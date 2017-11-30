More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED
Joe Robbins/Getty Images

No. 1 Duke uses late run to pull away from Indiana 91-81

Associated PressNov 30, 2017, 12:34 AM EST
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Marvin Bagley III finished with 23 points and 10 rebounds and Grayson Allen added 21 points to help No. 1 Duke get past pesky Indiana 91-81 on Wednesday night in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge.

It sure wasn’t easy for the Blue Devils (9-0), who needed a late 17-4 spurt to finally pull away for their first true road win of the season. Wendell Carter Jr. had 18 points and 12 rebounds.

Indiana (4-3) was led by Robert Johnson with 17 points and De’Ron Davis with 16 as its three-game winning streak ended.

Duke turned what had been a back-and-forth game with a 10-4 spurt to close the first half, taking a 42-38 lead. When the Blue Devils jumped to a 52-42 lead just 94 seconds into the second half, it looked they would pull away.

Instead, the Hoosiers charged back with seven straight points, tied the score at 57 on Collin Hartman’s long 3-pointer and took the lead when Hartman made two free throws with 12:17 left to make it 61-59.

Neither team could take more than a two-possession lead until Gary Trent Jr.’s three-point play gave Duke an 86-77 lead with 2:24 left.

Indiana never seriously challenged again.

BIG PICTURE

Duke: The Blue Devils might be even better than advertised. They’ve won nine games in 20 days, beaten two Top 10 teams and now have their first true road win. No, it wasn’t pretty, but they get the job done.

Indiana: The Hoosiers fought valiantly. They played defense, took care of the ball and hung around most of the game. It was an impressive performance, a better effort and the first big indication that new coach Archie Miller is getting things on track in Bloomington.

UP NEXT

Duke: Hosts South Dakota on Saturday, its first home game since Nov. 20.

Indiana: Opens Big Ten play Saturday at Michigan.

___

Arizona rolls over Long Beach State 91-56

Chris Coduto/Getty Images
Associated PressNov 30, 2017, 12:04 AM EST
TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Sean Miller sat down after his team shot 60 percent in a 35-point win and talked about what was missing.

For nearly 25 minutes, the Arizona coach kept hitting the same point: Effort, particularly on the defensive end.

The Wildcats don’t have it, at least consistently, and it’s gnawing at Miller, even after a 91-56 rout over Long Beach State on Wednesday night.

“We really struggled to play with great effort and I don’t think we’re going to be very successful until that’s fixed,” Miller said. “We’re a lifeless group a lot of times.”

Arizona (4-3) dropped out of the AP Top 25 for the first time since 2012 following a 0-for-3 trip to the Bahamas. The Wildcats looked much more comfortable back at the McKale Center, shooting 60 percent and making 12 of 22 from 3-point range to win their 44th straight non-conference home game. Allonzo Trier scored 15 points, Deandre Ayton added 13 and six players scored in double figures.

Defensively, they were not as Miller had hoped, particularly after harping on it in practice.

“Disappointed just watching our team where we’re at,” he said. “We’ve had our moments over the last six, seven years where you watch a group, but I don’t know if I’ve seen a group that can’t bring it, can’t work, can’t really fight defensively. Man, is it disappointing.”

Long Beach State coach Dan Monson likes to schedule tough opponents to build the 49ers’ RPI and this season has been no different.

The 49ers (3-5) have already faced Oregon State, West Virginia, Missouri, and Nebraska, with a game against No. 3 Michigan State still to come.

Long Beach State won one of those games — against Oregon State on Nov. 24 — but was never really in it against the big, athletic Wildcats, falling into a 23-point hole in the first half on the way to a blowout loss.

Bryan Alberts led the 49ers with 12 points.

“We were out-manned,” Monson said. “It was not smart scheduling on my part because this is our sixth game on the road in 13 days.”

Arizona needed a bounce back from a lost week in the Bahamas. The Wildcats went into the Battle 4 Atlantis undefeated and ranked No. 2. They came home winless in three games and dropped all the way out of the rankings on Monday, becoming the first team since Louisville in 1986 to drop out of the AP Top 25 from the No. 2 spot.

The big issue: Defense.

Arizona allowed 89 points twice in the three games in the Bahamas and is allowing nearly 75 points per game, high numbers for a Sean Miller-coached team.

The Wildcats were good defensively back at home, contesting shots and jumping into passing lanes while holding the 49ers to 10-of-27 shooting in the first half.

On offense, the Wildcats gave Long Beach State a heavy dose of Ayton early, repeatedly feeding it to the 7-foot-1, 260-pound freshman in the high and low post. Ayton scored six quick points and was good at recognizing double teams, working the ball out to open shooters.

Ayton had 10 points and eight rebounds by halftime, helping Arizona to a 42-24 lead.

