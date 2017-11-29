More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED
Hillsborough County Sheriff

Former St. John’s walk-on arrested in Tampa serial killings

By Rob DausterNov 29, 2017, 11:17 AM EST
A 24-year old former walk-on for St. John’s was arrested on Tuesday evening in connection with a string of killings that has terrorized a Tampa neighborhood for the past two months.

Howell ‘Trai’ Donaldson III was taken into custody at the McDonalds where he worked after a tip about a gun from his manager. According to the Tampa Bay Times, Donaldson walked into the fast-food restaurant and asked the manager to hold a McDonald’s bag that had a loaded gun in it. When he left, the manager alerted a police officer that happened to be in the McDonald’s doing paper work. The officer called for back-up, who was waiting when Donaldson returned.

Donaldson is suspected of killing four people at random in Tampa’s Seminole Heights neighborhood since October 9th. The first three were killed in a 10-day period ending on October 19th, and a fourth man was shot and killed on November 14th. All four were walking alone in the neighborhood, were not robbed and were seemingly killed at random, leading police to believe that it was the work of a serial killer.

Donaldson was a member of the St. John’s basketball team during the 2011-12 season. He was a walk-on and did not play in any games, a school spokesman told NBC Sports. That season, St. John’s began the year with just seven scholarship players as three of Steve Lavin’s recruits were initially deemed ineligible. The team held open tryouts looking for walk-ons to fill out the roster.

He graduated from the university in January of this year.

East Carolina head coach Jeff Lebo resigns

By Raphielle JohnsonNov 29, 2017, 4:13 PM EST
After leading the East Carolina basketball program for the last seven-plus seasons, head coach Jeff Lebo has decided to resign. News of Lebo’s resignation was first reported by Brian Bailey of WNCT-TV, with the school due to make the move official Wednesday afternoon.

East Carolina currently has a 2-4 record this season, with the Pirates having lost back-to-back games to Rutgers and North Carolina A&T. The North Carolina A&T defeat was ECU’s third at home this season, with Radford and Central Connecticut State having also beaten the Pirates at Williams Arena at Minges Coliseum.

Lebo, who took the East Carolina job in 2010 after spending six seasons at Auburn, leaves the position with a record of 116 wins and 122 losses. Lebo’s best season at ECU was the 2012-13 campaign, the program’s last as a member of Conference USA, with the Pirates winning 23 games at the College Invitational Tournament title.

ECU would follow that season up with a 17-17 mark in 2013-14, the first season of the American Athletic Conference. In the following three seasons ECU would finish below .500 in each, with last year’s team finishing with a 15-18 record. ECU was picked to finish 11th in the American’s preseason coaches poll.

Lebo has been a head coach at the Division I level for 19 seasons, posting a career record of 327-278 with stops at Tennessee Tech, Chattanooga, Auburn and East Carolina. Lebo played collegiately at North Carolina under Hall of Fame coach Dean Smith from 1986 to 1989.

Baylor loses Terry Maston through January to a broken hand

By Rob DausterNov 29, 2017, 2:31 PM EST
Baylor announced on Wednesday that senior forward Terry Maston will be out for more than a month with a broken hand.

Maston suffered the injury in Tuesday night’s loss at Baylor.

On the season, Maston is averaging 11.7 points and 7.7 boards in just over 25 minutes. With the 6-foot-8 Maston out, expect Mark Vital to play a larger role off of the bench.

The Bears host No. 8 Wichita State on Saturday. They start Big 12 play at No. 22 Texas Tech on Dec. 29th.

If security footage refutes FBI evidence, it’s time for USC’s Melton to be allowed to play

By Rob DausterNov 29, 2017, 12:56 PM EST
There appears to be some discrepancies between the FBI complaint and security camera footage viewed by the Los Angeles Times in key details regarding the investigation of former USC assistant coach Tony Bland, a runner named Christian Dawkins and a relative of De’Anthony Melton, a USC player that has been forced to sit out the first five games of USC’s season.

