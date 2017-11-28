More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED
(Photo by Darryl Oumi/Getty Images)

Landry Shamet sits second half after rolling ankle in No. 8 Wichita State’s blowout win

By Scott PhillipsNov 28, 2017, 10:47 PM EST
Leave a comment

Wichita State easily ran past Savannah State for a 112-66 home win on Tuesday night but the big news of the game is sophomore guard Landry Shamet missing the second half after rolling his right ankle.

Shamet, an All-American candidate, rolled the ankle late in the first half as he had to be helped to the Shockers’ bench in the second half. The right ankle of Shamet was also heavily iced as he watched the second half from the bench, according to a report from Matt Henderson of KWCH. Wichita State head coach Gregg Marshall preliminarily said that Shamet has a sprained ankle and there is no timetable for his return, according to Will Kunkel of KWCH.

One of the nation’s most efficient players last season, Shamet missed most of this offseason after surgery in late July to repair a fractured fifth metatarsal in his right foot. Although it was initially reported that Shamet could miss the start of the regular season, he recovered quickly enough to play in the opening game for the Shockers.

This injury is obviously concerning for No. 8 Wichita State as Shamet has a history of foot and ankle injuries dating back the beginning of his college career. Shamet redshirted his freshman season after suffering a compound stress fracture in his left foot. If Shandry’s injury isn’t severe, the Shockers have an important clash with No. 16 Baylor on Saturday, so it will be interesting to see if Shamet is able to compete in that game.

The 6-foot-5 Shamet is off to a very good start this season as he’s averaging 15.8 points, 3.2 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game while shooting 60 percent from the field and 50 percent from the three-point line.

Graham scores 35 as No. 2 Kansas routs Toledo 96-58

(Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
Associated PressNov 28, 2017, 11:04 PM EST
Leave a comment

LAWRENCE, Kan. — Devonte Graham’s shot hadn’t been falling lately, so the Kansas point guard had been content to dish out nearly 10 assists per game, a number that ranked second in the nation.

Well, his shot finally fell Tuesday night.

Graham hit five 3-pointers and poured in a career-high 35 points — and still racked up five assists without a turnover — to lead the second-ranked Jayhawks to a 96-58 rout of Toledo and extend the Jayhawks’ best start in seven years.

“I’ve been putting up some shots at night,” said Graham, explaining that assistant coach Kurtis Townsend had been telling him to hold his follow-through. “Just listening to him and getting in the gym.”

Graham wasn’t the only hot hand against the Rockets.

Malik Newman added 17 points, often cruising in for easy layups. Svi Mykhailiuk hit five 3-pointers and had 15 points. And big man Udoka Azubuike dunked his way to 12 points.

The Jayhawks (6-0) finished 12 of 20 from beyond the arc and shot 59 percent from the field, though emptying their bench early kept them from hitting the 100-point mark for the third still game. They also forced 20 turnovers by a Toledo team that had committed 25 total over its last three games.

“That’s a very, very good basketball team,” Rockets coach Tod Kowalczyk said. “I’m not a Kansas basketball historian by any stretch, but in 30 years of coaching, that’s as good a team as I’ve seen.

“They are on ice skates,” he said, “and everyone else is in sneakers. They’re that fast.”

Tre’Shaun Fletcher and Nate Navigato scored 12 points apiece to lead the Rockets (3-3), who have lost three straight overall and 12 straight against ranked teams.

“I thought we did some really nice things,” Kansas coach Bill Self said. “I thought our shot selection was really good. I think you could count on one hand the number of marginal shots we took.”

If you take away a 7-minute stretch of the first half, the Rockets actually hung with Kansas.

Hard to take away a 30-2 run, though.

The Jayhawks led 18-15 when Mykhailiuk knocked down a 3-pointer to get the streak going. Graham scored the next three baskets to make it a 10-0 spurt. Then, after Fletcher scored the only basket for the Rockets, Azubuike flushed back-to-back alley-oop passes for dunks to begin another 20-0 charge.