The 49ers used a short run to cut Arizona’s lead to 13 early in the second half, but the Wildcats ran away with a series of fast breaks and 3-pointers.

“We got it down to 13, but turned it over three straight times,” Monson said. “We just have to stay together and battle a little bit more as we grow as a team.”

NUMBERS

Long Beach State shoots 71 percent from the free-throw line, but went 8 for 17 against Arizona. … The Wildcats had a 38-24 advantage in the paint and nine more rebounds. … The 49ers had 19 turnovers that led to 27 points for Arizona. … Parker Jackson-Cartwright ran Arizona’s offense efficiently, as usual, finishing with 12 points, five assists and one turnover.

BIG PICTURE

Long Beach State was overmatched by the oversized Wildcats, but these tough early-season tests should help them once the Big West season rolls around.

Though the opponent was from a small conference, Arizona appears to be headed back in the right direction on offense. Defensively, they have a lot of room for improvement, according to their coach.

UP NEXT

Long Beach State hosts Fresno State on Saturday.

Arizona plays at UNLV on Saturday.

___

No. 23 TCU beats Belmont 87-76 in return to AP rankings

Getty Images
Associated PressNov 30, 2017, 12:01 AM EST
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Vladimir Brodziansky scored 22 points and No. 23 TCU extended the nation’s longest winning streak to 12 games with an 87-76 victory against Belmont on Wednesday night.

The 6-foot-11 senior from Slovakia was 5 of 6 from 3-point range and 8 of 11 overall in TCU’s first game since returning to The Associated Press Top 25 for the first time in almost three years. The Frogs, who were in the poll for a week at No. 25 in 2014, have their highest ranking since they were 21st in January 1999.

JD Miller had 16 points and eight rebounds for TCU, which won its last five games last season on the way to the NIT championship and is off to a 7-0 start for the third time in four seasons.

Kenrich Williams had his third straight double-double and fourth of the season with 11 points and 10 rebounds as the Frogs outrebounded the Bruins 37-23. The NIT MVP led the Big 12 with 19 double-doubles last season, including all five NIT games.

Dylan Windler scored 17 points and Kevin McClain and Amanze Egekeze had 15 apiece in a third straight loss for Belmont (4-4).

Alex Robinson had a four-point play after getting fouled on a 3-pointer and Brodziansky and Jalen Fisher each had three-point plays following layups during a 15-0 run that put the Horned Frogs up 36-16 in the first half.

THE TAKEAWAY

Belmont: It was another competitive loss for the Bruins against a Power Five opponent. They lost by four points at Washington in the opener before beating Vanderbilt by nine at home. Prospects look good for Belmont’s eighth NCAA Tournament appearance since 2006, and first since 2015.

TCU: The Horned Frogs have had a hard time pulling away from opponents that appear to be outmatched, an issue that goes back to the opener against Louisiana-Monroe. The Bruins were within seven points in the final 2 minutes.

UP NEXT

Belmont: Green Bay at home Saturday.

TCU: Yale at home Saturday.

___

Hachimura leads No. 15 Gonzaga over Incarnate Word 103-68

William Mancebo/Getty Images
Associated PressNov 29, 2017, 11:53 PM EST
SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Gonzaga senior Johnathan Williams is aware that this is his final college basketball season, and he wants to make the most of it.

So even No. 15 Gonzaga’s 103-68 blowout of Incarnate Word on Wednesday night was special.

“I’m going to cherish every game,” said Williams, who scored nine points, grabbed seven rebounds and dished three assists in just 17 minutes. “This is my last year.”

Rui Hachimura scored 18 points, Zach Norvell Jr. added 17, Josh Perkins scored 16 and Jacob Larsen 14 for Gonzaga (6-1), which lost to North Carolina in the NCAA Tournament title game last season.

“Jacob and Rui played extremely well,” Williams said of two players who came off the bench to help power the Zags to victory.

“We did what we had to do,” coach Mark Few said. “We played with good energy. We got after them on the defensive side from the jump.”

Few noted that getting extra minutes for Hachimura, a sophomore, and Larsen, a freshman, was always a positive. Both players are expected to contribute more as the season goes on.

Jalin Hart scored 17 points for Incarnate Word (3-3), which is in its second season of Division I basketball. Simi Socks added 12 points.

“They’re a great team with a great coaching staff,” said Ken Burmeister, coach of Incarnate Word. “It’s a tough situation coming in against a top program and a great coach.

“We weren’t able to play with them on the glass,” Burmeister said of his team’s 41-27 deficit in rebounding.

Perkins made all six of his shots, including four 3-pointers. The Zags finished with 12 3s.

Gonzaga shot 54 percent while holding the Cardinals to 44 percent. The Bulldogs scored 48 points in the paint, to 26 for the smaller Cardinals.