An LA Times reporter was able to view a copy of the security footage that clearly illustrates a departure from the account detailed in the FBI complaint. According to the FBI’s version of events, an undercover agent posing as a financial advisor provided, prior to their meeting, Dawkins with $5,000 that was earmarked for a family friend of Melton’s, identified by the Times as Dave Elliot, and that Elliot received the money. That meeting and that payment was allegedly facilitated by Bland.

But according to the security camera footage of the hotel where the meeting took place, that is not what happened. Based on the Times’ summary of the video — they were allowed to view it but not allowed to make a copy — the money is provided to Dawkins at the meeting, and, more importantly, Dawkins is the one that left the hotel with the envelope of cash in his pocket before getting into an SUV driven by another defendant and putting the envelope in-between the seats.

From a legal perspective, I’m not quite sure what to make of this. It certainly is not proof that the money never made it to Elliot, but the burden is on the government to prove that Elliot did, not vice versa. This video does not necessarily support that timeline. And if there are questions about the accuracy of the story the FBI is putting forward in this part of the complaint, should that raise concerns about the accuracy of the other parts of the complaint as well?

The larger issue at play here — at least for a website dedicated to the coverage of college hoops — is that Melton should be allowed to return to the floor.

This is documented evidence that contradicts what the FBI is saying happened. Melton is forced to sit out because USC is uncertain of current eligibility status. If, as alleged in the FBI complaint, Elliott was given $5,000 to ensure that Melton wound up investing with Dawkins, that breaks the NCAA’s amateurism by-laws. But this new evidence contradicts that theory.

And that’s before you consider the fact that Melton may not have known or endorsed what Elliott was trying to do. Melton has reportedly met with the federal prosecutors. His mother and Elliott have as well. The LA Times reported last week that Melton turned over bank records and phone data to the university in an effort to clear his name.

Meeting with potential financial advisors is not an NCAA violation. Discussing the plan for a player entering the NBA Draft is not an NCAA violation. The NCAA violation would be if the player, or someone close to him, accepted a bribe — a retainer — to ensure that player would invest with that financial advisor when he does turn pro.

If the video viewed by the LA Times truly does refute the claims made by the FBI in their complaint, then it is time to stop punishing Melton. He’s missed five games and two scrimmages already.

Let him play.

Three suspended UCLA basketball players working out on their own

Associated PressNov 29, 2017, 10:19 AM EST
LOS ANGELES (AP) — UCLA’s three suspended basketball players are working out on their own while they await a final decision on whether they’ll be allowed to play for the Bruins this season.

Coach Steve Alford said Tuesday that he doesn’t think “we’re talking about months” regarding a timetable to decide the fate of freshmen LiAngelo Ball, Jalen Hill and Cody Riley, all of whom were detained for shoplifting in China earlier this month.

“It’s really on the school,” Alford said. “It’s in that process now. When that process ends, I’m sure the administration will bring me in.”

The players are subject to review for violating the university’s Student Conduct Code, which includes a section on theft.

“I don’t know all the ins and outs of how that takes place or the length of time. I don’t think we’re talking about months,” Alford said. “We’ll get feedback after that is over.”

As part of their indefinite suspensions, the players aren’t allowed to suit up, practice or travel with the Bruins, who are 5-1 and dropped out of the Top 25 this week. Ball, Hill and Riley publicly apologized for their transgression while reading prepared statements at a campus news conference on Nov. 15.

Alford said he and his staff are communicating with the players via text messages and calls, mostly to see if they are attending classes.

“Their focal point has been on academics because they missed a lot of class,” he said. “The athlete part has been taken away, but the academic part has not. Without basketball, all your concentration can be on having the best quarter that you may have.”

The players are allowed to use athletic facilities, including the weight room, but aren’t working directly with the coaching staff, Alford said.

“We’re letting them get their feet back on the ground,” he said.

Video posted online last weekend showed Ball playing a pickup game against his 16-year-old brother LaMelo, who is being home schooled after being removed from high school by their father LaVar. LaMelo and his father sat courtside Monday night to watch oldest brother Lonzo play for the Los Angeles Lakers against the Clippers at Staples Center.

The Bruins host Cal State Bakersfield on Wednesday night during a stretch of four consecutive home games.

