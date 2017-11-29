More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED
Elsa/Getty Images

NC State loses Darius Hicks to torn ACL

By Raphielle JohnsonNov 29, 2017, 6:59 PM EST
Shortly before the team’s game against Penn State in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge, the NC State men’s basketball program announced that it will be without two front court players. Darius Hicks, who injured his right knee during practice earlier this week, will miss the remainder of the season with a torn anterior cruciate ligament.

Also sitting out Wednesday’s game is senior Abdul-Malik Abu, who has been dealing with soreness in his right knee. Abu, who suffered a Grade 2 MCL sprain in the knee in October, is considered to be on a “game by game” basis with regards to his return to the court.

Hicks, a 6-foot-7 sophomore from Quitman, Mississippi, has been on the fringe of the NC State front court rotation for much of his time on campus. This season he played an average of 8.5 minutes per game, accounting for 4.3 points and 3.0 rebounds per night. Hicks, who did not play in the Battle 4 Atlantis last weekend, scored ten points and grabbed five rebounds in a win over Bryant on November 14.

As for Abu, the 6-foot-8 senior from Boston was expected to a key cog in the Wolfpack front court attack after averaging 11.8 points and 7.0 rebounds per game as a junior. Abu did not make his 2017-18 debut until the Battle 4 Atlantis, playing 17 minutes and tallying eight points and eight rebounds in NC State’s win over then-No. 2 Arizona.

With Abu out of the lineup for the foreseeable future, the production of senior Lennard Freeman and sophomore Omer Yurtseven will be of even greater importance for the Wolfpack. Freeman is averaging 12.6 points and 5.1 rebounds per game this season, with Yurtseven accounting for 11.1 points and 6.3 rebounds per night.

Wild sequence caps 1st half of Miami-Minnesota game

Eric Espada/Getty Images
By Raphielle JohnsonNov 29, 2017, 10:13 PM EST
The Big Ten/ACC Challenge hasn’t been all that close, with the ACC holding a 9-1 lead going into the late games on Wednesday’s schedule. No. 10 Miami looked to extend the ACC’s lead with a win at No. 12 Minnesota, but the two ranked teams would play the first half to a tie.

Two highlight-worthy plays ended the half, the first being Miami’s Dewan Huell throwing down a powerful dunk on Minnesota big man Reggie Lynch.

Minnesota would strike back on the other end of the floor, with Amir Coffey pulling a Blake Hoffarber and making a basket while seated on the Williams Arena court. The teams would go into the half tied at 36.

No 13 UNC beats Michigan 86-71 in Big Ten/ACC Challenge

Streeter Lecka/Getty Images
Associated PressNov 29, 2017, 9:40 PM EST
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Luke Maye scored 27 points and No. 13 North Carolina shot 55 percent to beat Michigan 86-71 on Wednesday night in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge.

Joel Berry II added 17 points on a bounceback offensive night for the Tar Heels (6-1). They were coming off a 63-45 loss to No. 3 Michigan State in the PK80 Invitational that included them shooting a program-record-low 24.6 percent.

But North Carolina had no troubles against the Wolverines (6-2). The Tar Heels closed the first half on a 17-5 run for a 51-37 lead, then went a 17-2 run to blow the game open.

That 34-7 run over roughly 13 minutes turned a 34-32 lead into a 68-39 romp with more than 13 minutes left.

Moe Wagner scored 20 points to lead Michigan, which cooled quickly after a hot start and couldn’t keep up with UNC and its refound offensive touch.

BIG PICTURE

Michigan: The Wolverines started the game with an efficient attack that spread the court, knocked down 3-pointers and caught UNC backdoor. Charles Matthews even banked in a 3 to beat the shot clock and cap the team’s 8-for-8 shooting start, but Michigan quickly faded. The Wolverines shot roughly 35 percent the rest of the way, including 6 of 30 from behind the arc.

UNC: The Tar Heels spent much of the game shooting around 60 percent to let loose some pent-up frustration from the blowout loss to the Spartans, who locked down on UNC and were far tougher than the Tar Heels. Maye posted his fifth 20-point game on 11-for-16 shooting after struggling against the Spartans (eight points on 3-for-13 shooting). Maybe it helped that they were back home for the first time in two weeks after an extended trip west that included a win at Stanford before three PK80 games in Portland, Oregon.

UP NEXT

Michigan: The Wolverines host Indiana in their Big Ten opener Saturday.

UNC: The Tar Heels travel to Charlotte to face Davidson on Friday.

___

More AP college basketball: http://collegebasketball.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_Top25

Brunson leads No 4 Villanova to rout of Penn

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images
Associated PressNov 29, 2017, 9:27 PM EST
VILLANOVA, Pa. (AP) — The venue, and its deafening noise, was different, but the result was the same for Villanova. The fourth-ranked Wildcats rolled past yet another Philadelphia opponent.

Jalen Brunson had 17 points to lead five players in double figures as Villanova routed Penn 90-62 on Wednesday night.

Omari Spellman, Mikal Bridges and Phil Bridges added 14 points apiece and Donte DiVincenzo scored 12 for the Wildcats (7-0), who remained undefeated while winning their 19th in a row against Philadelphia Big 5 rivals.

“I don’t like thinking about it,” Villanova coach Jay Wright said of the streak. “We know if you don’t bring it, you’re going to get beat. We never lose respect for those teams.”

The Big 5 also includes Temple, La Salle and Saint Joseph’s.

“They have a degree of confidence in themselves and each other,” Penn coach Steve Donahue said. “All of us (Big 5 coaches) are motivated to reach the bar Jay has set. I do feel we want to end that streak.”

The famed Philadelphia City Series started in 1956, but Wednesday’s game was the first to be played at Jake Nevin Field House. It became the 10th venue for a Big 5 contest, most of which have been held at The Palestra.