Gonzaga, looking forward to a Friday home game against No. 25 Creighton, made quick work of this one.

With the score tied 2-2, Gonzaga went on a 17-0 run as the Cardinals were held scoreless for more than 5 minutes.

A 10-4 run a few minutes later gave Gonzaga a 35-14 lead. The Zags shot 70 percent over the first 12 minutes of the game, with six 3-pointers.

The Zags cooled off, missing nine of 10 shots, but still led 49-26 at halftime.

Silas Melson had six points as Gonzaga opened the second half with an 18-6 run to build a 67-32 lead. The Bulldogs substituted freely but the Cardinals did not threaten after that.

This was the first meeting between the programs.

The Bulldogs have held 63 consecutive opponents to under 50 percent shooting, dating to 2015.

MAY I ASSIST YOU?

Gonzaga dished out 22 assists on 37 baskets, while Incarnate Word had 12 assists. The Cardinals were also hounded into 19 turnovers.

BENCH BOSSES

Gonzaga’s bench outscored the Incarnate Word bench 59-21.

EYEING CREIGHTON

Few said Creighton should be well rested when the teams meet on Friday. Gonzaga, on the other hand, has played four games in the past week. “They are an elite-level offense,” Few said of Creighton. “They’re an older team. They’ve got a lot of guys with three, four years of experience.”

BIG PICTURE

Incarnate Word: The Cardinals, from San Antonio, beat three Division III teams to open the season, but have yet to beat a Division I program this year.

Gonzaga: The Bulldogs are coming off a good showing at the PK80 Invitational tournament, where they beat Ohio State and Texas, but fell to No. 6 Florida in double overtime.

UP NEXT

Incarnate Word plays Sacramento State on Saturday.

Gonzaga hosts No. 25 Creighton on Friday.

___

Sexton leads No. 24 Alabama past Louisiana Tech 77-74

Andy Lyons/Getty Images
Associated PressNov 29, 2017, 11:49 PM EST
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Collin Sexton and Dazon Ingram were hard to stop on drives to the basket, and there was no defending their free throws.

Sexton made four foul shots over the final 8 seconds, and Ingram had two big ones also, to lift No. 24 Alabama to a come-from-behind 77-74 victory over Louisiana Tech on Wednesday night.

“We can make free throws and we know that,” Ingram said. “We work hard in practice on making them and if we don’t make them then Coach Avery (Johnson’s) going to make us run. We just had to really lock in when they were needed down the stretch.”

The Crimson Tide (6-1) overcame an 11-point deficit over the last 14 minutes and held off the previously unbeaten Bulldogs (5-1).

Louisiana Tech’s Jacobi Harris missed a 3-pointer from the right wing and Jalen Harris grabbed the rebound and hit a layup with 2 seconds left to make it a 1-point game. Riley Norris heaved the inbounds pass across midcourt to Sexton, who made two free throws with just over 1 second left.

Ingram and Sexton, the Southeastern Conference’s leading scorer, led Alabama with 22 points each. Ingram made two foul shots with 27 seconds remaining and Alabama hit its last 13 free throws.

Johnson praised Ingram especially and also Sexton “for the way they dominated getting to the basket and making shots for us and making good decisions.” They were especially successful in the final minutes at the line.

“(Ingram) wasn’t perfect but boy he sure made them when we needed it,” Johnson said.

After Ingram’s makes, Louisiana Tech’s Joniah White grabbed an offensive rebound and drew the foul on the other end, making both foul shots with 9 seconds to play.

Louisiana Tech’s Derric Jean, who had hit the game-winning 3-pointer against Evansville, fired a Hail Mary pass on the final sequence. Harris just got off a potential tying 3-pointer that bounced off the rim.

“It’s a play that we practice,” Bulldogs coach Eric Konkol said. “We didn’t have a timeout and said if he makes the second free throw this is what we need to do. We really tried to get a tip out to one of our shooters at the arc. I thought it was down. It was close. I’m not sure if his toes were on the line or not. I know he was right there. They executed exactly the way we practice.”

Donta Hall had 15 points and seven rebounds for the Tide.

Daquan Bracey scored 21 points to lead Louisiana Tech. Jacobi Boykins had 14 points and Harris and Jy’lan Washington 12 apiece.

Alabama scored the final eight points of the first half, cutting a 10-point deficit to 38-37. The Bulldogs came out of the locker room hot after that with a 10-0 run.

Alabama was coming off an 89-84 loss to No. 12 Minnesota after going the final 10-plus minutes with three players due to injury and ejections of the entire bench. Sexton set an Alabama freshman record with 40 points in that game.

BIG PICTURE

Louisiana Tech: Led most of the way in a bid for its first regular-season win over a ranked team since 1984. First true road game of the season. It was the program’s first game against a ranked opponent since 2011.

