taking the pressure of a defense that would likely nothing more than to avoid the prospect of getting dunked on by Miles Bridges. He’s shot at least five 3s in four of Michigan State’s seven games.
If Bridges can use the 3-point shot more as a strategic threat than principal play, it’ll go a long way.
The Spartans are going to blow through the Big Ten
The Big Ten got absolutely waxed in its annual matchup with the ACC, dropping 11 of 15 games. It’s a pretty good indication that the league, as a whole, just isn’t as strong as most years. Minnesota and Purdue have probably looked the best of the potential contenders, but neither of those teams appear to be at an elite level.
That really just leaves Michigan State to carry the banner for the conference this season, and, as noted above, they are more than capable of doing just that. The Spartans appear poised for a No. 1 seed in a couple months, and, given that it won’t be surprising if they clear the Big Ten by three or more games, the conversation will likely be about their worthiness for the top overall seed.