A bandbox gym on Villanova’s campus that seats 2,220, Nevin — known as the “Cat House” in its heyday — last hosted a Wildcats game on Jan. 4, 1986. Villanova is playing most of its home games this season at Wells Fargo Center, home court of the 76ers, while its regular on-campus arena gets a makeover.

It was noticeable immediately that with fans practically right on top of the court and a building well-built for acoustics, that it was going to be noisy — really noisy.

“It was a wild atmosphere,” Wright said. “You can’t hear anything. It’s a difficult place to play for everybody, including the home team.”

Brunson gave up on trying to listen to Wright calling plays.

“I tried reading his lips,” Brunson said.

And Spellman said he had to ask Bridges “50 times” the play.

Villanova shot an efficient 57 percent in the opening half to take a 46-28 lead. Nine Wildcats scored in the opening 20 minutes, led by Spellman’s 10 points.

The Wildcats were in total control after halftime and the advantage reached as much as 74-47 on Bridges’ fastbreak dunk with 8:38 remaining.

Villanova finished shooting 57 percent from the field, including 50 percent from beyond the arc.

AJ Brodeur paced Penn with 15 points and Darnell Foreman had 13 for the Quakers (5-4).

Donahue wasn’t displeased with Penn’s effort, instead crediting the Wildcats for their typically strong performance.

“They’re such a good, disciplined, tough team,” he said. “There’s never a team I’ve played against that’s smarter, tougher and more unselfish.”

HONORS ALL AROUND

Villanova also honored the late Rollie Massimino as 21 members of the former coach’s family were on hand.

Also introduced to the crowd were many former Wildcats who played at Nevin Field House.

NOVEMBER REIGN

The Wildcats have won 27 straight games in November.

PENN DOMINANCE

The victory was Villanova’s 15th straight against Penn.

MEAL TICKETS NEEDED

A mistake by Wright with the pregame schedule forced the Wildcats to go to the school’s cafeteria for their pregame meal rather than in their regular, private location.

BIG PICTURE

Penn: The Quakers are tuning up for the start of the Ivy League season, which begins for them Jan. 5 against archrival Princeton.

Villanova: The Wildcats will look to continue their dominance of the Philadelphia rivals on Saturday at Saint Joseph’s. They’ll host La Salle at the Wells Fargo Center on Dec. 10 and finish the Big 5 at Temple on Dec. 13.

UP NEXT

Penn: At Howard on Monday night.

Villanova: At Saint Joseph’s on Saturday night.

___

More AP college basketball: http://collegebasketball.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_Top25

Providence PF Emmitt Holt to take leave of absence

Getty Images
By Raphielle JohnsonNov 29, 2017, 4:45 PM EST
Considered by many to be one of the teams capable of challenging Villanova in the Big East, Providence has won five of its first six games without a key member of the rotation. Senior power forward Emmitt Holt has been out of the lineup due to an abdominal injury that required surgery, and a timetable for his return had yet to be finalized.

On Wednesday it was announced that Holt is taking a leave of absence from school that will run until the end of the semester, with the expectation being that he will rejoin the team in January. However, he will not play as it was also announced that Holt will sit out this season as a medical redshirt with the goal being for him to return to the Providence lineup next season.

“Emmitt is one of our team’s most consistent and experienced players, but more importantly, he is an outstanding person,” Providence head coach Ed Cooley said in the release. “We look forward to his return.”

In his first season at Providence, Holt averaged 12.5 points and 5.4 rebounds in 27.5 minutes per game, starting 28 of the 32 games in which he played. Holt began his career at Indiana, playing one season before being dismissed from the program. He would then play a season at Indian Hills CC before signing with the Providence program in April 2016.

Holt was expected to be a key part of the Providence front court rotation, along with fellow senior Rodney Bullock and underclassmen Alpha Diallo, Kalif Young and Nate Watson.

That quartet has performed well thus far, but the loss of Holt leaves the Friars short an option to deal with possible issues such as foul trouble or injury. Providence also has 7-foot freshman Dajour Dickens, who after appearing in three of the team’s first four games did not see action against either Belmont or Boston College.

East Carolina head coach Jeff Lebo resigns

Ethan Miller/Getty Images
By Raphielle JohnsonNov 29, 2017, 4:13 PM EST
After leading the East Carolina basketball program for the last seven-plus seasons, head coach Jeff Lebo has decided to resign. News of Lebo’s resignation was first reported by Brian Bailey of WNCT-TV, with the school due to make the move official Wednesday afternoon.

Michael Perry, who has been a member of the ECU coaching staff for the last 11 years, will serve as interim head coach for the remainder of the season.

East Carolina currently has a 2-4 record this season, with the Pirates having lost back-to-back games to Rutgers and North Carolina A&T. The North Carolina A&T defeat was ECU’s third at home this season, with Radford and Central Connecticut State having also beaten the Pirates at Williams Arena at Minges Coliseum.

Lebo, who took the East Carolina job in 2010 after spending six seasons at Auburn, leaves the position with a record of 116 wins and 122 losses. Lebo’s best season at ECU was the 2012-13 campaign, the program’s last as a member of Conference USA, with the Pirates winning 23 games at the College Invitational Tournament title.

ECU would follow that season up with a 17-17 mark in 2013-14, the first season of the American Athletic Conference. In the following three seasons ECU would finish below .500 in each, with last year’s team finishing with a 15-18 record. ECU was picked to finish 11th in the American’s preseason coaches poll.

Lebo has been a head coach at the Division I level for 19 seasons, posting a career record of 327-278 with stops at Tennessee Tech, Chattanooga, Auburn and East Carolina. Lebo played collegiately at North Carolina under Hall of Fame coach Dean Smith from 1986 to 1989.