Mykhailiuk hit a pair of 3s. So did Graham. And by the time Newman drained a 3 with 3:55 left in the half, the Jayhawks had hit 8 of 9 from beyond the arc and built a 48-17 lead.

“We were doing an OK job guarding,” Fletcher said, “and it just went south really quick.”

The second half wasn’t a whole lot better for Toledo.

Graham scored the first five points, the Jayhawks scored the first 13 and their lead had swelled to 72-30 before Navigato hit a 3-pointer for the Rockets’ first points of the half.

Graham finally substituted out for the first time in the game.

“He shot it, he handled it, he did what he wanted off the ball screen and he defended well too,” Self said. “He hasn’t seen the ball go in the hole, so it was good to see that happening.”

Graham didn’t get much of a break, though, considering the Jayhawks are still using a seven-man rotation with freshman Billy Preston sidelined indefinitely over an off-the-court matter. Neither did the rest of the Kansas starters as they tuned up for a game against Syracuse on Saturday night.

“We have a big one coming up,” Graham said. “That’s where our focus is now.”

BIG PICTURE

Toledo abandoned the inside entirely, lofting up 29 shots from beyond the arc. They were just 8 of 21 everywhere else. One of those 2-point baskets in the closing minutes came from Justin Roberts, the son of Kansas assistant Norm Roberts, who got the start in front of his dad. “To be perfectly honest, that was an easy decision,” Kowalczyk said. “I made that decision in the summer.”

Kansas was scorching beyond the arc, but the Jayhawks also had a 35-23 rebounding advantage and outscored the Rockets 38-12 in the paint. That inside-outside balance is what makes Kansas so dangerous.

UP NEXT

Toledo gets an easier task with Texas Southern visiting Friday night.

Kansas heads to Florida to face the Orange in the Hoophall Miami Invitational.

Purdue lands bounce-back win over No. 17 Louisville

Stacy Revere/Getty Images
By Rob DausterNov 28, 2017, 10:27 PM EST
Leave a comment

Dakota Mathias hit three threes in the final 11 minutes and finished with 12 points as Purdue shook off a disappointing trip to the Battle 4 Atlantis to land a come-from-behind win over No. 17 Louisville, 66-57.

The Boilermakers were down 33-27 at one point early in the second half but responded with a 16-3 run to grab the lead. Louisville answered by scoring eight straight, and the two traded buckets until Mathias buried his third three with 2:57 left, giving Purdue a lead they would never relinquish.

Quite frankly, Purdue did not play all that well.

They shot 33 percent from the floor and went just 5-for-23 from beyond the arc, but that is what made this win so important. This is not a typical Purdue team, at least not one that you would associate with the Gene Keady days. They’re not ground and pound. They don’t win because they have a defense that is better than yours. This is a team that has success because of the way that they can shoot the ball from deep.

There are four players in the rotation that entered Tuesday night’s game shooting better than 37.5 percent from beyond the arc, and three of them topped 42.5 percent. That doesn’t include Ryan Cline, a career 40 percent three-point shooter that hasn’t been able to buy a bucket this season. They put those shooters around Isaac Haas, and let those shooters space the floor for ball-screen actions, and then go to work. The point is, it’s all predicated around their ability to make shots from beyond the arc, because when they’re not making threes, they don’t really have another option. Haas is good, but he’s not Caleb Swanigan, not even close. Outside of Carsen Edwards, they don’t really have another guy that can put the ball on the floor and consistently make something happen.

They need to shoot well to win games, or at least that’s what we thought.

In their first five wins this season, Purdue shot 49.1 percent from three. In their two losses, they shot 33.3 percent from three.

On Tuesday, they shot 21.7 percent.

And they beat a good Louisville team in the process.

Why?

Because they defended. I’m not going to sit here and try to tell you that forcing this Louisville team to take tough shots and making them struggle on the offensive end of the floor is any kind of impressive feat, because I’m not sure that it is. But the Cardinals scored 0.78 points-per-possession on Tuesday night. To put that into perspective, the 2015 Kentucky team — the one that nearly went 40-0 — gave up 0.845 PPP on the season.