Graham scores 35 as No. 2 Kansas routs Toledo 96-58

Associated PressNov 28, 2017, 11:04 PM EST
LAWRENCE, Kan. — Devonte Graham’s shot hadn’t been falling lately, so the Kansas point guard had been content to dish out nearly 10 assists per game, a number that ranked second in the nation.

Well, his shot finally fell Tuesday night.

Graham hit five 3-pointers and poured in a career-high 35 points — and still racked up five assists without a turnover — to lead the second-ranked Jayhawks to a 96-58 rout of Toledo and extend the Jayhawks’ best start in seven years.

“I’ve been putting up some shots at night,” said Graham, explaining that assistant coach Kurtis Townsend had been telling him to hold his follow-through. “Just listening to him and getting in the gym.”

Graham wasn’t the only hot hand against the Rockets.

Malik Newman added 17 points, often cruising in for easy layups. Svi Mykhailiuk hit five 3-pointers and had 15 points. And big man Udoka Azubuike dunked his way to 12 points.

The Jayhawks (6-0) finished 12 of 20 from beyond the arc and shot 59 percent from the field, though emptying their bench early kept them from hitting the 100-point mark for the third still game. They also forced 20 turnovers by a Toledo team that had committed 25 total over its last three games.

“That’s a very, very good basketball team,” Rockets coach Tod Kowalczyk said. “I’m not a Kansas basketball historian by any stretch, but in 30 years of coaching, that’s as good a team as I’ve seen.

“They are on ice skates,” he said, “and everyone else is in sneakers. They’re that fast.”

Tre’Shaun Fletcher and Nate Navigato scored 12 points apiece to lead the Rockets (3-3), who have lost three straight overall and 12 straight against ranked teams.

“I thought we did some really nice things,” Kansas coach Bill Self said. “I thought our shot selection was really good. I think you could count on one hand the number of marginal shots we took.”

If you take away a 7-minute stretch of the first half, the Rockets actually hung with Kansas.

Hard to take away a 30-2 run, though.

The Jayhawks led 18-15 when Mykhailiuk knocked down a 3-pointer to get the streak going. Graham scored the next three baskets to make it a 10-0 spurt. Then, after Fletcher scored the only basket for the Rockets, Azubuike flushed back-to-back alley-oop passes for dunks to begin another 20-0 charge.

Mykhailiuk hit a pair of 3s. So did Graham. And by the time Newman drained a 3 with 3:55 left in the half, the Jayhawks had hit 8 of 9 from beyond the arc and built a 48-17 lead.

“We were doing an OK job guarding,” Fletcher said, “and it just went south really quick.”

The second half wasn’t a whole lot better for Toledo.

Graham scored the first five points, the Jayhawks scored the first 13 and their lead had swelled to 72-30 before Navigato hit a 3-pointer for the Rockets’ first points of the half.

Graham finally substituted out for the first time in the game.

“He shot it, he handled it, he did what he wanted off the ball screen and he defended well too,” Self said. “He hasn’t seen the ball go in the hole, so it was good to see that happening.”

Graham didn’t get much of a break, though, considering the Jayhawks are still using a seven-man rotation with freshman Billy Preston sidelined indefinitely over an off-the-court matter. Neither did the rest of the Kansas starters as they tuned up for a game against Syracuse on Saturday night.

“We have a big one coming up,” Graham said. “That’s where our focus is now.”

BIG PICTURE

Toledo abandoned the inside entirely, lofting up 29 shots from beyond the arc. They were just 8 of 21 everywhere else. One of those 2-point baskets in the closing minutes came from Justin Roberts, the son of Kansas assistant Norm Roberts, who got the start in front of his dad. “To be perfectly honest, that was an easy decision,” Kowalczyk said. “I made that decision in the summer.”

Kansas was scorching beyond the arc, but the Jayhawks also had a 35-23 rebounding advantage and outscored the Rockets 38-12 in the paint. That inside-outside balance is what makes Kansas so dangerous.

UP NEXT

Toledo gets an easier task with Texas Southern visiting Friday night.

Kansas heads to Florida to face the Orange in the Hoophall Miami Invitational.