Alabama: Is 6-1 for the first time since 2012-13.. Alabama didn’t lead from the opening 2 minutes until the final 6. Herbert Jones fouled out. Sexton was 6-of-19 shooting.

FOUL SHOTS: Alabama made 16 of 18 free throws in the second half (88.9 percent). Sexton finished 9 of 11 from the line and Ingram was 13 of 17.

“They’re tough, tough drivers,” Konkol said. “We shut them down at times, but we defended and fouled them at times as well. They were able to shoot a whole lot of free throws and that hurt, especially Ingram.”

MISSING 3s: Louisiana Tech made just 4 of 23 3-point attempts and missed all 11 attempts after halftime. Boykins was 2 of 11 from beyond the arc.

UP NEXT

Louisiana Tech hosts Division II Miles College on Saturday night.

Alabama continues a three-game home stand against UCF on Sunday.

___

Four Takeaways from No. 10 Miami’s win at No. 12 Minnesota

Hannah Foslien/Getty Images
By Raphielle JohnsonNov 29, 2017, 11:43 PM EST
After beginning the season with five consecutive wins, the toughest of which coming against La Salle in Lonnie Walker IV’s “homecoming,” No. 10 Miami was going to answer some questions about itself one way or another in Wednesday’s game at No. 12 Minnesota. The Hurricanes passed that test, beating the Golden Gophers 86-81 behind a balanced offensive effort in which Jim Larrañaga’s team found its way into the paint for much of the night.

1. Miami’s perimeter options make the Hurricanes a nightmare to defend.

This group of Hurricanes isn’t as experienced across the board as Larrañaga’s best teams at Miami have been, but what they do share with those teams is having a host of options capable of breaking down defenses off the dribble. JaQuan Newton, Bruce Brown Jr., Chris Lykes and the aforementioned Walker are all capable of making plays, either for themselves or their teammates. Miami was able to break down the Minnesota defense on a consistent basis, either by using the dribble to beat a defender straight-up or in ball-screen actions.

The Hurricanes shot 50.7 percent from the field and 10-for-25 from three, with many of those looks coming by way of dribble penetration that opened up shooters such as Brown, Anthony Lawrence II and D.J. Vasiljevic. To make plays offensively against the teams Miami beat for its first five wins is one thing; to go on the road in a tough environment against a quality opponent is another.

2. The value of Dupree McBrayer was evident in Minnesota’s first defeat of the year.

This was part of the reason why Miami was so successful with its dribble penetration. With McBrayer, who was sidelined with a right leg injury, out of the lineup Minnesota went up against a team loaded with quality ball-handlers without an athletic off-guard who at 6-foot-5 has some size to him as well. Isaiah Washington made his first collegiate start as a result, and while the focus of some may be the freshman’s off shooting night (6-for-17 FG, 14 points) what Minnesota lost defensively was of even greater importance.

McBrayer’s a solid defender, and his versatility offensively — as he can operate either with or without the ball in his hands — makes the junior a valuable member of Richard Pitino’s rotation. It was clear that Minnesota missed McBrayer’s presence, especially when Miami was able to get rolling offensively via dribble penetration.

3. Dewan Huell continues to build on his positive start to the season.

With his 23 points on 10-for-16 shooting Huell, a McDonald’s All-American out of high school, scored in double figures for the sixth consecutive game this season. By comparison, as a freshman the 6-foot-11 Miami native reached double figures six times the entire season. With his athleticism Huell was able to finish multiple pick and roll actions above the rim, and despite the low rebound total (two) he more than held his own against the Minnesota tandem of Jordan Murphy and Reggie Lynch.

Huell’s play throughout the night afforded Miami the luxury of being able to devote more defensive attention to Murphy, who still went off for 17 points, 14 rebounds and three blocks (he’s that damn good). Miami shaded its defense towards Murphy for much of the night, and while he still got his Minnesota’s experienced front court tandem was not able to dominate the game. Lynch added 12 points, ten rebounds and seven blocked shots in a solid effort.

4. The Big Ten really needed Minnesota to come through.

With its win at Providence and Saturday’s neutral site win over Alabama, Minnesota’s got some quality results on its early-season résumé. As for the rest of the Big Ten outside of Michigan State and Purdue? Not so much, with Maryland having two wins over KenPom Top 100 teams in Butler and Bucknell. And given how much the Big Ten has struggled in this edition of the Big Ten/ACC Challenge, Minnesota finding a way to come back and defend its home court would have provided a needed boost in what has been a rough week for the Big Ten.

Minnesota will be fine; Washington and Nate Mason should get more comfortable sharing the court as two primary ball-handlers and McBrayer’s eventual return will help as well. But a team that’s gotten off to a good start to the season could have given its slumping conference a much-needed boost by beating a Miami team that at minimum has the look of an ACC title contender.