I entered Tuesday thinking that Purdue belonged in the same category as Arizona State and Florida, teams that we know are dangerous when they’re threes are going down but that can be beaten when they are missing shots.

On Tuesday, they missed shots and landed a win over a top 25 team.

Yes, it was at home.

Yes, Louisville is still something of an unknown at this point.

But that doesn’t change the fact that this is a step in the right direction. The more good defense we see from the Boilermakers, the more confident Purdue fans can feel that they have a top three team in the Big Ten.

VIDEO: Presbyterian beats UNC Greensboro on JC Younger’s tough buzzer-beater

Big South Game Day
By Scott PhillipsNov 28, 2017, 9:25 PM EST
Leave a comment

Presbyterian won its second consecutive game with a go-ahead jumper in the final 30 seconds on Tuesday as sophomore guard JC Younger nailed a really tough jumper to knock off UNC Greensboro 74-72.

With 1.2 seconds left in a tie game, Younger took an inbounds pass from teammate Reggie Dillard and drilled a tough leaner in which his defender closed late from behind. Younger finished with six points while Dillard had a game-high 22 points to pace the Blue Hose.

The buzzer-beating jumper is fun. The play-by-play call makes this even better.

“THEY’RE TELLING THE STUDENTS TO GET OFF THE FLOOR, BUT YA CAN’T BLAME ‘EM! YA CAN’T BLAME ‘EM!”

Tremendous.

The win moves Presbyterian to 3-5 on the season.

VIDEO: Tadric Jackson’s buzzer-beater lifts Georgia Tech past Northwestern

(Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)
By Scott PhillipsNov 28, 2017, 9:01 PM EST
Leave a comment

Senior guard Tadric Jackson attacked the basket and finished strong at the rim to lift Georgia Tech to a 52-51 buzzer-beating win over Northwestern on Tuesday night.

Trailing by one on the final possession with 7.8 seconds left, Jackson found a hole in the Northwestern defense and attacked the rack, giving the Yellow Jackets (4-1) a win for the ACC in the annual ACC/Big Ten Challenge.

Jackson finished with 10 points for Georgia Tech, as they won despite struggling mightily at times on the offensive end. Senior center Ben Lammers battled foul trouble to pace the Yellow Jackets with 13 points in the win.

For a Georgia Tech team that doesn’t have a particularly strong non-conference schedule, this win is important for them, especially since it came with suspended sophomore guard Josh Okogie.

The loss drops Northwestern to a sluggish 4-3 start on the season as the Wildcats have yet to win against a quality opponent. That’s problematic for Northwestern since they don’t have many more quality non-conference games. All of the sudden, games against Oklahoma and even Valparaiso become a lot more important for the Wildcats and they’ll also need to play well in Big Ten conference play in order to make it back to the NCAA tournament.

The Wildcats were led by Bryant McIntosh as he scored a team-high 18 points.

(H/t: ACC Digital Network and Caleb Johnson)

Four Takeaways from No. 21 Xavier’s win over No. 16 Baylor

(Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)
By Scott PhillipsNov 28, 2017, 8:44 PM EST
Leave a comment

Xavier didn’t have the strongest night from senior All-American candidate Trevon Bluiett but the No. 21 Musketeers still had more than enough to race past No. 16 Baylor with a 76-63 win. Here are four takeaways from a very good win for Xavier (6-1) as they handed the Bears (5-1) their first loss of the season.

1. Xavier doesn’t need an A-game from Trevon Bluiett to beat a ranked opponent

Trevon Bluiett is one of the best players in college basketball. This has been documented by three seasons worth of evidence and numerous preseason All-American accolades.

But the most important takeaway from Xavier’s win over Baylor on Tuesday night was that they can still beat ranked opponents when Bluiett isn’t rolling as a scorer. Averaging 21 points per game entering the Baylor game, Bluiett only finished with 10 points on 3-for-9 shooting on Tuesday as he never seemed to get comfortable dealing with Baylor’s length and athleticism on the defensive end.

And for Xavier on this particular night? That turned out to be okay. J.P. Macura was red-hot in the first half (more on him in a minute) and others like Kaiser Gates and freshman Naji Marshall also stepped up in the scoring column to make up for the off-scoring night from Bluiett.

Gates, in particular, made some huge three-pointers, making it tough for Baylor to stick with its gameplan on the defensive end.

That’s a great sign for Xavier since they also feature a number of other role players who can step up on any given night. We’ve seen senior Sean O’Mara step up his post scoring at times and Tyrique Jones has also been a double-figure scorer plenty of times early this season.

Xavier doesn’t need all of its big guns to get going in order to win if their offense continues to be this balanced.

2. Baylor needs more offensive help for Manu Lecomte

While Baylor deserves credit for never giving up and sticking within striking distance for a good chunk of the game, their offense just didn’t have much help for senior guard Manu Lecomte.

Lecomte struggled to a 4-for-13 shooting night and finished with only 11 points as he had a difficult time adjusting to Xavier’s length and activity on the defensive end. Playing against long-armed opposing guards like Quentin Goodin, Lecomte struggled to hunt his own offense and passing over the top of the Musketeer defense also proved to be a difficult task.

And Baylor didn’t have many other answers to get points since Lecomte was struggling. Terry Maston had 15 first-half points for the Bears but he appeared to go down with an injury as he didn’t play for long stretches of the final frame. Xavier also had a solid plan to change looks against Baylor’s post offense, at times collapsing with doubles from unique angles and playing straight-up single coverage during other moments.

If Baylor wants to be one of the Big 12’s elite teams, they’ll need to address some of its offensive issues if Lecomte can’t get going. This won’t be the only game that Lecomte has to face long and athletic guards this season.

3. Xavier’s J.P. Macura seems to be playing to the level of his opponents.

It’s been a bizarre start to the season for Xavier senior guard J.P. Macura. One of the most intense players in the country, Macura has been really good against the Musketeers’ quality early-season opponents (Arizona State and Wisconsin) and really mediocre against lesser competition.

The Baylor game continued this early trend. Macura was clearly feeling it on the offensive end against the Bears, attacking the 2-3 zone from the free-throw line and also pulling up for some NBA-range three-pointers. Macura finished with 19 points and six rebounds.

Macura’s offensive outburst slowed down in the second half but his defensive intensity was still solid. He was a key on post doubles while getting deflections on the perimeter.

The major question becomes if Macura can sustain really good production every single game? Playing with such a fiery intensity can burn out some players within the ebb-and-flow of a long season or even, at times, within the same game. Macura is a senior, so he should have a good grasp on how to deal with his at-times boundless energy. But if Xavier wants to achieve its highest ceiling this season, they need Macura to play like this nearly every night.

If Macura plays like this and Bluiett is at his normal scoring pace then Xavier could be scary.

4. Xavier freshman Naji Marshall looked like he belonged

Xavier brought in another really solid freshman class this season and 6-foot-7 wing Naji Marshall looks like he could a key to the Musketeers’ season. Another long and active player on the defensive end and aggressive attacking the rack on the offensive end, Marshall struggled against Wisconsin two weeks ago. The freshman looked a lot more comfortable playing against Baylor.

Even facing unique defensive matchups like Bears center and rim protector Jo Lual-Acuil, Marshall was assertive, finishing with 10 points and four rebounds off the bench. Getting to the free-throw line six times, Marshall showed why he was a consensus top-75 recruit in his class.

While Marshall is at his best playing in the open floor when he can get a head of steam going to the rim, his versatility also gives Xavier some unique options when he’s in the lineup. Marshall still has to prove he can be consistent but he’s another versatile piece for Xavier. On a night when Xavier needed a little extra, Marshall stepped up as a much-needed additional scorer when Blueitt got off to a sluggish offensive start.